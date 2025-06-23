DM: After an extended battle, Prince George will definitely go to Eton next year

For the better part of two years, Prince William and Kate’s fight over their children’s education has spilled out in the British media. The Princess of Wales has, in my opinion, been briefing the press and publicly lobbying her husband and father-in-law for the chance to send Prince George to a coeducational school and a non-boarding school. Kate really, really does not want to send George to Eton, but she really doesn’t want her oldest to go to any all-boy boarding school whatsoever. It was a battle which Kate was destined to lose. Of course, I’ve always thought that Kate would probably get her way on Charlotte and Louis’s education – she might have to send George to Eton, but her two youngest might end up at Marlborough or some other coed school. In any case, we’ve heard about this fight for so long. Even back in April, the papers were still saying that William and Kate were arguing over schools. Well, now it’s been settled?

Rumours have been swirling for months about which senior school the Prince and Princess of Wales will choose for young Prince George. Now I hear the Royal couple have at long last agreed on their choice, with a well-placed source telling me ‘all roads lead to Eton’.

Although William and Kate were spotted looking around a number of top schools, Eton and rival Marlborough College were clear front-runners. Eton – the alma mater of Prince William, where fees are more than £63,000 a year – is conveniently near the family home in Windsor.

Meanwhile, Kate is known to have flourished at Marlborough, and the co-ed school would allow Princess Charlotte to join her elder brother, right at Trooping the Colour last week. But now insiders tell me there is a ‘smugness’ emanating from Eton about a forthcoming announcement. ‘It was like, ‘I know something and the people at Eton know something, but I’m not going to tell you’. That was after William and Kate visited Eton,’ says my source.

George, 11, is currently at Lambrook School in Berkshire, as are both his siblings, and is not due to start anywhere new until September 2026. Last week, this newspaper revealed two pupils there allegedly sexually assaulted another on a school trip. The Royal children were not involved, and their parents were not thought to be aware of it.

So, William won the fight. George will go to Eton. I’ve always believed that would be the case at the end of the day, but Kate really did put in a surprising amount of effort to stop it. It’s strange that, with all of these years of stories about the education fight, no one ever stopped and really examined whether Kate has a point and whether she has every reason to be concerned about the environment of Eton, and how George might thrive in a less rigid coed environment.

29 Responses to “DM: After an extended battle, Prince George will definitely go to Eton next year”

  1. Tessa says:
    June 23, 2025 at 8:22 am

    Of course he’s going to Eton. Kate never stood a chance

    Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      June 23, 2025 at 10:51 am

      Yep. Kate can control the other kids, but George the heir belongs to William. He’s the only one William spends time with, and the only one William cares about. Kate had no chance with him.

      Reply
  2. Looty says:
    June 23, 2025 at 8:25 am

    I’m with Kate on this one.

    Reply
  3. Lady Esther says:
    June 23, 2025 at 8:29 am

    Wasn’t it reported in the last flurry of articles about George’s school choice that the Waleses pay no school fees for Eton for George? Given how William is a notorious miser I’m sure that had something to do with it….

    Reply
  4. Reddish says:
    June 23, 2025 at 8:31 am

    The battle story is to pretend Kate has any influence. She doesn’t. He’s going to eton. Who thinks Kate, the bargain basement wife can tell a king where his son, future King, will go to school. That sounds nasty but that’s how those people think

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      June 23, 2025 at 8:36 am

      I suppose they managed to her a lot of articles out of this supposed battle to overlook their lack of work outings.

      “We’re too busy to meet the public fighting over George’s schooling!!!”

      Reply
      • Reddish says:
        June 23, 2025 at 9:08 am

        @blogger! You’re so right, this has been ‘work for them. Can you imagine how many emails or conversations were fake ass about George’s high school. Hilarious! That’s likely 50’ engagements ‘. Which mean pillow throwing somewhere. That’s the rest of Kate’s’ work ‘

    • Sue says:
      June 23, 2025 at 9:29 am

      I’ve said it before and will say it again, if this story is true: did Cathy from Bucklebury really think that she could get her own way with an ancient monarchy?

      Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    June 23, 2025 at 8:32 am

    I’m with Kate. And poor George, can’t help but feel sorry for him. He always looks miserable.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      June 23, 2025 at 8:38 am

      He has a lot of unhappiness facing him.

      Willy’s reign will be unpopular so if the monarchy survives , George will have to fix it.

      George has to also contend with his social climbing grandmother, relatives and hangers-on from his Middleton side.

      And he’ll be controlling his younger siblings to make sure they’re as miserable as him.

      Let’s not even get to a choice of bride for him. Who’d want to marry him and into that family especially with Lazy as the mother in law? Perhaps he can get the daughter of a social climbing billionaire who can overlook his family’s deep dysfunction but if they’re not British, she’ll bail out. (Crazy Rich Asians may not be so crazy to marry into the Windsors)

      Poor George.

      Reply
    • Blithe says:
      June 23, 2025 at 8:53 am

      He might start to look a lot less miserable once he leaves for boarding school. His family situation is, to put it charitably, not the best. Boarding school, university, and a gap year might be his best chances for a bit of relative freedom.

      Reply
      • Magdalena says:
        June 23, 2025 at 10:49 am

        This. Sometimes, kids LONG to be away from the constant marital strife in their families, and boarding schools do give them a break and refuge from it. They can make friends without being constantly policed, and in the right settings, can literally relax and breathe.

    • Eleonor says:
      June 23, 2025 at 8:54 am

      Same.
      Unfortunately she didn’t stand a chance.

      Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    June 23, 2025 at 8:33 am

    Like I have always said, if William wanted him to go to Eton, he would go to Eton. (also, there’s a possibility that George himself may have wanted to attend Eton.)

    I also am not sure Kate was as opposed to it as some made it sound. her son going to eton is the ultimate in social climbing. She may have preferred Marlborough bc of nostalgia etc, but I’m sure Charlotte will go there.

    that said, if the talk about modernizing the monarchy and a fresh new generation etc had any truth to it at all, then you would think they would send the heir to a school where he would NOT be surrounded by the uber wealthy and aristos etc, which he is going to be at Eton and to a lesser extent at a school like Marlborough as well.

    Reply
  7. Sun says:
    June 23, 2025 at 8:35 am

    Jesus- two students at Lambrook sexually assaulted another?!?!

    Poor George, I really hope he’s going to the school that HE wants to be going to.

    Reply
    • Reddish says:
      June 23, 2025 at 8:38 am

      The three royals have security. They are not exposed to that. George doesn’t have a choice and I’m sure he knows that. He doesn’t have ransoms problems. They’ve got 24/7

      Reply
    • Blogger says:
      June 23, 2025 at 8:42 am

      Don’t they still haze at Eton? I’m sure George will face all sorts of bastardisation at Eton.

      Reply
      • Chez says:
        June 23, 2025 at 10:10 am

        The story was William was always looked after and he had bodyguards. Charles was bullied and that wasn’t eton. William was looked after. George won’t be bullied.

  8. fwiw says:
    June 23, 2025 at 9:22 am

    George looks a bit like Diana’s brother.

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      June 23, 2025 at 10:13 am

      HE DOES! I have never noticed the resemblance before!

      Thanks for bringing it up!

      Reply
    • Cali says:
      June 23, 2025 at 10:22 am

      I was just going to post that! Yes he does have a close resemblance.

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      June 23, 2025 at 10:47 am

      I don’t see it. I think He has the Middleton eyes. And looks like his granddad Middleton. He looks more serious in that he has to dress in a suit, even going to sports events.

      Reply
  9. aquarius64 says:
    June 23, 2025 at 9:39 am

    Kate was never going to win this fight. George is a future monarch. I feel bad for George because those Eton boys will not be defferential to him. He will have the recent Windsor scandals thrown in his face. God help George if his future schoolmates read Spare. George is old enough to see what’s on the internet about his parents and his maternal family the Middletons. And the Firm is going to expect him to suck it up.

    Reply
    • Preston says:
      June 23, 2025 at 9:51 am

      You think George would be better off in a school where everybody was deferential to him.

      A little independence from Kate would do him good.

      Reply
  10. Shanta says:
    June 23, 2025 at 9:51 am

    Ummm…….this agreement was a part of the separation settlement.

    Reply
  11. Blujfly says:
    June 23, 2025 at 10:30 am

    Count me in with the commentators that don’t believe the propaganda that Kate was was against Eton. Pippa’s husband also went to Eton. Her boyfriend at the time of the Royal Wedding to Eton. At most, Kate insisted they also tour other schools rather than just put him right into Eton. It was also reported at one point during these endless reports that George actually wanted to go to Eton as he idolizes William and wants to follow in his footsteps, and that several of his Lambrook friends also plan on attending Eton. James Middleton’s memoir also faults Marlborough for not recognizing his alleged learning disability and for fostering a very competitive atmosphere.

    Reply

