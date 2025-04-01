Kim Kardashian has taken the MPRE & if she passes, she’ll take the bar exam

In 2019, Kim Kardashian announced in a Vogue cover story that she was attending her own makeshift law school and studying to take the California bar exam at some point. At that time, she thought she would be able to take the bar exam in 2022. It… did not work out that way. It took her four tries to pass the “baby bar” exam, which is administered after most law students’ first year. That was in 2021. I wondered back then if Kim would eventually admit that she sort of gave up on her dream of becoming a lawyer. But she’s still at it, six years later. She just took another major exam:

Kim Kardashian is continuing her journey to becoming a lawyer. On Thursday, March 27, the SKIMS founder took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in Los Angeles, PEOPLE can confirm. According to the National Conference of Bar Examiners, the assessment is typically completed before the bar and a passing score is mandatory in order to practice law in California. This is just one more step Kim has taken toward becoming an attorney since she revealed she was following in her late father Robert Kardashian Sr.’s footsteps in 2019. Although she has yet to take the bar, she has since spent the past few years working in criminal justice reform and helping several people commute their prison sentences. In 2021, she took the “baby bar,” also known as the First-Year Law Student’s Examination, and opened up about the difficult experience after passing on her fourth try. “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” she wrote on X at the time. “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.” “I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses)” she continued in a lengthy thread. “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

Lawyers and law students help me out – they’re saying that the MPRE comes before the bar exam, but what kind of timing is between the two? Does this mean Kim’s hokey “law studies” are over and now she has to pass the MPRE, and once she does that, she’s ready for the bar exam right away? Or is it like… she has one more year to go, something like that? I looked it up… the MPRE is considered easier than the bar exam. Hm. I wonder if Kim will talk about it if she flunks it, and I wonder if she’ll announce it when she’s ready to take the bar. Even though I’ve sort of rolled my eyes at how often Kim seems like she’s half-assing her law studies, I do have to give her some begrudging credit – I truly expected her to give up years ago, and it’s sort of cool that she’s still trying to follow through on this, six years later.