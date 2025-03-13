‘With Love, Meghan’ is in Netflix’s Global top-ten shows & it’s #7 in the UK

No other Netflix show gets breathless ratings reporting other than whatever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex produce. Recently, I binge-watched the docuseries Court of Gold on Netflix, and I’m sure it made Netflix’s top-ten, but I didn’t see much chatter about the ratings or how many hours people watched or whatever. There’s only this kind of fevered mainstream reporting when it involves the Duchess of Sussex specifically. Well, in any case, With Love, Meghan is a hit. It’s a hit globally, it’s a hit in America and an even bigger hit in the UK. LMAO.

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix last week, and the viewership numbers are in. As of March 12, the Duchess of Sussex’s show ranked tenth on Netflix’s global Top 10 Shows Overview list. According to the streamer, With Love, Meghan has amassed 2.6 million views and 12.6 million hours watched since its debut on Tuesday, March 4. More specifically, With Love, Meghan ranks seventh on Netflix’s Top 10 Shows chart in the United Kingdom and tenth on the platform’s Top 10 list in the United States. Season two of With Love, Meghan has already been filmed and will hit Netflix queues this fall. Michael Steed returned as director for the second season, as the first season of the Duchess of Sussex’s show premiered at number six on Netflix’s U.S. Top 10. Meghan, 43, is in good company on the charts as her friend and With Love guest Mindy Kaling also has something to celebrate. Kaling’s basketball comedy Running Point, starring Kate Hudson, is ranked number one on both the global and U.S. lists. The series premiered on Feb. 27 and imagines Hudson as an overlooked executive who’s unexpectedly named president of her family’s sports franchise.

[From People]

I’m so happy for Mindy that she has another hit show with Running Point – Mindy has turned into one of THE top television showrunners/writers/producers out there. As for WLM… making the Netflix Global Top Ten is no joke. Being one of the top-ten most-watched shows in the UK and US is no small thing, especially for cooking/lifestyle programming. I’ve said from the start that Netflix would have supported WLM even if the viewership was initially low, just because WLM is so inexpensive to produce. But now it’s inexpensive to produce AND it’s a hit show? LOL.

In case you’re wondering, the 2022 Harry & Meghan docuseries made it into Netflix’s top-three (I believe it topped out at #2, behind Wednesday) within days of its release, and people watched 81.6 million hours in three days. Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast is gloating about how WLM “barely” made it into the top-ten, but this is looking like long-delayed justice for the success of the H&M series, after the British media spent years mocking that series as nothing special. Like, wow, people really watched the f–k out of the 2022 series, huh? It will be the same for WLM long-term – people will keep coming back to WLM to chill out, and there will be word-of-mouth viewers too, especially among the mom-set.