Prince George’s parents are still fighting over where he will go to school

For the past two years or so, Prince William and Kate’s private fight over their children’s education has spilled out into the public sphere. Kate has done everything she can to publicly convince William that their kids need to go to co-ed schools, so that they can all go to the same school. She does not like boarding schools and she doesn’t want Prince George to go to an all-boy school like Eton. For years, Kate has been touring other schools and trying to figure out a way to ensure that George will not go to Eton, which is William’s alma mater. Last year, she reportedly “gave in” to Eton, but then just a few months ago, she had a change of heart and it’s clear that Kate and William are still fighting about this. Well, here’s an update from the Mail’s Richard Eden:
Choosing a secondary school can be stressful for any parent, but it’s even more challenging when your son is our future head of state. I hear that Prince George visited Eton College before the boarding school broke up for the Easter holidays to see where he would stay if he goes to his father’s alma mater next year.
‘It’s the talk of the school, and of the parents,’ a source close to the Berkshire college tells me.
Although George, who turns 12 in July, might be expected to follow in his father’s footsteps and attend £63,000-per-year Eton, it remains unclear if he will do so. While Prince William thrived there, his brother, Prince Harry, discovered that it was the wrong choice for him. Harry wrote in his memoirs, Spare, about his struggles at the school, which he left with a D in A-level geography and a B in art, bypassing university to head straight to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as an officer cadet. Eton, he said, was ‘heaven for brilliant boys, it could thus only be purgatory for one very unbrilliant boy’.
There has been speculation that George could follow the example of his mother, the Princess of Wales, and her siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, and attend Marlborough College, the Wiltshire boarding school where annual fees are £59,000. Unlike Eton, Marlborough is co-educational.
I understand that Eton is the preferred choice. It would be highly convenient as William, Catherine and their three children live mainly at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Home Park, which is just a short walk away.
As might be expected, George’s parents have been spotted at a number of potential choices, including Highgate School in north London. Catherine was reported to be attracted to Highgate because it has a ‘world-class’ drama department. However, it would seem an unlikely choice as it is 30 miles from Windsor and commuting across the capital could take an hour each way.
George has four terms left at Lambrook School, in the Berkshire countryside, where his sister, Princess Charlotte, aged nine, and Prince Louis, six, are also day pupils.
This is not the first time George has been taken to Eton to look things over, and it’s clear that William really believes Eton will be good for George. William was reportedly very happy at Eton, and he still has many friends from his Eton days, and I could absolutely see how William would want the same thing for George. Plus, I think the establishment/royal machine really doesn’t care for Kate’s insistence on having her kids at home as long as possible. They view boarding schools as a necessary part of kids growing up and detaching from their parents (and Kate has never detached from her parents). Still, it’s interesting that Kate keeps touring all of these other schools and she keeps leaking this stuff.
William is not brilliant. He apparently had trouble with studying art history. Harry is smart but he was neglected. I still don’t believe they all live at Adelaide Cottage. And I don’t think Keen has all that much influence in selecting the school.
Well, Eden did say they live mainly at AC which is a convenient workaround. I wonder how much input George will have in where he goes. Clearly they’re taking him to see the schools too. But it becomes stressful if one parent is pushing one thing while the other parent is pushing another. Especially when those parents are letting that conflict leak out into the press.
He said they mainly live at AC and he mentioned that Charlotte and Louis are day pupils. Was anyone questioning that they weren’t day pupils? some of the wording here is very interesting.
Ohhh I didn’t catch the day pupils detail. As opposed to what? Night pupils lol. Or some sort of hybrid home school alternative?
Lambrook has a boarding option for the older students which often goes unmentioned…..
ohh. huh. Well I guess they’re definitely absolutely day pupils if Eden/Maureen is making a point to say so…
I believe Harry also had undiagnosed dyslexia, which made conventional learning difficult. It breaks my teacher’s heart that he thought himself “unbrilliant” for so long, that no one thought to find out *why* he was having trouble academically.
Let’s face facts, to learn to fly an Apache Helicopter, you are most certainly NOT unintelligent!
A friend of mine, who is in his 50’s was a neglected child (alcholic parents 🙁 ) and he has some kind of undignosed learning issues: he struggles with reading, the letters, the sounds. Not only he started working at 14,but now he has a good work with a lot of responsabilities. He told me a lot of teachers were convinced he wasn’t smart enough. He hates school and the education system. It breaks my heart because he is a kind person, just surviving his family and being kind ? this is impressive! It’s awful to think that for a long time he considered himself “less then the other”.
My husband’s dyslexia went undiagnosed until senior year of h.s. He never prepared for college, but eventually went back in his 20s and got two degrees.
Harry could have done the same but he found his home in military service where yes he excelled and demonstrated intelligence.
William’s grades were likely made for him since they couldn’t let the heir come out looking bad. Same reason they never bothered to help out PH. He was supposed to be the dumb spare.
^this, i don’t believe for a second that william was more brilliant, merely that his grades would be made for him one way or the other. there’s no way a royal family paying 60k per year would allow a school to not give the future king straight As, like duh. but yes poor harry thinking himself unbrilliant.
IDK about Britain but in the US grade inflation for rich idiots is a common thing. You don’t need to be the heir to the throne for that special treatment, but actually several presidents were made that way. Not naming names.
Harry might have done badly at school but he seems to be the clever one now. School clearly didn’t suit him.
There are many ways to be smart. Harry has good emotional, spatial, and physical intelligence.
We also don’t know whether Harry valued being good at school. He was a traumatized, emotionally neglected kid who was never encouraged to excel.
William takes no real interest in learning and reading. Harry is interested in learning new things and the world around him.
Lazy shows she doesn’t care much for tradition: duty and all that.
I bet it’s Carole who doesn’t want George to go to Eton because let’s face it, she’s involved in their schooling, homework and pick-up and drop-offs. They’ll look down on Carole as the conniving grandmother who got her daughter the heir. And it’ll be difficult for her to match George with a Middleton-approved girlfriend/future wife if he goes to an all-boys school.
Carole will lose a lot of power if George goes to Eton.
I have to say I enjoy these stories from the point of view of the power dynamics at play because I doubt much is about what George really wants.
I feel sorry for George.He never looks happy beside either of his parents.They are clearly at war with each other and not give two hoots about what their poor child wants, it is what they want not him.Cathy is still under her mothers control and it is she who is putting the words in her mouth.William is determined to have his way just to spite them.The poor child is in the middle of all of them, he will never be allowed to have his say.
I have no idea what’s behind this. Is it a power play? Does she actually care?
If it were anyone else, I would assume she had talked to other moms who potentially shared horror stories about Eton or is trying to find a school that best suits George’s personality. Also – segregated education has proven excellent for girls. Not so much for boys.
I wonder if a lot of Williams less admirable traits were formulated and encouraged at Eton and Kate has heard the stories of his glory days and been like – oh hell no.
Both Charles Spenser and King Charles have spoken about getting abusive treatment at their boarding schools. This is one thing where I understand Kate being worried about it. I also think she needs the kids around because she’s never separated from her parents and they are probably a significant buffer in whatever is going on behind the scenes.
But Kate went to boarding school herself. So she’s not opposed to boarding as a general principle.
I think shes opposed to it bc she cant avoid work if the kids are boarding.
It could be all of the above. Yes, Kate is worried about an abusive boarding school environment, and no doubt Eton has plenty of entitled and sometimes aggressive A-listers kids. But also, if all her kids are in boarding school and/or university within a few years, Kate loses an excuse not to work.
I also get the sense that Kate has no interests or hobbies outside her family. So who would she be when the kids leave?
@Becks1: yes but when she sent to boarding school she wasn’t part of the Firm.
Honestly: leaving a child in that aristo elite environment ? NO way. Really.
What I have no idea about is why it’s constantly being publicized in the press? Is it all coming from Carole?
George seems like a sweet kid; perhaps she is concerned about what Eton could do to his development/personality. But school choice seems bigger than them. Wherever George goes, the elite’s children will follow. I can’t see the establishment wanting George to hang around too many middle-class and new-money kids.
It’s what his mother is.
Poor George always looks so unhappy in photos. He may be shy but also appears to be somewhat stressed.
I almost think boarding school would be the best thing for him, to get him away from his parents’ shouting/pillow fights, out from under Carole’s constant management (we know how well her “drive” worked with her kids, especially James and Kate!). IMO, boarding for George will be the only place he will learn how to make his own decisions for himself, and learn how to manage on his own two feet without someone telling him what to do every second of his life.
I don’t know…he just *does* seem stressed a lot of the time, a little “anonymity” of being with a bunch of kids w/out his parents overseeing everything might be what he needs to shine and develop his sense of self and what he’s capable of on his own.
Then again, if Kant’s kids board, she has no “school run” excuses anymore. THAT, IMO, is what’s really behind this. She looses her “shields” one by one.
Yeah these stories do make me wonder about the influence of the dynamic between their parents on the kids. I know the years my parents spent fighting before they split absolutely made me turn inwards in response to conflict and trying to protect myself by withdrawing even though otherwise I’m gregarious and extraverted.
I think getting George into an environment where he can be one amongst peers would be great, as long as they find the right school to give him that.
Kate learned to parent from her own mother. Carole was evidently smothering in a way that her kids either couldn’t recognize or couldn’t find purchase for overt rebellion (“honey, let’s all stay home and play cards again tonight”). Going away to spend lots of time with children his age could be a great thing for George.
@blue I agree with you completely.I would love to take George away from it all, have a normal happy upbringing, and horror of horrors, mix with ordinary children in an ordinary state school.
It will be a shock to him at first, but once he is allowed a normal life he may be a much happier child.He always looks so terrified to me.
If you look back at pictures of George, from say two, he appeared quite an aggressive child standing with clenched fists glaring angrily.
Then we see him become what looks like excessively timid, and now he’s constantly worried. The happier pictures seem to be with his nanny Maria.
They may be concerned that he could become disruptive at a boarding school.
I guess she doesn’t want her children away from her for a long period of time? She herself didn’t go to a boarding school?
For William on the other hand, and for Harry too, boarding school was probably a great thing, being away from the family and the courtiers for a while? There’s other children there, they can spend time together more. I can’t imagine George or Charlotte throwing a sleepover party or going to one at home. At a boarding school they’d feel more equal to other children, and that’s important growing up.
I thought Kate boarded – first at Downe House, then at Marlborough?
As an aside, I wonder how the RPO situation would work if George is sent to boarding school.
Eton is conveniently close but its “campus” is sort of open because the boys walk through the small town to get to their houses. That was semi-fine when it was William and Harry, they might get papped. But now there’s no paps but loads of tourists with phones. Marlborough and other schools with much more closed off campuses would avoid that. George is seen enough anyway so I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s Eton for him and another school for “the spares”.
This continued story fascinates me because it doesn’t make sense. Keener is such an elitist snob that she fakes an accent more posh than QE, Willy or Chuck. Eton is one of the premier all boys school in the world and right next door to Windsor. Why would stuck-up snob Keener downsize and move to a “tiny” 4 bedroom home near Eton if George wasn’t going there? Willy famously regularly visited QE while he was at Eton. George would be 10 minutes away with full royal protection and involvement/not in Scotland being tormented by bad weather and bullies and only seen during holidays. Why would she not want her son(s) to go to the best school where all the rich snobs insist their sons go? If George and Charlotte were twins, it would make sense not to separate them, but they aren’t in the same grade/classes because of their age difference. Keener isn’t an advocate for women/girls rights so the all boys aspect of Eton wouldn’t phase the mattress. She’s clinging to the stay at home mom role/I can’t work because of the school run and I can never launch into adulthood because I spawned tropes and not advocating for George and the younger kids. Willy and Harry were sent to boarding school as 8 year olds, which was entirely too young, but spared them much of the chaos around their parent’s failing relationship. Given the body language between Willy and Keener, it would probably be a good experience for “older than his dad when he was shipped off ” George to get to be in a carefully controlled environment with boys his own age and away from the wails. If he hates it, he shouldn’t have to board and the house of Windsor can change with the times, but this is an odd hill for snob Keener to take a stand on.
It’s about the Middletons wanting to control George. He goes to Eton, he won’t be spared from the gossip over his parents, their marriage, their grandparents, the last season of Crown etc.
i think this is a big part of it. if he goes to Eton, he’s surrounded by the elite whose families rejected kate and pippa. It takes him one step away from Kate and the Middletons.
It also kills the narrative about how Kate is bringing a “middle class touch” to the royal family and raising them to be normal.
Eton, multiple ski vacations a year, Mustique trips, box seats to Aston Villa in Paris – none of these things are normal. they’re normal for the wealthy elite, but that goes against the whole “william and kate are just like us!! they’re so normal!!!” PR push that KP tries to put out regularly.
FWIW, I don’t think Khate chose to move to Amner.
Outside of that, I agree with those saying this is a Middleton (esp CarolE) push to keep the FFK under their influence.
Also, sorry, random detail. But why would Kate be attracted by a world-class drama department considering her opinion of actresses like Meghan. Lol, I jest. Maybe George is into drama who knows.
I found that a hoot too. No way stiff Kate wants any of her kids, let alone the FFK, to become actors. I think Eden probably knew that’s what that school was known for, and whatever the evidence about Kate’s interest, he added that to humanize her, or to make the parents’ differences more compelling, or something.
“including Highgate School in north London… However, it would seem an unlikely choice as it is 30 miles from Windsor…”
Or perfect if (his father is) living at KP.
Highgate School is still a good 45 min drive from Kensington Palace, in typical London morning traffic.
It’s a very modern liberal school, I doubt George would be sent there.
It’s an easy walk from the Underground.
Doing things the “William” way, they would probably use the helicopter to transport George and avoid all that pesky London traffic!
This article is not flattering. It makes it sound like George is not academic enough to go to Eton.
Let’s face it, it won’t be an obstacle for a school to have the heir.
The Windsors are also academically dumb as dogshit. The only PhDs are married-ins. The one who was supposed to be smart academically – Fred Windsor – was or is an absolute cokehead who married an “acceptable” actress.
@ Miss Scarlett – possibly not academic enough for Eton, yes, and possibly not resilient enough either.
that poor woman has little to no control over what goes on in her home – as a non-royal working mother and wife – the notion that I would not have complete and almost sole decision making power over things like this is impossible to comprehend.
My other thought is – the faster all those kids get to boarding school – the faster William can get rid of Kate. Is boarding school William’s pathway to freedom?
I can easily understand not wanting to send your kid to boarding school. And regarding Kate and Carole: being close to your parents is a lovely thing. I was very close to my mother until she died and am very much not close to my difficult father. The closeness and love is preferable. My kids are also super close to my in-laws and that brings joy to all parties. Royalty in itself is weird, so I hope the Windsor kids get as much of a normal, loving, family-oriented upbringing as possible.
Carole and Kate have a co dependency and that’s not healthy. Adults can be close to their parents without having their parents still run their lives into their 40s.
And Kate has never had to take on full adult responsibilities because she has hired help to raise the kids and she’s never had a real job with consequences. It shows in how she responds to things.
Meghan is an example of a self actualized adult with a close relationship with her mother.
The choice should really be George’s, not his parents. Obviously there’s his grades and he has to apply, but let’s not kid ourselves. He will get into whatever school he/his parents wants simply due to the fact he is the heir to the throne. Around his age, I made my own decision about which high school I wanted to attend. I had to leave my private school after 8th grade because it stopped in 10th grade and it was an awkward grade to transition to a new school (long story I won’t go into about why the school didn’t have a full high school that’s not relevant). Withdrawing me was my parents’ decision but with my parents’ help, the decision on where I would go next was entirely my own. I attended another private school for 9th and 10th grade and then I made the decision to switch to the local public high school for 11th and 12th. I won’t go into why I made the switch because that’s also another long story but my parents supported my decision.
I don’t really understand why Kate and William are fighting over this. I can understand the no boarding school part and I don’t personally understand sending your kids away like that at such a young age. But if that’s what George really wants, they could at least let him do one year (or even just part of the year) at Eton and if he really hates it, he can withdraw and go elsewhere. Maybe in the UK that would be seen as embarrassing or clutching your pearls? But George is at an age where he should be given some agency about what he wants to do. His parents fighting over where he should go to school and using the press just highlights how dysfunctional the family home life is. For all we know, George may want to get away from it and board at school.
Yes, same. I really hate all this discussion about in the press. I’d imagine the press will talk about it either way with those inane it is thought phrases etc but it’s also clear that there’s been some planting and leaking as well. Which is gross imo.
Not only are they fighting over this but they are doing so in the public view. It is honestly irrelevant where George goes to school. He is in line to be king and it’s not like he needs an Ivy League degree for a better job.
These stories just put him up for public speculation and whoever is feeding Eden with these stories is a bad parent or grandparent.
Is this Maureen singing for dog biscuits again?
He looks like a New York Lonely Boy, though he has two siblings and two parents. I think the pressures on poor George are already mounting. He looks depressed, but it’s only one snapshot into his life.