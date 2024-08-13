Donald Trump lisped his way through an unhinged interview with Elon Musk

Donald Trump did a “live interview” on Twitter last night, with Elon Musk acting as interviewer/moderator. The whole thing was a catastrophe from start to finish. It was supposed to start at 8 pm but the whole thing glitched out and Musk and Trump didn’t even get on X Spaces until 9pm-ish, and Musk claimed that the technical issues were part of a “massive DDOS attack on X.”

Honestly, part of me wonders if the past five days of chaos from Trump has been about trying to get attention. That might sound stupid, but hear me out: Donald Trump is stupid. He’s not acting with some kind of campaign strategy these days, he’s just mad that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are getting so much attention. Trump is the ultimate famewhore and he’s devised an idiotic plan to wrest control of several newscycles. Well, that’s what happened here – I’m sure Trump’s performance at this live event will be the story today? But it’s not good news for Trump, because he was slurring his words and lisping a lot, plus he said a lot of bonkers sh-t (as always). I’m not making fun of him for having a lisp or whatever this is, but I will make fun of him for sounding like a cartoon character (Daffy Duck?) while he rants about immigrants coming from insane asylums. He also called Kamala Harris “Camilla.” LOL. Some lowlights or whatever:

Why does Trump sound like Donald Duck? This lisp thing is distracting #ElonXTrump pic.twitter.com/jJ1AHhi5t7 — sidney (@hcesd) August 13, 2024

Trump sounds like he has a lisp pic.twitter.com/3C8fhUmfdE — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) August 13, 2024

"It'll be unbelievable" — Trump says one of his first acts will be to "close up the Department of Education" and cites states like Iowa and Idaho as examples of places that are doing well. Elon says he's making a good point. pic.twitter.com/CrgfCF4oaD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2024

OK, seriously there are two options. His dentures are falling out or he had a stroke. Dude cannot pronounce words at all. Check it. 😱 pic.twitter.com/XoxYvRrt3r — Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙🎈 (@jimstewartson) August 13, 2024

AUDIO Trump tells Elon Musk that he thinks that Kamala Harris’s new Time Magazine cover looks more like Melania Trump than Harris. He pronounces Kamala as “Camilla” here, like the Queen Consort of the UK. pic.twitter.com/8ie4Fxaz9k — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 13, 2024

Our statement on… whatever that was pic.twitter.com/bOZfUu8rbk — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 13, 2024