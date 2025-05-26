Belgium’s Princess Elisabeth doesn’t know if she’ll be able to go back to Harvard

Donald Trump and his administration are hyper-fixated on taking down Harvard, one of America’s oldest and most respected universities. The Trump administration has been trying to control the private university since January, basically. Trump has threatened to remove Harvard’s tax-exempt status, frozen billions in federal grants and tried to dictate the hiring and firing of academic staff. The latest attack on Harvard is this: the Trump administration has now banned foreign students from returning for the fall semester. The explicit threat is to cancel all of the student visas specifically for Harvard students. Harvard has around 6,800 international students, the majority of whom are enrolled in the graduate programs (masters, PhDs, etc). These are literally some of the best and brightest from all around the world. One of the foreign students is a princess and heiress to the throne of Belgium:
Belgium’s Royal Palace said Friday that Princess Elisabeth, who is first in line to the throne, is waiting to find out whether she can return to Harvard for her second year after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ban on foreign students at the university.
The Trump administration on Thursday revoked Harvard University’s ability to enroll international students in its escalating battle with the Ivy League school, saying thousands of students must transfer to other schools or leave the country.
“We are looking into the situation, to see what kind of impact this decision might have on the princess, or not. It’s too early to say right now,” said the palace’s communications head, Xavier Baert. Baert said that Princess Elisabeth, aged 23, has completed her first year of a graduate school program at Harvard and would spend the summer back in Belgium. “And we’ll have to see what happens next year,” he said.
The princess is the first of four children born to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, and has been studying for a Master in Public Policy. Last year, she obtained a degree in history and politics at Lincoln College at Oxford in the U.K.
Harvard enrolls almost 6,800 foreign students at its campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, accounting for more than a quarter of its student body. Most are graduate students, coming from more than 100 countries. The university filed a lawsuit on Friday in federal court in Boston, saying that the Trump administration’s action violates the First Amendment and will have an “immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders.”
The American government canceling the student visa of the heiress to the Belgian throne is a pretty catastrophic look for America and American universities. Not for nothing, but many of these international students come from wealthy and/or powerful families too – that’s how they can afford to come to America for their graduate degrees in the first place. American universities are the recipients of the world’s brain drain – some of the smartest young people come to America for their undergraduate and graduate degrees. This will have a much larger effect, even if the courts reverse the Trump administration’s unhinged order. Like, if you have the money and means, why would a wealthy European or Asian family send their kid to America for school anymore if this kind of thing can happen?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
I am so very tired of hearing more and more illegal, immoral, unethical crap that he is pulling and getting away with. Wonder if Harvard turned him down or one of his spawn?
Barron is at NYU, just saying. Not even his father’s alma mater, Penn. Could be because he wants to live at Trump Tower and it’s an excuse for Melania to live in NYC instead of DC.
That said, a lot of the Trump people went to Ivies, but their kids probably aren’t getting in. It’s much more competitive than it was in their days. Even with parents who donate money, there’s only so many of those slots available, and the kid has to come from an academically rigorous high school to make it work. You know these people fight with the schools to get good grades for their not so bright kids. So the kids end up not ready for top colleges.
We did education reform, but it was about making the educational industrial complex happy, not actually producing a well educated population. The rest of the world does that so much better than us. I’ve worked as support staff at various colleges around Boston (including Harvard), and the international students are just better prepared in so many ways. Part of it is just a lot less drama. It may be that these are the students who leave their families to come to the US, and if I was in Europe, I’d see the real picture, but the ones who are here are pretty impressive.
The Trumpers just believe that Americans are naturally better than foreigners, so we should just get rid of the foreigners. It’s all just a disaster that will lower US standing in the world. We’re going to be like France or the UK. Once a world power, but we blew it.
That the media is reporting this all as if it were perfectly normal, instead of completely illegal and very bad for America’s future is just inexcusable.
Sorry to ramble, but this hurts. I know these kids and it hurts. I suspect China is just going to admit many of them to their excellent universities.
And the timing on this especially hurts. The Trump administration is saying the students can all transfer elsewhere but it’s too late to apply for transfers for the next semester, which really messes up their living situation, finances, and puts their visa in jeopardy.
The Orange wannabe King loves nothing more than sucking up to powerful families and royal titles, and it certainly doesn’t hurt that Elisabeth is young, blonde, and pretty. It’s gross, but this is probably the only way to get through to
his addled brain that he’s hurting America by demonstrating that it would mean hurting pretty blonde princesses, too! Now will it work? No, I doubt it. I could see him offering HER a place (which would help Harvard’s case, which they are going to win). But as Kaiser says, the fundamental truth is that going to school in the States is not safe right now. Those with means will choose other schools. Elisabeth could probably get in to just about any school in Europe, the U.K., or Canada. The other students that are on scholarship or have fewer options financially, I really feel for.
I believe the daughter of Canadian PM Mark Carney is also a student at Harvard who won’t be able to return.
I feel for many of these students – hopefully they can stay and complete their studies. Am looking forward to watching Harvard hand Trump his ass. Many of the country’s best legal minds graduated from there, I think almost half of the Supreme court gradated from Harvard Law School.
He’s always had a grudge against Harvard as his Daddy couldn’t buy him a degree from there and rumour has it that they refused to let Barron in (wasn’t good enough to get in on his own merit and Daddy thought he could use his clout to buy his son a place there).
It will be an interesting legal fight as Harvard has the resources and money to take this all the way. They also have loyal alumni.
So many of my colleagues — MDs working at a university hospital — spent time at Harvard Medical School, either for an undergrad, or an MSc or other postgrad work, often supported by grants from the various institutions over here — federal, or local.
I got started with a BSc from UPenn before moving on to Paris, but I’m sure it’s only a matter of time before they’ll also catch some heat.
The way Felon47 and his maladministration are killing education, sciences, and research — among other parts like the entire civil sector — is beyond reprehensible. It’s disgusting, and it will take decades afterwards to repair the damage.
Meanwhile the trust into the US, especially into the voting part of the general public, is gone, and won’t easily be re-established.
This is all part of Project 2025 and the ‘big beautiful bill’ thats been pushed thro congress which is not being properly reported on. All of this drama with Harvard is to hide that. If that bill is passed the US is fkd beyond words – he will turn the beacon of modern democracy into a 3rd world dictatorship overnight. Anyone who doesn’t kiss his or his family’s ass will end up in prison or deported.
UPenn might be able to hold off much longer as it sold Trump his degree and degrees for Junior and Ivanka.
Right. I completely forgot about those more than questionable shenanigans. Thanks for reminding me.
Being here in Europe, some of these things are either not reported on or aren’t important in other ways because we’ve got our own share of problems with an anti-education, anti-science crowd. Plus the war, the rise of the fascists etc
And now universities in other countries are starting programs to recruit all these graduate students and scientists that Trump is booting out and defunding. Canada, Australia, EU…
If I was one of these students, I would transfer to another country and never come back.
Trump wants everyone to be as stupid as him. His current campaign against American higher education and the foreign students who help to make American higher ed the greatest in the world is the worst own goal in education history. Researchers at universities all over the country are losing grants and aid for important research projects in many fields. The last election proved that Americans have already been dumbed down to an alarming degree. The Mad King will finish the job.
It’s not just trump. The GOP does not like higher education because students tend to be more liberal and they actually have critical thinking skills.
I’m at the burn it all down stage. The global best and brightest should not return. Enroll in universities outside the US. It’s time for the world to move on without us and exclude us from the global economy. Likewise, the US scientists and academics being targeted should eagerly accept overseas positions. The US should get the brain drain it voted for.
I don’t think there are enough universities in the rest of the world to absorb the American professoriate, and that’s without even considering language differences. We have a very democratic higher education system and thousands of colleges and universities, both public and private. Most other national systems are more elitist, admitting only certain students. Our colleges and universities are also huge drivers of many local and regional economies. If he destroys higher education (which I work in) he’s destroying so much: opportunity for students, jobs for many people, whole regional economies, and critical thinking and active citizenship.
She looks so much like her mother.
Hope Harvard can find a way but if this institution falls, America’s fucked.
Interesting that a Belgium princess attends a US university (one of our best), not a university in her own country…..I always find it interesting when kids of government officials in foreign countries attend our Ivies/MIT/Stanford/Caltech like universities.