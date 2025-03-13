“Paulina Porizkova showed off her perfect silver blowout this week” links

Paulina Porizkova really does have the perfect shade of grey hair. [LaineyGossip]
Ayo Edebiri called Elon Musk a fascist & an idiot. [Socialite Life]
The trailer for Your Friends & Neighbors. Back in the Mad Men era, I really thought Jon Hamm was going to have a different kind of career. [JustJared]
Nicole Kidman’s daughter Sunday Rose walked the Miu Miu runway! [OMG Blog]
All about Make It Look Real, a doc about intimacy coordinators. [Jezebel]
Is Captain America: Brave New World a hit or a flop? [Pajiba]
Marisa Abela wore Emilia Wickstead to the Black Bag premiere. [RCFA]
Men talk about what divorce taught them – this piece is so funny because it sounds like all of their wives left them & the women had their reasons. [Buzzfeed]
Wait, there’s a Lilo & Stitch live-action movie? [Hollywood Life]
Why is Billy Joe Armstrong wearing a Domino’s uniform? [Seriously OMG]
Gorgeous! As ever!
Ayo would be a fabulous update to Pirates of the Caribbean. She’s absolutely hilarious and a joy to watch, but I get that the point of the lie was to rile up the anti woke morons.
Those beautiful shades of grey are very expensive and time consuming to create and maintain. My hairdresser took me through what it would take and I decided to continue my standard coloring and highlighting. But damn it’s stunning!