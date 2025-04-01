Sydney Sweeney broke up with Jonathan Davino, ‘she’s not ready to settle down’

Sydney Sweeney is currently living out her own romantic-comedy plotline. Sydney had been engaged for years to Jonathan Davino. Their age-gap relationship was painful for Sydney’s fans and they’ve always wanted her to dump him. Well, in the past week, there have been so many rumors that Sydney is over Davino, that she’s living in a hotel and that she called off their planned summer wedding because Davino was stressing her out. Then this past weekend, she was in Texas… attending the wedding of Glen Powell’s sister. Glen and Sydney starred in Anyone But You and they became quite close back in 2023. Rumors were flying around back then and both Sydney and Glen used those rumors to sell the movie. Now it’s looking like Sydney showed up to Glen’s sister’s wedding single as hell and ready to mingle, Texas-style?

Sydney Sweeney and fiancé Jonathan Davino’s breakup was a long time coming. Whether the two were still engaged came into question in recent weeks amid reports Sweeney was living separately from Davino, a businessman who has been linked to the actress since 2018. An insider then shared that their relationship has been “rocky for a long time.” A source now tells PEOPLE on Monday, March 31 that Sweeney, 27, has been focusing on work amid the end of her engagement. “She’s exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects,” the source says of Sweeney. Not only does the Emmy-nominated star have a new season of Euphoria in the works, but she’ll lead a movie adaptation of The Housemaid bestseller plus portray real-life boxer Christy Martin and screen star Kim Novak in upcoming projects. The source says, “What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn’t feel right about it.” Sweeney is “in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago,” therefore, “This is what she wants to focus on right now.” “She’s not ready to settle down,” the source says. “They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn’t split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now.” Reps for Sweeney and Davino did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

“They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off.” Ouch!! I think it’s true though – Davino grabbed her when she was truly up-and-coming and before she really became a household name. This was probably her first real-deal adult relationship and you know how difficult it can be to break off those kinds of situations, especially because they were together for so many years and complacency sets in, etc. Anyway, I hope Glen paid a lot of attention to her at his sister’s wedding!