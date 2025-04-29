Prince William & Kate step out in Scotland on their 14th anniversary

The Prince and Princess of Wales go by the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when they are in Scotland. We just haven’t had many chances to use their Rothesay titles because they’re rarely in Scotland. Well, William and Kate are visiting the Isles of Mull and Iona today and tomorrow, staying overnight at a little cottage rental for their 14th wedding anniversary. These are photos from their first event. This is also Kate’s first work event since St. Patrick’s Day, unless you count that bizarre Scouts video (which was filmed in March). William has barely worked in the past month as well, although he did have an event late last week.
Fashion-wise… well… the skin-tight jeggings are back. We saw a pair of those in the Scouts video too, I really hoped that she had given up that look. Skinny jeans and jeggings really throw off Kate’s proportions! Otherwise, I’m fine with her look here. She looks well-rested and “fresh” or freshened. Her blazer is from Holland Cooper and it retails for £549. She wore her Cartier watch which was supposedly a gift from William for their third anniversary. I think it’s interesting that Will and Kate are doing coordinated blazer looks too.
The Daily Mail noted that the Rothesays were “around 15 minutes late, having arrived by helicopter on the island.” For what it’s worth, this is one of those rare trips where I think the helicopter was probably necessary? All of the choppering back and forth to Birmingham and Norfolk are unnecessary, but not this.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Oh look the happy couple are wearing the same blue shirts together. Were they late so he could berate the love of his life? Or was it because they were picked up a different places.?
Being late is right up their alley. There is a lot of space between those two, where is the body language person 🤣🤣
And the fake smiles! Willie grows uglier everytime I see him.
Kate looks her absolute best when she is casual.
That looks like the J Crew chambray shirt that Meghan had on her ShopMy a few weeks ago. And I bought it.
Also, is it possible her thighs look a little less toothpick-like? If so, that’s a good thing and kudos to her.
I got it too! But I feel like she is probably wearing a more expensive version. I’d laugh though if it was the jcrew factory one.
Thought the shirt was a Meghan cosplay too. As is the Cartier watch.
WTF did Lazy do to her cuffs though? Better for her to have worn a Harris Tweed jacket. The shiny buttons 🙄
Kate has worn that cartier watch for years, i think the article says she got it for their third anniversary. I doubt william bought it for her but she has had it for a long time and wears it semi-regularly.
the chambray is more meghan cosplay to me than the watch.
She’s back to those horrible skinnies on the bottom and slapped on a bunch of wiglets. It looks like they tried to coordinate by email (wear a blazer and button down) but weren’t together so they don’t actually look coordinated.
In Masterchef Australia (and possibly other ones) they have a fun challenge where contestants are paired up and have to cook the same dish but theres a huge set of shelves between the two rows of cooking stations so they can only shout to each other. Sometimes the dishes are amazingly similar at the end and sometimes not…
Oh boy, she’s really leaning heavily back into the jeggings look huh? Her wiglet doesn’t look too overdone here. Will looks haggard per usual.
Happy Anniversary you crazy racists!
They look and look, but never at each other. You could fit another person between them. So much for the “Great Love”. Don’t @ me: I know PDA isn’t for ever person/couple. But you can *still* see a warm look, a shared smile, even just plain old eye contact that lets you know that this is a *conected* couple. These two have all the combustion of a wet, soggy match.
And Susan, I agree with your last sentence. I’d bet dollars to donuts that they *were* picked up separately, or at the least had to wait for one to arrive (late).
It’s the eye contact, for me. It is completely bizarre how they never look into each other’s eyes. It’s always a little to the left/right, and completely uncomfortable.
They have completely stopped to even trying to do eye contact because 1. The other one doesn’t look back because there isnt enough complicity between them to get it right, 2. When they manage to get it right and have eye contact, Kate gives him that fake loving look for photo op, and he returns the favor with a wtf-you-looking-at-look or with a simple, cold nod you would give any stranger. That is how close they are
It is also funny how Chris Jackson can find a photo angle that makes it look like they might be looking at each other but they aren’t really.
Everything is an illusion with them.
I really like the shirt and blazer, and I’m iffy on the jeans, but I think the combo of shirt/blazer with those jeans and boots doesn’t work overall. something in the proportions is off to me.
anyway, hats off to kate for her first public appearance in 5 weeks. I think we’ll see her less than a dozen times before her summer break after Wimbledon – garden party, trooping, two wimbledon appearances, and then a few other random events. I’m saying this so we can go back and count in July, lolol.
Agree. It’s cute. But the jeggings do mess with the proportions and I say that as someone who likes jeggings more or less. But yeah overall, cute. My question is will we see her at the Chelsea garden show again? Lol. That will never not be funny to me. But that whole showdown was two years ago.
The top is professional and the bottom is super casual. It looks even more odd because William is not dressed that way.
Someone needs to buy Kate a pair of trousers that are casual. She is representing the crown with this visit and jeggings are absolutely not professional. No other royal woman has dressed like this and if it were someone else we all know there would be tons of articles about it.
This is the one time where she should look at Meghan’s list of casual trousers and find a style there.
But what about her “life’s work” – the early years? Almost five months into 2025 and we’ve heard nothing about her “life’s work”. By the time she gets around to it, some of the under five years old will be over five years old.
Well, louis is 7, so I think its safe to say Kate has moved on. she’s probably retired her official “notebook” and everything.
So I think they’re trying to boost the tourism for that area and it does look picturesque. I wana go! But how does one get there? Do they take a ferry from a certain point? Obviously they just took their helicopter which I’m sure is convenient but it would’ve been cute to see them take a ferry or something and show others how to travel to the islands. However, I’m guessing that would’ve made the day’s work a longer one for the lord of the isles or whatever.
Yes, ferry from Oban to Mull then a boat from Mull to Iona.
https://www.calmac.co.uk/en-gb/ports/oban-port/
They do island hopping really well there. They’re not tourism-boosting as plenty of tourists already visit there. They’re doing the “deflecting from laziness” again to appease the rats after Courvechel.
Oban is on the mainland so can be easily reached by public transport.
You know the Lazies always have to chopper themselves in…except when they have to fly on an empty plane to play childish games.
Oh, I believe it’s not hard to find that info. It’s more that it could’ve been an opportunity to showcase the strength of the public transport in island hopping. Honestly, I wouldn’t really expect it from them and it’s a nitpick. At least its a clear day. Had it been cloudy the chopper delay may have been longer.
They should have taken a boat. More environmentally friendly than the fricking helicopter, which is not necessary.
But Earthshit you know…do as I say etc etc and “helicopters are mine Harold!”
Her blazer and blue shirt with the folded cuffs are very Meghan-coded.
I was thinking of Queen Mary of Denmark and how much I like her casual style with trousers. I see that Kate is also wearing hiking boots, is she not aware that there are pants made for hiking that aren’t skin tight?
I see she got to wear Big Blue for her anniversary. Her hair looks bad (the front pieces are dry AF), and the fashion is tragic. Why is she wearing hiking boots and he’s in dress slacks and suede shoes?
She thinks she’ll be roughing it on Mull 😂
SHe should put her hair up or in a ponytail so it looks neater (if she does not want to get a shorter hairdo)
I love the shirt/blazer combo she’s wearing. I’ve always loved those boots–I understand the jeggings, but aren’t they out of style now? The expression on William’s face is making me wince. He doesn’t even know how to smile anymore–he’s just baring his teeth at this point.
Why have they been hiding her away? The institution needs more engagements with the youth element pushed out to the public. Kate is clearly their secret 🤫 weapon. They need to let her relieve Anne of some duties. Oh wait, that’s not possible because she and William are known to be too lazy to be bothered about ’Royal duties’ …. should I use small ‘r’? 😂 . I’m loving it 😊. 😂 😂 😛
What about the school runs. She needs a serious hairdo. They both look sloppy and her jeans are wrinkled.
This is so embarrassing. North Korea is not just about edited, non-existent photos that WK has been sending to the media and agencies for years, but the whole thing. While Elizabeth was alive, BRF was associated with her and somehow it still held, despite Charles and Camilla and what they did to Diana, but now they are simply a DISGRACE. William brought BRF to the bottom. BRF is a disgrace. William is a disgrace. Meghan’s entry into this family has shown what they all are. Disgusting people who make propaganda about themselves and are ready to destroy anyone in whose presence their nasty traits are exposed.
William barely holds back his hatred
and contempt for Kate, but they will talk about love.!
William ignored by leaders and royals at Pope’s funeral, will he talk about how he contributed to the leaders’ conversations?! Does he hear himself? Does he realize what it looks like on the international stage when everyone knows and has seen with their own eyes that William was a pawn who had no contact with anyone!
I consider what Kate is wearing here Kate’s “style.” She styles herself, or is styled this way numerous times in the past. We can think of it as a good look or not, but I see this as pretty pure Kate. She has always worn leggings, leggings, skinny jeans, etc. which she seems to love. I recall her wearing her Cartier watch fairly frequently years ago before Meghan, but it didn’t become a “signature” the way Meghan’s wearing of Diana’s watch has become. However, Meghan always wears Diana’s watch with her own Cartier bracelet and other bracelets in varying “stacks.”
The jeggings are all her. I’d question whether she ever wore a blazer with her jeggings pre-Meghan. But at least it’s a meld, I guess.