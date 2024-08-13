It doesn’t sound like Princess Kate will get her way on Prince George’s education

There was a constant stream of stories in 2022-23 about the Princess of Wales not wanting Prince George to attend Eton, the elite prep school. Kate has been visiting other boarding schools for a while, and reportedly she’s not even sold on sending George to a boarding school at all. She would prefer to have all of her kids at home for as long as possible. Reportedly, before her abdominal surgery in January, she even went to see another school for George. She has really been doing the most to show that Eton is not a sure thing. This is not an urgent problem really – it would be another two school years before George would potentially go to Eton anyway. But someone wants to keep this as a topic of conversation.
Unlike many 11-year-olds around the country, Prince George won’t be going to secondary school in September. The young royal will instead continue his education at Lambrook School, where he currently attends alongside Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six. The Berkshire-based prep school educates children up to the age of 13 (Year 8), meaning George will have two years before he moves on to his next school.
While the palace hasn’t confirmed his next place of education, Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward claims there is a “very likely” next school for Prince George. Speaking to Fabulous, she claimed: “They [William and Kate] will have their choice of schools, and they can look at as many as they like, and they don’t actually have to make a choice nearly as early as anyone else would. So they have that advantage. They’ve looked at Eton. She [Kate] probably doesn’t want him to go to boarding school at all, and it’s possible that he won’t. But I mean, that’s what makes Eton look very likely, because it is so near to where they’re living.”
Ingrid claimed there is a key reason why Eton would be an advantage for William and Kate. She explained: “Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will still be at their current school, and when and if George gets into Eton, which of course he will, he will just be down the road from them. Now, all this makes an enormous difference because the royals are now under such scrutiny as to how much they cost the taxpayer. The security, which is very expensive and we pay for, for these members of the Royal Family when they’re at school, is why Charlotte, Louis, and George are all at the same school at the moment. If George went to Eton, it would be quite possible to use the same string of security to look after him.”
The longer this goes on and the more of a “debate” it becomes, the more I’m convinced that this is actually something William and Kate are fighting about. I’ve long said that Kate got “her way” on the kids’ early education. I believe that the compromise was: the kids can stay at home until they’re 13, then the Windsor program commences, at least for the heir. This is all about George too – Kate will get her way on Charlotte and Louis’s education, I have no doubt. But George “belongs” to the institution and they want him to go to Eton. Kate is fighting with them about that, and they’re trying to publicly show her that she doesn’t have a choice.
She was never ever going to win with where George goes to school no matter what she holds over Pegs head. George is the heir and will go where the powers that be want him to go.
Sorry but kate is such a traditionalist and such a stickler for anything super “royal” that i honestly don’t think she would put up a fight about Eton.
I actually think she would love it for her sons to become Etonians.
I would normally agree that she’d love for George to go such an aristocratic school that’s close enough to visit frequently.
But it occurred to me that keeping all the kids in the house until Louis is 18 might extend the marriage. I think the public would be more accepting of a separation/divorce if the kids weren’t all permanently living at home.
@Whomever – You are exactly right. With the kids away at boarding school, especially the heir, what service does Kitty provide to the institution? She uses her children as currency when it suits and she’ll be damned if Willy could hand her divorce papers with the children not around to face the brunt of it. She also needs them close to carry on the lazy-fest.
K would lose bargaining power if George goes to boarding school. She and Carole would not tolerate this. The others are spares so they are not that relevant in the eyes of BRF. She and Carole seem to have a lot of receipts but it will be difficult to win. Aside from this, the three children always look much happier and relaxed around William and very wary around her. Coming from a “perfect” family with a “perfect” mother/grandmother it seems to be all about manipulation and grifting, rather than any real family love.
My heart hurts for her as a mom. That would be excruciating to have your child moved away from you so young. That being said, did she not read basic history? What did she think was going to happen to her first born son if she married into this family? What did she think was going to happen to her opinion if she married in? This family is old and stuffy and wooden and set in their ways. They were never going to change their ancient institution for Cathy from Bucklebury.
She was probably thinking more about being Queen than about her first born having no choices about the life he led, I wonder when she realised that she would have little choice either.
I believe this is the truth. The longer she delays divorce by any means, the better her chances Chuck passes and she becomes queen. As Queen Willy won’t be able to divorce her. That’s the power struggle right now.
Caroline of Brunswick became queen but George 4 kept her out of the coronation. If William wants kate out she will be out
Yes. She went into this more concerned about what her son-as heir-could do for HER. Not what he would be REQUIRED to do for the Crown.
Come on @sandra She did not think that far. After eight years of waiting for her proposal, I doubt a thousand percent she was thinking about her kid’s education.
Carole and Kate worked on getting the ring. There was no thinking beyond that.
The aristos almost all send their kids to boarding schools at 13. This isn’t just a royal thing.
Their attitude towards George has been more progressive than it has been with previous generations. Harry and William were in boarding school at age 8. The move to Adelaide was to be close to Eton. Adelaide is on the Windsor estate and Windsor is very close to Eton. Many royal biographies discuss William visiting Elizabeth on weekends. George will be 10 minutes away and still close to his family, not shipped off to Scotland. The original stories were about Keen’s determination to continue using her school aged kids as an excuse to justify doing the bare minimum. Eton is where posh English boys go to board. There is no way the rank pulling, social climbing snob doesn’t want both her sons attending Eton.
No school run excuse if all 3 children are at boarding school? Would that free up both their schedules for some actual work?
Louis gets a school run for several more years so it’s not until he’s 13 that they will run out of that one.
Naturally NIC919 Meghan delivers jam today but with the leftovers it is jam tomorrow but mostly never!
Such a weird mixed metaphor and non sequitur, @Lady Digby. This statement definitely begs for translation. 🙂
Who knows? If both of his siblings and many of his friends are attending boarding school, Louis might want to do so as well — at an earlier age.
Louis goes to Lambrook and the students stay there until 13. It’s doubtful he would want to go to boarding school earlier than that.
And after Lou heads to Eton, I foresee a whole bunch of “bad days” ahead.
For @ Kingston sorry to confuse : I was referring to the old saying ” it is always jam tomorrow and never jam today!” as in never fulfilled promises. The Queen says this to Alice in Alice in Wonderland. So I was applying this to W and K promising to work more tomorrow in the vaguest sense, meaning never, whereas Meghan is delivering jam today both literally and work wise
Work! what’s work.
The other school she visited was Marlborough which is a boarding school and further away from Eton. Eton is literally a walk from Adelaide cottage if they wanted to do that. Lambrook is further than Eton hence the school run excuse.
The issue will arise when Charlotte turns 13 because she can’t go to Eton.
In any case George was always going to stay at whatever prep school he was at until 13.
It’s very weird for them to be bringing this up especially because education is irrelevant for the royals. George gets the job no matter what. He just needs to outlive his father. Which of course is the entire problem with that system.
Eton does not take day or weekly pupils. It is a full boarding school. No matter how close the boys’ families live, the pupils live on campus.
You don’t think that heirs to the throne can get an exception?
It’s a big difference if you are staying down the road from your parents as opposed to hours away.
It was only dragged up by the tabloids because they have nothing else to write about. Well apart from wars, riots etc……..
While education may be lower down on the list of priorities, building social connections is probably higher up.
Marlborough takes boarders and day pupils, boys and girls.
Eton takes only boarders and only boys.
I mean I wouldn’t want my kid going to boarding school? Mostly bc I’d want them to be with me and the family. But we’re talking about the Windsors and the heir. I don’t understand how Kate would think she’d get her way on that. The bigger issue of course is what does George want to do. Is he unsure about boarding school and Kate is advocating for him? But if he’s open to it and William wants him to go then it seems like a sure thing. But we really know nothing about George’s feelings on this and honestly I hate the way the press speculates about the kids. It just feels like a way to pick at the marriage. Which there’s lots of things to pick at about this marriage but the press is using the kids’ schooling to do it which feels gross.
Kate began boarding in elementary school and middle school. She boarded at St Andrew’s Pangbourne during the week in middle school. She didn’t want to miss out on the social life and the fun. She is not anti boarding school – going to Marlborough and meeting Emilia d’Erlanger and being prepared to be William’s wife and girlfriend was the making of her and her family. She is allegedly “not keen” on single sex boarding school. She is not anti boarding school.
Maybe KHate believes she’ll get her way because the Windsors are all emotionally stunted morons who make poor decisions (while writhing with with jealousy)? Seriously, the royals are inbred yahoos. their assembly line has major “Quality Control” issues. Real leaders inspire followers…by being extraordinary. Who follows Chuckles or Pegs-a-lot? Is there anything that makes them extraordinary?
Must be very freeing to not have to concern oneself with pesky things like admission, tuition, waitlists, qualifications, capacities, etc. and instead just get to decide at whatever moment where your child will go to school.
Lol right? Most parents are constantly worried about whether siblings will ve accepted or tuition hikes but not the Wales, who just wave a wand.
The rota rats keep trying to rewarm this years-old tea because there’s nothing fresh brewing right now as far as they’re concerned. But that’s because they refuse to ask the hard questions about where Keen was hiding and what she as doing while she was missing all those months. They’ve never managed to convince me that she has/had cancer. And I’ quite certain that Pegs has his signature all over that mess.
I think the rota could make big coin writing about what really happened.
Some of them are old enough that they could retire on the money they would make in telling the real story and not care about connections being burned.
There is truly no room for any change or growth in that racist and hateful institution is there.. I truthfully could care less where the kids go to be educated, it isn’t like George needs to excel academically for his future income, but the fact that the institution won’t allow any other school is outrageous.
If William didn’t want George to go to Eton, George wouldn’t go to Eton. He wants him to go there.
This is a great example of the insidious way the royal sycophants launder things for the Wales. There is absolutely no way that the “string of security” at Windsor and Lambrook can extend to also protect George elsewhere. Each of the children is going to have a personal protection officer, period, wherever they are. Perhaps Ingrid and the reporters should stop using state provided security for the head of state and their family as a cudgel against the members of their family they do not like. Alternatively they could end the institution and cease the need for state provided protection.
So if he’s staying at this school for the next two years, what was that important exam that George sat last year? The one that stopped Kate being able to go to Singapore because she had to support him?
It was the week of the initial exam used to determine eligibility to then apply to a variety of private schools.
Which only matters to kids whose parents aren’t the future king.
Eton used to be ALL about status-based admission, but since the 90s they’ve shifted to be much more intellectually rigorous. In the old days the establishment families would put their sons on the list for Eton at birth. These days there are admission examinations and the proportion of legacy students has dropped from 60% to 20%. I assume that an exception would be made to admit George if he couldn’t pass, but that wouldn’t really be a favor if he couldn’t keep up with his classmates.
This is a side point but related, I think. Why didn’t Kate put her own education to use? Why the Waitie Katie years? I’ve sometimes wondered whether she was just hugely wasteful of energy; whether she thought William would take 24/7 concentration to keep him away from others; whether it looked quasi aristocratic to believe ‘trade’ was beneath her; whether being glued to her phone for William’s calls meant, in her mind, she couldn’t crack on with work. Personally, I would feel less inclined towards someone so desperately clingy as to give up on years of productive life. Not even charity projects ffs. Another reason I believe she found Meghan threatening: you couldn’t get someone with such a different attitude to being a modern woman.
I suggest you read one of the old interview with Belle Robinson of Jigsaw where Kate worked. She basically said Kate needed extra flexibility because she needed to be available for a high-profile man and she had a life she couldn’t dictate. Which, realistically speaking, anyone William dated who wanted to stick around would have had to do. Unfortunately him coming first will always be the pattern even with their kids.
Meghan was too pretty, too energetic, too competent, too hard working and too good with the public. And worst of all, she treated Kate as an equal.
She got an notorious MRS degree and then told Belle Robinson of Jigsaw that she needed a 3-4 day a week schedule and leave whenever William was home from military training. Then she left when they broke up and never went back. Robinson said Kate needed “flexibility” to be in a relationship with “high-profile man and a life she can’t dictate.” Kate’s education was in furtherance of a country house and an Aga, not a career. Pippa allegedly was smarter and had real ambition, until she didn’t.
C says and Blujfly. I have not read the Jigsaw interview. I would have cringed as her employer! Imagine being told an employee needed flexible hours because of a high profile man. And yes to the degree, Blujfly. What a waste of university life, trailing after someone. sunnyside up. You make a really good point about Meghan. There was no way in hell Kate was going to accept her for the very reasons you list. She was pushing her out from day one. As I say, I can’t imagine Kate 1) ever thought Harry would get married (wasn’t he totally in love with her for a start! ffs); 2) could have put up with any royal sister in law, particularly someone so gorgeous. And this is what always gets me. Harry is a good looking man. What kind of woman did they imagine he’d marry and bring into the family. Added onto that. A woman with personality and speaking ability alone would have outshone Kate. She must be delighted there isn’t a BRF sister in law for her to contend with.
That interview is several years old and likely hard to find because it essentially confirms that Kate was “on call” for William’s needs. That is completely bizarre but it set up the dynamics of their relationship years before the engagement.
And this jigsaw part time job only happened because the Queen openly questioned Kate’s work ethic after years of doing nothing post graduation. It was a sign of the decades of laziness to come.
Kate also didn’t see the wait coming. She thought they would get engaged right after leaving university. They had lived together “as husband and wife” as the press put it during university. She wholeheartedly believed the palace and the press would force the engagement. William refused. So she was left bereft.
If Eton is walking distance from Adelaide Cottage then is it an option for George to be a day student and come home after classes?
Eton accepts only boarders. Trying to get them to accept otherwise will be a huge scandal and will tarnish George’s reputation with the elite. They will put it into every article about him for the rest of his life. They would be better off picking a different school entirely.
By the time George is 13 he may be fine with staying in the dorms with his friends. The issue sounds more like Kate’s problem and need to control things.
And like William was able to walk to Windsor castle to see the queen on the weekend, George will be able to do the same.
Surely ‘Kate’ and ‘education’ are an oxymoron?
I can’t believe she gives a xxx. She wants to be one of the toffs which means Eaton
. The fake Kate wants the kids to be regular is the normal lies.. Why does anyone believe the fail etc. It’s weird how often people here believe the lies like fact
So weird
I absolutely believe the idea that Kate is anti boarding school is pandering to an American audience. She is a product of the system, the system has rewarding her richly in return, she had a single bad experience. She went to a university with one of the least diverse student populations in the UK system. St Andrews is a posho factory. She just wants her yummy mummy “modern” reputation to continue.
I don’t understand why he has to board at Eaton when it’s a 5 minute drive from where Kate lives at Adelaide Cottage. He could easily attend as a day student. The RF are awful and don’t care about the well-being of a child who seems terribly unsuited for that type of educational straight jacket
I don’t think Eton has day students.
A lot of day students end up wanting to board, they feel they are missing out on something.
True. Our kids would never fully board, not after Mr Sparrow’s boarding experience, life changing and damaging to some extent. However, we have friends who let their kids board for the very reason you’ve posted, sunnyside up. Even when the school is just a couple of miles away from home. The kids want to stay with their friends and have the whole experience.
@Mads, how have you determined that George “seems terribly unsuited for that type of educational straight jacket?” You might be right. William and Harry attended boarding schools at much younger ages, and perhaps day schools were chosen to benefit George’s needs as well as the needs of his family. At the same time, most of us only have the little that we’ve seen of George as he’s been presented to the public to form our opinions of him. Isn’t it just as possible that George might want to go to boarding school, and even want to go specifically to Eton — both to be with his friends and to have a more independent, peer-centered life while he’s able to do so? In George’s case, attending Eton might actually offer him a freedom that shuttling between his parents and their needs does not, while remaining in a larger community that’s familiar to him. Whatever decisions are made, I think we all hope that the choice is one that meets his needs and wishes.
It’s Eton, not Eaton (an old chain of department stores in Canada). Day students aren’t allowed, they typically board Monday through Friday then home on the weekends.
Like lots of boarding schools, Eton actually has a very limited w/end; there is sports and schooling etc on Saturday mornings. That’s why private school education means huge holidays; they cram that curriculum in. Not much point coming home for w/ends. Hi Jaded. I’ve not been on here for ages. I hope you’re well.
Eton doesn’t allow day students. At all. And no, they wouldn’t bend the rules for the future king – that’s absolutely not how the posh schools here work. It’s boarding or nothing.
He can still literally walk to their house for lunch or dinner, especially on the weekend. William did that to visit the queen. They would let George do this too.
I agree with Kaiser’s thoughts on this. Plus, she might want George close to her while she’s battling cancer.
Kate does not want her kids to be normal
. That’s absurd.. Just look at her and her bizarre behaviour ffs.. She wants all the special blah blah
Seward said the “royals are now under such scrutiny as to how much they cost the taxpayer.”
Are they really though? It seems to me that they’ve gotten away, for literal centuries, with their grifting.
And George seems like a nervous kid — I hope he does OK at Eton, where he’s definitely going if that’s where William wants him to go.
George may appear to be an anxious child but could this be due to family dynamics? Boarding may see George blossom by being in a different environment. Could be the best thing for him.
Definitely family dynamics – remember the poor little devil at Wimbledon last year? Trussed up like a chicken in full suit and tie in the heat and the endless hours of, I think, a Men’s Final ? Red faced, he was glancing up at W&K running his hand round his too tight collar – to be coldly ignored
It’s simple. If the kids go to boarding school, the excuses for not working dry up. The kids are a shield.
Bingo!
Doncha get the feeling Kate is trying to hide the fact that her eldest has academic and attitudinal issues? We already know she delayed her own weak Art Degree education to wait for William. Also, she doesn’t display knowledge of much anything and doesn’t seem to seek knowledge, fully knowing her positions in public life. A mind is a terrible thing to waste…
Sparrow, it is nice to see you back! Always like having the critical English perspective. And your comment about the weekends at Eton having school and sports reminds me of Maggie Smith asking in Downton Abbey “what is a week end?” Lambrook also has schools and sports on Saturdays. So the Wales kids are already immersed in this world. It is incredibly foreign to Americans as the elite here strive to hide their elite status.
American, went to American boarding school at age 13 (starting 9th grade/high school) and I loved it. Wed & Sat are half days with competitive sports with other schools in the afternoons. It’s not the right thing for everyone, but it was absolutely the best for me – and what I wanted at that age, not just in retrospect. Extremely amazing academic setting – set me up to succeed in life, honestly.