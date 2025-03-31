Sydney Sweeney was in Texas this weekend for Glen Powell’s sister’s wedding, hm

A few years ago, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell got a lot of attention for Anyone But You. It was an old-school rom-com, the likes of which are rarely made these days. The film got a lot of industry attention because Sweeney executive-produced it and put the whole thing together on a small budget, and it became a sleeper hit with a $200 million-plus box office. Lovers of scandalous gossip paid attention to the movie because Glen and Sydney seemed to get very close during filming, and they played around with those rumors to promote the film. Glen’s relationship with Gigi Paris ended during filming, but Sydney’s engagement to Jonathan Davino survived the rumors.

Well, for the past week or so, there’s been another round of rumors, this time about Sydney and Jonathan. Reportedly, she’s living in a hotel (while he lives in the house she paid for). Reportedly, she called off their engagement but they’re still together or dealing with each other in some way. And then this happened over the weekend – Sydney was in Texas for Glen Powell’s sister’s wedding. Rumors abound that Glen brought Sydney as his date as soon as she called off her engagement to Jonathan??

Sydney Sweeney reunited with her Anyone but You costar Glen Powell as rumors that she split from her fiancé Jonathan Davino continue to swirl. The pair were reportedly seen at Dallas restaurant Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex, according to photos obtained by Deuxmoi. Along with snaps of Sweeney, 27, and Powell, 36, together, the Instagram account also shared reports that the actors were both at the Texas spot for the wedding rehearsal dinner for Powell’s sister Leslie, who also worked on Anyone but You. The sighting of the stars — who have long been the subject of romance rumors, but have repeatedly clarified that they are just good friends — comes amid rumors that Sweeney has split from Davino, 41, her fiancé of three years. Representatives for Sweeney and Powell did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on March 30, nor did Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex.

[From People]

This was being widely circulated, the DeuxMoi photos and the reports and people were really excited that Sydney and Glen were together at last. The problem? Last night, sources close to Sydney ran to TMZ to say that while Sydney was in Texas with Glen and his family, they did not attend those events as a couple. Apparently, Sydney became close to Glen’s whole family when they worked together, and she’s been “very close” to Glen’s sister Leslie for “a long time.” As in, Leslie invited Sydney. Sure. But maybe Leslie was trying to help her brother out, you know? This is absolutely the plot of a rom-com too.