“Paulina Porizkova showed off her perfect silver blowout this week” links

Paulina Porizkova really does have the perfect shade of grey hair. [LaineyGossip]

Ayo Edebiri called Elon Musk a fascist & an idiot. [Socialite Life]

The trailer for Your Friends & Neighbors. Back in the Mad Men era, I really thought Jon Hamm was going to have a different kind of career. [JustJared]

Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose walked the Miu Miu runway! [OMG Blog]

All about Make It Look Real, a doc about intimacy coordinators. [Jezebel]

Is Captain America: Brave New World a hit or a flop? [Pajiba]

Marisa Abela wore Emilia Wickstead to the Black Bag premiere. [RCFA]

Men talk about what divorce taught them – this piece is so funny because it sounds like all of their wives left them & the women had their reasons. [Buzzfeed]

Wait, there’s a Lilo & Stitch live-action movie? [Hollywood Life]

Why is Billy Joe Armstrong wearing a Domino’s uniform? [Seriously OMG]