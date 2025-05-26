People: Princess Kate is ‘very much seen as a player at the center of team Windsor’

Before King Charles acceded to the throne, he spent years, if not decades, briefing the British media about what changes he would make as king, what he would do differently about public events and politics and who was allowed on the fakakta balcony. Charles planned, plotted and schemed for a good two decades before his mother’s passing in 2022. But things definitely got ramped up in the last two years of QEII’s life, and we now know that Charles was basically the regent in everything but name. The briefings and schemes grew more serious, and yet Charles still wasn’t ready when it finally happened. Anyway, I bring that up because… how the worm turns. Now Charles’s heir is the one plotting and scheming. Now it’s Prince William acting like he’ll be king very soon. What’s even worse is that William is only interested in the trappings and PR aspect of being king – it’s been clear for some time that William and Kate have a childlike understanding of what the “jobs” of king and queen entail. Speaking of the PR, People Magazine has devoted a special cover story to “the future king and future queen.” It looks like People’s editors are disgusted by William’s beard situation too, because they’ll be damned if they’ll use a recent photo of him on their cover.
Prince William is destined to one day wear the crown, with wife Kate Middleton at his side — but what kind of king will he be? PEOPLE William & Kate: Future King and Queen, out May 23, takes a closer look at the royal couple’s path to the throne and the royal roles they’re preparing to shape together.
When Prince William, 42, succeeds his father, King Charles, he will become sovereign of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms, with Princess Kate, 43, as a steadfast and loving partner. But after Buckingham Palace’s stunning February 2024 announcement that the 76-year-old King was undergoing cancer treatment, the next chapter has come into sharper focus. “They have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected,” says royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith.
When the time comes for William and Kate to become king and queen, they’re expected to bring a new generation’s energy, as well as the empathy, family focus and commitment to the crown that they demonstrate now.
William and Kate reflect millennial values by using technology and social media to connect with younger generations. They openly prioritize mental health, family wellness and work-life balance — bringing a fresh honesty to royal life. Their focus on issues like climate change, homelessness and child welfare shows a generation committed to real, hands-on change.
While balancing royal duties, they raise their children with a sense of normalcy and prepare them for the future. Their practical approach respects tradition but pushes to modernize the monarchy. Above all, William and Kate lead with a service-first mindset, using their platform to make a positive difference, true to the spirit of their millennial generation.
“The Waleses have gone to great lengths to provide their three children with as normal a childhood as possible… But they’ve also long been installing a broader sense of duty,” former PEOPLE senior writer Richard Jerome writes in “William & Catherine: A Millennial Monarchy” in the new issue. Illustrating that balance, Jerome recounts a poignant moment from December 2023, when Kate brought her children to a baby bank near their home in Windsor. “You’re the volunteers for this evening,” she told them, as they sorted clothes and toys for families in need.
“At the end of their shift, she put her arm around George and said, ‘You can see how rewarding this kind of work is, knowing you are helping out others,’ ” Jerome writes — a quiet but powerful lesson in service.
Kate has emerged as the most popular member of the royal family — and one who wields great influence.
“She takes things seriously — and thank goodness for that,” says a source close to the royal household. Adds Simon Lewis, former Buckingham Palace communications chief: “She’s very much seen as a player at the center of team Windsor.”
Kate has developed a toughness behind the scenes as she supports her husband. “She has this public image of being nice and smiley,” royal author Valentine Low says. “But she is actually strong-minded, strong-willed and prepared to fight for what she wants and what she thinks is right.”
The way I know this came from Kensington Palace’s workshop is because only William’s office gets away with this telling-but-not-showing. “Above all, William and Kate lead with a service-first mindset, using their platform to make a positive difference, true to the spirit of their millennial generation.” The heir goes to football matches while Kate wanders around the rural splendor of the vast real estate holdings of the monarchy. They have never put “service” as their first, second, third or even fourth priority. As for what Valentine Low says about Kate… yeah, I absolutely believe that she’s not “nice and smiley” behind closed doors. I don’t think she’s strong-minded, though. I think she’s a small-minded and manipulative Karen. “Prepared to fight for what she wants” = she will fight for her right to barely lift a finger.
I have plenty to say about this but I’m afraid I have to go away and vomit …
I’m wondering about this”great influence “ that Can’t has? When did she get it and why? I have my theory and it involves covering things up.
“…they’re expected to bring a new generation’s energy, as well as the empathy, family focus and commitment to the crown that they demonstrate now.”
🤣🤣 Shade deeper than the Marianas Trench there
The fact that they need to sell this that hard, tells you everything you need to know. These two are both lazy and dull and seemingly bring out the worst in each other.
I guess, he needs to get that about 14 commonwealth realms in while he can since at least half are considering dumping the monarchy.
It has been reported that he did say that he wasn’t interested in the Commonwealth.
“She’s very much seen as a player at the center of team Windsor.”
Right. A bit player.
An also-ran who doesn’t even know her text, see the ship’s naming ceremony the other day, so she should be best relegated to the role of an extra.
I think they mean ‘team Middleton’ – she’s been benched by the Windsors because she’s lazy and can’t be trusted not to embarrass them in public. She and her PR games are damaging the Windsors – I mean really, those Temu ‘rebranding’ videos are just ………. beyond tone deaf and out of touch.
Charles should be bothered more about Williams next king story and keen as queen. Harry and Meghan left and Charles should worry about lazy William wanting to take over. People magazine will tank if they keep up keen cover stories. And huevo has to play devoted husband . Carole must have contributed to the drivel. The children are not raised away from public eye with covet story of Charlotte. Cover story of young statesman George and cheeky Louis
These puff pieces always tell us Kate is the most popular member of the RF but most recent opinion polls show William as being more popular. The latest Yougov poll of the US which I’m sure was commissioned to get negative headlines about the Sussexes showed her to be less popular than Harry in the US. That poll disappeared pretty quickly because not only did it show that both Harry and Meghan were more liked than disliked in the US Camilla had a negative rating and scored the same as Andrew. I know it’s stupid to poll Americans on the RF but the results made me laugh and the uk press almost completely ignored it.
I Don’t understand. She’s been paid roughly 50 million pound in the last 15 years. How are they ‘players central’ when they’re literally king and Queen.
Are they trying to pretend they don’t want the job? And the billions they already have?
Bahahahs. Yeah bo6, wily wants all the money and the women and everything.. Sorry, he doesn’t care
William did say he’s putting the small r in royal when he becomes 👑
He’s already showing how his lazy reign will be. Both are out and about right now cause California is the 📰 and the courtiers are 😡
Both were sent out to steal 📰 but All the rota wanted to talk about was Harry and Meghan
Purposely write ✍️ 📚 on the royal family but who’s names do they have to include in order for it to sell or go viral even though the 📚 have nothing to do with California
Sad existence to be in William and Kate reign always in the shadows or defined by what Cali is doing
People needs to change title to Kate weekly. Trying to make the lazy pair happen
Smiling in public but a fighter in private. We always knew she was 2 faced but this confirms it. She fought tooth and nail to get William and she’ll fight to keep him, knocking Meghan out of the picture in the process.
I would also add that she fights ‘with’ William – we’ve been told all about their fighting for many years.
Friendly when out and snobbish indoors according to someone I know who worked for them.
We saw her lunge at Meghan in public, so not all the fighting is behind closed doors.
All of what Kaiser says about this Opposite Day hagiography. Kate takes the kids to volunteer once, 1 1/2 years ago, and this is supposed to be “installing” (sic) a sense of duty?
Anyway, Charles must be incandescent to be upstaged by this cover during the same week he hauls his old and sick self, plus a doctor, to Canada for what’s actually a significant soft power move to stick it to Trump about annexing Canada. William had to be cajoled and threatened to get off the sofa for the Pope’s funeral. I know these covers are planned in advance, but we’ve also known Charles was going to Canada for some time now. Hey Charles, William and Kate and their team can’t wait for you to die! I’d love to be a fly on the wall when Charles gets back to London.
Yeah the service-minded Kate can only reference a trip with the kids from a few years back. One that was accompanied by cameras. I’d be curious to know what service the kids do when cameras aren’t around. Maybe their school has a service focus somewhere. Bc I honestly don’t see the parents taking the kids to do service when the cameras aren’t there.
I’m afraid that those children are doomed..parents like William and Kate, grandparents like Carole and the most possible result would be entitlement, laziness and dishonesty..I hope I’m wrong and that they would be clever enough to leave the royals life andbe happy, at least…
These two will enhance the voices of “Not My King.” They have zero appeal to millennials. Going to soccer games while trying to mimic your brother in mannerisms is not what appeal is made of. Flying helicopters as though they are taxi’s while trying to mimic your dead mother in law and sister in law is not appealing, it is creepy. Having zero work ethic, yielding no tangible results for over a decade, coming across as functional illeterates, while stumbling around your country would be insulting if not pathetic. As the saying goes, you can put lipstick on a pig but it will always be a pig.
This article gives the vibes of William is measuring the drapes at BP, Balmoral. Sandringham and any other royal properties held exclusively by the sovreign. Charles is still alive and is giving his Speech from the Throne in Canada.
William is one heartbeat away from becoming Head of State, Head of Nation, Head of the Church of England and Commander on Chief of UK’s Armed Forces. Those are job descriptors that William can’t get out of and People fails to address that. Kate becomes counselor of state as the monarch’s spouse when William ascends. Will Kate become a member of the Privy Council? Will she become a member of the Garter? How much royal authority will William grant his consort? People is saying not much here: William will chuck the traditional roles and go straight into “philanthropist” king mode and Kate will be stuck behins the scenes.
Modern what a joke. Based on the crowds their laziness and incompetence I don’t see them ascending to the throne. Their the Havisham. Stuck in the Victorian era. Kate to this day can’t deliver a 1 sentence speech. They will always be useless. No one has to balls to call them out on their BS. This is the main reason they’re pissed at Harry. The RF/BM have projected PPOW many short comings onto Harry. It’s clear as the nose on my face who the “weak links are.” It’s not the Sussex. The 🇬🇧 press can create a negative narrative when it comings to HM. People aren’t stupid. The RF events that occur in 🇬🇧 has taken a major nosedive in attendance. They’re more barriers than people. I’m sure William Kate would💩their 👖s if they had to tour 🇧🇸 🇯🇲 and 🇧🇿.
I don’t think keen will get access to the jewels. Huevo will control access. Charles let’s William run amok not hiding his eagerness to take over.
I don’t know if People didn’t want to show William’s beard so much as the fact that there has been no tiara events with Kate since he grew a beard. She has not been invited to one since the emergence of the beard.
Is Will a quiet disrupter in the sense being used in this article?
https://news.sky.com/story/my-week-with-prince-william-the-quiet-disruptor-13374195
@lady digby I saw and read this piece on Sky news UK as well and thought what a coincidence.
KP seems to be hard at work to sell Willi as the future king. Sky’s royal reporter Rhiannon Mills followed Willi for a week. She tries hard to dispel Willi’s reputation as workshy, Willi focusing on impact of the events he attends. Rhiannon Mills even wrote “”impact” the buzz word ahead of any engagement now.” “Impact” appears to be the buzz word in the palace even Charles uses it for his short visit to Canada.
Is Willi overshadowing Charles engagements again?
William isn’t in the news in Canada regardless of this people magazine cover or that UK Sky News puff piece.
But Rhiannon mills publishing that puff piece this week is a choice.
“ We weren’t expecting him to turn up as we waited at the Soho Hotel in London to watch a new series of films about the dangers faced by wildlife rangers, a project described as “the brainchild” of Prince William.”
Is he now stalking Meghan? 😳 Obsessed. 🙄
Copying her won’t reflect her shine on you baldy lazy Willy.
“ They would never do royal engagements from the sense of cutting the ribbon or simply being poster people. We were very clearly warned if you wanted any form of engagement, it almost had to have a whole strategy behind it.”
The strategy is to do fuck all while receiving £26M annually to spend on helicopters and holidays.
They’re not workshy, they’re just plain lazy who gossip all day and post on football forums. Not that complex.
How is Harry saying he doesn’t know how much time Charles has offensive and William and Kate putting out monthly previews of their future reign not?
That’s the real question. Harry showed concern for Charles whereas William shows concern for himself and his future reign. He’s doing a lot. It’s enough to make one think Charles won’t make it past the summer, jeez. I have no idea but that’s the impression all this future reign coverage is giving.
I remember the 4 senior royals grinning away for a photo prior to the queens funeral. Now the keens are going on cover stories about when they take over. Though I doubt Kate will get full or any access to jewelry collections. What a dysfunctional family
Yikes! This is the Chelsea Flower Show times a billion. It’s not just overshadowing, it’s casting a whole eclipse over Charles and his trip to Canada.
Am I seeing things or did People lightened Willy’s teeth?
Sally b Smith was a Charles person now she is flattering the keens. She turned on Diana and actually said she has border line personality disorder from something she read in a textbook
She literally gaslit diana,posthumously. And if William wants kate out sally will be right there trashing her. I wonder what Charles thinks of sally enabling william
I see the off-putting Victoria Beckham pantsuit colour lingers on. People could easily have chosen a more pleasing background hue!
One of the accounts that I follow on Twitter made a salient point that none of the senior royals can generate sustained interest and drive revenue for the media, only Harry and Meghan possess that ability.
It’s ironic that if William were to pull the plug on the farce of their marriage, they would dominate world wide press coverage for years. The tabloids would be salivating at the possibility of new partners, the rota would be writing up KP puff pieces supporting William as a single parent, king in waiting etc. It would be endless, wall to wall coverage. If Chuck can rehabilitate his and Cam’s image to the forelock tuggers, William can do the same.
Only Charles did not totally rehabilitate himself and Camilla to say the least. There are those who remember what happened during his first marriage and not everybody likes the way he evicted Harry and Meghan and pulling security. William and Kate are not universally beloved as the spin likes to claim
‘as well as the empathy, family focus and commitment to the crown that they demonstrate now.‘
Basically F all then
“Prince William is destined to one day wear the crown, with wife Kate Middleton at his side — but what kind of king will he be?”
A lazy one! 😂😅🤣
Where is the king? He’s gone missing on holidays again!
“But she is actually strong-minded, strong-willed and prepared to fight for what she wants and what she thinks is right.”
Yes, tights. 😏
It is funny that so many derangers are upset that People called her Kate Middleton. An American magazine is going to use that name because for Americans the Princess of wales is Diana.