Prince Harry’s friend Alex Rayner spoke at length about Sentebale’s ‘hostile takeover’

On Monday, I said that I would appreciate some additional on-the-record pushback from Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso regarding this ongoing Sentebale situation. I understand the perspective of “let Sophie Chandauka punch herself out and make wild, defamatory comments on the record.” I absolutely agree with that. But in my opinion, Harry and Seeiso should make another joint statement of some kind. Instead, we have unnamed “former trustees” speaking to People Magazine, we have Prince William’s minions running around and smearing Harry, and now we have some random friend-of-Harry speaking to the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff. At least the friend is named, which gives this more authenticity. These comments are from Alex Rayner, who claims to have spoken to Harry over the weekend.
Rayner says Harry is happy to have him speak out: I can reveal that Alex Rayner, an old Etonian school friend of the prince, who went to the North Pole with him in 2012 and has been in contact with him over the weekend, said that Prince Harry is ‘shocked’ by the accusations made against him and ‘grief-stricken’ at the way the saga has unfolded. ‘H is very happy for me to speak for him about how he feels about this awful situation,’ said Rayner. ‘He is just beyond heartbroken and flabbergasted that the charity he founded as a teenager has been taken hostage by the chair.’
A hostile takeover: ‘It feels tantamount to a hostile takeover. He is so upset and hurt and wounded about the things that are being said about him. I think it’s too early to tell whether he will just walk away now or whether he might try and get it back. The way he feels is as if he has had one of his fingers cut off. He set up Sentebale with a schoolfriend when the death of his mum was a fresh memory. At the moment he is just in total shock about what is being said and the accusations being made.’
Rayner believe Chandauka is jealous of Meghan: Sensationally, Rayner adds that he believes some of the accusations from Sentebale chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka may possibly spring from jealousy of Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan. On stage during the trophy-giving ceremony, Meghan appeared to ask Sentebale’s chairwoman to move away from Harry and instead to stand to one side, on the duchess’s left, leaving the spotlight to the couple. On a now crowded stage Dr Chandauka was forced to duck inelegantly underneath the trophy to move out of the way. But Alex Rayner told me: ‘It feels like [Dr Chandauka] had her nose put out of joint because she was not the most important woman of colour on the stage. There is an undercurrent of stink here because Meghan showed up and it is coming from her [Dr Chandauka].’
Rayner on Chandauka’s wild claims that Meghan forced her way into the polo match unannounced last year: ‘The chair should never have let that narrative take hold, that Meghan had caused an issue. If that narrative did take hold, then I would argue it is down to the chair to put it right. They could have issued a statement and put a stop to it but they did not. Why? Again, the whole thing smells. It feels planned, and I suspect that the whole thing could only have come from the chair herself. Any chair should have been delighted to have Meghan there. When you have both the Sussexes there it doubles the reaction, the power of it. And yet here she [Dr Chandauka] is refusing to get hold of a negative narrative which damages Meghan. It makes you wonder where it came from?’
Meghan was always expected to attend the polo match: As for the suggestion that Meghan effectively gatecrashed the event – Dr Chandauka said she had not been expected to attend, but then turned up with Serena Williams – Rayner said: ‘It’s Harry’s charity polo match and Meghan is his wife, of course she should have expected her there.’
On Chandauka’s bizarre claims about Harry losing a polo venue because of his Netflix crew: ‘If you are a sponsor then of course you would want the exposure from a Netflix documentary, so this whole story seems simply untrue. You cannot say that Harry’s brand is of no consequence to the charity, it simply does not stack up. Yes, he has gone from being the great hope of the British Royal Family to being seen as a pariah, but he still attracts a lot of exposure. And with a TV crew in tow – what sponsor would not want the global exposure? This sounds like an excuse to cover up an administrative error at the charity. They lost the venue.’
In conclusion: ‘Let’s not get blinded by “let’s bash Harry” and by the idea that there were racial undertones in play… the situation is that she has failed to administrate her role. She was asked to step down and she refused and took over the charity.’
I have no idea if Harry truly authorized Rayner to speak out, but Rayner did a pretty good job of it, taking it point by point and saying much of the same things Sussex-defenders were already saying, that Chandauka was likely part of this “Meghan was rude at the trophy presentation” storyline, that Chandauka is bizarrely jealous of Meghan and her friends, that Chandauka has executed a hostile takeover of Sentebale.
God, they look blinding hot in that photo.
Meghan and Harry are really stunning 🤩 this is where all the jealousy is stemming from but this Chandauka girl is crazy. She almost sounds like Harry and I had a date and Meghan just showed up 🤣🤣🤣
lol, like she personally needed advance warning to prepare herself that Meghan would be at her husband’s event. AND she brought a famous friend who probably even donated. oh and btw sophie’s family has been the third biggest donor of Sentebale for years, according to the Fail. So the princes and the board might have been influenced by that when they made her the chair after being a trustee. Who would harm a charity after donating to it for years…
So unprofessional of Sophie to let the trophy photo-op define her vendetta against Harry. I would go back to basics with her role and responsibility as Chair. I’m sure before she took the role on she’d have been aware of her limits.
She seems to have made executive decisions which the rest of the board did not support. Who suggested the $600K consultants? Who decided to pivot to climate change? They’re supposed to be up to the CEO to take. She is coming across as a tyrant of someone else’s charity.
Now her petty jealousies and insecurities have come out over Meghan who has nothing to do with the running of Sentebale but her presence with Serena offended her. Sophie’s a grown woman, Meghan is the patron’s wife, Serena’s a GOAT, htf do you find their presence so offensive?
Anyway she’s giving similar vibes to the comments for Invictus – why is Meghan there? 🙄
Is she single? Maybe she was hoping for a Harry.
As for this:
“from being the great hope of the British Royal Family to being seen as a pariah”
Interesting to see that Harry – and his friends – would see himself casted in that family in this way. So there’s no hope for the Windsors now then. The pariah will soon be the rest of the Windsors, unwelcomed for how they badly managed their petty jealousies over the Sussexes.
In photos of Harry and Sophie, she is always cuddled very close to him.
She definitely wanted him in that primal way and her outrage does suggest a woman scorned.
Meghan has made Harry so attractive to all these women that they all want a piece of him: “I’ll have what she’s having.” 😂
What a change when they were younger and Willie was seen as a hottie when he played water polo.
There’s absolutely NO REASON for this C-U next Tuesday Chandauka woman to “pivot” Seeiso Bereng and Harry Sussex charity from what it was originally founded for (which is HIV/AIDS awareness) and change it to get into climate change. Don’t get me wrong climate change is important. But the “lets save the environment” pool is over saturated, tons of research and funds poured into it, there’s no room for a tiny charity like Sentebale to make any significant mark. Now HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa, please, I can safely bet my own arm and leg that not enough is being done in this field. More awareness to practice safe sex, to test to HIV, to get started on ARVs all that is at the highest point of need. Now that Trump has gutted USAID, there’s need to start creating avenues of how to get ARVs to people. There are people that have already been cut off of meds because organizations were always depending on USAID funds and ARV for funds and supply. My people are going to die in droves for lack of medication and for lack of any contingent plans in case of situations like the Trump administration cutting us off at this critical moment. There was a period of “relaxation” among people of all ages once HIV/AIDS had gotten somehow contained. People then became reckless again because “AIDS is no longer a scare”. Now HIV/AIDS in on the rise again in Sub-Saharan Africa, we need all hands-on deck now to fight this horrible horrendous disease. And this woman tells us she is stopping this much needed help to get into the climate change? Go found your own charity and focus on climate change and let Sentebale do what it has been doing for 20 years, which is saving people from dying very slow painful deaths.
Thank you so much for this. It’s been what I’ve been thinking all week. Sophie’s proposed pivot would leave thousands, maybe tens of thousands, of vulnerable children stranded without crucial meds.
There are reasons to pivot, though. The reasons include her wanting to helm higher-profile charity. And/or get herself absorbed into Earthshot while helping William take revenge on Harry, as suggested by the presence of William’s longtime ally and TUSK director Iain Rawlinson by Sophie’s side all week.
Then she should start her own and let Sentebale be. She is a hideous person.
Harry was always the great hope for the royal family. He was the one the late Queen sent to the commonwealth or even America. Not Charles or William. It was always charming Harry to the rescue.
They should have treated him and his family nicer then instead of scapegoating them for every would be scandal and bad behaviour committed by others.
Harry will not bend and I love that for him. Willie bends because his MIL is the next Camilla. Carole will soon have her revenge to those who cried out “doors to manual” very soon.
It’s quite enlightening to see the Squad’s bureau of investigation come up with so many little morsels of facts.
Like Sophie hosting several friends at that polo event, two of whom apparently ended up on Sentebale’s new board. Sophie gushing over H&M, Sophie hugging Harry in December — outside, on the pavement — at that gallery event where they eventually auctioned off pieces of art to benefit Sentebale.
So many things Sophie has mentioned don’t add up. So many facts contradict what she’s said recently.
As an aside: Sophie seems to need serious professional help with resolving her problems, let’s just leave it at that — without going into details.
I’m wondering if a KP staffer whispered in Sophie’s ear, giving her ideas about Harry and egging her on. It would be quite easy to manipulate a jealous and greedy individual.
I think you’re right!! That’s probably part of what it took to start with and then maybe she was promised some other things!
She needs professional help like Samantha, Tom, Piers, Ingrid, Graydon etc but they won’t seek help because the Palaces all support them.
The squad is like a private detective army.. how fast they dig up information and connect the dots is amazing to me.
Well-spoken man. This also counters the “Harry has no friends” narrative that the tabloids constantly harp on.
It’s wild to me that when they finally would print in the Daily Mail, someone’s behavior is because they thought that they would be the most important in the room and are just simply jealous of Meghan it would be about the black woman. Not saying it’s not true and she doesn’t deserve it, but they could have printed this about another woman a long time ago.
I hope she realizes that she’s just a useful tool to these people and once they feel like her ” damaging Harry” crusade isn’t getting the return they need she’ll still find herself out as the Chair. I I just can’t stop thinking about those poor on the ground workers, who are watching everything they worked for and need fall through their hands due to the ego of one person. Even if she thinks that the charity needs a directional change causing this much strife let’s everyone know that you aren’t concerned about the end result of the charity at all.
Yes, the kids of Lesotho and Botswana are the ones being let down by Sophie’s outrage.
At this stage all Harry and Seeiso can say is the allegations are false and we await the findings of the Charity Commission. They will never go line for line refuting Sophie’s accusations and doing that might just inflame the situation further.
OMG! I’m rolling on the floor, about the jealousy aspect of this story, this makes the Sohpie woman even more unhinged She has defamed herself and executed a hostile takeover of Harry’s charity because she was Jealous of Meghan. This says a lot about her, in my experience as a Black woman mvoing in White spaces we normally come together give a nod to each other being in these spaces, so unless this is a pick me girl wanting all the attention on her self she is still in the Wrong. Meghan is Harry’s WIFE! and yes i wrote it in caps just to emphasise my point. She Sophie is acting childish. I can Imagine Harry is devastated bythis woman’s actions even if its being driven in the background by people who want to harm his achievements, H&M need to learn from these setbacks its not the first time they’ve had snakes in their midst, hopefully in future they will chose better staff. to my mind Sohpie’s part in this Messed up plan still doesnt make sense since she was assoicated with Sentebale before what made her turn i’m not buying the Jealousy angle
Jealousy of Meghan + Rawlinson’s involvement made her ultra paranoid. Everything that Willie touches is ruined.
And Sophie did not know how to exit gracefully even when board members were asking her to resign. She was blinded by her ego and the poison from Rawlinson – you can do this Sophie, takeover Sentebale!
And instead of being lauded as a successful chair of Sentebale – thank you for your service etc etc – her reputation is now in tatters.
Haters of the Sussexes never learn their lesson. Karma always bites back when you attack this couple.
@Lawrenceville she blew her reputation with the good prince, now she’s stuck with the bad prince and his henchman 😂
Can you imagine Sophie working in the palaces? If they don’t dismiss her as a servant she’ll be constantly asked, “Where are you from? Truly, where are you really from? Rhodesia you say? We had a jolly good time there until that Mugabe fellow decided to kick us out.”
This is how Sophie operates, every business or charity deals with her ends, ends in bankruptcy or out of operation.
She is scrubbing info from the internet about her CV, which was full of lies.
Too late. People have screenshots.
😂🤣😅 always know when to go.
I can’t imagine another reputable organisation who will hire her after this fiasco. Except KP and BP of course as they seem to be filled with incompetents.
I suppose she can personally approve her $300K salary request from the remaining funds at Sentebale now that she’s got her hand picked board to rubber stamp her decisions. Subsidiary to Earthshit Rawlinson?
@Blogger, KP and BP have no high level positions for black folks. Unless she is willing to scrub pots, by mid to end of April she will be out of a job.
This is one of those photos I wrote about under another article, where I was telling you that Chandauke not only hates Meghan, she wants to get rid of her, because SHE wants to be Meghan, which can be seen in several photos, where despite the large amount of space, she is literally glued to Harry, touching him with her breasts. Everyone poses normally, and she is almost lying on Harry. I wrote that William’s team could have noticed this, which is why they considered Chandauke a good material for a Trojan horse, hoping that in addition to Sentebale, she will also destroy Harry’s marriage. Naive people 🙂
I don’t believe this guy is speaking for Harry.
Any idiot can see that Sophie is jealous of Meghan, why should Meghan tell her she is coming to a polo match.
Sofia is going to rue the day she started this hostile takeover, now it is looking like she used that, $6000.000 to pay her brother and a firm that she has an interest in.
The last company she resigned from is millions of £s in debt owing the taxman almost 2 million £s.
Sophie is playing a shell game
Hope the Squaddies can follow the money to her offshore trust accounts then. She’ll need them!
I agree. No real friend of Harry’s would speak to the fail! Lol
These are the same/similar talking points everyone has brought up.
But the shocked, grief-stricken, flabbergasted was also a bit much.
I figure it will end up being an embezzlement/fraud case.. Her actions are definitely someone covering their 🍑.
Greed and a ton of envy. Any photo ops of Sophie with kids that Sentebale helped?
What a mess. Chandauka is getting creamed on X. Someone found a clip from Polo where she had her mug to the camera praising Netflix for covering the match. She ruined herself.
Seriously? This is the “defense” they come up with? That Harry’s feelings are hurt and Sophie’s jealous of Meghan? What about Sentebale and the kids with HIV/Aids? What about Harry being a warrior and Invictus and Afghanistan and battling the tabloids – and here he’s stepping back and letting this one woman take over? What about the rest of the board? We rightly ask what Sophie’s end game could be, but what was the board’s end game in walking away?
None of this makes sense – it’s all about Harry and Meghan again, but who’s advocating for the children? Is this seriously the argument they want to make?
She threatened to sue the charity, if she was voted out by the board. Sentebale is in financial trouble due to her handling of fund raising. The board felt legal costs could not be borne by Sentebale, so they stepped down. She herself is a lawyer
It is probably the answers to the questions DM “reporter” asked. Are you really expecting DM to ask about kids or covering that part? They want drama, clicks. These were her talking points. The friend gave answers to the talking points. Why didn’t she correct the story about Meghan and lie about Meghan’s participation at the event? Jealousy is the simple answer. It might be she was already employed by Will’s pall even then. But, we don’t know and he can’t make this accusation right now especially to the british tabloid.
It’s not a question of asking – it’s a question of telling. Alex didn’t have to speak to the DM at all.
@Eurydice, I said before, I think their initial statement was enough. It seems like they are trying a different media strategy, responding to the rumors now and then. At the end of the day, it isn’t my name this weird woman is throwing mud at. I don’t know whether I would be so patient if people talked sh*t about me daily. Maybe, his friend asked him if it is alright with him he answers some questions from the reporters. I understand why Harry would say yes in that circumstance. I can’t imagine having his and Meghan’s life for a minute and staying sane.
Yes, I’ve read that story, too. And I’ve read all the suppositions about Harry and the board sitting back and letting the Charity Commission do whatever, blah, blah, blah – and all the suppositions about letting Sophie hang herself with blah, blah, blah…
I have no idea what the behind-the-scenes tactics are of the board, or if there are any tactics at all. But what I’m seeing right in front is Meghan being used as a shield for whatever both sides are trying to do. Whether Meghan attended the polo match or not has nothing to do with the fact that a charity for children is being endangered. And I think it’s weird that this article which is supposed to be supportive of Harry is all about some woman being jealous of Meghan. How did the potential destruction of a charity for children turn into nitpicking over whether Chandauke lied about Netflix?
As for Harry being in total shock and heartbroken and devastated and unsure of what he’ll do next – that’s tabloid talk. I’m sure Harry is upset, but this situation with Chandauke has been going on for months. There’s no way Harry was shocked by who she is and what she could do. And I don’t believe for a minute that he’s weeping in a corner somewhere with no idea of what to do next.
Excuse me but, how do you deduce “both sides using Meghan as a shield” from this without having all facts from BOTH sides?
And for the 10000x, please Harry does not deal with any British tabloids and no one from his side is talking to the Fail. Let’s please calm down a bit.
Meghan nicely asked her to step into the center of the photo and it’s still being talked about. Omg. Anyways, it’s interesting that someone put their name to the comments. Although it’s the DM so doubt it’s authorized. Don’t even know who the person is. Someone from Eaton I guess?
This is the Netflix clip with Sophie. https://x.com/ZandiSussex/status/1906970910705557990?t=5OxEC_fnaMrh3boDjCAfqw&s=09
Boshoff though? 😬 she’s one of the most malicious hacks at the Daily Heil.
Harry is on the record saying he does not deal with the British tabloids. No one from his camp will go talk to the Fail, this guy is not speaking on prince Harry’s behalf. Next thing will be him giving interviews of how Harry cut him off and has ghosted him, just watch.
This is all getting so messy and it really does seem like she thought that being the director of Sentebale was going to make her an international figure with enough clout that she could run off the board and patrons – not realizing I guess that the reason Sentebale IS an internationally known charity is because of its founding patrons.
I dont know if this person is actually speaking with Harry’s permission but I’m inclined to think he is because otherwise it would be very easy for someone in the Sussex camp to say “the duke hasn’t spoken to Alex Rayner for years.”
But even if he’s not speaking with Harry’s permission, I’m not mad lol because he’s hitting all the right notes. No, Meghan didn’t barge her way into the polo match (I mean what a ludicrous suggestion.) Yes the polo facility knew about the cameras, etc.
Thanks so much for this piece. Thanks for reading the toxic daily mail so we don’t have to! I am so relieved that Harry’s friend defended him and Meghan and did a good job.
I think Chandauka is jealous of Meghan, but I also think Rawlinson coached her to drag Meghan in, not just to cause the biggest distraction and get royalists on her side, but also to sabotage Meghan’s As Ever launch for the royals. It’s timed. It took Chandauka a few days in to bring it up.
Exactly, the timing is suspect so we know from past actions this isn’t a coincidence when it comes to WanK.
More likely it’s timed with the podcast, wouldn’t you think? With hoped for spillover for As Ever? They didn’t know the exact launch date of As Ever, it was just “Spring”; for all they knew, it might have been two or more weeks from now, by which point Sentebale would have fallen out of the immediate news cycle. The podcast begins in a week.
“ Yes, he has gone from being the great hope of the British Royal Family to being seen as a pariah, but he still attracts a lot of exposure.”
This is it right here. The great hope of the British Royal family.
I truly hope that this was not authorized by Prince Harry, because one part of this statement is just awful. For his friend to say this with confidence “It feels like [Dr Chandauka] had her nose put out of joint because she was not the most important woman of colour on the stage.” is mind-blowing. The optics of a white man saying this on behalf of another white man.
I hate what this Sophie lady is doing and who she seems to be in cahoots with but let’s not perpetuate the idea that black women cannot get along and if they don’t it’s because there’s only space for one. We all have blind-spots but it’s been enough time that Harry has had a close-up view of what it means to be black and the micro/macro aggressions that come with it. I don’t see how he could have intimated this to his friend. If he did, he has a lot more work to do.
Harry is on record saying if something is not coming from their spokesperson then it’s not from him. Why are people suddenly forgetting this?
Exactly. Please don’t forget this even if some of what this Alex guy says is true. It comes from the Sussexes or their spokesperson or it’s all garbage.
Eeew. I don’t like this AT ALL. It plays right into the “Me-gain, narcissist” rhetoric. If they approved this, they’re idiots. Never pit a Brown skinned Black woman against a light skinned mixed race Black woman and call it jealousy. It plays right into misogynior. Especially if this is a white dude. He could have left it at “she’s a dummy for not expecting Meg, his wife, to be there.”
@Steph, Black people are all shades of black; no one is more befitting to be called a black person based on their skin tone alone. The notion that a brown and fair skinned person are on different levels or class just based on their skin tone is very damaging to people. Both Chandauka and Meghan Sussex are black women, end of.