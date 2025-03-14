Benson Boone was raised Mormon but now: ‘I don’t want to be a part of one religion’

Does anyone around here like Benson Boone? He had a big hit song in the past year: “Beautiful Things” got tons of radio play, and he also performed the song at this year’s Grammys. He comes across as a harmless weirdo AND a throwback to a different time. I’ve heard people say “he sounds like a one-man version of Imagine Dragons” and then they learn that, oh right, Boone was discovered by Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, who signed Boone to his label. There’s a Mormon connection here too – Dan Reynolds and Benson Boone were both raised Mormon (Dan even went to Brigham Young University) but both have left the Church of Latter Day Saints. That’s what Boone talks about in his new Rolling Stone cover profile too – that he’s no longer a practicing Mormon.

Though Benson Boone was raised Mormon, he doesn’t want to be boxed in to one religion or set of beliefs. In a cover story interview with Rolling Stone published on Tuesday, March 11, the “Beautiful Things” singer — who grew up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — opened up about his current religious beliefs.

“I don’t want to be a part of one religion. I have my own opinions. Some are from this religion, some are from this religion, some are from no religion,” Boone, 22, told the outlet. He further explained, “Growing up, a lot of people at church would talk about these experiences that they’ve had and these personal revelations and feelings and voices.”

Boone, however, never experienced something “as physically present as they did. I was always confused and frustrated. I was always scared to bring that up to people because I just didn’t want to accept that, like, I wasn’t feeling what everyone else was feeling,” he said.

Fortunately, his beliefs haven’t gotten in the way of his relationship with his parents, who are devout. “My parents definitely have their own views, but when it comes to religion and God, they want me to figure it out on my own,” Boone said. “And whatever I come to, and whatever I feel is right, that’s what they want for me.”

Boone also revealed that he does not drink or do drugs — but he has tried coffee, which is prohibited in the religion.

“I just think for me personally, like, dude, I would die,” he said of substances. “I have such an addictive personality. I feel like if I started, I would do it so much that my health would just decline and I wouldn’t enjoy touring as much.”