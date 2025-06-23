Brad Pitt’s panties are in a twist because Angelina Jolie was in NYC last week

The Venice Film Festival won’t announce their in-competition line-up for another month, but Variety made a list of films they believe will get their premieres in Venice. One of those films? Alice Winocour’s Couture, which filmed in Paris late last year, and which stars Angelina Jolie. I’d love to see Jolie go back-to-back in Venice in consecutive years – when she was in Venice last year, Italians were going crazy for her!

Anyway, in other Jolie news, she was in New York last week. I am not aware of any paparazzi photos of Jolie out and about in NYC, and Page Six says that she was seen at a grocery store and that’s it. Angelina has been in-and-out of New York a lot in the past two years. She produced The Outsiders on Broadway and won a damn Tony Award, and she’s making “Atelier Jolie” into a thing – it’s part artist’s residency, part couturier, part art gallery and there’s also a cafe in there too. At least one of her kids has moved to New York, and currently lives in the apartment she bought back in the 1990s. Basically, she has every reason to be in NYC all the time. But Brad Pitt got his panties in a twist about it. First, Page Six pointed out that Jolie was in town last week, despite no photographers seeing her.

This town is big enough for the two of them, it turns out. Page Six hears that in a rare confluence, thermonuclear exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are both in New York right now. But we’re told that they’re having very different Big Apple experiences. While Pitt is dining out with A-listers and supermodels, Page Six spies spotted Jolie shopping for groceries alone on the Upper West Side — or at least, the help spotted her. “My nanny and daughter saw her at the Fairway,” said one well-to-do mom of Jolie.

(They even outsource their celebrity spying.) It seems likely that the actress was picking up a few things for her kids, at least one of whom is apparently living in her old place in the famed Ansonia building in the tony neighborhood. Jolie — who’s owned the place since 1997 and lived there during her own wild youth — told the New York Times in March that one of her sons is now in residence, and that her other children use it as “a crash pad.” Meanwhile, insiders tell us that Pitt has been staying at the paparazzi-friendly Whitby Hotel in Midtown while promoting his new race car movie “F1.”

Again, Brad already left New York, and he was only in town for like four or five days for his film promotion. He barely comes to New York, while Angelina is there all the time. She wasn’t bothering him, and it sounds like he was SO MAD that she was in town too. How mad? Well, his people sent this to NewsNation:

Hollywood was holding its breath as both Brad Pitt and his irritable ex, Angelina Jolie, were roaming Manhattan this week. Pitt was staying at the Whitby Hotel in midtown with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, to promote his new movie “F1” while Angelina was… just here. ”Angelina said she was going to move to New York two years ago, but didn’t quite get the glowing reception she thought she deserved, so she went back to LA,” my Hollywood insider said. Jolie opened her Atelier Jolie in the West Village in 2023. Initially, it was said to be a fashion concept store with a coffee shop, but after suffering slow to no sales, she turned it into a “creative space and gallery”. An expensive venture as, according to the WSJ Magazine, “The 6,600-square-foot space was advertised at $60,000 per month for a minimum 10-year lease,” which would make Jolie fork over 720,000 a year or $7.2 million for the lifetime of the lease. “It’s just insane that Angelina would show up in the city the same week of Brad’s premiere,” my insider added. “She just can’t stand for him to get any good press. It’s like she’s haunting him.” As I reported last week, a friend of Pitt’s sighed to me: “It’s all bull—-, and to be expected. Anytime Brad has a major project out or is in the news for something good, all these stories get ‘leaked’ that try to damage him. It’s insane. We all know where these stories come from. Angelina can’t stand it when Brad does well.”

I’m sorry, they claim that SHE is haunting HIM? When no one even knew she was in town until Brad threw a tantrum about it? And how did he know? Is it because he’s a f–king stalker who keeps tabs on his ex-wife and still leaks stories about her? “Angelina said she was going to move to New York two years ago, but didn’t quite get the glowing reception she thought she deserved, so she went back to LA.” Pretty sure that she’s in LA until the twins finish school, and I’m pretty sure she’s always received an amazing reception in NYC (again, she won a Tony the very first time she produced a Broadway show). Even more than that, she’s such a regular in New York, she can go into grocery stores and just live her life and New Yorkers respect her privacy.