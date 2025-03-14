Elizabeth Holmes has been visited in prison by Nathan Fielder, is he making a documentary?



When we last checked in with Theranos scammer Elizabeth Holmes, she had lost an appeal of her 11 year federal sentence and was covering People Magazine. In that interview she talked about how horrible it was in federal prison, which she called “pure pain” and “torture.” We learned that she was receiving counseling, exercising, doing meaningful work and speaking with her family twice a day. She had no remorse for her crimes, vowed to change the healthcare system and she also had a plan to reform the criminal justice system. Holmes issued a follow-up statement to People after her appeal was denied. She said “I am more determined than ever to fight for my freedom… and I know that when the truth finally comes out I will be proven innocent.” *sad clown noise*

It’s since been revealed that Holmes has been visited multiple times by Nathan Fielder, a Canadian docucomedy creator known for HBO’s The Rehearsal, for Showtime’s The Curse and for his Nathan for You Comedy Central series. I didn’t know much about this guy, but I watched clips of The Rehearsal and an explainer video and I think I’ve got the gist. In The Rehearsal, he makes elaborate recreations of everyday situations and conversations. The result is head-scratching mind-bending absurdity. Think Best In Show taken to the next level. Just Jared has this report of Fielder visiting Holmes, along with speculation about what Fielder might have in store.

Nathan Fielder has been spotted visiting Elizabeth Holmes in prison, sparking speculation about a possible new project involving the disgraced Theranos founder. According to The InSneider, the 41-year-old comedian and filmmaker—known for his boundary-pushing social experiments like The Rehearsal and Nathan for You—has made multiple visits to Holmes at FPC Bryan, a minimum-security federal prison in Texas. While details remain scarce, the report suggests Nathan may be working on a documentary or an experimental project centered on Elizabeth. Given his track record of blending reality with satire, fans are already wondering what kind of bizarre and thought-provoking twist he could bring to Elizabeth’s infamous rise and fall.

[From Just Jared]

While part of me thinks Holmes deserves zero attention, I wouldn’t mind it if someone takes the piss out of her. I can see her appeal as a docucomedy subject. She comes across like a cartoon villain, both in archival footage of her fake deep voice black turtleneck persona and in this attempted rehabilitation of her public image. This woman did real harm to the public health and to her employees and she stole half a billion dollars yet she received a slap on the wrist. Holmes remains defiant and narcissistic. However she’s presented, I hope that comes through. I also hope she doesn’t get paid a dime.

"I refused to plead guilty to crimes I did not commit," Holmes told People Magazine. "Theranos failed. But failure is not fraud." https://t.co/mBMOBbqoiY — Inc. (@Inc) February 13, 2025

