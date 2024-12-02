Prince George’s parents are still fighting about whether he’ll eventually go to Eton

For years now, there’s been a fight between Prince William and Kate over their eldest son’s education. Their fight has spilled out into the tabloids, as Kate has telegraphed for years that she does not want to send Prince George to Eton, which is where Prince William and Harry went. Eton is arguably the most prestigious all-boy prep school in the UK, it’s where prime ministers, aristocrats and even new-money Brits send their boys to prepare them to take over the country. But Kate wants all of her kids to go to co-ed schools, so they can go to the same school. She also hates boarding schools and would prefer to have her kids at home with her for as long as possible. As I’ve said before, Kate got her way on the kids’ early education, but I feel strongly that she’s going to lose this battle over George going to Eton. Still, Kate’s hagiographer Katie Nicholl was sent out to talk more about the Eton issue.
Kate and William’s three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, first attended Thomas’s school in Battersea, London, and then, when the family moved to Adelaide Cottage, moved to the £47k per year Berkshire independent preparatory school Lambrook in 2022.. And, as royal expert Katie Nicholl tells The Mirror, the royal couple’s brood have a very enjoyable time, there – one that, most vitally, has given them a sense of stability during uncertain times, as their mother Kate continues her cancer treatment. “When Kate was in hospital, George was on the football pitch playing with his friends,” says Katie. She adds: “That sense of normality, of keeping the family going at one of the hardest times they’ve ever gone through, was important. The school gives them a great infrastructure and a great support network, and allows the children to live a regular childhood – a low-key, happy, albeit privileged childhood.”
It is no secret that the pair have previously clashed over this huge decision [of their children’s education]. William wants George to follow in his footsteps by attending elite single-sex boarding school Eton, but according to royal sources, the Princess would prefer her eldest to do what she did, and attend a mixed-sex establishment like Marlborough College in Wiltshire, which she went to from 1996 to 2000. Young George is allegedly all for the idea of going to Eton – but his devoted and modern-thinking mum, Kate was said to be “heartbroken” at the thought of her son attending the prestigious school, which she is thought to feels is too “stuffy” for him.
“Kate’s preference is for George to be at a co-education school, so he can be with his siblings, which is what Kate experienced at Marlborough with her sister, Pippa, and brother, James,” says Katie. “It was a very happy school life for her, but William has very fond memories of Eton, which has a long history with aristocrats and members of the royal family.”
The decision they make will, of course, be one they feel is best for their little ones’ futures – but it will clearly not be easy. And Katie adds that the Prince and Princess, renowned for doing things their own way, could well surprise royal onlookers with their decision. “There’s always the possibility of traditions being changed,” she argues. “William and Harry didn’t end up following in their father’s footsteps by going to Gordonstoun [in Scotland], and it may be that George breaks the Eton mould and ends up somewhere else. “Whatever happens, it’ll be a decision made by William and Kate with George’s best interests factored in.”
The thing about Charles going to Gordonstoun is that he hated it and he always wanted to go to Eton, which is why he made a point of sending his sons to Eton. William did not hate Eton at all, and he still has many friends from his time at Eton. That’s why William wants George to go to Eton, because William has mostly happy memories. Again, this is not a battle Kate is going to win. You can tell that Kate has lost because she’s still making these public appeals via friendly reporters.
“Modern-thinking mum” “renowned for doing things their own way”. My, my, my how times have changed.
Yes, I thought she was praised as a traditional, middle-class mum who knew how to work within the rules of the institution. Now she’s some kind of revolutionary?
Kate Guevara!
What’s funny is there is a very simple compromise: he can go to another elite boarding school with his siblings and then if William is desperate for him to be an old Etonian, he can enter at 16 for sixth form.
That’s true. He could start at Eton later. But I get the feeling that Eton is the type of place that you want to start from the beginning bc tight friendships groups will form. Although that’s probably the case for anywhere, I could just see that being heightened at Eton. Starting there 2 years later ? Yeah, idk. It seems it would be easier to start at Eton and then if George doesn’t like it, switch to a coed school with Charlotte. But that’s just me who knows nothing about boarding schools taking a guess.
She was raised to be a gold-digger and social climber.
My guess is that if Can’t has something on Peg she might get her way but I think George’s education plan is already set in place as he is an heir. This is just some nonsense that Can’t or Carol is putting out there to make herself/daughter try and appear like a dotting mother worrying about her son. Gotta keep Cants name out there.
Neither Kate nor the Middletons will have any dissenting say over George’s education. He was born to be King.
Kaiser could shorten the headline to Prince George’s parents are STILL FiGHTING!
I honestly can’t believe we’re still talking about this. Kate, there’s people that are dying.
While I feel for Kate as a mom and can’t imagine sending my baby to a boarding school, did she realllllly think that the stuffy royal family was going to change for Cathy from Bucklebury?
They would be boarding for high school regardless. All the schools she wants to send them to are also boarding school. Kate was a boarder in high school and also during the week during middle school.
I’m sure any school would give an exemption from boarding to a member of the RF. They would come up with some excuse about security or something.
I’m sure something would be arranged for Eton but I think Marlborough is too far? I just googled and its about an hour, hour and a half from WC. That’s a bit of a haul for high school, unless they’re planning on taking the helicopter every day, which is possible.
Huh. If Eton is the closest to WC then that makes the most sense to me. I wonder what the closest coed boarding school is to WC. Bc Marlborough does seem a little far. Although an hr isn’t that bad when you have a helicopter.
It reads like Kate’s problem is Eton being all-boy school, not the boarding part. It makes sense sending all kids to one school.
They should go to Le Rosey and get out of the British aristo bubble.
If they all go to the same school, it’ll make the school run easier for them 🤣🤣🤣
Charlotte could be at the same school as George after he is there a couple of years, but George will be 18 by the time Louis is 13. They wouldn’t be attending boarding school together wherever they go. And where does Charles stand. That royal prerogative that derangers want to throw up and claim gives KC custody of Archie and Lili was set up to give the king a say in schooling of heirs.
This is what they forget. George is too much older than Louis to be at the same school. And Harry pretty clearly laid out how little William interacted with him even though they were two years apart and at the same school.
There is also enough of a gap that Charlotte wouldn’t be at the same school with Louis for long either.
And Kate would have missed James as well – I just looked it up and he is 5 years younger than her, so even if he started at Marlborough at 13 that would have been in 2000 and Kate graduated in 2000. So she and James never went to school together at Marlborough.
That requires a little research, something that tab journalists are not famed for. Well done.
Well, what does George wana do? If he’s set on Eton, let him go to Eton. Does he have friends he knows that are also going to go there? I’d hate to have my kid go away from me so I get that part. But as George is the heir, I don’t see how Kate’s wishes will factor in. It should be up to George? And if George ends up hating Eton, I’d like to think he’d be allowed to switch schools.
Yeah, that’s what I wondered as I read this. What does George want to do? I also hope that, when the time comes, they also ask themselves as parents what Charlotte and Louis want to do. They’ll each have interests and friends that might be better supported by one school than another.
I thought I read years ago that they moved to Windsor so he could be a day student at Eton? Isn’t it a short walk over a bridge from the castle or something?
Eton is boarding only, I dont think they allow day students. Now, would they make an exception for George? Maybe, but maybe George wants to board.
But regardless, I’m sure no one at Eton is going to keep William and Kate from George. William was able to have tea once a week with QEII while there. I’m sure there would be something similar set up for George.
So he would be boarding but with options.
The reality is that it is very unlikely George is living a regular home life as it is so he might prefer to be away from it all. William’s helicopter is still spotted coming and going from KP very often for someone who allegedly lives at Adelaide cottage.
Love how they throw in at the very end, “with George’s best interests factored in”. Uhhhhh – this will be his life and his best interests matter more than his parents’ experiences with their own educations. Nothing annoys me more than parents who can only access their own experiences to make decisions for their kids who may be completely different from them. Add in the fact that KKKate uses her kids for cover constantly and I think her POV is more about protecting herself in the Firm. She needs as much time as possible to influence George against those who want to kick her to the curb. As usual, the kids suffer the most. Smh.
Whatever they end up deciding, I hope it is in the best interest of George, Charlotte, and Louis. Seems like the focus has become Kate/Will being the winner/loser of the debate- why they prefer one or the other. Nothing has been said about why George might actually thrive better in one environment over another.
George’s wishes are probably the least concern for Peg or Bony. The poor kid almost always looks so dour in photos, unless it’s a posed portrait — or a portrait at a sports event and he’s cheering for his team. Poor thing. He never looks particularly happy.
Has anyone else noticed that the arguments are- Kate was happy here- so she wants George here
and william was happy there, he wants george there.
And there seems to be little/no discussion about what is actually BEST FOR GEORGE.
I’m not saying he should make the decision- but – his educational needs maybe should be in play here….
What is best for George should be the question.
The reason Keener moved to Adelaide was because Eton is near the Windsor grounds. This is such a weird story to keep recycling. Keener is the ultimate mean girl snob. There is no way her sons aren’t going to the most prestigious all boys school in the UK especially when she lives minutes away. She is rather desperate to hold onto the claim of being an involved stay at home doing the school runs despite having a nanny and full staff to continue the excuses to never grow up and work a full schedule.
William was able to visit the Queen at Windsor castle for lunch so it’s not like George couldn’t do that himself.
I thought they moved to Windsor because it was easier to hide that things between William and Kate weren’t great and it was easier to hide a separation there than in London. I don’t believe it had anything to do with Eton. It also might have been to be closer to Kate’s family. If she is separated, she’d naturally want to spend more time with her parents and siblings.
And don’t forget how she has to help George study for all his exams 😹
She still has functioning intellectual rigour?
I believe that we witness a game of power between those 2. Don’t forget that George will be king and Kate as well as the rest of her family would like to have an influence on him…if he goes to Eton then they could lose any leverage on him…
“the royal couple’s brood have a very enjoyable time, there – one that, most vitally, has given them a sense of stability during uncertain times, as their mother Kate *continues* her cancer treatment.”
*Continues*? Excuse me, please. We were told *all done* in September, despite, from the looks of it, the Summer’s Eve ad having been filmed in June.
How long ago was that pre-written for a cold and wintry day, to distract from other articles that have the Wailses fighting not only about George’s education — but *fighting*?
Noticed that too! Things that make you go hmmm…🤨
Or perhaps she “continues” whatever treatment she has other than cancer treatment… such as mental health issues…and the use of the word “stability ” ? I found it bizarre…i mean, if the family as a whole has deep and strong bonds between its members as they pretend to have then, the appearance of a health matter no matter how serious wouldn’t affect its stability…
George is going where William wants him to go. If he doesn’t end up at Eton, then its because William is okay with him not going to Eton.
Is there a female equivalent to Eton? Just wondering about Charlotte.
My guess is George goes to Eton, Charlotte goes to Marlborough and then Louis will also go there because he’s “so close” to Charlotte.
I think this is how it will pan out for the kids. The only reason I can see George not going to Eton is because George doesn’t want to and it would be his choice not to go. I would think they wouldn’t force their son to go to a school he doesn’t want to attend. But since William has probably been regaling George about how it was the best years of his life and how he loved it, it’ll probably influence him to pick Eton. (Though if George ever got his hands on Spare, he might reconsider his decision but we know that’s not going to happen!) And since he’s a future king like his dad, he’ll want to do what his dad did. I don’t know if Kate has been trying to influence him in a similar way, that she loved Marlborough. But I think William has been in George’s ear about Eton for a long time and he’ll get his way.
I agree that a co ed school would be better, but ultimately why not give George a role in picking where he has to spend the next six years of his life . Not sure if the kids have to be together. Harry wrote in his book about how mean William was to him when they were at Eton, and the media was merciless in comparing his academic experience unfavorably to his brother ‘s. Maybe it is better for the spares to be able to choose their own schools, too.
Send them all to the local co-ed, meet some real people.
Real people won’t keep the secrets they want to be kept. So there is no way those kids go to a school where the classmates and their families could profit from a tell all to the media.
In my humble opinion Eton time should be over. The “elite” it produces is corrupt, dumb, racist ans misynogist. See Boris. If you want a modern monarchy don’t send the children there. And yes, coeducate them, these aristocrat’s need to grow up with girls and women’s daily, so they don’t fall all for their nannies…
This is such a non story I find it laughable that anyone would print it.. I think it is more important to inform the taxpayers on what the cost will be for his tuition, boarding, fees and security since the cost will be bled from the public purse, which already shells out a half a billion dollars for this useless family. Willy having attended and graduated from there lets you know academic standards at Eton are in the 🚽 toilet..and truthfully is is worth an extra £3 million or more in security costs to protect this kid at a boarding school? The cost of this and draining more taxpayer money to pay for this useless family should be the focus.
I doubt Kate gets to call the shots. With George’s school choice.
I don’t know…I’ve started to think that now she has something more on William to negotiate after this year’s fiasco….
I do think it makes sense for a future King to go to Eton and make connections with that tier. A lovely “normal” upbringing may make for a more rounded and happy individual but he’s never going to be living a normal life. I get the impression though that he has issues with anxiety and maybe Kate feels that environment will be too brutal for him.