Netflix will likely renew the Sussexes’ contract, based on the strength of Meghan’s brand

In recent days, there were two big stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix contract. Harry and Meghan reportedly signed a five-year development deal with Netflix in 2020, and for all of that time, the British media has been obsessed with whether the deal will be renewed. It’s more complicated than “the British media is sitting back and waiting to see what happens” though – they’ve actively tried to ruin Harry and Meghan’s professional reputations and there’s a constant stream of “reports” from “Netflix insiders” who always sound like they’re speaking from a padded cell. Long story short, both the Daily Mail and Harper’s Bazaar are in agreement: the Sussexes’ Netflix contract will be renewed. I’ll save you the Mail’s bilious Alison Boshoff piece in its entirety, but I think it’s interesting that even a certified hater like Boshoff is admitting that Netflix loves the Sussexes:
For, as I can exclusively reveal, despite ratings which insiders concede were ‘limp’ and ‘disappointing’, it is ‘almost certain’ that her Netflix lifestyle TV show, With Love, Meghan, will be recommissioned for a third series to be shown next year (a second is already in the can), and that the deal with the streamer, which had appeared dead in the water, will be renewed in September.
One well-placed source tells me: ‘What people do not understand about the situation is that [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos is a massive, massive fan of Meghan personally. He calls her “the rock star”. There is no way that her deal does not get renewed.’ The source adds: ‘Ted is in the Meghan business and that is not about to change. He is all in.’
So while the deal will be re-upped, my source says it’s on the basis of Meghan’s on-screen presence and of her ideas in the lifestyle arena. And not on account of any ideas Harry has had.
Those who do business with Netflix believe the new deal will be a much-reduced offer compared with their current agreement, will be focused entirely on Meghan and this time will be without a generous upfront payment. One senior TV and film producer said: ‘The renewal will be crucial in saving face all round, not least for Netflix. It’s like Amazon endlessly renewing Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s deal, despite her coming up with nothing. It means that the executive who made the hire doesn’t look as if they made a mistake. I can see why it makes sense to renew for much smaller money. Meghan’s not got anything to the screen as a producer – none of the scripted [films or TV shows] she talked about have come to fruition – but people are fascinated by her on a global level, and that’s not true of many people.’
The basic gist sounds correct to me: Netflix will renew, mostly based on the fact that Ted Sarandos likes Meghan so much and he believes there’s more profit there; the renewal will probably be for less money, but nearly everyone is getting less money than they were in 2020. Boshoff and the British media are consistently trying to slip in the lie about WLM’s ratings though – WLM’s ratings were amazing, and it was a top-ten show in dozens of countries for weeks. Anyway, here’s Harper’s Bazaar saying the same thing just in a much more positive way:
Unlike other projects the Sussexes have undertaken—like their reported $20 million deal with Spotify, which ended in 2023—the Netflix deal seems to have staying power. Proof? With Love, Meghan has already been renewed for a second season, and episodes will debut later this year. Beyond that, Netflix is a partner in Meghan’s lifestyle brand As Ever, hinting that the company’s relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Netflix has been an incredibly collaborative partner from the outset, the source close to the Sussexes shares with Bazaar. The company’s consumer products and experiences group—created to take shows from the platform off the screen to deepen fandom—features product collections inspired by series like Bridgerton, Squid Game, and Stranger Things. As Ever’s first product drop—released last month and featuring an eight-product lineup—sold out in just 45 minutes.
Andrew Morton, royal biographer and author of 1992’s Diana: Her True Story tells Bazaar that Harry and Meghan are closely tied to Sarandos, mentioning that the couple could even follow in Sarandos’s footsteps as far as appearing on Apple TV+’s celebrity cameo-packed show The Studio in a forthcoming season. Netflix wants success, he says, adding that “Netflix would not have invested both monetary capital and social capital in Meghan’s lifestyle brand if they didn’t think it was going to be a winner.” Of the Duchess of Sussex, “you can see the direction she’s going, and it’s not a foolish direction,” Morton says. “It’s quite a clever direction.”
A source close to the couple, while not explicitly confirming a future for the Sussexes and the streaming service, says that both parties have an “unwavering commitment to content that moves people.” The partnership, they add, has expanded into a comprehensive collaboration representing a strategic, long-term investment.
“Several exciting developments are still under wraps, but all will be revealed later this year,” the source says.
Yeah, I think the contract renewal will be more focused on Meghan and her lifestyle brand. It would not surprise me at all if the new contract enabled Netflix to break even further into the lifestyle arena, with an expansion of As Ever and more seasons of WLM ordered immediately. This is what I’ve wanted for so long, for Meghan to go off and build her brand and run her business. I think it’s happening.
Photos courtesy of Netflix, As Ever’s IG.
Meghan found her niche and I think it’s great. I was actually surprised at how much I liked WLM given I typically detest lifestyle shows like it. Her warmth had a lot to do with that.
I need to get my popcorn ready for when the British media begin their meltdown over the Netflix contract being renewed. No, Meghan is not a failure. And no, Harry and Meghan are never coming back. When will they admit they FAFO’d?
The British tabloid meltdown has already begun, if this Boshoff piece and the reader comments are any indication. What with the headline about,”Meghan sidelines Harry!” And how, down in the comments, the haters are spitting tacks about divorce happening soon and spouting the usual racist, bigoted, obscene comments about the Sussexes. Is it me, or are the comments more hateful than ever? I’ve also noticed an uptick in comments inciting violence by wishing people would shove/push Meghan, and the BM does nothing to moderate that.
I think they’re frustrated because the news they consume continuously tells them that Meghan and Harry are failures, that everyone hates and then the actual news about Harry and Meghan never bears out to the bill of goods they’re promised.
Everyone hated the show, it was the lowest ever in the ratings, it was a failure and their deal was over according to all the newspapers in the UK, so this doesn’t make any sense. I know they’re trying to say that Netflix has no choice because they’ll be embarrassed but that doesn’t make any sense. Netflix has canceled dozens of shows, and shelved entire movies resigning the 5-year contract when they’ve already got numerous projects out of someone and when the industry has changed since the height of the 2020 streaming wars absolutely would not be seen as embarrassing .
Their rationale whenever actual results goes against their narrative is that it doesn’t really matter, these people were tricked or forced into doing something, or Harry and Meghan paid for it somehow. They have their narrative and they’re going to stick to it. Harry is dumb, Meghan is conniving, they are always ending friendships or firing people, their marriage is always on the brink of divorce, everyone hates her, and he wants to come back to the UK. The only part of their narrative that they have semi retired is them being broke.
Yes Meg’s contract will be renewed because she has good viewership and she is good at what she does. The haters can word it anyway they want but bottom line the Sussexes are a great success at what they do.
Go on Duchess!
When they talk about ratings they don’t compare like with like. They compare WLM to big budget dramas and films which are much less niche than a lifestyle show. If you compare it to the last cooking show Netflix released ‘’Chef’s Table’ which had loads of big names WLM charted much higher.
The latest “Chef’s Table, the legends” four-part spinoff on Netflix, which premiered in late April this year, which by the way 2 of the 4 Chef’s – José Andres and Alis Waters ( the other 2 are Jamie Oliver and Thomas Keller) are also guests on Meghan’s WLM cooking/lifestyle show, didn’t make it in the US or global top 10 on realease week, or anytime after so far. Not even a top 50 spot.
It is beautifully filmed though. The whole Chef’s Table 7 seasons series, which started in 2015, won 4 awards and got nominated many times over the years, including (primetime) Emmy nominations.
*Alice Waters
“Limp” and “disappointing” are more descriptive of the DM itself. Certainly not of any of Meghan’s endeavors.
Agree, Meghan has found her niche. My hope is she expands the offerings to more life style vs just foods. She appears to have a great vision and future for herself. Wishing her the very best
Agree. She needs a cookbook/entertainment book. Something that everyone can get their hands on. If I had the book I wouldn’t feel so bad if I couldn’t get a hold of an actual jar of jam.
I agree that it will be probably for less money, because their love + escape from the hell story was one of the selling points of their first deal. And it delivered massively. It is the biggest documentary in Netflix history, which will be profitable for Netflix for many years since it is a historical record.
Back in 2020 the streamers were throwing money at “big names” and, fortunately for Harry and Meghan, the Sussexes were among this select group.
Whilst their first series was an unquestionably mega hit, it was unlikely any of their other projects would have reached such numbers; I do think “Pearl” was a lost opportunity for good viewing numbers and momentum, the timing of Netflix deciding to cut the animation division was very unfortunate.
WLM is a success, especially for such a niche audience, no matter what the media here and in the US tried to portray. No matter how much Ted likes Meghan personally, there’s no way he would make business decisions based on personal friendships, the man and the decision makers have the analysis of As Ever’s first launch, the continued interest in Meghan over time and the mood music has stayed positive. The contract is going to be renewed.
Netflix has made hundreds of millions off their association with Harry and Meghan, they’ve seen a huge return on their initial investment and see steady and sustainable growth and profitability ahead.
The same cannot be said for others given huge contracts back then – Phoebe Waller-Bridge springs to mind; Amazon lost a bucketload of money there.
Personally, I think it is quite likely that the Netflix contract will be renewed for MORE money, not less, based on the performance of their projects so far, the continued high interest in all things Harry and Meghan and the projects they’ve got coming down the pipeline.
Meghan has shown WLM is marketable and Netflix could be offering more money to keep her from accepting other offers.
This is great news. As much as I enjoy the lifestyle show, I want more. I want Meghan to make the With Love brand on Netflix even bigger with romcoms and scripted tv shows. I hope they are not shelving the Meet Me At The Lake movie or the Miss Havisham tv show. As for Harry, I think there is more he can do as a host of docu series with ample screen time on himself about issues he cares deeply. After the court cases, he is already an investigative journalist. So With Love, Meghan and With Truth, Harry would be perfect.
Bring on the WLM holiday specials! I’m here for it. And no, something with limp ratings does not just get renewed. Please. Such blatant lies to save face. The DM is a joke.
Yes, please to the holiday specials.
Halloween, Christmas (Hanukkah, Kwanzaa), Easter. A spring special — one for each season, preferably — somewhere down the road…
A girl can dream. *sigh*
Even if I don’t usually have time to watch this, I ‘d make the time for WLM.
Netflix investing in As Ever was proof that the contract with Archewell Productions was going to continue.
What I find interesting is the difference between the way the story is covered. Especially the Wail, you can feel the anger oozing out. How dare they renew the contract, insulting their readers with every word. Bad ratings don’t get new contracts
If anybody is doing face saving it’s the British press who have been saying for over a year that Netflix were going to end the deal & also that H&M needed proximity to the BRF to keep their content deals. Now they are claiming the Netflix deal will be renewed just because an executive doesn’t want to admit a mistake or because Ted likes Meghan. That isn’t how multi billion businesses work. And I thought the press claim Meghan is nothing without Harry so how is it now she’s the one driving the deal?
H&M docuseries is still Netflix second biggest documentary ever & WLM was a top ten global hit in multiple countries including most of Netflix’ key markets. I imagine that Polo, Heart of invictus & Live to Lead performed in line with Netflix’ expectations for content of that type. Not everything on their service is a blockbuster & polo is a very niche sport.
Meghan hasn’t announced any fiction projects etc- it is the press digging & third parties who have speculated on projects & a Netflix content head who has discussed their projects in development . Meghan did announce Pearl which was sadly cancelled in development stages like many other similar projects when Netflix cut its animation department.
The global economic climate has changed since their Netflix deal was first signed & the entertainment industry has been impacted by the strikes, pandemic & right now uncertainty over trumps tariffs. Consequently a lot of development deals have shifted including to shorter, non exclusive first look deals- see people like JJ Abram’s deal with Warner brothers. So if Netflix’s terms do change that’s not that surprising.
But Netflix investing in As Ever was a sign of their confidence & it’s no surprise that some of the British press are now changing their tune & saying the deal was going to be renewed. Press like the guardian were pretty much lobbying for the deal to be cancelled & I think a lot of g the blatant review bombing of WLM was to try achieve that. I look forward to whatever new projects H&M and Archewell have to announce when they are ready & for Netflix to confirm the position of the partnership
I’d add Suits to the positive impact H&M (in this case, M) had on Netflix. Most streamed show on Netflix in 2023 at almost 60 billion minutes, broke several streaming records.
“The renewal will be crucial in saving face all round, not least for Netflix”
Sorry? Who’s saving face?
Ah yes, the rats. For all their doom and gloom – mostly gloom about Meghan, they now have a lot of eggs on their faces. And the palace incompetents. And the left behinds.
Everything’s about saving face with the Windsors. 😏
But, but, I thought the DM was just reporting a couple months ago (with their “inside sources”) that the Sussexes were failing spectacularly, they were going to be crawling back to England hat in hand, and that Meghan in particular would never work in that town again! Huh.
Yes, of course a lifestyle show built around Meghan’s strengths and her personality will focus on her. Why would Harry have anything to do with her getting a deal? The rota just aren’t used to having someone married to a member of the royal family having worth and substance on their own, I guess. I would also guess that whoever is negotiating Meghan’s contract with Netflix won’t care as much about an eyewateringly large number at the front end. The money will likely be in the back end of the contract this time, and how much money she can make from As Ever merch.
Anyway, I enjoy reading this article if only because you can kind of hear the author’s teeth grinding away as they are forced to report on the Sussex’s success. More! MORE!