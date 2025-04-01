Royalist: Prince Harry’s ‘friends’ wish he would ‘make peace with his family & come home’

“Someone” is running a big play on Prince Harry. It’s not so much a “follow the breadcrumbs” situation – it’s out in the open, with a big ally of Prince William stepping in to manipulate and manage Sophie Chandauka. Sentebale has been hijacked by people with a strong anti-Sussex agenda and they’re using Chandauka as their unhinged proxy. Adjacent to the Sentebale mess, the old “unnamed sources” are running around, screaming that Harry is miserable in California and desperate to speak to the awful Windsors. After months of not having his usual Peg-agenda-driven sources, weirdly the Daily Beast’s Royalist managed to squeeze out a big exclusive about all of this.
Prince Harry is “lonely and isolated” living in California, has “completely severed contact” with old friends in the U.K. and will be “devastated” at being forced to resign from the charity he founded in memory of his mother, friends, acquaintances and TV industry insiders have told The Daily Beast. Sources close to Harry have denied the claims, telling The Daily Beast he is “happy with his family” in his luxury home in Montecito.
However, one Los Angeles based TV executive, who has dealt with Harry and his team over the past few years and met the prince socially on several occasions, told The Daily Beast: “This is a very transactional town and when you are perceived as toxic, people run a mile from you. So, no, I haven’t seen Harry at any dinners lately. His brand is a busted flush and no-one wants to be associated with failure. The fact is that Harry started with one of the best brands in the world, ‘Prince Harry,’ and trashed it. The clue is in the name: Prince Harry. It’s increasingly sunk in now to the wider world that he is not a royal anymore, which leaves a question; what’s the point? It’s hard to tell at this stage.”
The executive said they were aware of bullying allegations made against Harry by Sophie Chandauka, the head of Sentebale, the charity he founded, and dramatically quit this week. They said: “Bullying allegations seem to follow this couple everywhere. It’s massively unhelpful as his whole brand was being a nice guy, as opposed to another nasty royal.”
One old friend of the prince, whose family are long term friends of the Windsors and who was very close to him and his brother growing up said: “It’s absolutely tragic. He has dozens of friends here who would love to hear from him, but he has completely severed contact with us. No-one ever hears from him.”
Asked about a report in the Sun newspaper this weekend which said Harry’s only social outlet was with the husbands of Meghan’s pals, the friend said: “I know he feels lonely and isolated. Who wouldn’t if they had moved to another country where they don’t know anyone, and then their whole professional life and their beloved charity had collapsed? It’s awful and we just wish he would make peace with the family and come home.”
The friend said that the price of peace would be a private apology to William for revealing details of their personal life in his memoir and films, and a “solemn promise” to not “sell out” the family’s secrets again.
Another friend who was involved with the prince in charity work when he lived in the U.K. and was a full-time royal said, “He is going to be devastated at what has happened to Sentebale. He poured his heart and soul into that. All he really has now is Invictus.” The Invictus games are the Paralympic-style games he set up ten years ago for wounded veterans.
A friend of the king’s told The Daily Beast he would also love to reconcile with Harry, but that it was “impossible” while Harry was still engaged in legal action against the U.K. government over his security arrangements.
Gee, the Royalist’s sources sure do have a laundry list of things Harry must do if he ever wants to reconcile with his garbage father and brother. Almost as if that’s the whole f–king point of this operation! Harry must apologize to William (lol) and promise to drop all litigation against Ravec and Charles’s friends at the Mail! You should also read “All he really has now is Invictus” as a threat, even though it’s false. Harry has more going on than that, and they know it, but they’re letting him know that they’re coming after Invictus next.
Alex Rayner says he talked to him this past weekend, so I guess it’s just you he doesn’t want to talk to, “long-term friend of the Windsors”. Harry’s “home” is where his wife and children are. If you wanted him to spend time in the country of his birth, you should have talked his father into letting him keep his accommodations there and get the whole family to stop being leaking jerks. Good luck with that though. And, Harry has IG, Travalyst, Archewell, Well Child, Scotty’s Little Soldiers. He isn’t without outlets while this goes on with Sentebale.
They want IG because it brings such international support for it. Hello NATO. What a halo for Harry. This could have been the Windsors too but they were too petty.
What did Earthshit bring? Heidi Klum who was paid for her services 😂
Harry knows how to diversify. Even if the Windsors snatch IG, the participating nations won’t support it without Harry’s involvement. He is one of them. Willie is not. Harry served. Willie did not.
And Heidi had no idea what Earth Shot is or why she was invited. LOL!
This comment made me laugh- something about now he “only” has invictus.
It is not in any way true- but even it if was- Invictus is a TREMENDOUS accomplishment- that is still growing. The military and government support it has across the globe is phenomenal.
And a lot of the veterans and their families who go to the games, and use the support and service brought by the games/foundation- adore Harry and are grateful to Harry for the help and support he gives them.
These people are delusional.
Rupert Murdoch really is the devil. In the US and the UK, there is an entire LARGE group of people who no longer have to accept reality, they just say what they want to be true 1000 times, amplify it and a ton of people believe it. because harry’s “misery” and “failures” support their world view- that a non-white woman “stole” their prince.
Yep. IG is huge. Plus there’s travalyst. I’d imagine like anyone Harry is devastated that this may mean money is not going to the kids in Lesotho. That’s the real hurt. Not the hit to his resume.
And Prince Harry also still has the British charity WellChild. I think this is all about William’s main goal of taking the ‘Invictus Games’ away from Harry before Birmingham.
Invictus Games is the kind of accomplishment where you can rest on your laurels for the rest of your life, See: Eunice Shriver and the Special Olympics or Danny Thomas with St, Jude (not that I am suggesting either rested on their laurels).
That’s what level of accomplishment Harry has hit, and he’s 40 years old and not remotely slowing down, he’s just gaining traction.
Stay jealous and scared of Harry, Salty Isle, but maybe stop being so obvious, William. It’s embarrassing.
Anyone else wondering how this might be connected to the fresh murmurings about Cluck’s health? Because I’m wondering
Cluck doesn’t trust Huevo, his own clock is running out, and he has one capable son that he deliberately froze out of the family. Knows he needs H, and it galls him. This whole op smells of Palace panic.
Even for all that they can’t bring themselves to stop the narcissist rage narrative, and their gambit to “punish Harry” by stealing everything he’s built independent of the Firm. That’s the Windsor Jealousy Gene in action.
They do actually want H back, but they can’t resist tripping over their own scepters trying to make Fetch happen.
Fetch isn’t happening, Salt Island. It will never happen.
I don’t get it. is the Charles situation more dire than is reported? and if so What is Harry to do about it William will be King Still no Role for Harry, so why do they want him home so badly? Harry being independent can only be a good thing for that family, one less family for them to diviy up the Sg with so why not let him be. Any publicity he gets shines a light on them inadvertently . So what do you do if you have him back in the fold ?
It was implied by the tabloids for years that Harry needs to do the job Will is supposed to. That is, Harry is gonna do all the work, travels, Will is gonna get the credit while spending his time drinking, visiting football forums. It really sounds like they all know Will is somehow not capable of doing the job.
I think we’re really seeing now what they intended for Harry. He was supposed to do all the international trips and gladhanding of diplomats etc. W&K are basically flat out refusing to go on royal tours (36 hours in Estonia does not count, sorry William) and their diplomatic interactions seem stilted and awkward.
QEII held on as long as she did because of the abdication experience.
Charles is holding on IMO because he knows what William is and what kind of king he will be and is trying to delay the inevitable as much as possible.
We said on here years ago – when H&M left and there was such an outcry of “WILLIAM NEEDS HARRY” – why? no one insists that Charles needs Anne, or that Andrew’s stepping aside was going to doom the monarchy (although he might in other ways.) Even now people forget Edward exists.
but its been the narrative for years that William absolutely needs Harry when he’s monarch and I think with every month the “why” for that is clearer and clearer – its not just that William and Kate are lazy, its that they’re really bad at the job.
@Becks1, I remember Harry visiting countries and politicians were giving him hugs. He has been traveling for UK since he was a teenager. People loved him and it was a great marketing tool for UK. When Boris praised H&M and said UK lost a great couple, he was sincere maybe the first time in his life, which should say something about what Harry, then Meghan, brought to the table. Will shaking hands with foreign leaders awkwardly doesn’t create the same value unfortunately.
@Becks1 I think the courtiers realized this about 20 years ago. I started paying attention to Harry, because of how often he was in the news for being in the Caribbean racing against Usain Bolt, doing HIV testing live with Rihanna, in Africa speaking at conferences, doing training exercises in California. They purposefully set him up to be the one making diplomatic connections because they realized William could be the veneer but he can’t hold it together. And he’s the stronger of the two between him and his wife. This all boils down to how the monarchy is perceived and even with a press that operates as fan club most of the time they won’t be able to hide incompetence for 30 years. This isn’t the 17th century, what William does or doesn’t do can be shot across the globe in seconds and all the bots in the world won’t be able to override an organic movement against them.
@Dee(2) exactly! It’s been ages now! I said below that I think it may have started after Afghanistan, but I’m not sure, I “followed” the royals then but not all the ins and outs of the different narratives and PR lines etc.
I think for a while there was sort of a thought of, is it the chicken or the egg? Was harry’s visit to Jamaica that you mention just so good because it was Usain Bolt, or was it because of Harry? (I think that was part of the diamond jubilee and Harry’s visits definitely got the most attention besides William and Kate, and that was only bc Kate was still a novelty in the royal family at the time.) Like were they sending Harry to all these places and in all these roles because he was good at it, or did he just seem so good at it because of the royal machinations in place and if it was William going it would have been just as successful?
I think time has shown obviously that harry is just good at this. He has a natural way of interacting with people, he seems genuinely kind and relatively down to earth considering his upbringing, etc. Its even more remarkable to me after reading Spare and learning how uncomfortable he was in a lot of these settings – it never showed.
and someone in the royal family realized his natural ability for this early on and he was sent out accordingly. Meanwhile William was allowed to avoid work, go on extended vacations, etc. So now like you said, William is the veneer but he can’t hold it together. And so they’re in this situation where they know they “need” harry to come back but also know they’re SOL.
It’s a good question. Harry obviously has put the work in but he also has a natural charisma. Some people just do. He got it from his momma. Even if he was secretly stressed, it wasnt readily noticeable. So the idea that the courtiers saw this from an early start makes sense. I’d guess the press has also always known this which is one reason why it was so devastating for them when he left. And why some are so bitter about Meghan. Oh well, they should have treated them better. And they only want Harry back if he is on a short leash of control and public atonements. Which wouldn’t happen so these articles are silly. Feels like they are for William to read and soothe himself with the fact that Harry must miserable.
You have all made the case for why this is so fascinating to watch. They really didn’t want us to know how the sausage is made, and DAMN did Harry leaving expose that they never intended for William to do much of anything. It was always going to be Harry’s competence and charisma on the world stage, while William stayed home and went to football games and pinned honors on people. He was never intended for any heavy lifting and it is so obvious now, they are throwing everything they can at the wall to see what will stick.
Sorry your future king sucks, but Harry is home.
The King should publicly recognise Harry’s work, then London would shine along with Harry’s work …. As it is now, they only have the shadow and the whole world understands the hostile takeover. And of course this family in London has staying power, thanks to the billions they didn’t make themselves. But as with Diana, they won’t manage to convince the world of their opinion of Harry. No matter what they do. There are too many people who love Prince Harry. All over the world. Who love, respect and recognise him, his story, his work, his wife and his own family. All over the world.
Prince Harry is a fighter and a Christian, no one will corrupt this man.
Perhaps in the next few years he will receive the Nobel Peace Prize for Invictus or a similar honour, and I hope he accepts it.
I’ve got a bit of a different take on this. I don’t think they need Harry to do the work that Will won’t do, because I don’t Will cares about royal work at all, as it’s not real work and they all know it. The “work” is just window dressing for the glaring fact that the monarchy is utterly pointless except to leech and hoard money and privilege for one family, their cronies, and Murdoch’s media mafia. Charles is still under the impression that he has to make appearances in order to keep up the public pretense that he’s earning his keep, but I don’t think Will cares about the pretense — he’s fine just taking the money in return for not even a show of effort, on the bet that no one would dare take down the monarchy even if he does nothing to “earn” it. It’s a Trumpian bluff, and he’s probably right about it.
Instead, I think the entire reason the BRF continues to go after Harry is purely vindictive. William just wants to punish him, because he’s a malignant narcissist who cannot live with the fact that he was publicly humiliated by Harry for calling Will out as the violent, racist, insatiably jealous egomaniac he is. He wants Harry to lose his wife, home, career, and reputation not because he wants Harry nearby to do royal “work” or even to be family scapegoat, but because he wants Harry to lose everything he has gained and anything that makes him happy, purely to hurt Harry. He wants Harry to feel that he has “lost” and that Will has “won”, and only by Harry publicly groveling and pleading for Will’s forgiveness can Will begin to reassemble the shards of his broken ego and reputation. Harry has to admit that he was “wrong” so that Will can trumpet to the world that Will is “right” and all that humiliation can be washed away.
I think this because the tenor of these articles, which I assume are briefed by KP, are increasingly shrill, bizarre, and sociopathic. They operate on fantasy and do not pave any way for actual reconciliation in the family. They in no way address any of the abuses Will has dished out to Harry, and they’re completely unrealistic about why Harry would leave his wife and kids and home and successful career, without any incentive other than to placate the ego of a sputtering maniac. If the RF really felt they “needed” Harry, there would have to be an actual incentive. These articles offer none — it’s all just a vile, pathetic, psychopathic need to hurt one man, because Will is a rabid dog whose ego can’t be placated.
I agree with your take–the thing is, will the Grey Men allow William to take the firm down with him? Because there has to be at least one multi-brain-celled courtier who can see the writing on the wall. There is no incentive for Harry to return. Continuing to abuse him and his family ain’t gonna cut it. If Will-di Amin is really as much of a problem as we all think he is, then Harry and Meghan are going to need a hell of a lot of incentive to do anything for the firm. Come back and be our scapegoat is a nonstarter.
I believe the firm is in crisis (which is entirely of their own making). A royal monarch and consort who are seen a dozen times a year and continually make public gaffes aren’t going to sustain the institution, especially as the Sussexes go their own way with their star power. If guilting Harry back to the UK was going to work, it would have worked aleady. The royals have to create a new narrative, but will they?
Agreed. The KP hit pieces through the rota are spiralling like the haters tend to do.
They all need a mental health check in. They can’t control Harry try as they might and boy, are they throwing everything at it.
But with Meghan by his side, they are Teflon. They’ve been through hell and back, they’ve lost a baby…they went through unimaginable pain done by two institutions…Harry is never, ever coming back. Willie should listen to that Taylor Swift song.
I wonder if the current desperate attempt to force Harry back is because it’s near the end for Charles and the entire institution is freaked out about William taking over.
That’s exactly what it looks like. Doesn’t matter how often they repeat the lie that he’s lonely and isolated and a failure, he just keeps winning, looks amazing, has a great family and social life.
Oh btw -‘friend’ in the mind of the author, if you haven’t spoken to Harry in years, logic dictates you’ve no idea how he feels.
This mob really is desperate!
Sykes is desperate.
The “friend” comments got me too. “It’s absolutely tragic. He has dozens of friends here who would love to hear from him, but he has completely severed contact with us. No-one ever hears from him.” Phones work both ways. These folks dropped Harry completely and now they want to play like they know what’s on his mind.
I think it’s the opposite, Keke Swan. The friends that haven’t heard from Harry don’t have a phone number to use in the other direction because Harry grew up and they didn’t. It’s a fact of life for everyone, and continually pointing it out in the press is hilarious. Harry’s just not that into you, stop crying about it to the British media.
Naahhh, this makes no sense. William has his handlers, and THEY will always be in charge and control. Even if prince Harry goes back, he can’t do anything they won’t let him do, so the notion that they want Prince Harry back so he can be the ruler BTS is ignoring the fact that even when he was still in England, prince Harry was being managed and controlled by the idiots in charge. So no, the only reason they want him to come back is to try to prove that no one can live, thrive and succeed outside of the monarchy. Prince Harry continuing to thrive in the US gives republican movement more ammunition and makes UK citizens ask why they’re spending their money on these morons. Harry coming back is justification to continue funding the monarchy.
Except they’ve said for many years that they absolutely needed Harry. I’m talking way pre Meghan. This has been going on a long time.
His handlers can’t create a successful project for him. They tried, he still can’t give a charismatic leader at the events. He makes inappropriate jokes to the people and creates weird environment. That is why they want Harry back, so he can do all the work like he did before leaving.
I agree that Harry thriving in Montecito with independent projects etc is bad for the monarchy because it raises the question – why are we paying for the rest of them?
But the idea that William NEEDS harry when he’s king has been around for a long time, pretty much since Harry joined the military and went to Afghanistan, I think. Basically once he proved to the world he wasn’t “just” the party prince. There’s a reason the royal family was sending him all over the world and not William.
100% Lawrenceville!! But in a head to head matchup, William always loses. I remember when they wouldn’t allow him to wear his military honors at Betty’s funeral. He ended up looking like the king surrounded by his military attendants. They are small people resentful of his natural leadership stature… and they’ll never leave him in peace. It’s sad. Truly sad.
Go compare how many overseas tours Harry has done in his life as compared to William. They have known William is a dud for decades.
“the only reason they want him to come back is to try to prove that no one can live, thrive and succeed outside of the monarchy. Prince Harry continuing to thrive in the US gives republican movement more ammunition and makes UK citizens ask why they’re spending their money on these morons”
I agree wholeheartedly. While I think William’s reasons for attacking Harry through the media are personal and pathological, your statement is (to my mind) why the Firm allows these rantings to get printed at all.
Yup. That’s it. Willie is a walking, grinning catastrophe unfit to be king.
For years, well before Meg, most royal reporters, royal sources, and even sources close to Will said the William needed Harry “to shoulder the burden of being king.” Seeing as William was completely in the wind during the first year of Charles’ cancer announcement and did not step in to cover for his father, the point about Harry being there to assist his kingship is even more true. William had a moment to prove that he could be relied upon and he completely blanked. He needs Harry and not just as a scapegoat like some of you all say. Somebody need to right the ship.
@JT, as a note, nobody said that about QE2 or Charles. It was talked about having their sibling(s) as support, but not sharing the burden of being queen / king. There is something wrong with Will and they all know it.
@Sevenblue exactly. Nobody ever discussed the queen in this way. She didn’t need Margaret to shoulder the burden and Charles didn’t need Andrew or Ann to keep him a float. Only William needs a co-king to do a job he was born and supposedly trained to do.
This is my first thought. Whatever has gone on behind the scenes I think William (and Kate) are not ready for the top job and the courtiers and the media know it. I don’t think Charles is well. Everyone assumed Charles would have the longevity of his parents and they would have a 15-20 year buffer before king William and by then the wales kids would be grown.
I’ve now got images of willy in his Big Hat Crown doing the school run. 😂😂
My thinking as well.
Goodness, I wonder what this does to Peg’s fragile ego? It must be a slap in the face to realize everyone thinks you are too incompetent to be king.
I wonder if he see reads it that way though. Maybe he just think he owns Harry and Harry’s role is to serve him. Not that he’s lacking but bc he is entitled to a sibling whose job it is to work for the crown aka him. Bc yeah otherwise cuz it would be a hit to the ego.
I think this is it.
Arent they tired of the same story lines over and over.. if Prince Harry wanted to have contact with people over there he would still have it.. if he’s not talking to them there is a reason.
Harry is home. This man just said he is incredibly happy in California and all he missed about the UK was the countryside. Did all these ” friends” ever consider that maybe he didn’t want to talk to them? I don’t understand why they keep pushing this Harry is so lonely nonsense. They really think that an incredibly charismatic man, who charms people whenever he meets them would live in a country for five years and not manage to make ANY friends?? Even though you see him surfing, at sporting events, traveling around the country, he’s just so sad and lonely doing that no one talks to him or likes him?
It’s also pretty interesting to me how they keep saying oh any friends he has is just Megan’s friend’s husband’s, because hey had absolutely no problem that potentially being Meghan’s life for 40 years. She moved to the UK and did have friends there already ( like I’m sure he did in the US) but was expected to be fine living there and raising her kids there with the bulk of their social circle being people that he knew, but somehow if that’s the case now he needs to come back to the UK.
I feel like William thinks he is up against the clock and he needs Harry to be ruined and back ASAP or he may have to do the unthinkable and be in charge with no one to shift blame to.
“I know he feels lonely and isolated. Who wouldn’t if they had moved to another country where they don’t know anyone, and then their whole professional life and their beloved charity had collapsed? …” . The irony is lost on this lot – It’s tragic for Harry (however untrue) but Meghan was nothing but a complainer & always planned to leave & never had suicidal ideation & don’t believe a word she says.
They really wish Meghan had done it, they aren’t even trying to hide it.
Why for the love of god would he wish to make friends with his family who put his and his family’s life in danger?? He got rid of friends that no longer fit in with his beliefs! Harry made did some searching and decided how he was going to move forward in life and that meant leaving behind people that had different beliefs. These stories are just truly to make Harry’s life miserable but they just don’t get that it doesn’t. He knows what these shit stories are about and he will continue to live his best happy life no matter how hard they try to break him.
The Sentabale thing can be spun any way they want to play it, since that’s about facts and competing narratives and all the other bs that goes into public relations or whatever. But all these stories about Harry’s unhappiness in Montecito are creepy and strange–how would they know if Harry is unhappy from the other side of the globe? If he hasn’t spoken to any of his old buddies and pals and he is isolated from the RF….what gives them the right to even pretend they know anything about his emotions? Charles must be very, very sick. But even Charles being on his death bed doesn’t really explain any of this–if Harry is irrelevant, why are they so focused on California? I’ve been royal watching for darn near 30 years now, and I’ve never seen such a strange narrative. But of course, all of this is in the press because somebody somewhere has decided that the entire Wales family can’t be touched.
This exactly. The source is someone who hasn’t talked to Harry in ages probably years and years. And yet somehow they know he’s lonely and miserable. How would they ever know that? They are making it up.
These “friends” must be the same friends Tom Sykes trots out every time he writes this shit.
As for this:
“Asked about a report in the Sun newspaper this weekend which said Harry’s only social outlet was with the husbands of Meghan’s pals, the friend said”
Lazy Katie has no “friends” to be seen with except wives of Willie’s friends. Sykes is failing to convince that charming, amiable Harry would be short of friends in Montecito.
The same goes for the LA-based made up source calling things transactional. Ummm Meghan has been in the industry and they live in Montecito.
Sykes and Maureen Callahan must be snorting a bad batch of coke this week.
These rats can continue writing the Windsors’ wish list but they are never ever coming back to their toxicity.
We know Harry has had US based friends. All of a sudden he’s Nelly No Friends? How bizarre.
A lot of their new friends are new to BOTH of them, not just Harry.
They always leave out his brother, Nacho.
Plus, I’m. Trying to work out what has ‘failed’ exactly. Apart from the left behinds.
It was lovely to see that clip with Ellen at her former home and there they were, just standing in the background trying to blend in (but can’t because of his hair 😂)
These two are the power couple at the moment and they have friends – intimate ones and casual ones.
Maybe Sykes has no friends. There’s always projection with the rats like the time Camilla blustered over their marriage at the same time hers was unravelling.
But you’re right, another bizarre article from Sykes.
What is this? How is Harry lonely when he has a wife and two children? And why is the British press pretending like Harry doesn’t anything in his work like except Invictus? Before last week Sentable was an afterthought for these people.
“His brand is a busted flush and no-one wants to be associated with failure.” A very British phrase for our Los Angeles based executive.
Are we supposed to believe that a white British Prince won’t always be able to find ways of making money? Outside the royal watching bubble nobody cares about any of this royal drama or Harry’s ‘brand’ he’s a famous white guy he will be fine.
They seem to think we’re as eager to drink this Kool-Aid as their deranger pals.
😂 Is Piers in LA atm?
Should we just start listing the ACTUALLY horrible people who have jobs in Hollywood right now? The idea that Prince Freaking Harry is now a toxic entity is absurd.
My thought as well. They have no idea how actual Americans talk lol.
Those alleged friends want the old carefree, drinking Harry back not the responsible family man. His maturity makes them all look bad
Willard the Football Hooligan and Forum Lurker (Hi, Willard! 😂) wants Hazza back so he can abuse H, then swan off drinking with his tosser toff pals.
Every palace accusation is an admission.
Courtiers are desperate to have Hazza as the calm maître d’, front of house, greeting dignitaries, while Chef Workshy gets drunk and sociopathic in the kitchen.
This push for the ‘Harry is miserable’ narrative really makes me believe that Charles is two steps from death’s door and this is their last ditch effort to get Harry on side with the royalists before Chuck kicks the bucket. The problem is that their whole schtick is made up and would not affect Harry in any way. Are they trying to convince Harry that he’s miserable? It’s such a joke!
After everything they’ve put him and Meghan through, did they really think they would break him by destroying Sentebale? I don’t doubt that he’s unhappy about the current goings on, but this is NOT going to make him turn tail and return to Britain and apologize to William! They are still high on their on supply over there on Salt Island.
The bottom line is that Harry and Seeiso built Sentebale and ran it well for almost twenty years before that woman came into the picture. They did it before, and they could do it again…. So this is not the leverage William really believes it is… This is NOT going to make Harry so miserable that he would accept his family’s abuse again. Those royalists really don’t utilize any sort of common sense with their schemes.
Harry has other projects and a whole new life. William may have actually done him a favor by breaking one of his last remaining ties with his old life. Of course the children will suffer but when did that ever stop a king–or a royalist for that matter.
What is stopping Harry and Seeiso from continuing with a new charity under Archewell? Its not like the crown was funding Sentebale. Harry had to go out and fundraise himself. Listening to Prince Seeiso’s cousin talk about how moved Harry was by the plight of the children in Lesotho tells me this was not an Earthshot vanity project for Harry. And he contributed his own money to the charity as well.
I’m guessing that this is happening because Charles is not long for this earth. just a spidey sense tingling.
Do you think H will attend his father’s funeral? Do we think Willard will ban him from entering the country like the late Duke of Windsor was? I mean he’s absolutely petty enough to have thought of it, as are his power greedy, sycophantic courtiers.
If Willard bans H before 2027, that’s going to be problematic for IG in Birmingham.
I think Harry will attend whether William likes it personally or not. He wouldn’t want his Big Moment to be overshadowed. Despite everything Harry loves his father and respects what can be regarded as his duty like attending the coronation.
And the DOW wasn’t banned from the UK. He made visits, as did Wallis. He was told to keep out initially as not to further destabilize things but then it was the war that kept him out. They definitely didn’t want him full time in the uk then. He was encouraged not to reside there and it was made clear he would not be a so called working royal again. All visits were private.
“This is a very transactional town and when you are perceived as toxic, people run a mile from you.”
*stares in Brad Pitt, JD, Johnathan Majors*
They are always trying to make them a Hollywood couple. They live quietly in a small town two plus hours away and have small children. Why would Harry be expected at dinners in LA? I can’t believe people write these garbage and even worse people believe it.
Yeah, people run a mile and you get a successful Netflix contract, a podcast deal with a woman-friendly company, speech gigs at the conferences for the rich. I wish, my brand was as toxic as them 😂😂😭
Yes because Hollywood is not known for toxic people, not at all. Everyone is nice and pleasant and always fair. I bet Sykes Hollywood source is that moron Kinsey Schofield. Her favorite shtick is that “Harry and Meghan are not popular and don’t get invited to PaRtiES like the cool kids do!”
@MsIam, but they also said Meghan is partying up, leaving poor Harry at home. There is a talking point for everyone for every case. 😂😂
“The friend said that the price of peace would be a private apology to William for revealing details of their personal life in his memoir and films, and a “solemn promise” to not “sell out” the family’s secrets again.”
Ahhhhh. so this gives it away, right? The “friend” is either William or someone close to William (a van cutsem maybe?) Whoever is feeding Sykes all these quotes is absolutely on william’s side since Sykes basically says as much.
So Harry can come back as long as he grovels appropriately to William, and stops correcting false narratives put out by William and Kate. Got it.
Never gonna happen william.
And you just know that every detail of this “private” pipe dream grovelling would end up in all of the British papers and on morning and evening radio and television programmes. These people aren’t even subtle.
And as we have said very many times here at CB, no one ever denies the information. The fact that they say they are family secrets tells you that it is all true. The problem isn’t that Harry is telling lies, it is that he tells the truth.
Exactly! the only things we heard about spare that weren’t accurate were things like “well the QM wouldnt have had that convo with Harry in September, it must have been in August” or something like that. And even then it was speculation to try to prove that he was lying, nothing that was actual proof.
We never heard that William did not attack Harry (instead we heard “brothers fight”); we never heard that Kate wasn’t rude to Meghan (instead we heard “Kate understands the hierarchy and Meghan doesn’t”); we never heard that Meghan made Kate cry (we heard “how dare they correct the story.”)
Same with the Oprah interview – we never heard that they weren’t talking about changing the LP so Archie would never be king; we never heard that no one mentioned Archie’s skin color; we never heard that Meghan wasn’t asked to dim her light, etc.
And the truth hurts.
These ridiculous past friends of both brothers’ is exactly the type Harry intentionally turned away from. They have gone out of their way to spread stories for books and tabloids about how much they HATE Meghan and how Harry needs to be back doing the old childish things back in Britain and they keep going to the press telling them what they THINK Harry is feeling.
Why would he ever trust these people? They are not true friends. They are the same aristocratic types who are subservient to heirarchy. They will always back William and do what he tells them. If that means throwing Harry under the bus they will do it. So again, why would he want to keep friend with these people? He could never confide in these people. At least his new LA friends don’t give tidbits to the press! We don’t even know who all of his closest friends are and that’s how he prefers it.
I’m also noticing this increase in pressure on Harry and to me it points to Charles being sicker and the powers that be are needing that reconciliation (Harry returning) to happen. That family is so toxic. I don’t even view them as a real family. I bet Charles and Andrew hate each other just as much as W&H. A family that works as a firm where they all have to be controlled is not really a family.
Things are so bad now there’s no guarantee Harry would even come for his father’s funeral–I can’t imagine any power on Earth would persuade Meghan to set foot on Salt Island with KC3 dead and nothing/no one standing between her and William’s obsession. He scares me. I don’t actually think he’s right in the head.
100 % agree, I don’t think William has been OK for a very long time and the desperation to get Harry back shows this
…that last sentence sent chills down my spine
Will and Kate has been avoiding work since they left university and aren’t about to step up now even if KC does join the choir invisible. Their fantasy probably is Harry returning divorced, broke and grateful to do bread and butter engagements for them.
Another article begging for Harry to beg forgiveness?!
I really wonder why the media will not move on from this tired storyline.
Harry left , move on! There is a whole balcony full of people they could write about day in and day out!
I don’t know any of these left-behind-people, but damn! They really annoy me. Harry and Meghan are adults who faced an unlivable situation, and did what was best for them. All of this nonsense about wanting Harry to return should show how absurd and selfish his family is.
If Willie and Katie got out and did some work, they might find they’re too busy to be so petty.
Just my opinion, but the family members in my life with really bad tempers had severe mental illness. FK needs help.
Without his wife and children, as usual.
These people have no idea that in the real world, people don’t divorce and leave their children in other countries like Charles Spencer or countless other rich men.
Seriously, Meghan’s not safe in England. Harry’s been saying as much with his actions. And this creepy unhinged move to destroy an AIDS charity on another continent just to get to your brother…? You’d seriously need an atom bomb to get me out of Montecito if that were my family.
Of course no mention of Meghan and the children returning
“All he really has now is Invictus.”
Yeah, that’s a threat, and I trust that Harry is prepping for a similar siege on the IG.
But it’s also dumb as hell, because even if it was true that he only has Invictus, that would still be far greater than any of Willy’s projects.
(Also, Harry isn’t “isolated” in California. He has his loving wife and two small children. His shallow old friends and the left-behinds just can’t comprehend that Harry left them all behind for something far more important: a true family.)
William hates Harry. Widely known and reported. William does not want Harry back. Kate does not want Meghan back. There you go. All the talking heads can shut up.
I want to, need to believe all the above, but much as I wish to ignore it, I do believe they’re trying to mess with Harry’s mind with all this s..t about him being Meghan’s spare, him being so lonely, no friends, and their vile scheming with the likes of the chandauka serpent, to sabotage all Harry’s projects, his life altogether.
Repeat it often enough, continue gaslighting and people (Harry?) will start believing it, will not be able to distinguish facts from “alternative facts”.
I do believe they will next try have a go at IG!
I wonder: could that good-for-nothing, brother Cain, try take away H&M’s children’s royal title once he ascends the throne? They won’t be the King’s grandchildren anymore in fact, just nephew/niece.
Worried, saddened and sickened …
Harry’s mind isn’t at risk so you don’t need to make yourself sick. Why on earth would you for a second think these idiots can gaslight Harry? He literally just took the sun to pieces.
Harry’s not an idiot. He’s played this game his entire life. Plus he’s said enough times he doesn’t read this stuff, his team do. They read everything. I hope you’re not just concern trolling.
They will still be Prince and Princess unless William can get Parliament to change the law.
William could take the HRH Prince/Princess but not the Sussex title. The monarch controls the former, parliament the latter. And even for the title it’s not an easy or common process.
There was a palace group studying further streamlining of the monarchy in the 90s. (The Way Ahead group I think) Restricting the HRH was mooted then and it was discussed removing it from Beatrice and Eugenie. Louise and James weren’t born then. It was decided not to but that any grandchildren subsequently born wouldn’t have it as we then saw. Though even that wasn’t officially codified.
It wasn’t decided against on any legal basis though, probably just not worth the family headache. We saw it similarly play out recently in Denmark when Margarethe removed the HRH and rank from Joachim’s children.
Archie will be the future Duke of Sussex and Lili would still be Lady Lilibet regardless of any machinations by William. And if William was so bold (and stupid) as to try and strip Harry himself of being a Prince no one would even care. He’d still be called Prince Harry if he lived another five decades. It would be a real Pyrrhic victory for William.
How can he write that Prince Harry isn’t a royal?! He’s still in the line of succession, with a title, and was literally BORN A ROYAL.
I think it is a form of propaganda when these writers say Harry is not a royal. He is and so is Meghan by marriage and so are the children.
I think BP and KP realize the Sentebale coup has blown up in their faces and it was stupid for William’s man Iain to be inserted in the whole thing (that’s why it’s perceived as a coup). The Harry visa nonsense didn’t lead to Harry being deported, so Sentebale Gate is the next step. Chandauka will be eventually thrown under the bus because of KP fingerprints are all over this mess. Charles is worse off than reported and William is not ready for the throne. Sentebale Gate is proof.
Is the Sentebale gate a litmus test to prepare public opinion to accept a hostile takeover of a charity away from its founder? Wondering if IG bylines have such a disposition to eject a key player for reputational risk that could undermine the foundation.
Whatever the case, I trust Meghan and Harry to be pro active in this. They deal with so much we don’t know. This Sentebale situation has been ramping since December 2024. The fact that Harry was able to deliver for IG Whistler is impressive. I really admire them for their resilience and drive to push forward despite all that is being done to harm them privately as well as publicly.
I don’t like the “toxic brand” being the main media takeaway of this situation while nothing have been proven.
At the same time, I am relieved that a major network like CNN is not giving fuel to this damaging narrative. I believe that the Sussexes com’s person is doing a serious BTS work.
I hope that H&M will both do a kind of joint and fun event like a Valentine day special for season 3 of WLM.
And narrate their love story A la Disney with their own words.
I wonder if King Snubby is not well enough for engagements (or close to that point). They could set up Billy Idle as Regent, couldn’t they? I could be wrong, but I can’t see King Snubby abdicating. Wouldn’t their wealth be taxed if he abdicated?
Palace tactics are Trump tactics, lie, embroider and lie again.
If one counted the frown and smile photos of the brothers it’s clear, Harry runs away with smile photos while he’s a far distant 2nd to William’s frown count.
No one sane can blame Harry for not wanting to be typecast as William’s alcoholic failure of a brother.
The royals can work their pet correspondents all they want but the menu was confirmed, the dinner, so to speak, is over and life has moved on whether they have or not.
History will see Charles as a narcissistic dilettante uncompromising even to his children. The man who dumped the most beautiful and loved princess the world has ever seen for a tobacco-stained commoner who can eat corn through a fence, a perfect foil for his sons to decry.
Normal Americans have been shocked by the racism evident in royal circles. Trumpers see their own…
From Harry’s own words, in “Spare”:
“Other than the occasional shopping, I stopped going out in 2015.
“Stopped entirely.
“No more occasional dinners with mates. No more house parties. No clubs. No nothing.
“Every night I’d go straight home from work, eat over the sink, then catch up on paperwork, Friends on low in the background.”
And
“After dinner I’d smoke a joint, trying to make sure the smoke didn’t waft into the garden of my neighbor, The Duke of Kent.
“Then I’d turn in early.
“Solitary life. Strange life. I felt lonely, but lonely was better than panicky. I was just beginning to discover a few healthy remedies to my panic, but until I felt surer of them, until I felt on more solid ground, I was leaning on this one decidedly unhealthy remedy.
“Avoidance.
“I was an agoraphobe.”
Harry was miserable in England. If he’d not met Meghan, he would’ve became Margaret 2.0, smoked and drank himself to death.
Also from “Spare”:
“I was reminded of my childhood, when people warned me all the time about Americans. Too loud, too rich, too happy. Too confident, too direct, too honest.
“Nah, I always thought. Yanks didn’t beat about the bush, didn’t fill the air with polite snorts and throat clearings before coming to the point. Whatever was on their mind, they’d spit it out, like a sneeze, and while that could be problematic at times, I usually found it preferable to the alternative:
“No one saying what they truly felt.
“No one wanting to hear how you felt.”
The BM, RR and the likes in DBeast, Newsweek, portraiting Harry couldn’t possibly have and be true friends with Americans is ridiculous. If Harry’s current friends were all M’s friends’ husbands, what’s wrong with that? Those men are “real men” who are not afraid of having an accomplished and independent woman as spouse.
One thing is for sure, Invictus Game 2027 needs to double or triple the security force.
This was when he was already getting therapy and was taking the steps but in that changeover period.. He said he was already a different person when he met her. He met M wkem he was ready..
He’d never have become Margaret, that’s hardly fair at all.. He had passion and drive and had real world experience and a job! Margaret was a selfish, self centred pos. Rude and uninterested in anything but partying.
And we also know from just actual facts that they’re not *just* M’s friends husbands. Though of course some are. Many of their friends are new to BOTH of them. Plus he has his own friends..
Harry’s not going back. He needs to sort this out and it’s his responsibility. Going “home” does what exactly? You read every day about founders ousted from their own companies and organizations as a result of in fighting. He needs to own it and get on with his business. He knows these people overly scrutinize everything he does and want him to fail. Hard lesson learned but it will eventually be sorted out, even if it isn’t the ideal outcome.