Denmark’s Queen Mary wore Dior & Lasse Spangenberg for a state visit to France

Denmark’s Queen Mary and King Frederik are on a three-day state visit to France this week. They arrived in Paris on Monday and they received a formal greeting from French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. Interesting moment for the Danish king and queen to be moving around and consolidating Denmark’s European alliances so publicly. It’s all geopolitical and it’s all to do with Donald Trump’s unhinged new world order.

But let’s talk about fashion! For the welcome ceremony at Elysée Palace, Queen Mary wore a stunning Dior ensemble in creamy white. Her shoes are Gianvito Rossi, her bag is Mulberry and her headband is from Jane Taylor. I love the suit, shoes and bag. I feel like the headband is a little eh – like, maybe it’s too much or too girlish for a grown woman on a formal state visit? I know it’s one of Mary’s signatures though, she loves a headband (the Princess of Wales copied that for a while too).

Monday evening, the Macrons hosted the state dinner at Elysée Palace as well. Mary wore a white blouse by CLEA and a floral skirt by Danish designer Lasse Spangenberg. Her clutch is Anya Hindmarch. Something nice: overall, she looks very regal and the ensemble is more than the sum of its parts, and I love that she mixed-and-matched some separates. But I could absolutely nitpick this. The skirt looks like dated wallpaper to me and the blouse is so conservative/Sister Wife. Mary also opted out of wearing a tiara, because apparently France sort of looks down on visiting royalty wearing their stolen loot. Queen Consorts rarely wear tiaras in France.

Also: Brigitte Macron looked nice, I especially liked her suit for the welcome ceremony. The blue gown is okayish.