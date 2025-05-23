Prince William screened his new BBC docuseries for the royal rota this week

Prince William “stars” in a new BBC docuseries, you guys. Take that, Harold! For several years now, William has been behind the attacks on Prince Harry’s work with African Parks – Harry is now on the board of African Parks, an NGO which operates across a dozen African countries with a huge, privately-funded budget. African Parks is dedicated to conservation and preservation. There are reports of African Parks rangers being involved in/instigating violent crimes, which always gets mentioned when it comes to Harry. Well, guess what William’s BBC docuseries is about? The critical and dangerous work of African rangers. Africa is mine, Harold!

Prince William is the star of a brand new docuseries highlighting the critical work of rangers as Guardians of the planet. The Prince of Wales has demonstrated his growing confidence in front of the camera by commissioning and fronting a ‘groundbreaking’ six-part series, ‘Guardians’, which launches today. Personally unveiling the ‘passion’ project earlier this week, the 42-year-old royal highlighted shocking figures revealing how 1,400 rangers have died for their work over the last decade – around two a week – and yet few have ever heard their names, let alone know what they do. Speaking to journalists in a surprise appearance at a special screening in London, demonstrating his strong personal passion for the project, he said: ‘At some point we have to say enough is enough and highlight all the bravery that these men and women do on a daily basis to protect our natural world. This is now one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet. And really, it shouldn’t be. We’re protecting the natural world. It shouldn’t be dangerous. Many people think being a soldier, being in the emergency services and these jobs are dangerous and lives are on the line….But [the rangers] are unseen and unheard of and so many of these cases get forgotten about, don’t get reported. People don’t see them. We don’t feel it back here.’ It comes after the prince was lauded for his impromptu turn as a football pundit earlier this year, which led to calls for him to be seen in front of the cameras more. The new series, with a different episode dropping each week, will broadcast on BBC Earth’s YouTube channel – which boasts almost 14 million subscribers – and social media. It is a first for William’s Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife organisation and aims to enable people to better understand the critical work of rangers on the environmental frontline.

Oh wait, the series is on YouTube?? It’s not even airing on the BBC or streaming? Interesting. Take a minute and really read through William’s comments – those are his standard remarks whenever he’s talking about any of his “passions” – “At some point we have to say enough is enough” about [fill in the blank] – racism in football, mental health of farmers, Africans having too many children. “We’re protecting the natural world. It shouldn’t be dangerous. Many people think being a soldier, being in the emergency services and these jobs are dangerous and lives are on the line…” Notice how he casually includes himself in the group which has a more dangerous job than “being a soldier.”

William also spoke of his admiration for David Attenborough at this screening: “You know, David Attenborough – big inspiration for me growing up, being able to present wonderful parts of the world to many of us, lots of people who never get a chance to visit. And I hope this does the same sort of thing. It reminds people that there are still wonderful parts of the world and there is still hope, and there’s still amazing work being done.” Sounds like someone is in the market for his own production deal!