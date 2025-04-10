Queen Camilla wore a lace Fiona Clare gown to the state banquet in Rome

King Charles and Queen Camilla had a busy day on Wednesday, which was their 20th anniversary. While all of the royal reporters are falling all over themselves, claiming that this trip shows Charles’s amazing diplomacy, it’s pretty clear that Charles just wanted to go to Italy for his anniversary, and he’s asked the Italians to give him this huge reception, including a literal state banquet on his anniversary. Hilariously, after Camilla’s awkward moment on the reception line on Tuesday, she was benched from meeting the photocall with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Camilla met up with Charles later on in the day, and then they had the big state banquet/anniversary party last night.
For the banquet, Camilla did NOT wear any tiaras or even any remarkable royal jewelry. She wore a green lace dress by Fiona Clare, paired with her mother’s turquoise necklace. Thoughts on the dress? It’s incredibly unflattering and dated. I’m saying that as someone who sort of likes Camilla’s older-gal style. If I’m being honest, I love Camilla’s floral housedresses and most of her well-cut coats. But her Achilles heel is formalwear, I think. The scalloped neckline is tragic, as are the sleeves. Charles accessorized his look with a UK Order of Merit ribbon and his Italian Order of Merit star.
Earlier in the day, Camilla re-wore her white “wedding dress.” That is the white dress she wore to her civil wedding in Windsor. That’s not the same coat though, and the dress looks like it’s been altered. But sure. I just can’t imagine going to a whole other country and asking them to make a big fuss over my wedding anniversary. I find that tacky?
Last thing: Charles and Camilla were able to slip into the Vatican and have a brief meeting with the ailing Pope Francis. The Vatican canceled the planned meeting ahead of the trip, but I guess Charles kept pressing the Pope’s staff until Franny relented and gave them one quick photo-op. That’s all they got too – one photo with Franny, where he looked shocked at having to meet these two adulterers.
Embed from Getty Images
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty, Cover Images.
-
-
OMG. What a dowdy dowdy woman! All her dresses (except for the navy cape dress she wore to Paris), look like house dressing gowns.
Charles must be demanding these droopy looks. I wouldn’t admit to being the designer of anything she wears. 🤢
ETA The white dress is better
Charles has no taste. After all, he wanted to be her tampon.
If the sleeves had been poofier this would have been an 80’s prom dress.
Yes, the white dress is about the only one that she looked good in. I think most of he skirts on her dresses are too full and make her look enormous.
I have a sundress that is my absolute favorite and without a doubt someone asks me if I am pregnant (which as my age is horrifying) and I still can’t get rid of it because it is comfortable and cool. Sometimes folks must dress for themselves, enormous or not.
the coat is stupid, tho. looks like they added extra fabric at the bottom to make it longer. the fringe doesn’t even match to collar. fugly is as fugly does I guess
This dress looks exactly like a tablecloth I had for my son’s hockey team parties even the teal color, yikes that is hideous on her.
Agree, it’s a huge eyesore, even the colour.
My google fu tells me she wears the color turquoise often. Maybe Charles loves it or it matches her eyes or it’s a reference to QE2’s Easter egg palette or all of the above, who knows.
The dress is fine for the occasion. I would remove the necklace and just do those beautiful earrings and tennis bracelet.
What in the worst of the 80’s deep fried hell is that thing.
Is it a rewear of a deeply tacky and tragic 80’s bridesmaid dress?
Maybe she’s trying to remind Charles of the decade where he didn’t snap his fingers at her and point for her to stand like she was a confused hunting dog.
My guess is the visit with Francis was never fully cancelled and was always sort of on the books, but it was entirely dependent on his health. I don’t think they just barged their way in or anything. But it was probably scaled down from what it was supposed to be and was probably a game day decision.
as for the teal dress…..i didn’t hate it when I saw a clip of it on social media, but it doesn’t look good in still photographs. It reminds me of a 1980s MOB dress, especially the color. and I don’t hate the necklace in itself (not my style but not horrible) but don’t love it it with that dress. i think “just” diamonds or pearls would have worked better. Overall I think if you saw this picture of her with no context, you wouldn’t be able to tell it was from 2025.
1980s mob boss! My go-to for a look that dated is that she could be a character from Murder she Wrote. Which honestly makes it more interesting😂
hahaha I meant mother of the bride 😉
the murder she wrote comparison is good though. I can see Camilla rushing in to feign surprise in the middle of a soiree when a dead body is discovered lol.
Don’t forget holding a large glass of wine as she feigns surprise😂
Ooh, as a side character in murder, she wrote *does* make it a lot more interesting! Wearing turquoise to foil any would-be jewel thieves….
Not sure why she went for such a dated look (even Angela Lansbury would usually get more flattering/less dated gowns).
The teal dress is a good color for her. There, I said something nice! 🤣
My first thought was Louis XVI settee.
Somebody’s not telling the truth because that’s not Camilla’s wedding outfit. It’s not even the same colour. Her evening dress is very dowdy.
The neckline and seaming are different – I agree this isn’t her wedding dress or it has been VERY remade. But it IS the same color – she wore cream for the Guildhall wedding, a very different dress & coat for the evening reception/blessing at St. George’s chapel (blue/gold)
Apparently, it’s the same coat with a panel added to the bottom to make it longer. It’s not the same dress though. Tbh, she looks like she’s gone out in her nightie and dressing gown.
My thoughts on the dress are this: when my daughter got married this was the color she chose for tablecloth overlays which were lace. So to me she looks like she is wearing a tablecloth for her anniversary party paid for by the Italian taxpayers.
GMTA! Yup, tablecloth 😂
It just looks so matronly. Poor cut. Poor fit. Saggy boobs yet again.
Seriously, that woman has never owned a decent bra in her life.
The rottweiler’s wearing an expensive tablecloth..or badly formed curtains. I feel sorry for the designer, but then again I’ve never heard of her and probably never will. I suspect no self-respecting Italian fashion house wanted to give her a dress to wear 😂
Poor Pope Francis to be abused like this for a photo-op. I hope he didn’t give them his blessing and told them they were going straight to hell. In Latin, of course.
Ad Infernum🔥🔥🔥
That dress is awful. She always looks bad so it’s not surprising. They still visited the Pope? Why are they allowing anyone near that old man?!?! Let him convalesce without exposing him to pre ailments.
Right? The indentations from the Pope’s oxygen tubes are visible—his oxygen supply was removed for a pic with Chuckles & Co.? SMH.
Chucky’s makeup needs blending.
Cain looks tan and unhealthy.
Don’t quote me but I think Camilla may have visited a school yesterday so it could have already been planned that she was not in those pictures with the prime minister. Either way I’m guessing she was glad to have a reprieve from her husband. Not having to worry about where to stand or looking like a confused tourist who wandered in with no idea what to do at a diplomatic event.
I’m concerned fir Charles – he has a certain ‘look’. It’s the elephant in the room.
After seeing that photo I’m concerned for the Pope! He looks really unwell. Charles looks great in comparison.
This is the only time I will ever come out in support of Camilla, she looks fine. She’s a woman in her mid 70s who dresses for absolute comfort as would I at that age. And I will never give a woman a hard time for ‘saggy’ breasts, she may not like wearing bras at the best of times, I know I don’t, so perhaps wearing a soft bra is as good as it’s ever going to get for her and let’s face it they never give good lift.
Totally agree – If I were a 70 something Queen, I would be wearing caftans and big honking jewels everywhere. Without a bra.
A good, well fitted bra does so much more than lift. It improves posture by taking the stress off the upper back, relieving back pain and promoting comfort. During covid I went bra less for a couple years. We nt to Dr complaining about back and shoulder pain and she said to get a good bra and wear it all day. I did, with good results.
I hate bras myself so I get it. I think she should just go ahead and lean hard into Mrs. Roper muumuus or flat-chested coat-dresses (which she often does) or literally any outfit where having a high chest doesn’t matter. This is just such an odd dress silhouette to choose for someone who hates bras. This one is bad on her as are the other outfits that have lace bibs and such. I don’t even care about fashion and don’t mind leaning into frumpiness, but she’s the queen of England, she has no other job than to look good in public and she can’t even be bothered to do that.
She’s the queen of England for goodness sakes, not your average grandma in retirement in the garden sunbathing. It’s her job to look good. I think it’s fair to say she needs better shapewear, sometimes she looks very disheveled on these trips.
Tight shapewear/underwire isn’t always an option. She is in her mid-70s and has lived hard/drank and smoked. She also has a family history of osteoporosis. Her grimacing expressions could indicate chronic pain. I dislike the doily look. But. The generation that burned their bras shouldn’t be harassed about wearing bras/shapewear in their senior years, either. Oi. Let the pope rest and use his O² in peace. Charles is the head of a church founded because violent psycho wanted to commit adultery. Why did this adulterous pair have to meet this frail, elderly man for a photo op when they aren’t even Catholic?
Camilla has access to the best designers in the world some can design comfortable support garments. They would come to her for fittings.
Technically, I like the color and the fact that it’s very costumey is interesting. It is dated like it’s from Diana’s era. Diana wore a lot of stunning turquoise dresses. And yeah, idc about undergarments one way or another.
Edit-meant this in response @fifee
Can the Italians laugh in her face at her dreadful fashion like she laughs at other cultures?
They should have let the Pope rest. Did they “insist” or something that they visit.
Charles should not wear that decoration on his shirt. It makes him look like Count Dracula. She looks like mother of the bride and got the gown off the rack.
Did they want presents for their anniversary on the visit. Like the Keens wanted Easter Gifts?
They did photoshopping on the first picture, no redness or wrinkles.
JFC, none of them is wearing a mask…
Especially around the ailing Pope but we can’t ruin the photos now, can we?
Especially around the and ailing Pope but we can’t ruin the photos now, can we?
Well her heyday was in the 80s, so often goes back to the look she had at 80s hunt balls; scalloped neckline is a giveaway.
I think my mom wore this as a bridesmaid dress in 1988
She looks like a couch. And yes, she’s representing a country — the least she could do is to buy a good bra.
And poor Francis — worried for him. He’s made some mistakes but he’s been better than other popes by a long shot (low bar notwithstanding). The conservatives in my former church will be rejoicing when he’s gone and so I hope he hangs in there for a while.
C & C deserve each other, they are equally horrible. In this picture I see that William has inherited Charles’s nose, bump and all.
Funny how History is going full circle but in the weirdest way : Henry VIII wants to divorce his wife so he divorces from the Church and Charles harasses a clearly unwell Pope to get a photo-op for his anniversary with the Mistress.
That dress is hideous
She should also stop smiling…. It does not A thing for her….
This dress is so hideous 1980s. That color is so 80s bridesmaid/prom and the dress design and all over lace is unflattering and dated. She really needs to get a First Ladies look book or buy some Oscar dela Renta because this is so subpar. She has zero style.