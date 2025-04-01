Rebecca Loos commends her ‘bravery’ in selling the story of her Beckham affair

In 2023, David Beckham produced a surprisingly great Netflix docuseries about his life and career. Director Fisher Stevens treated some subjects related to David’s personal life with a lot of sensitivity, especially the part where the Beckhams moved to Spain so that David could play for Real Madrid. Both David and Victoria were very open about how that was the most difficult part of their lives and their marriage, and David spoke around the fact that he was unfaithful with multiple women, including his then-assistant Rebecca Loos. David wept on camera and he showed that he is still so grateful that Victoria didn’t leave him when she had every right to. He also never named names, partly because (I believe) he didn’t want to acknowledge on the record that he had multiple affairs with several women, not just Loos.
In reaction to not being named by David Beckham in his docuseries, Rebecca Loos went on a publicity tour through the British media. She gave an on-camera interview, she spoke to the Daily Mail and on and on. She was mad as hell that… David didn’t say directly that they had an affair. Why would he, when Rebecca already sold her story many times over back in 2004-05? Well, guess who’s back. Loos bizarrely agreed to an interview with 60 Minutes Australia.
David Beckham’s former assistant Rebecca Loos, who alleges she had a four-month-long affair with him more than 20 years ago, is doubling down on her past claims in a new interview. Speaking with 60 Minutes Australia in a segment published on Sunday, March 30, the former Dutch model who worked as Beckham’s personal assistant in 2003 is claiming that she “stuck to the truth” in the years since she alleged she and the soccer star had an affair while he was married to his wife, Victoria Beckham.
A rep for David did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on March 30. The soccer star, now 49, has previously denied Loos’ accusations, calling them “ludicrous” two decades ago in a statement to The Guardian.
“In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them,” Loos, now 47, told 60 Minutes Australia. “I have stuck to the truth. I’ve never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing. Why? Because I’m going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth,” she added.
Loos, who is now married to a doctor with whom she shares two teenage boys, began working for Beckham shortly after he was transferred to Real Madrid from Manchester United in July 2003. Following her termination, she claimed in an interview with News of the World in April 2004 that the pair had a four-month-long affair. David was, at the time, married to Victoria for five years and had two children when Loos began working for him. He denied the allegations.
Now, Loos is reflecting on her accusations. Working for Beckham in 2003 in Madrid, she told 60 Minutes Australia, meant she was the “first person they see in the morning and the last person they see in the evening.” Reiterating her claims, she told the outlet that Victoria was out of town when David allegedly invited her to a hotel, adding that she “gave in.”
“I fell hook, line and sinker for every single cliche line he fed me,” Loos said. “And then two weeks later we were at Ronaldo’s birthday party and he’s off with this beautiful model. And I was like, ‘Uh.’ That was a hard night for me. I was like, ‘Uh, I don’t understand.’ And realizations started to hit that I’d been massively played.”
As Loos now claims, there were “loads of horrible stories” at the time about both herself and Victoria, but “never” David, alleging that “nothing changed in his life” at the time.
“I think all of that impacted my mental health in a way that it was quite traumatic but I didn’t admit to it being traumatic because I wanted to be brave and strong,” Loos added. “But some of it seeped through and got to me and that has taken time to recover from.”
One of the funniest parts of her story – and the part which has never waivered – is that she was and is mad that David was sleeping with OTHER women. She knew he was married, she was fine with having an affair with a married man, but what bothered her was that he was also sleeping with other women. Anyway, after twenty-plus years, I have no idea what the purpose of this really is. She wants him to acknowledge her or “tell the truth” of their affair… and he’s not going to do any of that. It’s not like he’s an elected official, you know? There’s only so much justice a mistress can get by repeatedly telling her story decades after the affair when the guy is just… some soccer star who managed to stay married to the mother of his children (I think Loos is also mad about that).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
lol. The same 60 minutes Jason Knauf gave an interview?? Very classy 😂😂
If you don’t want your mistress to earn money by talking about your affair at every given opportunity, don’t have affairs. She is a bad person sleeping with a married man. David is a bad person cheating on his wife. Only person I feel sorry for is Victoria.
Yes both are horrible. I find her worse though, for continuing to not only profit from it but rub it in VB’s face.
Very low class behaviour. She obviously can’t let it go.
Side chicks always want to believe they’re ‘special,’ which then justifies the bad behavior of both parties. Nothing says ‘you’re not special’ like booty calls with a raft of other women.
It reminds of the Tiger Woods scandals when all the mistresses were furious they weren’t the only mistress.
It is not brave to run around trying to sell stories about your affair for 20 years. It is trashy. I have all the compassion in the world for complicated adult relationships, but who the eff claims martyrdom when they’re chasing a sleazy paycheck? Grow up and shut up.
@SquiddusMaximus, I don’t think anybody here calling her brave. She is sleazy. David is more sleazy cheating on his wife with her. I also remember him sh*t talking about Victoria to his mistresses. There were messages leaked to the tabloids, so not a rumor. He didn’t just sleep with these women. He made them emotionally invested while insulting his own wife. She is both taking revenge and making money. That is what you get being a public d*ck.
I think she is not wrong that he paid no price for his multiple affairs, and I get why not being acknowledged in his tear fest hurt her. She can be in the wrong for having an affair and still be angry at his inability to acknowledge her. I think she should move on for her own sake, but I have zero problems with her making money when he did the same with his documentary. He got to control the narrative in that documentary, and she gets to control hers with interviews.
In the USA 60 minutes is one of the most respected news programs. Isn’t it a sleazy tabloid show in Australia? This woman should be a warning to all men with a stiff wee willy to think twice and take a cold shower instead of indulging in sleazy sleaze. It is amazing that 20 years after banging a married man she periodically pops up and grifts more grift. Why pay her when she just parrots the same sleaze she has parroted for 20 years?
I don’t know much about the program there, but the take down of awful person/ wellness grifter Belle Gibson by 60 Minutes Australia was *chef’s kiss*.
Another *chef’s kiss* was their interview with Sarah Wynn-Williams about her book “Careless People: A Story of Where I Used to Work”. It’s a incendiary inside look at Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg, I was gobsmacked by the rampant illegality, sexual harassment, deliberate manipulating of information and tolerance for hate groups that populate FB. A must-read for sure. In fact he banned her legally from promoting the book but it’s taken off like wildfire anyway.
It used to be the top or maybe second best current affairs show in the country. They had epic interviews like a female correspondent who interviewed Muammar Gaddafi and asked him why was he called a butcher (in his hay day, early 80s). Gaddafi even hit on her. They were known for globe trotting, war zones, not the usual fare. Then it just went downhill. I didn’t even know it was still on then the JK story popped up here.
Just so you know, 60 Minutes Australia pays for interviews. She and the Markles have the same energy.
Look, I’m not saying it’s the Windsors using her to keep Beckham on a very short leash, but I’m not not saying it either.
Given JK and the Markles, I think you’re on to something.
I was today years old when I discovered this woman is Piers Morgan cousin, according to Wiki.
“there were “loads of horrible stories” at the time about both herself and Victoria, but “never” David.” I wonder if this is part of what bothers her, how men get away with it and the blame always falls on the women.
” I wonder if this is part of what bothers her, how men get away with it and the blame always falls on the women.”
It could be. It really is crazy how much gets weighed on the mistress and the wife, in comparison to the actual 100% in the wrong party, the husband.
I don’t have any real symapathy for her. She knew he was married with kids, and she went along with it for 4 months all the same. I do think it’s possible or even likely that he told her things that made her think she was special, and that is why she was so incredibly angry about the other women and his denial of their affair.
But for goodness sake, it was 20 years ago. For her to STILL be shilling her boring story is ridiculous. At this point, if if the story was absolutely wild, full of rare kinks, farm animals andcircus freaks, it would still be an extremely beaten dead horse. But there isn’t even that. Hot , rich, famous sports star cheats on his wife on the road. This is NOT an uncommon story. To be revisting it 20 years later is just pathetic. I think it’s gross when these women sell their stories to begin with. It’s one thing to tell the wife so she can make an informed decision on how she wants to proceed with her life, but to tell the world and get paid for it? Gross.
Come on woman, this is old history to us grown-ups. But what about the children? Your children? Beckham’s children? All these details they have likely never heard before and don’t want to know. You are being incredibly selfish and hurting your children and others who had nothing to do with this. Everyone should think before they share things they know their kids will hear.
Makes me wonder how her now-husband feels about her whining to the media “I slept with David Beckham and he not only cheated on ME but won’t acknowledge me! Say my name David!”
Exactly this is her third time selling her story of a brief, meaningless affair with married man from 20 years ago. Think about your teenage kids and stop embarrassing them and yourself. Have some class and focus on your own life now.
It reminds of the Tiger Woods scandals when all the mistresses were furious they weren’t the only mistress.
This remindse of when Ryan Giggs, One time team mate of Beckham had a super injunction covering his latest side chick when he was supposedly happily married with 2 kids. His longstanding mistress and SIL sold her story to News of the World out of jealousy. She took their children on holiday with proceeds leaving her husband who was Ryan’s brother to find out via the tabloid on the Sunday. Her mother was so ashamed of her that she called round in the morning to let her son in law know about the affair!? Divorce ensued, brothers still don’t speak and at his trail for DV against another mistress, Ryan Giggs admitted under oath to never being faithful to Any woman!
4 months? Do you even get a mistress title in a relationship that short? Just sounds like an extended hookup in which she wasn’t even the official side piece.
Don’t see the disdain for this woman. Just because David ingratiated himself with the public in his doc, in which he said and “felt” all the right things, doesn’t mean that he isn’t the villain in this, because he is. Don’t cheat on your wife, period. Then nobody has a word to say about you.