“Michael B. Jordan premiered ‘Sinners’ in Mexico City” links
  • April 01, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Michael B. Jordan attended the Mexico City premiere of Sinners. I’m over MBJ ever since he defended Jonathan Majors, so I’m curious about how Sinners will do. [JustJared]
“Maybe Jesus will save her from those Buddhists” is such an iconic line, especially delivered by Parker Posey’s White Lotus character. [LaineyGossip]
What are some conspiracy theories you still believe? [Buzzfeed]
I said this last week, but I’m actually sort of impressed by Patrick Schwarzenegger’s acting skills on The White Lotus. [Jezebel]
Spoilers for The Righteous Gemstones. [Pajiba]
Photos from the GLAAD Media Awards. [Socialite Life]
Is anyone going to watch MobLand? [Hollywood Life]
Corportations should be banned from April Fools Day content. [Seriously OMG]
Leslie Bibb’s bob could cut somebody. [RCFA]
What is Amy Sedaris up to now? [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““Michael B. Jordan premiered ‘Sinners’ in Mexico City” links”

  1. Normades says:
    April 1, 2025 at 12:55 pm

    Yup my boy crush on him is gone

    Reply
  2. Kkat says:
    April 1, 2025 at 1:07 pm

    Yeah him supporting that violent sick psychopath really took the shine off MBJ for me.

    Reply
  3. Tuesday says:
    April 1, 2025 at 2:24 pm

    I consider myself a skeptic, but most of those conspiracies are things I think it’s reasonable to believe. Except Avril Lavigne. Music companies would make more selling her early catalog after her death than they would replacing her with a look alike. I don’t believe the Paul McCartney one either, but that at least makes more financial sense. Lol

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      April 1, 2025 at 3:11 pm

      I didn’t used to believed the “Diana was murdered/assassinated” theory.

      But seeing the sustained multi-institutional reactions to the Sussexes existing play out in real time (BRF and Firm, the organization that coordinates security and private protection (the security cut offs, the fire in Archie’s nursery in SA, the location leaking, the denial of protection resources when Sussexes are in the UK, the pap swarm in NYC), BM, the Murdoch media empire, right wing thinktanks, mouthpieces, etc etc) I’m leaning more and more into believing Diana was murdered.

      Reply
      • Nikki (Toronto) says:
        April 1, 2025 at 3:22 pm

        I think they would have gone that route for Meghan but those of us who ”believe” would start screaming, and Harry would be at the front of the mob.

        They don’t want people to start revisiting Diana’s death.

  4. Larisia says:
    April 1, 2025 at 2:56 pm

    I’m from Mexico and we have a running joke that whenever a Hollywood movie as a Mexico City premiere, it’s because the studio knows it’s bad and they just want the audience numbers.

    There have been very few exceptions to this “rule”.

    Reply
  5. Nanea says:
    April 1, 2025 at 3:08 pm

    Wunmi Mosaku in that purple dress though 🥰😊👏🏽

    Reply
  6. Square2 says:
    April 1, 2025 at 6:19 pm

    No, Patrick Schwarzenegger is just a so-so actor, when the character was not in the “douchebag” mode, he tried hard to act out other feelings but fell short.

    Need more episodes to decide “Mobland.” I’m always interested in seeing Helen Mirren, but I’m not feeling it, especially the scenes with younger generations of the mob families. I’m probably too old.

    I was a bit disappointed about the other new series “Mid-century Modern” after watching episode one. I like all 3 actors but the scripts & jokes were not good, and the laugh tracks, oh stop it. Will check out other episodes to see if it improved.

    The best show in 2025 so far is “The Pitt”. Skip the other new medical drama “Krank Berlin (Berlin ER)”, it’s bad.

    Reply
  7. Amy says:
    April 1, 2025 at 8:27 pm

    MBJ is off my watch list. Supporting an abuser is such an easy thing *not* to do.

    Reply
  8. martha says:
    April 1, 2025 at 11:17 pm

    I pretty much got over April Fool’s Day when I was a kid and replaced grandmother’s sugar in bowl with salt. Two teaspoons in her coffee and she was sick as a dog.

    63 years later and I still feel awful about it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment