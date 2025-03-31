“Surprise, Donald Trump wants to run for president again” links

Donald Trump unsurprisingly wants to revoke the 22nd Amendment and find some way to “win” a third term as president. Everyone knew it would happen. [Associated Press]
I feel like I’m watching a different White Lotus than everyone else, because I’ve enjoyed the hell out of this season, but everyone is like “Parker Posey is the only reason to watch.” No she isn’t! She’s great, but so is the rest of the cast! Put some respect on Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan & Aimee Lou Woods for what they’re doing! [Pajiba]
The trailer for PT Anderson’s One Battle After Another looks really good/interesting? It will be great to see what Leo DiCaprio does here. [LaineyGossip]
Beauty shots of Matt Bomer. [Go Fug Yourself]
The trailer for Prime’s Overcompensating. [OMG Blog]
Laverne Cox in Dior! [RCFA]
Rest in peace, Richard Chamberlain. [JustJared]
Carrie Underwood without makeup looks like a different person. [Seriously OMG]
A Breaking Amish star has passed away. [Starcasm]
Sean Kingston & his mom were convicted of fraud. [Hollywood Life]
Sabrina Carpenter is really over Barry Keoghan. [Buzzfeed]
He’s the Jesus Christ of White-Collar Criminals like himself. He has to stay in office until he ticker gives out. So many white collar criminals to that are major republican donors to pardon. And it keeps himself out of the klink too.
If he thinks he can get a 3rd term he will go for it. They will just cart him around like a puppet and pull his strings to sign executive orders.
Remember his election promise that people only needed to vote for him this last time, they don’t need to do it again – he and his comrades are doing to rip up the constitution to he (and his family) can run the US like they run the Trump family business, into the ground to line their own pockets.
We can only hope he drops before that happens as I don’t think those around him have the support to do it without him.
Oh he has said there are ways around the laws that say only two terms. I know he cheats to win this doesn’t surprise me. Let’s hope his soul contract expires before then.
He has to be dead by then. He just has to.
Can he run as VP instead of the President? That is what the dictators usually do as a loophole. They run in another position and put a weakling in their former position, then they still act like the President.
I think so. Under the constitution as currently written you can serve 10 years as president, two elected terms. This is how LBJ was going to run again in 1968 (although he withdrew.) There was nothing questionable about it – he served out the rest of JFK’s term, then won in 1964, and then could have run in 68 and been elected and would have served 11 years or thereabouts.
I’m just not sure how it would work in the reverse. If Vance runs as P with Trump as VP everyone knows Vance will turn power over to him the minute he’s sworn in. So that would be 12 years.
One possibility is that he resigns after 2 years, Vance takes over, Trump runs in 2028.
Of course this is all operating under a very big assumption – that the constitution still matters. And at this point, I’m not sure it does.
LOLOLOLOLOLLL forever!!!! Trump would NEVER be a VP. Never. Never, ever. This is the biggest, most fragile ego in world history (which, btw, is what makes him such a grave risk to our security).
Not in a billion years would he — publicly! — accept a #2 position.
(No shade to you @sevenblue. It’s just that he is that transparently effed up.)
No. To run as VP, a person must be eligible to serve as President. A naturalized citizen and a 2 term former President can NOT run for VP.
Johnson had not been elected to the presidency in 1960. He was elected to only 1 term as president in 1964.
And a fun fact – Gerald Ford was never elected to Vice President or President. He was chosen by Nixon and confirmed by Congress after VP Spiro Agnew resigned to face criminal charges for tax evasion. I loved to throw that in the face of MAGAts who claim Kamala Harris couldn’t run for President.
A law expert quoted in a Boston Globe article said that anyone who is ineligible to be president is also ineligible to run as vice president. So, per the Constitution, no.
@FYI, yeah his ego is definitely too fragile. He for sure makes sure everyone knows he is gonna be the one in charge. That is usually what the dictators do in other countries due to term limits.
No. He can’t be the Veep. Separately, the 12th amendment precludes (the last sentence) anyone from being eligible for the office of Vice President if they are constitutionally ineligible to be President. Of course, he and his sycophants will try something shady.
We all knew that if he got back into the White House, the only way he was ever going to leave it again would be in a coffin, right?
Sooner, rather than later?
I can’t believe he’s still alive now. When will Beelzebub come to collect?
He wants to be like Putin.
Of course we all saw it coming.
If he lives that long? He’s already a million years old ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
It would be interesting if he is still with us in 2028 and Barack runs against him. And then after winning Barack resigns for… whoever his VP is. I don’t know, I’m just spitballing.
Do you think they’re ever going to allow another Democrat to get elected now that they’re the judge/jury/unaliver-er, holding the voting machine patents, the satellites, now that they’re the only research and reporting and have been handed the golden keys? I would LOVE for this outcome but I think it’s very optimistic to believe there will ever be another free and fair election in the United States-unless they are removed somehow, and optimistic to think 2026 will result in anything except a total media red-out, much less the next presidential election. I hope I’m wrong.
Yeah, then Michelle would divorce him for real. She said she is not going back there. Democrats need to find another leader. That is just sad at this point.
@Lola
Obama can’t serve a 3rd term either.
Yes, but what you’re thinking is so deeeeeelicious!!!! 🤤
If he runs again, then W Bush should challenge him for the GOP nomination and Bill Clinton should also run,
Not that I think any of them should be a party nominee, just doing this to mess with what little of Trump’s brain functions..
Trump can’t go a single day without sh-tting on the Constitution.
I don’t think he wants to “run” or “win”. I think he just wants to “be” president again. Running and winning imply that an election will take place.
This!
He didn’t hide this….he told the voters they wouldn’t have to vote again, that he wanted a third term. Some people just refused to take him seriously – just what an incredible threat he was to this country and voted for their one effing issue.
So, here we are.
Which issue?
The price of Eggs?
Owning the libs?
Didn’t like the idea of “that girl” being POTUS?
Ugh, these people and their short sighted blindness!
The only way he’s ever leaving office again is in a pine box.
This is just a distraction from the Signal issue and the abduction of people and putting them in the El Salvador prison.
I’m more interested in how much money Musk and his baby hackers are taking from SS and other programs.
1000%!
If everyone took the time and energy they spend on reacting to his bs, and spent that time instead on participating in mass mobilization efforts, we could end this nonsense.
Look up the 3.5% rule and then find an event near you.
https://www.hks.harvard.edu/centers/carr/publications/35-rule-how-small-minority-can-change-world
It’s the whole ensemble of White Lotus for me, esp Mike White’s script that takes everyone on a wild ride. So many gems. Who could’ve guessed Sam Rockwell’s Frank watching home movies with Sritala? Or that Saxon suddenly became a reasonable character? Carrie Coons climbing out of a window to escape her hookup’s furious gf and a plea for $10K on cashapp?