“Michael B. Jordan premiered ‘Sinners’ in Mexico City” links

Michael B. Jordan attended the Mexico City premiere of Sinners. I’m over MBJ ever since he defended Jonathan Majors, so I’m curious about how Sinners will do. [JustJared]
“Maybe Jesus will save her from those Buddhists” is such an iconic line, especially delivered by Parker Posey’s White Lotus character. [LaineyGossip]
What are some conspiracy theories you still believe? [Buzzfeed]
I said this last week, but I’m actually sort of impressed by Patrick Schwarzenegger’s acting skills on The White Lotus. [Jezebel]
Spoilers for The Righteous Gemstones. [Pajiba]
Photos from the GLAAD Media Awards. [Socialite Life]
Is anyone going to watch MobLand? [Hollywood Life]
Corportations should be banned from April Fools Day content. [Seriously OMG]
Leslie Bibb’s bob could cut somebody. [RCFA]
What is Amy Sedaris up to now? [OMG Blog]
Yup my boy crush on him is gone
Yeah him supporting that violent sick psychopath really took the shine off MBJ for me.
Tyler Perry too. Gross.
I consider myself a skeptic, but most of those conspiracies are things I think it’s reasonable to believe. Except Avril Lavigne. Music companies would make more selling her early catalog after her death than they would replacing her with a look alike. I don’t believe the Paul McCartney one either, but that at least makes more financial sense. Lol
I didn’t used to believed the “Diana was murdered/assassinated” theory.
But seeing the sustained multi-institutional reactions to the Sussexes existing play out in real time (BRF and Firm, the organization that coordinates security and private protection (the security cut offs, the fire in Archie’s nursery in SA, the location leaking, the denial of protection resources when Sussexes are in the UK, the pap swarm in NYC), BM, the Murdoch media empire, right wing thinktanks, mouthpieces, etc etc) I’m leaning more and more into believing Diana was murdered.
I think they would have gone that route for Meghan but those of us who ”believe” would start screaming, and Harry would be at the front of the mob.
They don’t want people to start revisiting Diana’s death.
I’m from Mexico and we have a running joke that whenever a Hollywood movie as a Mexico City premiere, it’s because the studio knows it’s bad and they just want the audience numbers.
There have been very few exceptions to this “rule”.
Wunmi Mosaku in that purple dress though 🥰😊👏🏽
No, Patrick Schwarzenegger is just a so-so actor, when the character was not in the “douchebag” mode, he tried hard to act out other feelings but fell short.
Need more episodes to decide “Mobland.” I’m always interested in seeing Helen Mirren, but I’m not feeling it, especially the scenes with younger generations of the mob families. I’m probably too old.
I was a bit disappointed about the other new series “Mid-century Modern” after watching episode one. I like all 3 actors but the scripts & jokes were not good, and the laugh tracks, oh stop it. Will check out other episodes to see if it improved.
The best show in 2025 so far is “The Pitt”. Skip the other new medical drama “Krank Berlin (Berlin ER)”, it’s bad.
MBJ is off my watch list. Supporting an abuser is such an easy thing *not* to do.
I pretty much got over April Fool’s Day when I was a kid and replaced grandmother’s sugar in bowl with salt. Two teaspoons in her coffee and she was sick as a dog.
63 years later and I still feel awful about it.