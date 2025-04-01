Denmark’s Queen Mary wore Dior & Lasse Spangenberg for a state visit to France

Denmark’s Queen Mary and King Frederik are on a three-day state visit to France this week. They arrived in Paris on Monday and they received a formal greeting from French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron. Interesting moment for the Danish king and queen to be moving around and consolidating Denmark’s European alliances so publicly. It’s all geopolitical and it’s all to do with Donald Trump’s unhinged new world order.

But let’s talk about fashion! For the welcome ceremony at Elysée Palace, Queen Mary wore a stunning Dior ensemble in creamy white. Her shoes are Gianvito Rossi, her bag is Mulberry and her headband is from Jane Taylor. I love the suit, shoes and bag. I feel like the headband is a little eh – like, maybe it’s too much or too girlish for a grown woman on a formal state visit? I know it’s one of Mary’s signatures though, she loves a headband (the Princess of Wales copied that for a while too).

Monday evening, the Macrons hosted the state dinner at Elysée Palace as well. Mary wore a white blouse by CLEA and a floral skirt by Danish designer Lasse Spangenberg. Her clutch is Anya Hindmarch. Something nice: overall, she looks very regal and the ensemble is more than the sum of its parts, and I love that she mixed-and-matched some separates. But I could absolutely nitpick this. The skirt looks like dated wallpaper to me and the blouse is so conservative/Sister Wife. Mary also opted out of wearing a tiara, because apparently France sort of looks down on visiting royalty wearing their stolen loot. Queen Consorts rarely wear tiaras in France.

Also: Brigitte Macron looked nice, I especially liked her suit for the welcome ceremony. The blue gown is okayish.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to “Denmark’s Queen Mary wore Dior & Lasse Spangenberg for a state visit to France”

  1. Blogger says:
    April 1, 2025 at 7:49 am

    Love the floral skirt, the top looked busy with the embroidery but it gave her volume which worked with the skirt. She should have let her hair down for this outfit.

    The Dior ensemble was a bit, plain Jackie O to me.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      April 1, 2025 at 8:02 am

      I like the silhouette of the skirt and blouse outfit, but the blouse fabric looks very office wear in the photos, and I hate that you can see the white undergarmet through the blouse. Brigitte’s evening gown is not awful but I expect more from the French first lady. It would be considered smashing on Camilla (with a new bra). Both day event outfits could have used some tailoring. Mary’s jacket is squishing the skirt.

      Reply
      • Blogger says:
        April 1, 2025 at 8:06 am

        Yeah, she could have worn a better blouse.

        Would love the detail on Brigitte’s blue gown with the bead? embroidery at the bottom. Almost classical Greek style.

  2. Amy Bee says:
    April 1, 2025 at 7:55 am

    I like the Dior suit.

    Reply
  3. Bronco says:
    April 1, 2025 at 7:58 am

    I was hoping you’d cover this. Very interesting timing.

    I absolutely love Mary’s skirt! But the shirt is a fail. It could have been so much better. Both suits are nice.

    Reply
  4. Smart&Messy says:
    April 1, 2025 at 8:05 am

    Regardless of what we think of the outfits, their timing is powerful and I’m sure it took a lot of deliberation between F&M, the Danish govt and Nato officials etc. Can you imagine Keen and Egg…

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    April 1, 2025 at 8:15 am

    I really like the evening look, I think its a nice change from the typical formal evening gowns, especially if this was a more low key state visit. I do think the blouse makes it almost a little too daytime/casual but I think overall its a nice look.

    The timing is spot on and this is a good example of the “soft diplomacy” of royals.

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    April 1, 2025 at 8:20 am

    The suit is lovely with the pearl brooch. Even though the blouse with the floral skirt is sort of sister wife, it’s still an interesting choice. Very romantic and flowy.

    Reply
  7. Gaylene says:
    April 1, 2025 at 8:45 am

    Hard to believe that she is 10 years older than Kate- she looks wonderful.

    Reply
    • sophie says:
      April 1, 2025 at 9:07 am

      She possibly borrow the blouse from Kate.

      Reply
    • wendy says:
      April 1, 2025 at 9:09 am

      Hard to believe Madame Macron looks like she could be Kate’s mother — though the white cream suit was giving me ‘coat dress as separates.’
      Queen Mary is always lovely and I enjoy her fashion far more than any other ‘Royal.”

      Reply
  8. samipup says:
    April 1, 2025 at 9:01 am

    I bet there will be no shaking hands battle between these two guys.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment