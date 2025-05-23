Prince William screened his new BBC docuseries for the royal rota this week

Prince William “stars” in a new BBC docuseries, you guys. Take that, Harold! For several years now, William has been behind the attacks on Prince Harry’s work with African Parks – Harry is now on the board of African Parks, an NGO which operates across a dozen African countries with a huge, privately-funded budget. African Parks is dedicated to conservation and preservation. There are reports of African Parks rangers being involved in/instigating violent crimes, which always gets mentioned when it comes to Harry. Well, guess what William’s BBC docuseries is about? The critical and dangerous work of African rangers. Africa is mine, Harold!
Prince William is the star of a brand new docuseries highlighting the critical work of rangers as Guardians of the planet. The Prince of Wales has demonstrated his growing confidence in front of the camera by commissioning and fronting a ‘groundbreaking’ six-part series, ‘Guardians’, which launches today.
Personally unveiling the ‘passion’ project earlier this week, the 42-year-old royal highlighted shocking figures revealing how 1,400 rangers have died for their work over the last decade – around two a week – and yet few have ever heard their names, let alone know what they do.
Speaking to journalists in a surprise appearance at a special screening in London, demonstrating his strong personal passion for the project, he said: ‘At some point we have to say enough is enough and highlight all the bravery that these men and women do on a daily basis to protect our natural world. This is now one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet. And really, it shouldn’t be. We’re protecting the natural world. It shouldn’t be dangerous. Many people think being a soldier, being in the emergency services and these jobs are dangerous and lives are on the line….But [the rangers] are unseen and unheard of and so many of these cases get forgotten about, don’t get reported. People don’t see them. We don’t feel it back here.’
It comes after the prince was lauded for his impromptu turn as a football pundit earlier this year, which led to calls for him to be seen in front of the cameras more. The new series, with a different episode dropping each week, will broadcast on BBC Earth’s YouTube channel – which boasts almost 14 million subscribers – and social media.
It is a first for William’s Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife organisation and aims to enable people to better understand the critical work of rangers on the environmental frontline.
Oh wait, the series is on YouTube?? It’s not even airing on the BBC or streaming? Interesting. Take a minute and really read through William’s comments – those are his standard remarks whenever he’s talking about any of his “passions” – “At some point we have to say enough is enough” about [fill in the blank] – racism in football, mental health of farmers, Africans having too many children. “We’re protecting the natural world. It shouldn’t be dangerous. Many people think being a soldier, being in the emergency services and these jobs are dangerous and lives are on the line…” Notice how he casually includes himself in the group which has a more dangerous job than “being a soldier.”
William also spoke of his admiration for David Attenborough at this screening: “You know, David Attenborough – big inspiration for me growing up, being able to present wonderful parts of the world to many of us, lots of people who never get a chance to visit. And I hope this does the same sort of thing. It reminds people that there are still wonderful parts of the world and there is still hope, and there’s still amazing work being done.” Sounds like someone is in the market for his own production deal!
all those surprise visits. He sounds pompous. Maybe there will be footage of the shampoo videos.
What a pompous git.
This too will tank like their YouTube video from lack of interest
“which led to calls for him to be seen in front of the cameras more” HAHHAAHA this is North Korea level sh!t. My god. I’m sure there was a 15-minute standing ovation at the screening.
It’s airing on BBC Earth’s YouTube channel. That is just pathetic. And one episode will “drop” each week. WOW. I’ll be waiting with bated breath.
He’s like a circus animal, constantly dancing for the rota.
And that’s why the rats love him.
There’ve been no reports of him traveling to Africa or anywhere else to film this series – so his starring role must be to narrate or to be filmed sitting in a chair and making portentous comments.
That’s because he’s an ecowarrior! (Oh, and he has more important trips to helicopter off to, to watch football games and other VIP stuff)
? Who’s killing UK park rangers at the rate of 2 per week? Or is he talking about global # of park rangers? Is that part of his “working royal job?
It’s an interesting topic. The Netflix deal really shook them. They’re all about the production now. Which is fine. As long as he’s out there doing events too. Regularly.
If there was any doubt that William wants Harry’s life, this is confirms it. And when the press attacks Harry for leaving working royal life they’re also speaking for William.
lol I feel like I predicted here that if KP could arrange to have a production deal whilst being taxpayer funded they would. William & Kate are now content creators which the royalist press said was the tackiest thing ever re Harry & Meghan. They aren’t interested in traditional royal duties like cutting ribbons because they are too focused on keeping up with the Sussexes
Anyway at least Williams video series has a point unlike Kate’s nature one
His desperation to compete with his brother is showing and Peggy is looking like a clown show. Has any of these stunts ever garnered the views of a single @meghan post? British subjects truly deserve a refund for being stuck with this ridiculously stupid and petty man because he was born first.
This photo, Willi touching the tree with closed eyes, is so ridiculous.
@Monika just looks like he’s smelling his own farts🤮
After a look at your selected pictures, all I can think is : The day that young man admit to himself how unhappy he is, and do something about it, it would be a great day for him.
“ It reminds people that there are still wonderful parts of the world and there is still hope, and there’s still amazing work being done.”
What is this? This man is empty platitude after empty platitude.
I wish he wouldn’t drag Sir David into his shenanigans.
Good lort. He looks like Mr Burns from the Simpsons. It is hilarious how the BBC and football association have handled him. He is such a preening pratt he doesn’t recognize that he is being pushed to the back and sidelined. If Harry had participated it would have aired nationally and been a big deal. The billionaires are completely losing touch with the realities and struggles of daily life for pretty much everyone else. Willy is just so dangerously out of touch.
“We’re protecting the natural world.”
This reminds me of the old joke about Tonto and the Lone Ranger, “What do you mean, ‘we,’ white man?”
Thanks for mentioning this docuseries, I’ll be sure to not accidentally watch it. (I love watching documentaries.)
Mr. “I’m global statement” & his wife have this superpower that makes me turning off the shows/videos/clips after viewing them just 10 seconds. I couldn’t watch any “longer” video with KKKate in it (including her “I got cancer” & “I’m cancer free” PR clips);
and I skipped that 1st 🌎💩 docuseries with David Attenborough. I always watch David Attenborough’s programs, but not this one.
I just couldn’t stand watching WanK & Felon47 talking.
Being a producer or EP is not cheap & also needs a lot of work & effort putting into it. But, I guess Slumlord Wills will do it just like his wife, attaches his name to existing projects that’s in development, whether the projust teams like it or not. Because, let’s be honest here, the BRF might be dull, useless, and pure grifters to everyday non-Royalist people, they do have great power & influences to get their ways. And please don’t tell me they are apolitical, they were & they still are. When you have the power the change policy into your benefit or excluding you from regulations that other UK citizens have to obey, you are political. You made major networks to tabled a report (ABC), buried films (BBC), and apologized to you (when the network and reporters did nothing wrong), that’s abusing your power & influence.
Will this new document has any impact? Who knows. A lot of white, rich people don’t care about Afican people, they just want to see or hunt Afican animals. Besides the dangers of wild animals, greedy people (of all color & nations) want land & resources or profits from animals are the real threat to Africa rangers. Continent Africa is hugh. Many nations reside there. What local governments can do or improve the safty of rangers? 🤷