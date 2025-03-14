The controversial $440 half-leg jeans are still available in size small



You know that time of year (now) when it’s warmer outside than it is inside? And as a result, you feel like you’re doing a balancing act, in which you’re rolling up your pants and sleeves when you get warm only to pull everything back down again at the first sign of a very slight chill? If you know what I’m talking about, then there’s a solution for people like us. TikTok’s latest trend is a pair of pants that’s half the pant for double (or quadruple) the price. Behold, the One-Leg Denim Trouser. It’s 50% pant, 50% short, and it’s so popular that they only have it left in size small.

Yet another divisive fashion trend is making the rounds on social media. The Coperni One-Leg Denim Trouser — which is one-half bootcut jeans and one half jean shorts — is ruffling feathers for its controversial design as well as the $440 price tag. On the brand’s website, the jeans are described as “a radical departure from tradition.” The product description reads, “Designed with a high waist, the shape fuses beachy shorts with a single-leg bootcut silhouette, marking a radical departure from tradition. Created by pushing the boundaries of classic Coperni denim styles to new dimensions.” The pants also come as a black trouser priced at $570. A TikTok user by the name of Kristy Sarah tried on the jeans for her 16 million followers in a video shared on Feb. 25. She starts the video holding up the item and saying, “As soon as I saw these, I knew I had to get my hands on them.” After trying them on she claims she is “actually obsessed” with them. “You get the air flow here, and you keep warm here,” she explains to her husband in the background, who is dumbfounded by the design. “Nobody wearing that,” he says later in the clip. Creator Danielle Pheloung also tried out the unusual item. “I, like, can’t take myself seriously in these,” she says while wearing the design. She later declares they’re “iconic” after styling them with a silver tank and silver accessories. “These jeans are my new obsession,” she captioned the post. Many of Pheloung’s followers weren’t in agreement. “Absoslutely awful no,” one user wrote. Another shared, “Is this a joke.” A third said, “They discounted since only half jeans?” Others, however, were on board with the style. “Why do I kinda like it… ” one user wrote. Another said, “I feel like this could be fun with a knee high boot.” “I kinda love them, the comments hurt my feelings a little,” a third shared. Coperni is known for its controversial styles like the Hybrid Flare Denim Trousers, which feature black jersey material at the top and fall into a loose denim with a buckle around the knee. The pants come in regular denim and black denim and retail for $1,070.

Soooo, thoughts on the One-Leg jeans? I’ll go first! They remind me of how you sleep with one leg under the covers and one leg out in order to stay warm while not overheating. It’s a great idea for sleeping, but I’m not so sure it makes for great fashion. They keep saying that inflation and tariffs are going to affect prices even more so from here on out, and to me, this is what these pants represent. I showed the denim version to my kids and they were not impressed and warned me not to pick them up at after-school care wearing them. I honestly don’t know anyone who could pull this look off. Howeeeever, I actually don’t hate their mini/maxi skirt combo version, though. I would never pay $740 for it, but I could see that style actually going somewhere. (*Ducks as y’all throw tomatoes at me.*)

Whenever I see these super expensive, oddity-trends, I always wonder just who exactly is wearing these clothes. I almost never see these types of garments on celebrities and I definitely never see them out in the wild. No one I know is walking through Costco or eating at our local nice Italian restaurant in one-leg jeans. Though…if they let Costco sell this style at their affordable clothing prices, then maybe a new trend would be born. The real fashion-trend test would be if people would $15 like them vs. $440 like them.