Brittany Furlan, Tommy Lee’s wife, admits she was catfished into affair



Last week, TMZ reported that Tommy Lee and his wife of six years, Brittany Furlan, had separated due to his drinking. A lot of people were like, ”Yeah that makes sense,” and went about their day. Over the weekend, Brittany made a seven-minute-long TikTok (below) admitting that starting in early April, she was catfished by someone pretending to be musician Ronnie Radke. Not only was she catfished into having a Snapchat affair, she confessed the whole thing to Tommy, who then allegedly went apesh-t on Radke. In return, Radke has been harassing Brittany “for weeks” and blowing up her private life online, sharing screenshots of text messages and spilling behind-the-scenes tea. Brittany begged him to stop doing it, but he refuses to because Tommy keeps “yelling” at him. Cease-and-desist orders are allegedly in place. So much drama.

Brittany Furlan Lee is breaking her silence on her rumored split from husband Tommy Lee — and addressing claims that she was seduced by a catfish posing as another rock star. In a TikTok posted on Saturday, May 17, Furlan, 38, admitted to exchanging messages with someone she believed to be Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke on Snapchat during a “tough time” in her six-year marriage.

Furlan’s seven-minute video comes after both she and Lee, 62, shared cryptic messages online, as well as a TMZ report said they have been living separately amid concerns over Lee’s alleged drinking behavior. It also comes after Radke, 41, alleged that Furlan was catfished by someone pretending to be him in a series of Instagram Stories posts — and claimed that Lee had threatened him over the situation.

“Obviously, I’m in a hotel right now. I’ve been going through a really tough time in my marriage, which was none of anyone’s f—— business, but he’s made it everyone’s business,” Furlan said in the TikTok, referring to Radke.

She went on to explain that after receiving messages from someone she believed to be Radke at the time, the Snapchat user “started trying to seduce me.”

Furlan said she didn’t save any of the messages because she “didn’t want to be shady” and is “in a vulnerable place.” Radke, meanwhile, shared a screenshot of “the only message she saved” from the alleged catfish — an NSFW text allegedly supplied by Furlan — on his TikTok while attempting to clear his name.

“He says this isn’t him. That’s fine, whatever. I don’t give a f—,” Furlan continued in her TikTok. She then showed alleged Instagram DMs between herself and the real Radke before asking him to leave her alone.

“It’s a catfish, cool. I got catfished. Why are you still harassing me?” Furlan then said. “Why are you sending me hundreds of messages? Why are you trolling me? I don’t give a f—. I unfollowed you. Leave me alone. That’s it.”

She also corroborated Radke’s claim that Lee confronted him over the catfish situation, which was previously evidenced only by a screenshot of the Mötley Crüe drummer’s alleged threats in an expired Instagram Stories post.

“Basically, I told my husband everything,” Furlan said. “I said, you know, ‘I’ve been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat — he says it’s not him, cool, whatever — ‘cause I’m a good person. I mean, I’m not a good person for talking to someone while married. I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, whatever.”

“I come clean to my husband, my husband freaks out, messages him, that’s how this all started,” she added. Outside of his alleged DMs to Radke, Lee also publicly nodded to the ongoing drama in his marriage in an Instagram post on May 16 that simply said: “Who’s been catfished?”

Furlan finished her video with a plea for Radke to stop discussing her marriage with Lee and relationship with the alleged catfish publicly.

“You’ve blown up my whole life on social media,” she told Radke. “This is embarrassing for me, embarrassing for my husband. This whole f—— thing is embarrassing. I’ve been going through struggling with s— at home. I’m in a f—— hotel. Like, leave us f—— alone, bro. Like, if you want people to be obsessed with you, like, I don’t know, get another f—— hobby, dude. This is just some serious narcissist s—. I’m done. Anyone can think of it what they will. All good.”

“I’ve had enough,” the former Vine star added in the caption. “He’s been harassing me for two weeks. He’s been sent three cease and desists and has not listened. For the final time- Leave me alone Ronnie.”

In response, Radke continued to try to prove that a catfish messaged Furlan, not him, and insisted in a TikTok that “the only reason” he went public with any of the drama is because Lee “will not stop yelling at me and stuff.”

“Imagine you grow up looking up to somebody like Tommy Lee,” Radke said, “and then all of a sudden out of nowhere he goes, ‘You’re f—— my wife.’ And I’m like, ‘What. I have no idea what you’re talking about.’ ”

He also followed this video up with another TikTok, this time attempting to prove that he has never had Snapchat downloaded on his phone.

According to posts from Radke and Furlan, lawyers are involved on both sides.