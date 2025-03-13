“Paulina Porizkova showed off her perfect silver blowout this week” links
  • March 13, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Paulina Porizkova really does have the perfect shade of grey hair. [LaineyGossip]
Ayo Edebiri called Elon Musk a fascist & an idiot. [Socialite Life]
The trailer for Your Friends & Neighbors. Back in the Mad Men era, I really thought Jon Hamm was going to have a different kind of career. [JustJared]
Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose walked the Miu Miu runway! [OMG Blog]
All about Make It Look Real, a doc about intimacy coordinators. [Jezebel]
Is Captain America: Brave New World a hit or a flop? [Pajiba]
Marisa Abela wore Emilia Wickstead to the Black Bag premiere. [RCFA]
Men talk about what divorce taught them – this piece is so funny because it sounds like all of their wives left them & the women had their reasons. [Buzzfeed]
Wait, there’s a Lilo & Stitch live-action movie? [Hollywood Life]
Why is Billy Joe Armstrong wearing a Domino’s uniform? [Seriously OMG]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to ““Paulina Porizkova showed off her perfect silver blowout this week” links”

  1. BeanieBean says:
    March 13, 2025 at 12:29 pm

    Gorgeous! As ever!

    Reply
  2. Mightymolly says:
    March 13, 2025 at 12:40 pm

    Ayo would be a fabulous update to Pirates of the Caribbean. She’s absolutely hilarious and a joy to watch, but I get that the point of the lie was to rile up the anti woke morons.

    Reply
  3. laurie says:
    March 13, 2025 at 1:10 pm

    Those beautiful shades of grey are very expensive and time consuming to create and maintain. My hairdresser took me through what it would take and I decided to continue my standard coloring and highlighting. But damn it’s stunning!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment