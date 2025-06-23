Brad Pitt’s panties are in a twist because Angelina Jolie was in NYC last week

The Venice Film Festival won’t announce their in-competition line-up for another month, but Variety made a list of films they believe will get their premieres in Venice. One of those films? Alice Winocour’s Couture, which filmed in Paris late last year, and which stars Angelina Jolie. I’d love to see Jolie go back-to-back in Venice in consecutive years – when she was in Venice last year, Italians were going crazy for her!
Anyway, in other Jolie news, she was in New York last week. I am not aware of any paparazzi photos of Jolie out and about in NYC, and Page Six says that she was seen at a grocery store and that’s it. Angelina has been in-and-out of New York a lot in the past two years. She produced The Outsiders on Broadway and won a damn Tony Award, and she’s making “Atelier Jolie” into a thing – it’s part artist’s residency, part couturier, part art gallery and there’s also a cafe in there too. At least one of her kids has moved to New York, and currently lives in the apartment she bought back in the 1990s. Basically, she has every reason to be in NYC all the time. But Brad Pitt got his panties in a twist about it. First, Page Six pointed out that Jolie was in town last week, despite no photographers seeing her.
This town is big enough for the two of them, it turns out. Page Six hears that in a rare confluence, thermonuclear exes Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are both in New York right now. But we’re told that they’re having very different Big Apple experiences. While Pitt is dining out with A-listers and supermodels, Page Six spies spotted Jolie shopping for groceries alone on the Upper West Side — or at least, the help spotted her.
“My nanny and daughter saw her at the Fairway,” said one well-to-do mom of Jolie.
(They even outsource their celebrity spying.) It seems likely that the actress was picking up a few things for her kids, at least one of whom is apparently living in her old place in the famed Ansonia building in the tony neighborhood. Jolie — who’s owned the place since 1997 and lived there during her own wild youth — told the New York Times in March that one of her sons is now in residence, and that her other children use it as “a crash pad.”
Meanwhile, insiders tell us that Pitt has been staying at the paparazzi-friendly Whitby Hotel in Midtown while promoting his new race car movie “F1.”
Again, Brad already left New York, and he was only in town for like four or five days for his film promotion. He barely comes to New York, while Angelina is there all the time. She wasn’t bothering him, and it sounds like he was SO MAD that she was in town too. How mad? Well, his people sent this to NewsNation:
Hollywood was holding its breath as both Brad Pitt and his irritable ex, Angelina Jolie, were roaming Manhattan this week. Pitt was staying at the Whitby Hotel in midtown with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, to promote his new movie “F1” while Angelina was… just here.
”Angelina said she was going to move to New York two years ago, but didn’t quite get the glowing reception she thought she deserved, so she went back to LA,” my Hollywood insider said.
Jolie opened her Atelier Jolie in the West Village in 2023. Initially, it was said to be a fashion concept store with a coffee shop, but after suffering slow to no sales, she turned it into a “creative space and gallery”. An expensive venture as, according to the WSJ Magazine, “The 6,600-square-foot space was advertised at $60,000 per month for a minimum 10-year lease,” which would make Jolie fork over 720,000 a year or $7.2 million for the lifetime of the lease.
“It’s just insane that Angelina would show up in the city the same week of Brad’s premiere,” my insider added. “She just can’t stand for him to get any good press. It’s like she’s haunting him.”
As I reported last week, a friend of Pitt’s sighed to me: “It’s all bull—-, and to be expected. Anytime Brad has a major project out or is in the news for something good, all these stories get ‘leaked’ that try to damage him. It’s insane. We all know where these stories come from. Angelina can’t stand it when Brad does well.”
I’m sorry, they claim that SHE is haunting HIM? When no one even knew she was in town until Brad threw a tantrum about it? And how did he know? Is it because he’s a f–king stalker who keeps tabs on his ex-wife and still leaks stories about her? “Angelina said she was going to move to New York two years ago, but didn’t quite get the glowing reception she thought she deserved, so she went back to LA.” Pretty sure that she’s in LA until the twins finish school, and I’m pretty sure she’s always received an amazing reception in NYC (again, she won a Tony the very first time she produced a Broadway show). Even more than that, she’s such a regular in New York, she can go into grocery stores and just live her life and New Yorkers respect her privacy.
Brad is like the maga crowd, they won the election and are more miserable than before, Brad has been gaslighting Angie for years, and can’t stop her from living her life.
The twins will be probably be dropping him in July also.
He needs to fire his stylist.
@smile he definitely needs to fire them
Let’s see…an outfit that was probably very expensive but looks like one of those awful belted jumpsuits that Sears once sold., and a couple of gold chains, a junior Mr T. And if he’s not on his way to a flight, that bag morphs from a carry-on to a man purse. Not a good look, but he’s not a good man so that’s okay.
Apparently, he is working with not one but TWO stylists – but I don’t think it’s the stylists’ fault that he’s an old, divorced white guy who thinks he can wear Timothee Chamalet’s rejects and pull it off. The desperation and delusion just reek off of him, he’s got no “riz” as the kids say, and the stylists shouldn’t be blamed for that.
@jay can they fire themselves? Nothing they’re throwing his way is working. He needs to dress like the internet “zaddies”. He’s gonna look gross but not THIS gross.
“Hollywood was holding its breath as both Brad Pitt and his irritable ex, Angelina Jolie, were roaming Manhattan this week…”
WTF??? The press will shill for any old abuser as long as he’s a white man huh?
And being seen partying with A-listers & supermodels for a 60 year old man who is a deadbeat dad over a working mother who is buying groceries, tending to her business and picking up her Tony award is not the flex the Post thinks it is.
Oh my gosh! Angie has an Oscar and a Tony—she’s halfway to EGOT! I know she has a Golden Globe too but that doesn’t go towards EGOT status.
“Irritable ex” – so is Brad called “ wife and child beating ex”?
This was written by Paula Froelich. She writes for Page Six, Daily mail and newsnation. She is a huge Angie hater and lies about her all the time. I’m betting Matt Hiltzik (Pitt’s publicist) called her up, just like he does his favourite toxic outlets. He does for Pitt what he did for Weinstein when he repped him, he bullies victims through the media. That’s why Pitt hired him.
I truly hope Angelina doesn’t even see these articles and enjoys NYC. After all, I’ve heard it is in fact possible for two exes to be in NY at the same time and not combust.
I just assume that “NewsNation” is a maga piece of crap “news” source — that article could not be more inflammatory, false, bent, and poorly written.
Brad Pits is so much like Willy: NYC IS MINE ANGIE!!!
Obsessed. 🙄
Hope she has security. Brad is stalking her.
I am really curious about whether his case against her will actually go through with the trial next year. Maybe he’s hoping she will settle? And what of the lawsuit filed by the company who bought her share? I don’t expect the American press to cover this but I’m curious if it’s being covered outside of the US?
I don’t understand the whole “we had a verbal agreement” and how he wants to leave it for his kids, the same ones that don’t f@ck with him. I know it’s just about hurting her, but he signed off on it. Is he mad that the guy who bought her share is not going to sit back and let him run the winery into the ground. I remember reading the police had raided the place and seized documents but that was it.
If something moves and new documents appear in the court register, the girls from the old Twitter will probably let us know. Besides, you can also tell that something has moved in court by the fact that the tabloids suddenly start writing about Brad’s legal victory. Until now, such articles have always turned out to be a smokescreen for his next defeat.
What in the malignant narcissist hell…?
Sooo his new strategy is to cry to the media about how AJ leaks all the time when he knows full well he is the one doing the leaking. Cool cool cool. Can someone point me to any article from the last week where AJ leaked something about BP? Cuz all I hear is BP.
The only irritable ex is Brad. Angelina didn’t release flying monkeys to say how awful it is that Brad happened to be in the same huge city as her for a couple days. And oh the horror that Angelina shops for herself/her kids and doesn’t outsource it!
So Angelina can’t be in NYC when Brad is there? This is so dumb.
My question is, who is buying this? Like what single individual person is willing to follow this twisted logic. Other abusers I guess. Because most normal humans are not going to comprehend why it’s a problem for an ex to be in the same city (with a population of 8 million ffs). Most of us actually still live in the same city with multiple exes and we all survive.
The nerves this man has. He made Angelina oscars’s campaign a HELL last year, he was leaking against her multiples times a week during that period. He always project his behavior onto her. He will never stop obsessing over her in this lifetime, she’s indeed haunting him.
Bunch of colonizers! William has all of Africa and now Brad has the whole entirety of New York City! Where are the townspeople supposed to go now?
Maybe, I don’t know. But if Angie still has a restraining order against Brad- they being in NY at the same time- would send Brad into apoplexy trying to figure out Last Minute where HE … CAN’T Go In NY. While promoting a movie. so.. having to cut and run from his own promotion tour or narrow in, his out and abouts, to fit the retaining order – not his promoters or promotion schedule.
Hehehehehe heh.
Even if the above is not the case
I hope this is Angie…
Angie shopping… minding her own business, shrugs.. ‘This doesn’t sound like a me problem’.
God he is such a loser. Imagine if he had just stfu all this time instead of constantly drawing attention to the fact that he’s an enormous a-hole. He and his team don’t seem to understand that most people don’t care about what he does and every time he drags his ex wife and their kids, it makes him look bad, not them.
And that’s the problem, most people don’t give a damn about him. He still lives mentally in the 90s. In the times when everything he did aroused huge interest and he didn’t have to try hard or do any interesting things. Back then, Brad simply “was” and that was enough. And now? For the past few years, Brad has tried to convince us that he is not only an actor and producer, but also a sculptor, musician, designer, winemaker, farmer, architect, race car driver, perfect father and boyfriend… I probably missed something. Oh, and for a while he was also the co-creator and co-owner of some cosmetics line. Now poor Brad has to work hard to get people to write about him. Because Brad without fame is really a nobody and has nothing. And he’s been gaining this fame lately by exploiting the popularity of his ex-partner and her children. Because Angelina is still someone who attracts people’s attention even when she goes out shopping alone.
Is he wearing a leisure suit? Is that a thing that’s coming back????
God forbid!
This is so stupid. New Yorkers treat all celebrities the same. Brad and Angelia are both super stars – the only difference is Brad’s publicist called the media and the Angelina’s didn’t.