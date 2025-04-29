Duchess Meghan on whether she would run for office: ‘No, never, oh God’

The Duchess of Sussex has made her first appearance on someone else’s podcast! Meghan agreed to appear on Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast. Lima is co-founder of IT Cosmetics and author of the self-help book Worthy. I didn’t even know she had a podcast, although I knew that Lima and Meghan have been friendly for several years. They’re neighbors in Montecito, and it appears that Meghan just went over to Lima’s house and recorded in Lima’s in-house pod studio. Meghan didn’t even wear makeup! It’s been a minute since I’ve seen her without makeup. There are a lot of ads within the pod video, just FYI. I also skimmed around the interview because (full disclosure) Lima’s breathy voice sort of plucks my last nerve.

Meghan actually makes news in this interview on several different subjects. Lima asked her directly if Meghan ever plans to run for office. Meghan’s response: “No. Never. Oh, God. I mean, you could say, ‘Never say never.’ No, I’m not interested in that. No.” I’m glad she put that on the record, although I doubt it will stop the Mail from writing another bajillion pieces about how Meghan wants to be president/senator/whatever.

Lima also asked if Meghan would write another book (after Meghan published The Bench) and Meghan said: “Yes, maybe, for sure. I love, right now, working on everything in this space of hospitality and home and entertaining and food and those sort of tips and something like that I think could be really fun. Of course, children’s books are great. And then, you know, I think people are often curious if I’m going to write a memoir, but I’ve got a lot more life to live before I’m there.” Wow, so no memoir planned for the moment, but she definitely seems to be previewing her own cookbook/entertaining book.

Around the 53-minute mark of the pod, Meghan talks a lot about Harry and their marriage, and how Harry is such a great partner and “H, that man loves me so much!” She also says that she and Harry felt like they were immediately “in the trenches” when they first began dating, so that’s why these years feel like they’re real “honeymoon period.” Meghan calls Harry a “fox.” Harry actually gave Lima a private letter to share with Meghan on the pod. At the 1:11-hour mark, Meghan talks about Gwyneth Paltrow and what happened behind the scenes (Gwyneth texted her, they ate pie).

“I am just so done with the prove it game. and if you can't see it, I can't. I don't need to prove to you why that's your loss.” — meghan pic.twitter.com/41VtYYxWhS — maelle (@marklercel) April 28, 2025