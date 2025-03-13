‘With Love, Meghan’ is in Netflix’s Global top-ten shows & it’s #7 in the UK

No other Netflix show gets breathless ratings reporting other than whatever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex produce. Recently, I binge-watched the docuseries Court of Gold on Netflix, and I’m sure it made Netflix’s top-ten, but I didn’t see much chatter about the ratings or how many hours people watched or whatever. There’s only this kind of fevered mainstream reporting when it involves the Duchess of Sussex specifically. Well, in any case, With Love, Meghan is a hit. It’s a hit globally, it’s a hit in America and an even bigger hit in the UK. LMAO.
Meghan Markle’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix last week, and the viewership numbers are in.
As of March 12, the Duchess of Sussex’s show ranked tenth on Netflix’s global Top 10 Shows Overview list. According to the streamer, With Love, Meghan has amassed 2.6 million views and 12.6 million hours watched since its debut on Tuesday, March 4.
More specifically, With Love, Meghan ranks seventh on Netflix’s Top 10 Shows chart in the United Kingdom and tenth on the platform’s Top 10 list in the United States.
Season two of With Love, Meghan has already been filmed and will hit Netflix queues this fall. Michael Steed returned as director for the second season, as the first season of the Duchess of Sussex’s show premiered at number six on Netflix’s U.S. Top 10.
Meghan, 43, is in good company on the charts as her friend and With Love guest Mindy Kaling also has something to celebrate. Kaling’s basketball comedy Running Point, starring Kate Hudson, is ranked number one on both the global and U.S. lists. The series premiered on Feb. 27 and imagines Hudson as an overlooked executive who’s unexpectedly named president of her family’s sports franchise.
I’m so happy for Mindy that she has another hit show with Running Point – Mindy has turned into one of THE top television showrunners/writers/producers out there. As for WLM… making the Netflix Global Top Ten is no joke. Being one of the top-ten most-watched shows in the UK and US is no small thing, especially for cooking/lifestyle programming. I’ve said from the start that Netflix would have supported WLM even if the viewership was initially low, just because WLM is so inexpensive to produce. But now it’s inexpensive to produce AND it’s a hit show? LOL.
In case you’re wondering, the 2022 Harry & Meghan docuseries made it into Netflix’s top-three (I believe it topped out at #2, behind Wednesday) within days of its release, and people watched 81.6 million hours in three days. Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast is gloating about how WLM “barely” made it into the top-ten, but this is looking like long-delayed justice for the success of the H&M series, after the British media spent years mocking that series as nothing special. Like, wow, people really watched the f–k out of the 2022 series, huh? It will be the same for WLM long-term – people will keep coming back to WLM to chill out, and there will be word-of-mouth viewers too, especially among the mom-set.
WLM is a bigger hit in the UK than in the US! Kate must be watching it on repeat! I love that the rota spent so much time and energy trying to sink it and nobody payed any attention to them!! Who’s irrelevant now?!
British media is promoting everything they do breathlessly, then they get shocked when people go to check it out.
With how things are going in this country I avoid news especially on television so waking up and putting on an episode of WLM in the morning starts the day off right. I’m sure by autumn I will be quoting episodes word for word😂😉.. just adding to her viewing minutes makes me smile.
Same, I’ve never spent this much of my time being wilfully ignorant of the news. (Which isn’t to say I do or van completely avoid it.)
During the Great Depression and WWII, Hollywood churned out a lot of escapist entertainment–this is a good thing! I’m glad Meghan has given us something gentle, and anyone who isn’t into her can easily avoid this show. That it’s pulling in great numbers speaks for itself.
Same. As I jokingly told a colleague I have given up the US government for Lent. I’m trying to walk a thin line of being aware of the important things while holding on to my peace of mind. One thing I am doing though is refusing to hear the Orange One’s voice ( thank you mute button) and not looking at his face. And Meghan’s show is a little corner of peace in these scary times.
I’m really happy for Meghan. I can’t remember the last time a lifestyle show made the top 10. Paris Hilton’s cooking show was cancelled after 1 season on Netflix because it only briefly made top 10 in a few countries and didn’t get into the global top 10. So Meghan did really well. It was never going to get the numbers of ‘Harry and Meghan’ which was a blockbuster about leaving royal life. WLM is much more niche content and it’s hard for niche shows to break into the top ten.
The people toast and beans island and the delusional people still haven’t figured out that hate watching counts the same as regular watching. Which is why it’s in the top ten. They also haven’t figured out is hating and obsessing over everything Meghan does is just as much promotion as regular promotion. I don’t know who is watching it more at the palace Egg or the coat hanger.
I am just happy that Meghan has reclaimed her voice and space and is once again sharing these elements of herself publicly . She loves to host, entertain, and cook. Happy also she has the space to do this publicly and the audience is inspired by what she is doing.
The British media at this point are just howling rabid dogs sticking with their talking points. However, Meghan’s show allows an audience to see her for themselves and the comparison contrast has many pointing the fingers back at the media as well as those using their talking points to character assassinate her. A win, win situation for Meghan.
Even if WLM didn’t make the top I wouldn’t call it a failure. I think niche programs like cooking shows, documentries, don’t get the same amount of viewers as standard tv shows and movies. It’s just that when it comes to Harry and Meghan the standards are different. I have never seen so many reviews, think pieces of a show. It’s ridiculous.
I watched the last episode yesterday and now I want to make that tomato quiche.
Proud of her. She deserves this succes so much
One of the British morning shows that has been criticizing Meghan for the last seven years, made the spaghetti dish to criticize it, the joke is on them.
I’m so happy for her. And I’m laughing. I don’t know how many of those views are hate-watching – my guess is that it is more people watching “for the vibes” – but as we’ve said on here before, Netflix doesn’t care why you’re watching. They care that you’re watching.
On Threads, my feed is full of two kinds of WLM watchers – people like me who are overall Meghan supporters and would watch it anyway, and then a lot of people asking “what is this show like? what is the vibe?” and when they are told the show is a cozy comfort watch they watch it and usually report back that they watched it multiple times.
I think a lot of times networks underestimate how much viewers want….well, comfort and predictability. I think that was weirdly part of the appeal of Suits – it had the vibes of a 90s/early 2000s network drama. It wasn’t about 911 or firefighters or a hospital (which seem to be all the network shows now) – it was just legal drama with personal stuff mixed in (or vice versa) and pretty people in suits with some comic relief thrown in. There was something familiar and oddly comforting in it and people responded to that.
I think here we’re seeing the same thing. People want something low stakes. Not everything has to be a true crime docudrama or squid games or something. Its okay to just see a nice woman in pretty clothes in a nice kitchen with her friends.
And honestly, I’m not surprised at the UK interest. While this show is very “california” to me in terms of the setting, the gardens, etc, I can see there being a crossover appeal in the UK countryside, people in country kitchens with gardens right outside and their pretty views. I mean heck I can see Charles secretly watching this and then trying to make his own candles.
Congratulations 💐🎉💕💐🎉
The endless parade of people showing themselves can just keep lining up while Meghan keeps it moving.
“Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast is gloating about how WLM “barely” made it into the top-ten”
It’s in the Top Ten, whether barely or not, and that’s all that counts.
I really hate these misogynoir losers. When has anything they’ve ever made been as successful? When did the Left-Behinds ever make top anything other than their record spending?
So happy for Meghan Sussex and her inspirational show. And watching everyone’s reaction videos or photos on my TLs has brought me so much joy.
“And watching everyone’s reaction videos or photos on my TLs has brought me so much joy.”
That is the best part of it. During COVID, I was watching a lot of youtube cooking shows from small accounts. I would get more attentive while preparing my plate thanks to them. After watching Meghan’s show, I started doing the same thing. It is a light, fun show giving you inspiration about food. If it makes a lot of people happy, that is all that matters. They can write hundred of petty articles, it won’t change anything.