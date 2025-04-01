Rebecca Loos commends her ‘bravery’ in selling the story of her Beckham affair

In 2023, David Beckham produced a surprisingly great Netflix docuseries about his life and career. Director Fisher Stevens treated some subjects related to David’s personal life with a lot of sensitivity, especially the part where the Beckhams moved to Spain so that David could play for Real Madrid. Both David and Victoria were very open about how that was the most difficult part of their lives and their marriage, and David spoke around the fact that he was unfaithful with multiple women, including his then-assistant Rebecca Loos. David wept on camera and he showed that he is still so grateful that Victoria didn’t leave him when she had every right to. He also never named names, partly because (I believe) he didn’t want to acknowledge on the record that he had multiple affairs with several women, not just Loos.

In reaction to not being named by David Beckham in his docuseries, Rebecca Loos went on a publicity tour through the British media. She gave an on-camera interview, she spoke to the Daily Mail and on and on. She was mad as hell that… David didn’t say directly that they had an affair. Why would he, when Rebecca already sold her story many times over back in 2004-05? Well, guess who’s back. Loos bizarrely agreed to an interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

David Beckham’s former assistant Rebecca Loos, who alleges she had a four-month-long affair with him more than 20 years ago, is doubling down on her past claims in a new interview. Speaking with 60 Minutes Australia in a segment published on Sunday, March 30, the former Dutch model who worked as Beckham’s personal assistant in 2003 is claiming that she “stuck to the truth” in the years since she alleged she and the soccer star had an affair while he was married to his wife, Victoria Beckham. A rep for David did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on March 30. The soccer star, now 49, has previously denied Loos’ accusations, calling them “ludicrous” two decades ago in a statement to The Guardian. “In my opinion, it was a very brave thing to do to go up against them,” Loos, now 47, told 60 Minutes Australia. “I have stuck to the truth. I’ve never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing. Why? Because I’m going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth,” she added. Loos, who is now married to a doctor with whom she shares two teenage boys, began working for Beckham shortly after he was transferred to Real Madrid from Manchester United in July 2003. Following her termination, she claimed in an interview with News of the World in April 2004 that the pair had a four-month-long affair. David was, at the time, married to Victoria for five years and had two children when Loos began working for him. He denied the allegations. Now, Loos is reflecting on her accusations. Working for Beckham in 2003 in Madrid, she told 60 Minutes Australia, meant she was the “first person they see in the morning and the last person they see in the evening.” Reiterating her claims, she told the outlet that Victoria was out of town when David allegedly invited her to a hotel, adding that she “gave in.” “I fell hook, line and sinker for every single cliche line he fed me,” Loos said. “And then two weeks later we were at Ronaldo’s birthday party and he’s off with this beautiful model. And I was like, ‘Uh.’ That was a hard night for me. I was like, ‘Uh, I don’t understand.’ And realizations started to hit that I’d been massively played.” As Loos now claims, there were “loads of horrible stories” at the time about both herself and Victoria, but “never” David, alleging that “nothing changed in his life” at the time. “I think all of that impacted my mental health in a way that it was quite traumatic but I didn’t admit to it being traumatic because I wanted to be brave and strong,” Loos added. “But some of it seeped through and got to me and that has taken time to recover from.”

One of the funniest parts of her story – and the part which has never waivered – is that she was and is mad that David was sleeping with OTHER women. She knew he was married, she was fine with having an affair with a married man, but what bothered her was that he was also sleeping with other women. Anyway, after twenty-plus years, I have no idea what the purpose of this really is. She wants him to acknowledge her or “tell the truth” of their affair… and he’s not going to do any of that. It’s not like he’s an elected official, you know? There’s only so much justice a mistress can get by repeatedly telling her story decades after the affair when the guy is just… some soccer star who managed to stay married to the mother of his children (I think Loos is also mad about that).