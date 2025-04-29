Duchess Meghan on whether she would run for office: ‘No, never, oh God’

The Duchess of Sussex has made her first appearance on someone else’s podcast! Meghan agreed to appear on Jamie Kern Lima’s podcast. Lima is co-founder of IT Cosmetics and author of the self-help book Worthy. I didn’t even know she had a podcast, although I knew that Lima and Meghan have been friendly for several years. They’re neighbors in Montecito, and it appears that Meghan just went over to Lima’s house and recorded in Lima’s in-house pod studio. Meghan didn’t even wear makeup! It’s been a minute since I’ve seen her without makeup. There are a lot of ads within the pod video, just FYI. I also skimmed around the interview because (full disclosure) Lima’s breathy voice sort of plucks my last nerve.
Meghan actually makes news in this interview on several different subjects. Lima asked her directly if Meghan ever plans to run for office. Meghan’s response: “No. Never. Oh, God. I mean, you could say, ‘Never say never.’ No, I’m not interested in that. No.” I’m glad she put that on the record, although I doubt it will stop the Mail from writing another bajillion pieces about how Meghan wants to be president/senator/whatever.
Lima also asked if Meghan would write another book (after Meghan published The Bench) and Meghan said: “Yes, maybe, for sure. I love, right now, working on everything in this space of hospitality and home and entertaining and food and those sort of tips and something like that I think could be really fun. Of course, children’s books are great. And then, you know, I think people are often curious if I’m going to write a memoir, but I’ve got a lot more life to live before I’m there.” Wow, so no memoir planned for the moment, but she definitely seems to be previewing her own cookbook/entertaining book.
Around the 53-minute mark of the pod, Meghan talks a lot about Harry and their marriage, and how Harry is such a great partner and “H, that man loves me so much!” She also says that she and Harry felt like they were immediately “in the trenches” when they first began dating, so that’s why these years feel like they’re real “honeymoon period.” Meghan calls Harry a “fox.” Harry actually gave Lima a private letter to share with Meghan on the pod. At the 1:11-hour mark, Meghan talks about Gwyneth Paltrow and what happened behind the scenes (Gwyneth texted her, they ate pie).
“I am just so done with the prove it game. and if you can't see it, I can't. I don't need to prove to you why that's your loss.” — meghan pic.twitter.com/41VtYYxWhS
— maelle (@marklercel) April 28, 2025
I went through Jamie’s bio yesterday but can’t figure out why she seems so familiar to me. I don’t usually listen to podcasts but may actually listen to this one.
I can’t figure out how I know her either, and it’s driving me bananas. I had myself convinced she must be a mom at my son’s school! I guess she has one of those faces?
She was on QVC selling her it products.
Seeing her this happy and content and over the salty racist b who come at her for breathing , makes me oh so happy. I am happy she is at peace and contentment in her life. Can’t think of any other woman more deserving of this . Just for the share fact that every day , those people mission is to bring this woman to her knees and hope she never gets up again
She was a former newscaster and was on the first season of Big Brother.
She did not win but came in 4th place. She used the money she earned to help seed the startup of IT Cosmetics.
I think of all the former BB contestants she is far and away the most successful.
I had no idea who she was before this but I LOVE LOVE LOVE It cosmetics.
I love what she said about the “prove it game”. I’m glad she and Harry have found the peace they were looking for for themselves and their kids, I can’t imagine them ever trading that for political office.
It’s a good watch! But I’m with Kaiser on the extensive ads.
Enjoy your honeymoon kids! Long may it last and endure. You deserve it!
She thinks Harry is a fox, very very handsome but his heart is even more beautiful
*heart eyes*
Also I thought it was sooo sweet that she sends Archie&Lili emails that they can read/watch/listen too when they were older!
I had never heard of Jamie Kern Lima and did find her annoying as an interviewer but the details on Meghan’s life was interesting. When the BM were screaming about them being snubbed by Hollywood, they were seeking out entrepreneurs to hang with. Having listened to Meghan’s podcast today, I think Jamie’s story is fascinating and would make a great movie, assuming there isn’t one already. Meghan is a far better podcaster than Jamie and is definitely improving as she gets more experience. I personally prefer this series to the first one
Yes, Jamie was a little irritating, but it was those BS ads that drove me crazy (“lose weight drinking hot water”). For some stretches, it was every couple of minutes and really interrupted the flow of the discussion. Don’t watch YouTube much so wondered if there’s a trick I don’t know about (that doesn’t involve paying) to minimize them. Curious – does the channel owner have any control over the amount of ads and the content? If so, she needs to cut it back.
If you pay for YouTube premium, you don’t get the ads.
I don’t get ads on YouTube. I just use a browser, not the app.. I also don’t pay them money.
Which browser do you use that you get no ads on YouTube? I don’t use the app either, I use DuckDuckGo.
Not worth paying for premium for the minimal amount I watch YouTube.
I use Firefox. FF has a lot of extensions so it’s probably that. There is a trick to it, ie watching it from the creator’s page and not from the listings/results (I don’t know why). I can also lock my screen and still have YouTube playing on FF on my phone (Android).
Way too many ads and the ones for Jamie’s podcast were SO. LONG. I wanted to quit but I love Meghan so persevered. I will never listen to another one of Jamie’s podcasts though, UGH
I am so happy to hear from Meghan how happy they are. It was worth all of the ads to hear everything she had to say
What I noticed is she did not rule out a memoir…only that she had more life to live before she considered it. Just saying. I’ll be getting any future lifestyle cook books, kid books or memoirs.
Meghan Sussex practically answered all the questions. She looked even more beautiful without
I definitely agreed on Jamie’s voice, it was petty annoying but the interview was wonderful. I loved how relaxed and happy Meghan was. One of her best, by far.
If you want to watch it on YouTube; the interview starts at 6:30. She previewed a large chunk of the interview in the beginning and that annoyed me. Plus she plugs her book a lot too but other than that it’s great lol. Meghan looks incredible with no makeup
Btw I dont know if it was because I’m in Europe/watched on youtube but there were hardly any ads, just the long ones for her book(which I wont be buying.
The interview with Meghan was nice though but I thought the introduction was odd and the ending abrupt.
Like others, I find JKL’s CV impressive — her being the first female CEO within the L’Oréal group of brands. Her style of speeaking/interviewing sadly isn’t quite up to par.
I loved to hear everything about M&H though, and I’m happy for them that they’re still in their extended period of bliss, honeymoon, happiness.
I wouldn’t mind getting another cookbook from Meghan, something like a collaboration with the guests on WLM. Or a lifestyle/entertaining book. Or a coffee table book, with photos of birds and trees and whatnot by Harry and stories by Meghan, while waiting patiently for the memoires.
I am glad she will never run, because she is never going to win. No way in hell will she win.
Hold on now, put the torches and pitchforks down for a second.
Well qualified women never win when they run for office, HRC and KH are clear examples.
BOTH examples that you used were Federal Senators…so it’s OBVIOUS Meghan COULD win…for everything but POTUS unfortunately 😡
I mean I don’t know Meghan. But, I imagine, if she ever run for office, it would be for something small, not for the literal Office of Presidency. There are a lot of small roles within the local government that needs the contribution of women like her. She is already doing things with their charity though, so I don’t see why she would want that additional work.
She’s already a public figure and running for public office will invite even more dire coverage.
I think she’s evolving into a Caroline Kennedy type of person where she can be appointed to an ambassadorship. I’d like to see her the American Ambassador in Britain just to piss off the rats and Willie with her work ethic (can you imagine how much she’d throw into her ambassadorship work? Every day she’d be doing something!) but I can definitely see her as an example of American charm in the Jackie O style were she to become the American ambassador in Argentina, Morocco or Nigeria. That would boost the bilateral relationship between America and said country. After Trump of course.
@Blogger, yeah I think, if it ever happens, it would be after her children grow up and become independent. Otherwise, her family would get additional scrutiny for her every step and the media would feel emboldened to stick their nose in to her life.
Meghan has never expressed an interest in running for office so there was no need to speculate on whether she would win or not.
They felt like they were in the trenches when the first met and the surly were. So happy they can just live their lives as they wish now and are very happy. She is right H does just love her so much and it shows. Cue the gutter rats to pick apart this interview with many articles with their negative spin.
Gosh , no wonder Harry is head over heels for his wife, she is absolutely gorgeous .
I am so happy for them.
The cheesie music killed it for me but I’m not really into podcasts. I see why she has to be so firm in that messaging but of course the speculation will continue.
Politics is only one way to be part of the solution. Running your own charities and foundations is another.
Loved the interview very much. Meghan is one stunning woman with or without makeup. Episode 4 of Confessions of a Female founder features Jamie and it was absolutely one of the best of the 4 thus far. So proud to see Meghan finally this happy and relishing in the love of her husband while being grateful to be a mom to her children. I found it satisfying to hear her say how she is over trying to prove herself
It makes me giggle too how the tabloids were mocking H&M for not hanging out on the red carpet of some award show and trying to be friends with anyone famous. Meanwhile, they were building this great community of smart, rich, successful, connected people. We heard nothing about their friendships, so it is obvious none of them sold them out to the highest bidder. Now Meghan is ready to be more public, they are sharing these relationships with us. I am so happy for them. I loved the episode on Meghan’s podcast, I will check out this one too. It is nice Meghan is going to her friend’s podcast.
I really enjoyed this podcast. Meghan is such a lovely person.
Hey Megs, more restocks less podcasts!! I want that rasberry spread!!!
I kid 🙂 I am glad she feels comfortable to be more public and share her life and wisdom.
I really enjoyed the podcast. I hope we see her more on other podcasts. In addition to her own.
That’s one of things in California I like over New York. It seems like everyones at each others house just hanging out. While us New Yorkers just stay locked in our apartments.
Also, this is so superficial but how stunning does Meghan look without a touch of makeup. I look like the crypt keeper when I do that.
Omg like ALL of the comments underneath the podcast video on YouTube are negative as hell. What the heck is going on?!?
Why are you surprised by this?
Yeah, at this point, that’s not a surprise. And? The comments all look rinse and repeat the same…which makes them boring predictable and a sign of bots.
It is the same for every Meghan video. I am sure it is bots. In one video, there were thousands of the similar negative comment. Youtube is one of the worst places full of hate channels. So, it isn’t surprising unfortunately.
Should moderate those comments then.
@Blogger, unless it is a death threat or something, youtube doesn’t do sh*t. The literal hate channels that are operating against youtube community rules aren’t even getting flagged, because it makes so much money for youtube. That is why KP is spending so much money on IT expenses. They have obvious bot farms operating on youtube and twitter.
Yes, it’s the fact that the negative comments all look the same. It feels contrived.
This isn’t surprising at all. I watched the podcast early yesterday and the comments were all positive and once the derangers found it it went to hell. Its just bot comments saying they were going to unsubscribe
( they never were subscribed to begin with) etc…
Just sad, pathetic royal family fans.
These people are just screaming into the void at this point. Meghan is not affected by their comments and will never see them. Let them scream.
Every time I see Meghan without makeup on, I’m struck by how young she looks! She’s even inspired me to use a bit less eye makeup for my day-to-day look and people have commented that I too look a bit younger 🙂 Anyhow, I really enjoyed listening to this podcast and will definitely watch it on YouTube, really any chance to see Meghan just makes my day.
I’m so proud of her, so happy that she chose her mental health and happiness. I’m so happy she found a partner who loves and respects her and lavishes her with love. After the Together Our Community Cookbook with the Hubb Community l assumed she’d put out a cookbook – poking forward to it.
Jamie mentioned her many appearances on one of the American home shopping networks, so that might be why she looks familiar. She was also on the Canadian shopping channel promoting her cosmetics line. She is probably familiar because of those appearances.