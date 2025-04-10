Queen Camilla wore a lace Fiona Clare gown to the state banquet in Rome

King Charles and Queen Camilla had a busy day on Wednesday, which was their 20th anniversary. While all of the royal reporters are falling all over themselves, claiming that this trip shows Charles’s amazing diplomacy, it’s pretty clear that Charles just wanted to go to Italy for his anniversary, and he’s asked the Italians to give him this huge reception, including a literal state banquet on his anniversary. Hilariously, after Camilla’s awkward moment on the reception line on Tuesday, she was benched from meeting the photocall with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Camilla met up with Charles later on in the day, and then they had the big state banquet/anniversary party last night.

For the banquet, Camilla did NOT wear any tiaras or even any remarkable royal jewelry. She wore a green lace dress by Fiona Clare, paired with her mother’s turquoise necklace. Thoughts on the dress? It’s incredibly unflattering and dated. I’m saying that as someone who sort of likes Camilla’s older-gal style. If I’m being honest, I love Camilla’s floral housedresses and most of her well-cut coats. But her Achilles heel is formalwear, I think. The scalloped neckline is tragic, as are the sleeves. Charles accessorized his look with a UK Order of Merit ribbon and his Italian Order of Merit star.

Earlier in the day, Camilla re-wore her white “wedding dress.” That is the white dress she wore to her civil wedding in Windsor. That’s not the same coat though, and the dress looks like it’s been altered. But sure. I just can’t imagine going to a whole other country and asking them to make a big fuss over my wedding anniversary. I find that tacky?

Last thing: Charles and Camilla were able to slip into the Vatican and have a brief meeting with the ailing Pope Francis. The Vatican canceled the planned meeting ahead of the trip, but I guess Charles kept pressing the Pope’s staff until Franny relented and gave them one quick photo-op. That’s all they got too – one photo with Franny, where he looked shocked at having to meet these two adulterers.

