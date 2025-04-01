Walden: The Sentebale mess shows that the Sussexes never should have left the UK

The one thing that this year of Sussex drama has given us is concrete examples and stories of what the British media considers bullying and/or inappropriate/noteworthy behavior from Prince Harry and Meghan. At long last, they’ve provided us with examples, smoking guns which we can all see and analyze. I still think the reaction to Meghan’s “I’m Sussex now” moment on With Love, Meghan was extremely telling about what triggers the Derangers, and they’re still crying over Meghan correcting someone and stating a preference. In the past week, we’ve also heard from Sophie Chandauka as she claims that she found it grossly offensive that Meghan… politely asked her to switch her position for the polo photos. It’s abundantly clear that this was the problem all along, that anything Meghan said or did was going to be used against her and she was always going to be called a bully and narcissist for existing or stating a preference or correcting someone’s mistake.
What’s also strange is that all of these “concrete examples” of Meghan’s actions have just emphasized that she and Harry always needed to get the hell away from these people. And those people seem to think that their unhinged, years-long campaign against the Sussexes somehow proves the opposite, that the Sussexes simply need to “come back” because something something, this never would have happened if H&M were still working royals! From Celia Walden’s latest piece in The Telegraph:
If there’s one characteristic that would have benefited both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle above all others, it’s surely self-awareness. As Sophie Chandauka, the chairman of Harry’s former charity, Sentebale, continues to spray-gun the pair with accusations (of causing significant damage to the charity’s reputation, of bullying and toxicity), one can’t help but feel that even a few drops of it might have helped the embattled couple avoid yet another scandal, the emergence of yet another “ghost of howlers past”. But no. They knew best.
They knew that Megxit was the way to go, that ditching the only job Harry had ever been any good at was a bright idea, and that once safely ensconced in America, giving an interview in which they effectively bad-mouthed both the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge (two of the most popular women in the United States) was the wisest thing to do.
They knew that publishing an autobiography (filled with factual inaccuracies) in which Prince Harry revealed that he had been suffering from a frostbitten penis during William and Kate’s wedding was judicious, that listing the illegal drugs he had taken while living there on a US visa was, yup, a good plan, and that continued whingeing about their royal plight in a Netflix documentary series was definitely going to endear them to their target demographic. Because everyone loves a prince sawing away on the world’s smallest violin – five years on. It was also never in doubt that Meghan had exactly what it took to be a television domestic goddess. That she had neither of the attributes crucial to making those shows a success – natural warmth and authenticity – wouldn’t be a problem.
Now, I’d hazard a guess that members of the Royal family aren’t terribly self-aware as a species. How can you be when you’ve grown up in such a privileged bubble? But that’s why the machine is there: to act as a buffer between you and the outside world. To save you from yourself while capitalising on any natural talents. (In Harry’s case, this would be the foreign trips, where he seems to go back to being funny, down to earth and genuine.) Ditch that machine and you are at the mercy of your own cretinous impulses.
Someone who used to work with the Sussexes once told me: “It’s not that they are consistently being given bad advice. It’s that they won’t take good advice from anyone.” Perhaps now might be a good time to start?
They really think they’re making some kind of strong argument, right? “Look at this hate campaign we’ve waged against the Sussexes for years, that proves that they were so wrong to walk away!” Now, do I think that Harry and Meghan have made perfect decisions this entire time? No, of course not, and I’ve said so often enough. But for the big decisions – Sussexit, speaking to Oprah, the Netflix H&M series, Harry’s memoir – they’ve absolutely made the right calls. The fact that the British media has been having a years-long crashout about them proves that they’ve made the right decisions too.
Camilla and keen are not popular with all to say the least. The senior royals did the damage not the sussexes Kate actually lunged at Meghan in front of cameras.
I also love how the Windsor system helped Andrew by settling his $10 million lawsuit 😎
Open hate is difficult to watch. How unhappy the left behinds must be to fixate on two people for so long and vexing because H&M just carry on being themselves regardless of what anyone thinks.
The “jobs” that PH was good at were diplomacy and charity (still using those with IG, foreign tours and his other charities) and military service (that he had to leave because of the royals). So SC wouldn’t have become chair somehow if PH were still in the UK? Or the royals would have worked to bury the scandal (unlikely since Harry was the scapegoat)?
I hear that Harry was also pretty good at being a soldier. (In case Celia’s memory needs refreshing.)
“The job that Harry was only good at”? He hated that “job”. He was good at using his platform and helping others and starting charities that have worked well for many years. This is complete bullshit and it’s coming from the leftovers that are heavily involved in the ruination of Sentebale!!! So in essence what they are saying is he should have stayed in uk and took the shit and been the scapegoat then the leftovers would have left his charity alone.
There is no other current society that punishes their children for leaving home. That’s what adults do; go forth and find your way with the families blessing. All except the BRF and the royalists. “We will punish you and destroy your wife until you come home”
This part. How many times does Harry have to tell you he despised being a working royal before you believe him?
I mean never make any mistakes ever is a ridiculous request for anyone in business, and in life in general so this argument is silly. It’s especially silly when you consider things like the Caribbean tour of 2022, the cash in Tesco bags scandal, the issue that occurred with Ngozi Fulani, let’s not even get started on Andrew, they’re trying to pretend that being within the Royal Family somehow makes you immune to people questioning your decisions?
But all of this has been said numerous times before. This desperation from all of these people that they need to come back, they aren’t really successful, don’t believe what your eyes show you indicates to me that Charles may not be seeing 2026 and they all know it, and they all know it’s going to collapse with William at the helm. The thing that I don’t get is if you realize all of this, even if you never thought that Harry would leave seems poor planning to treat the person that you absolutely need like shit. There was no need to antagonize him and his wife, and you’ve actually never stopped even though you KNOW you need him. Bizarre.
William and Kate managed to have a photo killed because it was so deceptive it was like the NK govt or the Iranian govt. That is a huge mistake and betrayal of trust that the British media tried to erase.
Nothing Harry has done has ever been close to that. And a CEO going rogue is certainly not even on the list.
Harry hasn’t failed at anything. He wasn’t running Sentebale. It ran perfectly for 20 years – 5 years post leaving that crap place.
A record breaking author. Position at better up. Major investor and likely venture capitalist. Founder of invictus. Archwell, travelyst etc etc. Sentebale isn’t done. These people are batshit crazy if they think years of abuse and insults is any incentive to help out back on salt Island.
Interesting how Meghan was the failure and Harry was doing everything and now visa versa. How does anyone take these people seriously.
These are just the same regurgitated Sussex family bashing stories they always do when Meghan or Harry have visibility, projects being released, or events happening. Every single time it’s 💩 📰, only the date changes on these stories.
Sorry, leftovers, they’re not coming back. And if the RF and Rota wanted to ASSURE Harry would never see his brother again on this side of the grave, this little dust-up with Call-me-doctor Chandauka has likely provided the final straw. Whether she was planted as a Trojan Horse or the RF just took advantage of an opening, this whole thing is so sick and twisted, so obsessively wrong-headed, and so ruthlessly executed that William (and his royalist enablers) may live to regret it. They look insane. They look scary. And if the British public starts to connect these dots… how can the monarchy survive? Who could support people who will take medicine and food from sick children, just to score headlines in the gutter press?
Obviously they are so jealous about how successful harry s book is. They ignore the embarrassing confessions of Charles in his authorized biography
The aristocrats, extensive royal family, grey men, government officals, and rota know Willy is incompetent and incapable of being King. These stories are weird and don’t seem to all be coming from KP’s bald rage monster. Part of the narrative seems directed at viciously taking Harry down and part of it seems directed on taking Harry apart to force him back into the royal fold without Meghan and his children. Willy doesn’t want Harry back into the fold, but everyone in his orbit knows the monarchy won’t survive with Willy at the helm. Could this ultimately turn into a takedown of Willy?
No, they’ll have to support because he represents the Crown. You need wider public and political support to bring him down and the rats. Given the rats involvement in Brexit, it won’t happen.
Agreed, they are stuck with their failure to launch, they just really want to make Harry know how unhappy they are that he isn’t going to spend the rest of his life making his big brother look competent.
*shrugs*
The Palace machine didn’t save Andrew from being part of a pedophile ring. I think it’s clear that all the British press wants is for Harry to return to the UK. They think that if they make him toxic that he will leave his wife and family and rejoin the Royal Family.
the palace machine results in stunted individuals, isolated from real world problems, with no ability to genuinely interact with the public, with no sense of self awareness (see all of William’s “jokes” over the years that he thinks are hilarious and just aren’t) etc,
Harry escaped that thanks to the military, therapy, a solid group of friends outside of the royal circle, and Meghan. But most of the other ones are SOL.
Also, wasn’t Spare released 2 years ago? Have either one of them said anything about the royal family since then? And Meghan has ONLY done the Oprah interview and the docuseries. Harry just has Spare on top of that and the interviews he gave around that. I know every word they say in public is dissected but no matter how much the press insists, they have NOT spent the last 5 years badmouthing the royal family. They’ve told their story and that’s about it.
Anyway more and more people are piecing together the connection between this Sentebale mess and Prince William so good luck with that BRF.
The machine even affects people not born into the system if they stay there long enough. Kate is a perfect example of how someone not raised in the fishbowl can be just as out of touch after being within the machine for years. That Mother Nature video was not someone in touch with reality.
Exactly what the f****** was that nonsense all about?
If we added up all the words Meghan has spoken in public outside of a few speeches at awards ceremonies, it would barely add up to a page. The British media has been dining out on *sentences* extracted out and obsessed over for two years and it’s no longer landing. They desperately needed new material and, fortunately for them, Call-Me-Doctor Sophie is happy to oblige.
For me, the Oprah interview was a mistake. Too much airing of dirty laundry for people who are in the global limelight. This is not how to lay trauma at rest.
On the other hand, I am entirely appreciative of many of the Sussexes other initiatives, and I am looking at With Love, Meghan (albeit very slowly).
One question: why DID Meghan make the Sentebale Chair move from Harry’s right to her left? Sophie standing right next to Harry holding the trophy seems quite correct. Sentebale is not the charity of both Harry and Meghan.
Looking at the photo Meghan put Sophie in the middle with the trophy. The three women in cream standing together and the players on the sides.
It seems petty to complain about being put in the middle of a photograph.
That’s the thing about their lies and cries of bullying. The proof that they are lying is in the actual photos and video. Nothing about that interaction was mean or malicious. Sophie at one point was standing in front of Harry and out of place, so Meghan motioning her to a space that was actually open for her and put her in the center of the photo with the trophy was very kind and not what a bully would do.
Why is it a mistake to tell the truth? FFS, Harry and Meghan had no other way at the time to counter the insane lies behind told about them.
But then anyone truly appreciative of the Sussexes’ initiatives would understand this.
(Also, it’s absolutely untrue that H&M bashed QEII. If by “Queen” Walden means Camilla, well, Camilla is neither popular nor worthy of being protected from criticism.)
Nah. The Oprah interview wasn’t a mistake imo. They said what needed to be said. That Harry’s family was willing to lie to protect some but not willing to tell the truth to protect them. And the picture? Sophie was in the center! It looked symmetrical.
Please, why are we discussing this? Who cares where you stand for the picture? The fact that she’s fixating on personalities, and specifically MEGHAN’s personality, rather than presenting EVIDENCE of bullying and mismanagement by people ACTUALLY involved in the charity, robs her of all credibility.
And the Oprah interview was brilliant IMHO.
Exactly! The Oprah interview was necessary to get their story out.
This sounds like concern trolling tbh. Whenever I hear the phrase ‘dirty laundry’ I think of dysfunctional relationships where people are prevented from speaking out and telling their side of the story. Meghan didn’t make Sophie do anything. She suggested Sophie move to the middle. It makes sense because Sophie was standing in front of Harry. Meghan centred Sophie in the photo right behind the trophy. The other woman on the stage is also gesturing for Sophie to come to the middle so the three women can stand together. Sophie should be pleased she is right in the centre of the photo. Why does Sentabale need to be Meghan’s charity for her to make a suggestion to improve positioning for a photo?
That sounded like concern trolling to me too. Notice the “I like Meghan but” in the middle of that sandwich. Why does Meghan need to be there? Why did Serena William need to be there? For support of a friend’s charity maybe.
Exactly, if Meghan offering Sophie to stand in the middle is her attempt to make the Sentebale her charity, the same could be said about the other woman who was also motioning Sophie to stand in the middle in front of the trophy. Them ignoring that the other woman was doing the same thing as Meghan and creating space for Sophie to stand between them, shows this is only to bash Meghan for frivolous reasons. There wasn’t anything wrong with that whole scene except where Sophie was involved. The end result is a perfectly balanced photo.
@Sophieb9
Oprah was necessary if only to set the record straight about the lies told about Kate and her fake fragile weeping. For years Meghan was ordered to stay silent as her character was attacked with ferocity, while the RF seemingly cheered from the sidelines.
There was even admission in the Times, to the reality of William deliberately siccing the press on Meghan, using her crazy relatives to do so. The cruelty is epic. Oprah was not half of what that diabolical royal system deserved. As Tyler Perry said, Meghan is an elegant woman. She could have said a hell of a lot more.
I have to watch the clip again but M asking her to move made sense in the context of the photographer trying to get a certain picture. I remember when we had this debate last year it made sense when you actually watched what was happening.
The Oprah interview was important and necessary because they were still being attacked by the Firm on a regular basis (they still are.) I am honestly not sure if they would have done the interview if the Firm (and the british press) had just kept their names out of their mouths after they left. But it was like…..okay you abused us until we left, and now you’re still abusing us and spreading lies etc, so we’re going to tell our side of the story because keep telling your side and telling a false narrative.
and then they still didn’t stop so the docuseries happened and I think at this point H&M have accepted that its never going to stop, so they’re just going to live their best lives.
but the Oprah interview was really important — the discussion about the “concern” of the baby’s skin color, the correction of the crying story, the discussion about the titles, about Meghan’s suicidal thoughts. It put a lot of their truth out there for the record.
okay, just popping back – I was looking at the pictures in the other post to try to remember what happened, and I think originally she (Sophie C.) was standing next to Harry, but M was supposed to also stand next to him, and if she stood on his other side then she would be cutting him off from the team, so they shifted positions so it was Harry, Meghan, Sophie, rather than Meghan, Harry, Sophie. That also put Sophie in the direct center of the photo.
It really wasn’t an issue, it only became one because Meghan was there and heaven forbid she be anywhere in the eyes of the british press.
@Becks1 also notice how it’s Harry’s left arm that continues to hold onto Meghan’s waist even as everyone was moving onto the stage. Also notice the space created to right of Meghan by the other lady in white who is also gesturing and asking Sophie to stand in the center in front of the trophy. At one point, Sophie was standing directly in front of Harry and the entire back row. There is a video from the Sentebale Singapore charity where the three men are not sure how to line up but they eventually line up with Harry in the middle and Sophie to the side of all three men. She didn’t have an issue in that situation of not being photographed next to Harry. There was even a time after the first Singapore photo where all three of the men are talking with each other and seemingly unaware that Sophie was still there. They eventually notice that she is still there and they rearrange and she is placed in the center to take a second photo between Nacho and Harry with her leaning more towards Harry. Again, she didn’t have an issue in that situation where she was in the center of the photo. Even in this photo in Miami and all other photos during that charity event she never seemed to have a single issue with any of the photos or where she was positioned. The photo was perfect as it was and there was no reason she should have been aligned in the photo anywhere besides where she was in the final photo.
SophieB9, exactly how else do you lay trauma to rest? By burying it—and letting the abusers run amok with their side of the story? Nope.
I doubt you support H&M. If you did, you would know Harry said in that interview that they need to call off the dogs (the media going after them). That was one of the main reasons for it. The other one is to correct the years-long lies on the record to someone who is trustworthy by a lot of Americans. Oprah, who is a legendary interviewer, providing them her platform gave H&M a lot of understanding by people who wouldn’t care about this otherwise. From what I read, Oprah also offered this to Diana. She chose BBC for her interview. What happened to the interview now? It was banned by BRF thanks to Will.
I love it when people say, the abused people should be silent, not speak about the abuse. That only benefits the abuser. I am glad they gave their point of view about what happened on a global stage. Oprah being a black woman asked the correct questions to Meghan. They chose well. No one should be scared from speaking the truth, especially when there is a whole national media machine lying about your name.
Honestly, from Oprah’s perspective, the interview was a brilliant move on her part not just because it was a big “get” but it reminded everyone of what a good interviewer she is. She doesn’t usually do interviews anymore or they tend to be more softballs (like her one with Adele) so seeing her back in her element like that cemented her as a legendary interviewer and reminded people why she became a billionaire.
The Oprah interview also had Jason Knauf preemptively make bullying accusations and it revealed just how vindictive William has been toward the couple.
It was absolutely necessary to do the Oprah interview and get a world audience about what really goes on in that cult like family. Anyone who was around prior to Diana’s death saw just how much the British media attacked her post separation and divorce. And this same media covered for Andrew and his illegal activities for years.
Oprah has a worldwide and primarily American audience and that was necessary to shine the light on the lies being said in the media for years.
No one who supports Harry and Meghan would think that interview was a mistake. It just made certain people in the establishment uncomfortable to have their actions or in Kate’s case inaction, exposed to the world.
@Becks1, I think, (totally speculating) a big part for her was losing Diana’s interview to Brits. She had the chance to interview Fergie, but Diana was the biggest name at that time. It seemed to me, that is why she came back from the retirement. Interviewing Diana’s son for the same sh*t happened to Diana, who would say no to this as an interviewer? It was great, I loved her questions. A straight journalist wouldn’t get the same answers from H&M. She interviewed the worst white supremacists before. She knows what the biased behavior against Meghan meant. Oprah also commented later that she wasn’t surprised about the racism, but the fact that H&M said it out loud. They only said it because she made Meghan feel safe and understood.
They silenced Diana even after her death. That was the awful thing about them going after Bashir and censoring the BBC Panorama interview. They sure like to rewrite history but the public knows…that public outpouring of grief was and is AUTHENTIC.
That’s why Chuck and Willie continue to fail.
@SOPHIEB9 There is never a mistake in telling the truth, especially when the truth is to correct the lies and dirty laundry that was being used to abuse two people and their family. They left the UK and remained silent while they and their child were stalked an ocean way. Fences were cut to take pictures of their child and his grandmother. Drones were flown over the place where they should have felt safe and secure. Article after article was written about them with dirty laundry that they didn’t air but it didn’t matter because it was being used to abuse them on a daily basis. They lost a child, for goodness sake. Yet through all of that, they remained silent for an entire year before they finally decided to give an interview to dispel lies meant to destroy them and their family. So no the Oprah interview wasn’t a mistake, it was necessary because never is silence okay in the face of abuse. I would never tell my children to be silent to abuse, regardless of who it is, because abuse is wrong, full stop. And what that family has done to them and their children with leaks, airing of dirty laundry and lies IS ABUSE, plain and simple. For the years that the Meghan made Kate cry story was plastered across papers to abuse Meghan, did you say it was wrong for Kate to air that dirty laundry of a lie? Do you pass the same judgment on William for the years of airing his dirty laundry about what he feels or thinks about no longer being able to place his arm around his brother or how he despises Meghan? Silence to lies is never the answer, especially when those lies and airing of dirty laundry have resulted in a the vilification of a couple refusing to be abused and the loss of a child.
So, trolling them. Right? Especially Meghan.
As for how to handle trauma. Those of us who have experienced it seem to have more understanding of how best to handle it than you do. Your stance is more from an abuser standpoint.
Hi Sophie Chandauka, not all skinfolk are kinfolk
They know what is best for them, after having people lying about you for years, you’re entitled to reply in any form. That Kate lie stood for years, until Meghan said Kate is the one that made her cry and brought flowers and a note of apology.
KP didn’t deny it.
Sophie was offered the place in the center for the photograph, why she didn’t fight to stay next to the other guy.
Ever wonder why Harry pull Meghan to stand next to him, maybe he was tired of the con woman.
You are mistaken. They didn’t air any dirty laundry. They corrected a FEW of the lies which the family and press told about them, but they did not say even 5% of what they COULD have said. That’s why the family and UK media and their US propaganda machinery have been harassing them all these long years. They NEED to make H+M look less credible in the eyes of the public so that if or when they eventually take the gloves off and really go to town on those cretins who have been harassing them and endangering their lives, no-one will believe them. But the more they attack, the more the public realises that there is a lot more which H+M could reveal. And as people have said, they really need to stop poking the bear, because HARRY is the one who has had 40 years of being a royal.
I, for one, am absolutely disgusted that people still believe that victims of abuse speaking out about their abuse = “airing dirty laundry”. Brings to mind the quote: “If you remain silent through your pain they will kill you and say that you enjoyed it” or something to that effect.
The fact that a woman being asked to step down by a board has turned into another week going after Meghan and Harry is wild. Is this the original goal of hers or is she and the press using it to have another go and ignore that she is the one who was asked to leave the charity. Meghan is toxic and Harry should come home is a wild conclusion to her being asked to stepdown. I feel like I am going crazy here.
You’re not crazy. They are. Crazy and ruthless. A bad combination.
They want to hurt his brand and reputation so that companies refuse to work for him.
The problem is that Harry has been an open book his whole life. His personality and faults and charisma, relatability, years of service and networking are visible to the world. You can’t easily dismantle that genuine goodwill feeling and the majority of people around the world still love and smile when they meet him. You can’t take that from him. The people who work with him know his value.
Seriously, who could have predicted the crowds that would show up to greet Harry at the Invictus 10 year anniversary church service, despite the royals and rota making a solid effort to bury the event in the news cycle?
Answer: Anyone who has been paying attention to how much people genuinely care about Harry. He is beloved, and sure he’s made mistakes, but it’s time for these people to get a grip. People love Prince Freaking Harry. Cope.
The BM seem to be running with the narrative which is that Harry’s brand is completely toxic. I saw a clip of Jack Roysten saying that and many others. It’s been repeated so much that it seems like a clear agenda. If they repeat that his brand is toxic over and over then maybe people will believe it. But I don’t think it’s working in the way they want. A whole lot of people are aware that when your family fails to protect you and throws you to the vicious tabloids, it’s absolutely understandable to call them out. Better yet if you can do it with Oprah and Netflix. Especially after an entire ecosystem has spent years waging a public smear against them. That’s the true dirty laundry. And again, how many copies of spare were sold? A lot of people know what’s up despite the BM repeating narratives that don’t resemble reality .
But no matter how much they run around saying that “Harry is toxic (we hope).” The question remains, if that is the case, why do you want him back so badly? You can’t have these two narratives at the same time because it doesn’t make sense, and we know which storyline is the most consistent and enduring one — and it’s not the so-called toxicity angle.
Also, I’ve heard the name Celia Weston before in relation to the Sussexes. I feel I should know who or what she is.
I think she is piss Morgan’s wife. Who joined the married dating site, and when she got caught, claimed she was doing for a story.
Piss deserves her, two scum bags.
British Media are so effed up on their own supply right now. High on it since Diana, really.
Yep, she’s Piers Morgan’s equally toxic wife. What a lovely family….
They’ll never be able to make Harry Sussex “toxic.” LOL. The idea. But they’re giving it the old “charge of the light brigade”–of course, we know how that ended, too.
I wish the British media had even an ounce of this energy to cover the disgraces of not just Andrew but Charles and William.
Agreed @Quitecontrary Labour cuts are hurting everyone but the rich and certainly not the RF. They are unnecessary and not value for money but instead of scrutinising their finances the tabloids fawn over them and nit pick Harry and Meghan who are living on their own dime! I emailed the Chancellor with the republic ‘s Ditch the Duchies document and asked them to look at this as an option. We need a proper debate and referendum on RF or elected head of state. Sentebale will be scrutinized by Charity Commission UK but no one is holding the very expensive RF firm to account.
The Sussexes have always been a convenient excuse to deflect from sensitive political decisions.
Facts and the truth don’t mean anything to these people. They act as if our own eyes and ears aren’t able to determine what the truth is. They just write article after article where they just lie without any shame. Not to say that there aren’t people in the U.S. that might like Kate, but she isn’t this person who this writer thinks she is in the U.S.. Most people in the U.S. wouldn’t have been able to tell you who she is outside of the desperate campaign to improve her image and visibility here in the states in the past few years. They told us well in advance when they were both coming to Boston the last time she was in the U.S. and barely anyone cared. They were booed and mostly ignored when they were here. They think that people being compassionate about someone possibly having cancer means that she’s this person who’s so popular here and that isn’t the case. I can despise someone to their core and still not want them to have cancer, and that is what these delusional people don’t seem to understand. The Queen was popular because she was this elderly figure who’d been around throughout most of our lives. It’s not as if she was amazing person that we admired for doing anything impactful or important.
Anyone who is honest about all of this, knows that Harry and Meghan leaving that place and those people was the best decision they made and them giving that interview where they did not say anything against the Queen or even Kate was instrumental in telling their truth and dispelling the lies said about them for years by Kate, the rest of the royal family and the media. Harry’s memoir solidified that their truth would be heard over the lies of those determined to hurt them.
This narrative that they need to return to the same people who have been abusing them nonstop for years makes no sense and it’s only their narrative because they know that William is the most incompetent royal in the bunch and he will be the downfall to the entire monarchy because he has never once shown himself to be kingly or statesmanlike.
Here’s the thing. If you want someone to come back, you use honey not vinegar. Every single article, every single vile thing that is printed, every lie that is spread, only cements the fact that they will never, EVER, go back. People don’t run back to an abuser unless they are severely psychologically damaged (which these two are not).
They misplayed this SO freaking badly.
What are you saying, @Bean, that telling Harry “Come back and grovel on your knees to Charles before he dies” and “All you have to do is prostrate yourself in submission to William” is not inviting to Harry? Come on. At this point, the BM might as well say to Harry, “Pack your bags, we’re going on a guilt trip.”
But the hate sells for them. The rats want them back but the Windsors certainly don’t.
They don’t want Harry back, they just want him and Meghan to be broke and miserable and shilling supplements and hair growth tonics to make a living, like Fergie. Not speaking to NATO or having conferences attended by respected people. And Piss Moron’s wife knows this fully.
I agree. They don’t want him back. Because that’s not how you act. They want him broke and begging to them for his livelihood so they can kick him while he’s down. They are sick, sick, broken people.
Why do I keep thinking that if H&M were still in the UK this issue with Sentebale would have happened before now? Or just taken away and given to Billy Idle?
“Members of the royal family aren’t terribly self aware” made me shoot coffee through my nose.
Charles’ love of self has been documented in books, movies and TV shows. Camilla’s by her clothing, jewels and hair transformation and her Stalin-like pruning of Ladies, press and events since moving from grizzled, married horsewoman to Queen.
With an ailing, dilettante King, a commoner Queen and a dour PoW, royal gossip is sketchy except for “good king Harry” the cynosure of all royal eyes.
I usually avoid reading the lies and go by Kaiser’s synopsis but I just did. What a pile of excrement.
Waldon aka Mrs piss Morgan is so vile.
Meghan has no natural warmth, apparently? Who knew.
Jealousy is a curse Mrs Piss
“the only job he’s ever been good at”
Ten years active-duty with two tours in a war-zone is nothing to sneeze at.
God, I hate these people.
That’s a nasty article and all I am going to say about it.
Oh Celia! You are so very selective when it comes to Spare! How typically ratty of you!
Frost-bitten dick must have amused you but Willie being violent to Harry didn’t?
And since when has Lazy Kitty been popular in the USA? Her wearing that pink ensemble to the Twin Tower memorial site is one for the ages 😂
No, they’re not coming back and Willie’s fingerprints all over Sentebale show how much the Palace want him, and rats like you, back. You should have told you husband to not have shouted at Meghan to leave the country because I bet you they did because of him.
Kisses darling, you must be swimming in champagne this week! 😘
Celia Walden is Piers Morgan’s wife. Enough said ……..