People: Princess Kate is ‘very much seen as a player at the center of team Windsor’

Before King Charles acceded to the throne, he spent years, if not decades, briefing the British media about what changes he would make as king, what he would do differently about public events and politics and who was allowed on the fakakta balcony. Charles planned, plotted and schemed for a good two decades before his mother’s passing in 2022. But things definitely got ramped up in the last two years of QEII’s life, and we now know that Charles was basically the regent in everything but name. The briefings and schemes grew more serious, and yet Charles still wasn’t ready when it finally happened. Anyway, I bring that up because… how the worm turns. Now Charles’s heir is the one plotting and scheming. Now it’s Prince William acting like he’ll be king very soon. What’s even worse is that William is only interested in the trappings and PR aspect of being king – it’s been clear for some time that William and Kate have a childlike understanding of what the “jobs” of king and queen entail. Speaking of the PR, People Magazine has devoted a special cover story to “the future king and future queen.” It looks like People’s editors are disgusted by William’s beard situation too, because they’ll be damned if they’ll use a recent photo of him on their cover.

Prince William is destined to one day wear the crown, with wife Kate Middleton at his side — but what kind of king will he be? PEOPLE William & Kate: Future King and Queen, out May 23, takes a closer look at the royal couple’s path to the throne and the royal roles they’re preparing to shape together. When Prince William, 42, succeeds his father, King Charles, he will become sovereign of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms, with Princess Kate, 43, as a steadfast and loving partner. But after Buckingham Palace’s stunning February 2024 announcement that the 76-year-old King was undergoing cancer treatment, the next chapter has come into sharper focus. “They have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected,” says royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. When the time comes for William and Kate to become king and queen, they’re expected to bring a new generation’s energy, as well as the empathy, family focus and commitment to the crown that they demonstrate now. William and Kate reflect millennial values by using technology and social media to connect with younger generations. They openly prioritize mental health, family wellness and work-life balance — bringing a fresh honesty to royal life. Their focus on issues like climate change, homelessness and child welfare shows a generation committed to real, hands-on change. While balancing royal duties, they raise their children with a sense of normalcy and prepare them for the future. Their practical approach respects tradition but pushes to modernize the monarchy. Above all, William and Kate lead with a service-first mindset, using their platform to make a positive difference, true to the spirit of their millennial generation. “The Waleses have gone to great lengths to provide their three children with as normal a childhood as possible… But they’ve also long been installing a broader sense of duty,” former PEOPLE senior writer Richard Jerome writes in “William & Catherine: A Millennial Monarchy” in the new issue. Illustrating that balance, Jerome recounts a poignant moment from December 2023, when Kate brought her children to a baby bank near their home in Windsor. “You’re the volunteers for this evening,” she told them, as they sorted clothes and toys for families in need. “At the end of their shift, she put her arm around George and said, ‘You can see how rewarding this kind of work is, knowing you are helping out others,’ ” Jerome writes — a quiet but powerful lesson in service. Kate has emerged as the most popular member of the royal family — and one who wields great influence. “She takes things seriously — and thank goodness for that,” says a source close to the royal household. Adds Simon Lewis, former Buckingham Palace communications chief: “She’s very much seen as a player at the center of team Windsor.” Kate has developed a toughness behind the scenes as she supports her husband. “She has this public image of being nice and smiley,” royal author Valentine Low says. “But she is actually strong-minded, strong-willed and prepared to fight for what she wants and what she thinks is right.”

[From People]

The way I know this came from Kensington Palace’s workshop is because only William’s office gets away with this telling-but-not-showing. “Above all, William and Kate lead with a service-first mindset, using their platform to make a positive difference, true to the spirit of their millennial generation.” The heir goes to football matches while Kate wanders around the rural splendor of the vast real estate holdings of the monarchy. They have never put “service” as their first, second, third or even fourth priority. As for what Valentine Low says about Kate… yeah, I absolutely believe that she’s not “nice and smiley” behind closed doors. I don’t think she’s strong-minded, though. I think she’s a small-minded and manipulative Karen. “Prepared to fight for what she wants” = she will fight for her right to barely lift a finger.