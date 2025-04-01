Ashley St. Clair sold her Tesla after Elon Musk reduced her child support

It’s been a minute since we checked in on Ashley St. Clair, the MAGA wingnut who successfully honey-trapped Elon Musk into putting a baby in her via IVF (??). A couple of months ago, Ashley announced that she gave birth to their son, Elon’s 13th child, late last year. Soon after Ashley’s chaotic self-promotion-baby, Elon’s baby mother Shivon Zilis announced that she had also given birth to another Musk child, 14th overall and fourth by Zilis. St. Clair seemed disturbed to realize that she was not even the only baby-mother pregnant with a Musk child last year, because Zilis’s announcement seemed to send St. Clair into a spiral. St. Clair went to court, demanding more child support AND sole custody of the child. Now St. Clair is going public again with claims that Musk has financially retaliated against her, so she retaliated against him by selling her Tesla.

Ashley St. Clair opted to sell her Tesla just over a week after her legal team claimed Elon Musk “financially retaliated” against the son they share.

On Saturday, March 29, the influencer, 26, spoke to the Daily Mail on camera as she handed over the car keys to her Tesla Model S. She told the outlet she was selling the car to compensate for the “60 percent cut that Elon made to our son’s child support.”

The reporter asked St. Clair if she felt Musk’s actions were “vindictive” in any way. She responded, “That’s his modus operandi, when women speak out,” adding that she and the SpaceX CEO, 53, last spoke on Feb. 13.

“You can check the stocks, I’m not the only one who is cleaning up after his messes,” added St. Clair, who announced that she and Musk share a son on X on Feb. 14. He is also the father of 13 other children whom he shares with three other women.

Earlier this month, PEOPLE exclusively shared a statement from St. Clair’s legal team regarding Musk’s response to her filing a petition for sole custody with the New York Supreme Court in February.

“Elon Musk has financially retaliated against his own child and reduced his financial support substantially and unilaterally. He did this after Ashley was forced to bring this matter to court, when he refused to respond to her many private attempts to resolve this matter without publicity,” her legal representatives, Karen Rosenthal, Bikel Rosenthal & Schanfield LLP, alleged to PEOPLE in a statement.

“At the same time, he filed an emergency application to gag Ashley and prevent her from communicating about his actions. The judge denied the emergency nature of the application, even though it is still pending,” they continued.

“Ashley is vigorously opposing this application in order to preserve her right to speak out. All while Mr. Musk fashions himself a first amendment warrior and freely communicates via his owned social media platform,” they claimed. “Given that Mr. Musk is dedicated to transparency in government, it would be helpful if he administered his own life by the same principles.”

[From People]

Musk countered on social media that he doesn’t even know if St. Clair’s son is his, but without asking for a paternity test, he’s already paid her $2.5 million and promised her $500K a year. That’s what he claims, although St. Clair is certainly not acting like someone who has $2.5 million in the bank. I’m not rooting for any of the adults in this situation – I feel sorry for the kids, but even then, there’s a limit. I hope Ashley St. Clair makes this as messy as possible and she continues to throw huge tantrums in the tabloids. I hope Musk continues to act like a crackhead Nazi because I feel like the worse he gets, the faster the fall. I also hope the other would-be Musk baby-mothers are paying attention to how he’s treating Ashley. Just because he’s recreating the Boys From Brazil South Africa in real time, doesn’t mean you have to agree to his f–ked up arrangement.

Photos courtesy of St. Clair’s social media, Backgrid.

22 Responses to “Ashley St. Clair sold her Tesla after Elon Musk reduced her child support”

  1. wolfmamma says:
    April 1, 2025 at 9:26 am

    The first thing I noticed in her video is how alike she looks like Kristy Noem.. who looks like… do these MAGA women have a uniform and a surgery checklist?

    Anyway… getting rid of the Tesla is a good first step towards freedom from the cult

    Reply
    • Lau says:
      April 1, 2025 at 10:28 am

      I think it’s called the “Mar-a-Lago face” or something like that but I’m not entirely sure. I think they were talking about it on a French talkshow back to when the orange fascist announced his cabinet of villains.

      Reply
  2. ML says:
    April 1, 2025 at 9:30 am

    Well, they’re both awful, but Leon wins the title for worst. If she’s an influencer and can change people in the MAGA cult’s minds, then let me step aside and let her go to work. Otherwise, all the best to the kid.

    Reply
  3. Tn Democrat says:
    April 1, 2025 at 9:33 am

    He is cash poor until he can finish destroying the federal government and loots social security. The evangelical hypocrites have certainly chained their faith to some unsavory nutters.

    Reply
  4. Delphine says:
    April 1, 2025 at 9:34 am

    Be careful what you wish for I guess.

    Reply
  5. Mightymolly says:
    April 1, 2025 at 9:42 am

    Leopards ate ya face and suddenly you care about who else has been screwed? Justine and Grimes told you, but you thought you were different.

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      April 1, 2025 at 10:03 am

      This. He kept X, his human bullet shield / sympathy prop, away from Grimes for 6 months last year. Imagine how callous a person would have to be to keep a toddler away from his mother. No wonder he can fire thousands of people and not care.

      Reply
      • Debbie says:
        April 1, 2025 at 1:06 pm

        I try not to get involved w/ anything related to Musk, so I actually thought you were referring to “X” as in formerly known as Twitter.

  6. Susan Collins says:
    April 1, 2025 at 9:50 am

    Lay with dogs and you get fleas.

    Reply
  7. Lizzie Bathory says:
    April 1, 2025 at 9:53 am

    She’s horrible, but I love that Elon finally met his stunt queen match.

    And she’s actually pursuing child support in court, as opposed to accepting what are essentially gifts that Elon can cut off whenever he wants. It’s the right thing to do for the kid, at the very least.

    Reply
  8. PunkyMomma says:
    April 1, 2025 at 9:54 am

    Was the Tesla a gift from Musk? Just curious.

    Reply
  9. sevenblue says:
    April 1, 2025 at 10:01 am

    I love it when two bad people find each other. 😂😂

    Reply
  10. Kitten says:
    April 1, 2025 at 10:09 am

    A MAGA Fairytale: Two Terrible Treating Each Other Like Shit. Cute.

    Reply
  11. NotMika says:
    April 1, 2025 at 11:34 am

    Imagine having 14 kids just to make them all hate you.

    Reply
  12. JFerber says:
    April 1, 2025 at 7:57 pm

    Mika, in addition to millions of other people who hate him for JUST CAUSE.

    Reply

