Kim Kardashian released a statement after her 2016 robbers were convicted

A few weeks ago, Kim Kardashian arrived in Paris with her mother Kris Jenner. Kris was there for moral support – at long last, Kim appeared in court and testified against the group of people who robbed her at gunpoint in 2016, during Paris Fashion Week. Kim testified for one day, I think, and she spoke to the court about how life-altering the incident was and how she thought she was going to die. Well, the verdict is in. Eight of the ten defendants were found guilty. But those eight people will not be serving any jail sentences, because the sentencing was basically the French equivalent of “time served.” What the hell kind of trial was this?

Kim Kardashian is feeling relief and gratitude following the end of the trial related to her 2016 Paris robbery. On Friday, May 23, eight of the ten defendants on trial for charges related to the robbery, where Kardashian was held at gunpoint and millions of dollars of jewelry were stolen, were found guilty, per NBC News.

Kardashian, 44, told PEOPLE in a statement following the jury’s verdict that she’s “deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case.”

“The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family,” she said. “While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all. I remain committed to advocating for justice, and promoting a fair legal system.”

Her attorneys Michael Rhodes, Léonor Hennerick and Jonathan Mattou also shared a statement with PEOPLE and said that Kardashian “appreciates the Court’s decision and once again thanks the French authorities for treating her with great respect throughout the process.”

“It has been a long journey from that terrible night back in 2016 to her standing courageously in a historic Paris courtroom to confront these criminals,” their statement continued. “She looks forward to putting this tragic episode behind her, as she continues working to improve the criminal justice system on behalf of victims, the innocent, and the incarcerated seeking to redeem themselves.”

All of the eight suspects who were found guilty will walk free due to the fact that they have all served time previously, CNN reported. Judge David De Pas called the sentences “quite lenient,” per the outlet. “They were thought of a long way away from this serious event, which impacted the civil parties. You have caused harm, even if you did not strike, if blood has not been shed, you have caused fear,” De Pas said.