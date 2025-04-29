Prince William & Kate step out in Scotland on their 14th anniversary

The Prince and Princess of Wales go by the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when they are in Scotland. We just haven’t had many chances to use their Rothesay titles because they’re rarely in Scotland. Well, William and Kate are visiting the Isles of Mull and Iona today and tomorrow, staying overnight at a little cottage rental for their 14th wedding anniversary. These are photos from their first event. This is also Kate’s first work event since St. Patrick’s Day, unless you count that bizarre Scouts video (which was filmed in March). William has barely worked in the past month as well, although he did have an event late last week.

Fashion-wise… well… the skin-tight jeggings are back. We saw a pair of those in the Scouts video too, I really hoped that she had given up that look. Skinny jeans and jeggings really throw off Kate’s proportions! Otherwise, I’m fine with her look here. She looks well-rested and “fresh” or freshened. Her blazer is from Holland Cooper and it retails for £549. She wore her Cartier watch which was supposedly a gift from William for their third anniversary. I think it’s interesting that Will and Kate are doing coordinated blazer looks too.

The Daily Mail noted that the Rothesays were “around 15 minutes late, having arrived by helicopter on the island.” For what it’s worth, this is one of those rare trips where I think the helicopter was probably necessary? All of the choppering back and forth to Birmingham and Norfolk are unnecessary, but not this.