“Surprise, Donald Trump wants to run for president again” links

Donald Trump unsurprisingly wants to revoke the 22nd Amendment and find some way to “win” a third term as president. Everyone knew it would happen. [Associated Press]

I feel like I’m watching a different White Lotus than everyone else, because I’ve enjoyed the hell out of this season, but everyone is like “Parker Posey is the only reason to watch.” No she isn’t! She’s great, but so is the rest of the cast! Put some respect on Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan & Aimee Lou Woods for what they’re doing! [Pajiba]

The trailer for PT Anderson’s One Battle After Another looks really good/interesting? It will be great to see what Leo DiCaprio does here. [LaineyGossip]

Beauty shots of Matt Bomer. [Go Fug Yourself]

The trailer for Prime’s Overcompensating. [OMG Blog]

Laverne Cox in Dior! [RCFA]

Rest in peace, Richard Chamberlain. [JustJared]

Carrie Underwood without makeup looks like a different person. [Seriously OMG]

A Breaking Amish star has passed away. [Starcasm]

Sean Kingston & his mom were convicted of fraud. [Hollywood Life]

Sabrina Carpenter is really over Barry Keoghan. [Buzzfeed]