Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party had political control in Canada from 2013 on. Trudeau stepped down as PM in March, leaving his Liberal successor Mark Carney in charge as PM during a particularly chaotic time in Canadian politics. The chaos was mostly due to the meth lab in Canada’s basement, aka the United States of America. Donald Trump has been issuing provocative and dangerous threats to Canada and Canadian sovereignty, threatening to invade Canada and create a bonkers trade war with Canada and on and on. Trump’s threats completely changed the scope of Canada’s general election. Last year, Trudeau announced his resignation partly because Canada’s Conservative Party was making such headway politically, and it felt inevitable that the Conservatives would regain the majority in the general election. That isn’t what happened though, because Trump created the equation where a vote for Canada’s Conservatives was a vote for Trumpism. Mark Carney won a new term, and Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre lost his parliamentary seat.

Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada won a new term on Monday night, the national broadcaster CBC/Radio Canada projected, a remarkable turnaround for his Liberal Party, owed in large part to President Trump’s aggressive stance toward the country.

Still, much remained in play in the election. The Conservative Party leader, Pierre Poilievre, conceded the election, but after 1 a.m. Eastern time it was still unclear whether he had retained the seat in Parliament he has held for 20 years. Mr. Carney made an acceptance speech, but it was still not known whether he would be forming a majority or minority government.

The voters’ decision sealed a stunning reversal for the Liberal Party that just months ago seemed all but certain to lose to the Conservative Party. Mr. Carney has been prime minister since March, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down. The centerpiece of Mr. Carney’s acceptance speech early Tuesday morning was Canada’s response to Mr. Trump’s policies.

“As I’ve been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water,” he said. “President Trump is trying to break us so he can own us. That will never happen.” He warned Canadians that the road ahead would be difficult and might require sacrifices.

When Mr. Poilievre conceded early Tuesday morning, he said that he would remain as party leader. The Conservative caucus can remove him from the post, which it did to the party’s two previous leaders after it failed to form the government.

The election has been remarkable in many ways, with candidates and many voters describing it as the most important vote in their lifetimes.