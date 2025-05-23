Prince William will want Beatrice & Eugenie to be working royals in his reign?

As we’ve discussed, the York princesses are slowly making some moves within the royal family. Both Princess Eugenie and Beatrice went to the royal Easter service in Windsor this year. Princess Beatrice attended a fundraiser for Queen Camilla’s late brother’s charity. Princess Eugenie attended the Buckingham Palace garden party hosted by Prince William and Kate this week, and it was recently announced that she was donating her time as a mentor for the King’s Foundation’s arts project. There’s a lot of energy to bring the York princesses into the royal fold and have them act as backup to the rapidly ageing senior royals. Speaking of, Richard Eden at the Daily Mail basically got confirmation that Eugenie and Beatrice will likely have more to do when Prince William becomes king.
While the Duke and Duchess of York were bequeathed the Queen’s dogs, their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, inherited the monarch’s deep sense of duty. And there is increasing evidence that the sisters are preparing to take on more royal duties.
On Tuesday, Eugenie, 35, joined her cousin, Prince William, at the first garden party of the season that he and his wife, the Princess of Wales, hosted at Buckingham Palace. Her appearance came two days after a moving interview was published in the Sunday Telegraph in which she talked about undergoing spinal surgery at the age of 12 – and how it had inspired her to work as patron for the charity Horatio’s Garden, which aims to create a garden in every NHS spinal injury unit.
Eugenie – who has two sons, August and Ernest, with her husband Jack Brooksbank – has worked full-time for the art gallery Hauser & Wirth for ten years. But she has also managed to be patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital and the Teenage Cancer Trust – a position she shares with her elder sister, Beatrice.
Beatrice, 36, who has two daughters, Sienna and Athena, with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a is a vice-president at software company Afiniti, as well as being involved in several charities including Outward Bound.
She and Eugenie are non-working members of the Royal Family, who are not funded by the taxpayer. But royal sources tell me that, with a smaller family circle after Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020, that may change in time.
‘Although Prince William still believes in a “slimmed-down monarchy”, he is increasingly aware of the hard work of his extended family,’ a courtier tells me. Indeed, this was the second consecutive year that the heir to the throne has invited his cousins to greet guests with him at a palace garden party. Beatrice had only missed the event to attend the Matrix Awards in New York for women in communications.
During her record-breaking reign, Queen Elizabeth was grateful for the tireless support that she received from her cousins. Just as some of them gave up rewarding careers to join ‘The Firm’ – such as the Duke of Gloucester who left his position at an architectural firm – perhaps Eugenie and Beatrice will eventually become full-time royals when William is King? Personally, I believe that would benefit the monarchy. While there is no question of Prince Andrew returning to public engagements, his daughters have a big role to play.
Something similar happened last year, after William hosted a soggy AF garden party and many of his cousins came out to support him – suddenly, the courtiers were briefing everyone that William will definitely be counting on his cousins’ support when he’s king. It feels like… it’s beginning to dawn on William that it will all be on his shoulders, and his wife refuses to do anything, he chased off his brother and that bright, hot spotlight will not be very comfortable. Beatrice clearly wants more to do. But Eugenie has surprised me lately – she seems more willing to play the royal game.
Of course he does because he knows that these girls will really WORK and go out and do all of those pesky and boring royal things that he doesn’t want to do.
“Eugenie – who has two sons, August and Ernest, with her husband Jack Brooksbank – has worked full-time for the art gallery Hauser & Wirth for ten years. But she has also managed to be patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital and the Teenage Cancer Trust – a position she shares with her elder sister, Beatrice.”
The work ethic of the York sisters is pretty average to any working professional woman out there who has children and who can also volunteer in their free time. But compared to Lazy, their work ethic is outstanding. Lazy is like a casual, no seasonal, no once a month worker when she should be a full time employee at the firm.
So the only problem I see with this is that people will start asking “Where is Lazy? Why can’t she work and be as visible as the York sisters?”
And Lazy doesn’t like comparisons and scrutiny. She has form in despising the York sisters and throwing them to the wolves.
So with all these stories, does Lazy approve? If not, their idleness will continue and Willy’s dreams of work will remain that.
Just wanted to add that with the Yorks becoming part time working royals, Peggy and the rota now have 4(5) more kids to hide behind with distractions stories. Also the kids are younger and still in the adorable age range 🥹🫠.. WanK has been seething in petty jealousy for years and I imagine the photos of the beautiful little Californian Prince and Princess must torment the hell out of him.
I’d fear for the Yorks’ children in that case. The Lazies will throw them to the wolves to deflect from the capers of the Middleton grandchildren.
My sympathies to the Yorks. They don’t seem to have much of a choice in this matter. Protect their father by working for the crown and sacrificing their children in the process.
A rock and a hard place.
So much for that “slimmed down” royal family.
If B & E start doing more to rep the crown, I hope the comparisons to lazy are many, loud and fierce. I wonder if the wails think they can use B&E’s kids eventually to give cover to their own.
Unfortunately I don’t think they’ll point out how lazy Kate is, but rather they’ll find ways to throw the york sisters under the bus and drag them to through the tabloids instead. Anything to keep the attention off saint kate
I hope that if William brings on his cousins, he’ll fund all the older generation to retire too.
I have no doubt ALL of the cousins would happily be working royals as none of them seem all that successful outside of the bubble. Their jobs have always seemed more like courtesy jobs that garner their employers royal adjacency.
These stories about William’ and what he will do as king are so boring and repetitive at a certain point people will just stop caring. There is little interest in the York sisters outside the UK. Does anyone really care whether they are working royals or not?
the rota care because they were eating during the 2017-2020 period & want to get more interest & youth appeal for the monarchy. The geriatric balcony isn’t cutting it .The tabloids need more fodder too & people they have access too. Plus someone needs to do the traditional duties & overseas trips that William & Kate are blatantly not planning to do.
It will be interesting if E&B keep their jobs & do part time duties as I thought that model wasn’t at all permissible…
Somehow the ‘slimmed down monarchy’ hasn’t translated to less funding though 😒
Exactly.
I hope that the York women (they’re not girls anymore, hello!), especially Eugenie as she’s close to Harry, know that this is a poisoned chalice. The more they get anywhere near the Waleses (and future King and Queen) the more they will be positioned to be thrown under the bus any and every time when needed. Do they really want this for them and their families? Haven’t they carved out happy, separate lives? Especially since we KNOW with William no money will be forthcoming…that Sovereign Grant will go to him and his family only, period.
That is a GLORIOUS red gown on Beatrice, one of the best looks I’ve ever seen on her…What event was that from?
I love that gown, too, but the white bag is bothering me.
A saleswoman in a London shop once told my husband, when he was shopping for gifts for me, that “accessories are the key to fashion success!” It’s become an inside joke with us, but it’s also true.
Yas! Beatrice looks great!
They are giving examples of things that Bea and Eugenie have been doing all along, especially with QE. They attended her garden parties. How is this showing a possible amped-up future role? They would, of course, have to give up any monetary pursuits since that is a no-no (for those outside the monarch and heir, of course.) And they would have to use their children for PR and comparison to the important ones.
I was just thinking the same thing. I DO believe that Beatrice would like to do more in an official role, but going to garden parties, being not official Royal patrons but patrons of charities attending these events is typical to what they always did. I don’t see any difference from what they were doing from 2015 to now, other than the fact that Harry and Meghan aren’t there to be the official second couple anymore.
It’s interesting how half in and out though is ok for literally everyone else. So it wasn’t the model that apparently the Queen just couldn’t fathom working, it was very clearly that people were going to say how is it that they have the same number of engagements or more than the heir when they work part time?
Peggs won’t let them work full time unless they renounce Harry and Meghan. He’s so petty. So how come it’s OK for William’s stories about “when he is king.” He is in effect disrespecting Charles.
So B & E might get funding in the future although Meghan didn’t get funding right from the start. So why should B & E get it? The answer….
I have a hard time believing that both women would be willing to give up their freedom to become full-time working royals. They have the best of both worlds right now and it would be a bad idea for them to change it. The press wants them to be working royals so that they will be free intrude into their lives.
I’m very sure they remember their treatment at the hands of the press, thanks to Kate and her vicious whispers. Kate’s jealousy is amping up as we speak, why would either of them want that again, not to mention making their children targets for the press. The York princesses would have to be out of their minds to do this. (maybe daddy is putting pressure on them to do this for him)
Hmm. I could see William wanting more people to do bread and butter type events. Like an Anne. But is he really going to fully fund both sisters or will they be half-in. And technically it might seem like a chill thing to Eugenie and Beatrice. The worry would be, that as the kids get older, will their kids get thrown under the bus as scapegoats? Maybe they figure that might happen anyways regardless of whether they’re working royals or not.
I believe they want to do more and they will if it guarantees William continuing to fund and protect Prince Andrew after Charles is gone.
Obviously he wants that. The more they do, the less he’ll do.
Yep, it’s as simple as that.
I dig enjoy the line, though, about Eugenie managing to work a full-time job — and raising children — while serving as patron of the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital and the Teenage Cancer Trust.
That’s not going to land well with Lazy.