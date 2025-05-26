King Charles will have a Canadian doctor with him on his 24-hour visit to Ottawa

King Charles will be in Canada this week. Well, it’s more like Charles and Camilla will be in Canada for about 24 hours, which Buckingham Palace claims is keeping it “short and sweet.” Considering Charles hasn’t stepped foot in Canada in years – and especially not since he became king – I find the length of trip to be sort of insulting to Canadians. Like, the point of this visit is to show that Canada is “not for sale” and that Canada has her own alliances with the British crown and British commonwealth. Shouldn’t there be more of an emphasis on that alliance? I guess not. Anyway, the palace is briefing like crazy about how Charles is god’s gift to Canada because he’s breezing in for 24 hours.
The King’s visit to Canada will mark an important moment in the country’s history. A palace source described the visit as “a diplomatic tight rope” but one that Charles “knows how to walk”. And the mission? To deliver “soft power with significant impact”.
The world’s media and no fewer than four sketch artists will be there to capture the raison d’être of the trip: the King’s speech, delivered from a throne that was carved from a walnut tree grown in Windsor Great Park. Canadians believe that Charles’s presence, accompanied by military honours and gun salutes for the King of Canada, will send a “powerful” message that Canada is not, and never will be, America’s 51st state.
With so much at stake, the country is taking ownership of the visit, right down to some rather personal details. The King will travel with a Canadian doctor as the palace has been told that his UK physician will not be able to practise there. A senior Canadian government official said: “A British doctor does not have the authority to operate or to practise here in Canada. Therefore, there is a Canadian doctor that assists and is there in case there would be a medical emergency with their majesties or any member of the British party.”
For years Charles has kept fit by following a regular morning daily exercise routine set out by the Canadian Air Force. Now, that very air force will be flying the King to Ottawa. Along with the Canadian doctor, there will be an entourage of Canadian equerries and aides to accompany Charles on his first visit as monarch.
The King and Queen will travel to the Senate in the 1902 State Landau along the city’s historic Wellington Street with 28 horses from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride, 14 in front and 14 behind.
Although Charles will be in the country for less than a day, the Canadian government, together with palace aides, have nevertheless devised a series of engagements to demonstrate what it means to be a Canadian today. It is a whistle-stop programme, described by a source as “short, sweet”. The King is said to be mindful that his time in Canada is limited but is “very much looking forward” to it and hopes it will be “impactful”. He will shake as many hands, inspect as many troops and have as many photocalls as possible.
The palace also claims that the trip has been “planned for a long time” – bullsh-t. They threw this together after Mark Carney was elected prime minister (and Carney was elected specifically to stand up to the meth house in the basement, the United States). I also doubt that Charles is going to drop into Ottawa and be exclusively staffed by Canadians – please, he can’t go anywhere without his cadre of British sycophants. It’s probably true that the Canadians will give him a Canadian doctor for the trip though. If you’d like a less royalist read on the situation and the brevity of the visit, Politico Europe had an interesting piece where they suggested that Charles wanted to skedaddle out of Canada quickly so as to not anger the small-r republicans and royal agnostics within Canada.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
He was invited to make a point. We don’t him to stick around.
I have a question. Do most Canadians even care that he will visit long or short? I ask because I want to know if he is important to Canada being a figurehead.
Don’t really care how long he’s here. It’s a symbolic gesture. The monarchy has very waning popularity in Canada, but it is a part of our history. And look I am as anti-monarchy as they come but even I acknowledge and understand he’s an elderly man in poor health.
Oh and we already know it has worked as a symbolic gesture as the US Ambassador to Canada got snippy and defensive about it. So mission already accomplished. 😜
I doubt charles will be impactful.probably just more talk in the media about his avoiding harry and Meghan
No talk in Canada about him and the Sussexes; we have bigger fish to fry. He’ll get out before Quebec gets too antsy.
So Charles needs 28 horses parading around him. How much do taxpayers find this trip.
“…the meth house in the basement, the United States…” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
This is drawn from a great comment by (IIRC) Robin Williams about how living in Canada is like living above the meth lab downstairs.
Royals are still a quaint tradition in Canada and we have our lot of royalists. However, with the patriation of the Constitution in1982, we have gained our autonomy. KC probably asked to come, not the other way around. Carney have more authority and competence against Trump than the king.
This is so on point.
I’m not loving the framing that Canada somehow needs Charles and the UK to protect us from trump.
Or that the US has a part in any of this at all. Got noting to do with the US.
More likely, the man is dying. This is his last chance to personally open Parliament.
I wish he wouldn’t bother, but the idea this is Carney sending a message to trump and not like, running and leading a fully autonomous country is absurd.
Yeah, I see all the points. To me it’s less about being “protected” by the King/UK (especially with both severely weakened) as showing Canada has many friends and allies in the world beyond the geographical kin of the USA. The UK royals seem like sort of a “special friend” in this instance as the whole royalist mythology is so diluted and strained at this point. It also undercuts in some ways the long-enduring “special relationship” between England and the USA.
We can assess the impact by how Trump and his team react; wasn’t the US Ambassador to Canada already in a snit?
It being Charles, it doesn’t seem like *as* big a deal as it would have been if Elizabeth came. For me as Canadian it feels like a curiosity and I’ll watch, but maybe not in real time.
If this were any other time, I’d say that this would be yet another reason Canada should dump The Commonwealth. Obviously, not now as that would give Trump just more of an excuse to rub his tiny ass hands against Canada.
And the Canadian government has to take this insultingly short visit. They’ll grin and bear it.
I miss living in Canada…I lived in Vancouver for years. Why did I ever leave?! 😭
Short is fine, less chance for Camilla to make an ass of herself as she did on their last tour in Canada. Charles has a job to do (“speech from the throne” to open Parliament and lay out this new government’s priorities), will do his job, and go home.
I just hope he doesn’t die on our watch. Awkward.
I don’t see it as insulting at all. He is coming here for a very specific reason. He’s not on any kind of royal tour. Frankly, I am amazed at how often these people – not just royals, but politicians and celebrities too for that matter – jet off somewhere and stay overnight and then jet home again! It seems crazy to me but they all do it. An overnighter from England to Canada – no biggie!
Where is the outrage that Charles, the environmentalist, will fly in by private plane for only 24 hours. He should have just zoomed in for the event in that case.
Good grief. Canada can make the point to the Orange One that its not for sale all by itself. She has been doing that quite well already.
We are told time and again that the BRF carries “soft power”. Are they trying to make it true just by repeating that? Because I don’t see it.
Charles is a paranoid, out of touch, gutless bigot who is corrupt at Trumpian levels. Irrelevant and unnecessary. A waste of a human life.
Canadians, I hope you’re stocking up on those beautiful bright yellow Not My King signs. This too shall pass.
If there’s protest, it’s not likely to be big and loud. Priorities. The way larger issue with visiting world leaders is that of Trump, a convicted felon, being allowed to join the G7 in Alberta later this summer. RCMP already setting up designated protest zones.
Charles is making this short visit to Canada now because the British Government made a misstep sucking up to Trump and upsetting the Canadians. He’s going to Canada to reassure them that his allegiance is to them not Trump.
To further specify, reassure that the UK allegiance (not his personally; he represents the government and not the other way around) is with Canada and not Trump. It’s tricky, the UK is in a weakened position and wants to stay friendly with both the US and Canada, but how to stay friendly with a US that is 99.99% identified with Trump?
There was no need to invite Trump to the UK for a second state visit.
Not to worry, Kaiser, we Canadians aren’t insulted. We’ll just carry on as we normally do, totally ignoring the RF.
The shortness of the visit might be due to health concerns, who knows, but I’m sure that they are well aware that a tour would not go down very well.
Agree with Teagirl. Not insulted at all. I think it’s geopolitical business and the adults understand, even if with some distaste, that this is a job that has to be done. Get him in, get him out.
That evil, decrepit clown in dress up clothes is not my king. I’m west coast, disappointed I can’t be there shouting, with a yellow sign.
We Ottawans, (Ottawatonians?) are only concerned with what roads are closed and when. I’m not going to bother making the trip downtown. BTW, the Queen met her assigned Canadian dentist at a reception years ago (the doctor and dentists are military). He introduced himself and she responded nice to meet you but I hope I never see you again. His receptionist who told me this story said her Colonel found this hilarious.
Ottawa suffered way more under the so-called convoy, yes?
For once I’m going to say something nice about Charles. He’s using his “soft power” to stick it to Trump, and I’m here for it (I’m American). Charles probably can’t leave London for longer than a day or two because we know he’s getting weekly treatments, possibly more, and his health seems pretty fragile. He may well be surrounded by doctors at home. For a frail old man to make this trip while his lazy son and daughter-in-law spin People about their great plans for after Charles’ death is quite the contrast.
Charles needs to watch his back and get back home with huevo making plans for his reign and huevo likes Trump
He was invited to open Parliament, that’s it. It’s not a royal tour.
I agree with Politico. He’s unpopular. Dip in, dip out.
But a waste of resources though – carbon footprint, security, even his own jet lag.
Oh well. Sucks to be King of Canada living in Britain.
Last week I read a story, that in case of an emergency an English doctor wouldn’t be allowed to operate on Chucky in Canada, so no surprise that he has a Canadian doctor on standby.
I just saw a news story today that support for the monarchy in Canada has risen recently from 30 to 60% since Trump’s “51st state” comments, so I think most Canadians will either ignore his visit or fully support it. As a Canadian, I don’t mind it, though personally I don’t have much respect for Charles unless he mends fences with H&M. At least there is a historical reason for the visit and it’s not a silly, costly royal tour. Plus with his health concerns, best to keep it short.