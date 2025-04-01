Denmark’s Queen Mary wore Dior & Lasse Spangenberg for a state visit to France

Denmark’s Queen Mary and King Frederik are on a three-day state visit to France this week. They arrived in Paris on Monday and they received a formal greeting from French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. Interesting moment for the Danish king and queen to be moving around and consolidating Denmark’s European alliances so publicly. It’s all geopolitical and it’s all to do with Donald Trump’s unhinged new world order.
But let’s talk about fashion! For the welcome ceremony at Elysée Palace, Queen Mary wore a stunning Dior ensemble in creamy white. Her shoes are Gianvito Rossi, her bag is Mulberry and her headband is from Jane Taylor. I love the suit, shoes and bag. I feel like the headband is a little eh – like, maybe it’s too much or too girlish for a grown woman on a formal state visit? I know it’s one of Mary’s signatures though, she loves a headband (the Princess of Wales copied that for a while too).
Monday evening, the Macrons hosted the state dinner at Elysée Palace as well. Mary wore a white blouse by CLEA and a floral skirt by Danish designer Lasse Spangenberg. Her clutch is Anya Hindmarch. Something nice: overall, she looks very regal and the ensemble is more than the sum of its parts, and I love that she mixed-and-matched some separates. But I could absolutely nitpick this. The skirt looks like dated wallpaper to me and the blouse is so conservative/Sister Wife. Mary also opted out of wearing a tiara, because apparently France sort of looks down on visiting royalty wearing their stolen loot. Queen Consorts rarely wear tiaras in France.
Also: Brigitte Macron looked nice, I especially liked her suit for the welcome ceremony. The blue gown is okayish.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Paris, FRANCE – King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark are warmly welcomed by President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris for an important meeting.
Pictured: Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, King Frederik, Queen Mary
Pictured: Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron
Pictured: Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron
Pictured: Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, King Frederik, Queen Mary
Pictured: Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, King Frederik, Queen Mary
Paris, FRANCE – President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted a grand state banquet at the Élysée Presidential Palace in Paris to honor the state visit of King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark.
Pictured: Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron
Paris, FRANCE – President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted a grand state banquet at the Élysée Presidential Palace in Paris to honor the state visit of King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark.
Pictured: Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron
Paris, FRANCE – President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted a grand state banquet at the Élysée Presidential Palace in Paris to honor the state visit of King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark.
Pictured: Queen Mary
Paris, FRANCE – President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted a grand state banquet at the Élysée Presidential Palace in Paris to honor the state visit of King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark.
Pictured: King Frederik, Queen Mary
Paris, FRANCE – President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted a grand state banquet at the Élysée Presidential Palace in Paris to honor the state visit of King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark.
Pictured: King Frederik, Queen Mary
Paris, FRANCE – President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted a grand state banquet at the Élysée Presidential Palace in Paris to honor the state visit of King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark.
Pictured: Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, King Frederik, Queen Mary
Paris, FRANCE – President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted a grand state banquet at the Élysée Presidential Palace in Paris to honor the state visit of King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark.
Pictured: Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, King Frederik, Queen Mary
Paris, FRANCE – President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted a grand state banquet at the Élysée Presidential Palace in Paris to honor the state visit of King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark.
Pictured: King Frederik, Queen Mary
Love the floral skirt, the top looked busy with the embroidery but it gave her volume which worked with the skirt. She should have let her hair down for this outfit.
The Dior ensemble was a bit, plain Jackie O to me.
I like the silhouette of the skirt and blouse outfit, but the blouse fabric looks very office wear in the photos, and I hate that you can see the white undergarmet through the blouse. Brigitte’s evening gown is not awful but I expect more from the French first lady. It would be considered smashing on Camilla (with a new bra). Both day event outfits could have used some tailoring. Mary’s jacket is squishing the skirt.
Yeah, she could have worn a better blouse.
Would love the detail on Brigitte’s blue gown with the bead? embroidery at the bottom. Almost classical Greek style.
I like the Dior suit.
I was hoping you’d cover this. Very interesting timing.
I absolutely love Mary’s skirt! But the shirt is a fail. It could have been so much better. Both suits are nice.
Regardless of what we think of the outfits, their timing is powerful and I’m sure it took a lot of deliberation between F&M, the Danish govt and Nato officials etc. Can you imagine Keen and Egg…
Symbolism is good too. France supports Denmark over Greenland.
I really like the evening look, I think its a nice change from the typical formal evening gowns, especially if this was a more low key state visit. I do think the blouse makes it almost a little too daytime/casual but I think overall its a nice look.
The timing is spot on and this is a good example of the “soft diplomacy” of royals.
The suit is lovely with the pearl brooch. Even though the blouse with the floral skirt is sort of sister wife, it’s still an interesting choice. Very romantic and flowy.
Hard to believe that she is 10 years older than Kate- she looks wonderful.
She possibly borrow the blouse from Kate.
Hard to believe Madame Macron looks like she could be Kate’s mother — though the white cream suit was giving me ‘coat dress as separates.’
Queen Mary is always lovely and I enjoy her fashion far more than any other ‘Royal.”
I bet there will be no shaking hands battle between these two guys.