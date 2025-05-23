Jodie Foster: Young actors just want to act, they don’t care about scripts or quality

Jodie Foster was in Cannes to premiere her latest starring role in Vie Privée, which screened out-of-competition. Jodie is fluent in French, and this film saw her acting and performing in French in a French production. Jodie has come back to acting in a bigger way in recent years, after largely taking a hiatus from Hollywood to raise her sons. But she loved this script, and she was especially chatty in Cannes. Some highlights from her Variety interview:

Doing a French movie, acting in French: “I’ve been wanting to go back and do a French movie, because I haven’t done one in a long time. For me, it’s always about trying to find the right piece of material. I didn’t want to do some overblown American and French co-production. As an actor, I need a story. And a lot of French movies, which I love, are behavior films where you just sort of follow people around for three days or something. That’s not what I do. I’m interested in narrative…It is fun [to act in French]. Acting in French was helpful, because I’m a different person in French than I am in English. I have a more vulnerable way about me. I’m less confident, not as sure of myself, which I think is more fun.

She’s fascinated by young actors today: “When I was a kid, I worked so much that by the time that I was 18, I needed to take a different approach. I see a lot of young actors, and I’m not saying I’m jealous, but I don’t understand how they just want to act. They don’t care if the movie’s bad. They don’t care if the dialogue is bad. They don’t care if they’re a grape in a Fruit of the Loom ad. If I never acted again, I wouldn’t really care. I really like to be a vessel for story or cinema. If I could do something else, if I was a writer or a painter or sculptor, that would be good too. But this is the only skill I have.

On Nicole Kidman pledging to work with so many female directors & actually doing it: “Wait, what? [Foster bangs the side of the couch she’s sitting on]. That’s incredible. She’s always working!… I’ve watched things change a lot. When I started acting, the only woman I ever saw on set was a makeup artist or script supervisor. Then I started seeing some more female technicians. But the last bastion has always been directors. When I decided to direct, I was lucky. The people that made decisions knew me, so they didn’t consider me a risk as a first-time director. But as an actor, before my last three projects, I only had made one movie with a woman director. That’s over 50 years.

Whether she would make a similar pledge to work with female directors: “It’s hard for me to be in the business of saying, half my movies are going to be made by women or men or whatever. Shouldn’t it be a more instinctual choice? You would hope that you’d be interested in the human being. I mean, Jonathan Demme on “Silence of the Lambs” was my favorite feminist director. That said, I think some sort of quota system is important when it comes to giving first-time filmmakers an opportunity. You need to start the process early so we all get the same opportunities.

What happened after she turned 60: “Something happens at 60. There’s a hormone that gets injected in your body, and suddenly you’re like, “Oh, I don’t care.” This all coincided with me getting really excited about helping to tell other people’s stories and to elevate voices that hadn’t been heard before. So with “The Mauritanian,” I was in that movie so I could tell Tahar Rahim’s story, not my character’s story. With “True Detective,” I wanted to engineer my part so it served the indigenous characters’ story. I want to bring whatever wisdom or experience or money or status I have as an actor to help with that. I got to tell my story, it’s someone else’s turn. And that’s much more fun. Who knew being a part of a community was so much more rewarding than being the person that has to open the movie on 1,500 screens?

The IDGAF Era: “My 50s were hard for me. It’s hard to embrace the transition. You feel like you’re a worse version of who you were. But something happened a few years ago. I woke up one day and was like, “I don’t care about any of the things that I cared about before. I’m gonna go down a different path.” Your kids grow up, your parents pass away, maybe you get divorced. Those life changes are shattering. But there’s a freedom that comes with that. As painful as it is to lose this other identity of being a dutiful mother or daughter or wife, you can also be like, it’s just me now.”