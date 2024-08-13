Time: Kamala Harris ‘pulled off the swiftest vibe shift in modern political history’

Vice President Kamala Harris is the cover subject for this week’s Time Magazine. “The Reintroduction of Kamala Harris” is the headline, and this does not include an interview. Harris still hasn’t given a sit-down interview on TV or print media since she became the nominee. I keep going back and forth on whether that’s a smart strategy – whenever she does give an interview, it will be huge news and everyone will examine every single word (in a way they simply refuse to do for Donald Trump). Harris has always gotten a raw deal with the political press and Beltway media, and those same people seem genuinely shocked that Harris not only landed on her feet, but she’s actually polling much better than Trump nowadays. That’s what this Time cover story is about too, how the political media underestimated Harris and they’re still trying to figure out WTF just happened over the past month. Some highlights from Time:
The vibe shift: Harris has pulled off the swiftest vibe shift in modern political history. A contest that revolved around the cognitive decline of a geriatric President has been transformed: Joe Biden is out, Harris is in, and a second Donald Trump presidency no longer seems inevitable. Democrats resigned to a “grim death march” toward certain defeat, as one national organizer put it, felt their gloom replaced by a jolt of hope. Harris smashed fundraising records, raking in $310 million in July. She packed stadiums and dominated TikTok, offering a fresh message focused on the future over the past. Volunteers signed up in droves. Trump’s widening leads across the battleground states evaporated. Over the span of a few weeks in late July and early August, Harris became a political phenomenon.
Kamala in 2020 versus 2024: Where has this Kamala Harris been all along? For years, Democratic officials questioned her political chops, pundits mocked her word salads, and her polling suggested limited appeal. Her performance in the 2020 presidential primary was wooden, and her turn as Biden’s No. 2 did little to inspire confidence. Even this summer, as party insiders chattered about possible replacements if Biden stepped aside, “it was explicit from some of the major donors that she can’t win,” says Amanda Litman, the co-founder of Run for Something, an organization that trains young Democrats to run for office. “They didn’t think people were ready to elect someone like her.”
An inherited campaign: She inherited a campaign infrastructure and policy record from her predecessor, but the energy is all hers. Picking Walz as a running mate over more conventional choices signals a belief that this race is as much about feelings as it is about fundamentals. Harris’ brand shift—the happy-warrior attitude, the viral memes, the eye roll at Republican “weirdos”—has already done what no Trump opponent has ever been able to do: snatch the spotlight away from him.
Harris believes this race is fundamentally about reproductive rights: She may seem like an overnight sensation, but Harris’ moment was years in the making. Quietly, her small team of top aides had been laying the groundwork for a future presidential run. After the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, the Vice President added reproductive rights to her portfolio. Abortion was never a comfortable issue for Biden, a devout Catholic, but it was a natural fit for his No. 2. Harris believed that with Roe gone, Republicans would turn their sights to restricting both birth control and IVF. In the months after Dobbs, she traveled the U.S., talking about abortion rights as a matter of “reproductive freedom.” As far back as the 2022 midterms, aides say, she argued for making this the core of the party’s national message, even as the White House focused on jobs and the economy.
Harris & her advisors were planning her 2028 run: During those travels, Harris’ team assembled a spreadsheet of allies, power brokers, and potential delegates to tap if and when the time came. Every photo line, every VIP invitation, every clutch with labor leaders, every meeting with key constituencies was filed away. The goal, advisers say, was to ensure there would be allies on every delegate slate in every state in the nation. “We had a list,” says one top aide, “and we checked it twice.” The list was intended for 2028. But when Biden dropped out on July 21 and quickly endorsed Harris, it was instantly pressed into service.
What she did when Biden endorsed her: The Vice President—clad in a Howard University sweatshirt, munching pizza with anchovies—spent the next 10 hours on the phone, dialing delegates and wrangling endorsements. A day later, the nomination was all but hers. Even though other presidential hopefuls had ties to swing states or big donors, “the list was the thing that we had that they didn’t,” says a top aide. “It wasn’t a fairy godmother waving a magic wand.” Harris’ ability to sew up the nomination so quickly was a triumph of work ethic and political dexterity that foreshadowed what was to come. “To consolidate the Democratic Party in a matter of hours, to do as many visible events and establish that presence without putting a foot wrong, is a feat,” says Pete Buttigieg, the Transportation Secretary who ran against Harris for the 2020 nomination and was a finalist to become her running mate. “I don’t think anybody expected her to be so flawless.”
Something which goes missing in Time’s analysis is that Harris is a quick learner and she’s still being mentored by President Biden. I’m sure Harris and her team picked up the football and ran, all on their own initiative, and I’m not saying Harris’s success is due to Biden altogether. Harris has absolutely put in the work and we can tell. But Harris has also been at Joe Biden’s side for four years. He’s been preparing her and putting her in the rooms where she can learn on the job. That’s what people are missing about “what happened in the past four years, why is she suddenly so good at this” talk. They’re missing Biden’s influence and his belief in her abilities.
It’s so, so smart for Harris to completely engage with choice and reproductive rights too. She was right to argue for that in Biden’s reelection campaign and she’s right to center that conversation in the last three months of the election. After Dobbs, it became a fundamental political truth: women are f–king mad. We are so pissed off and we needed a candidate who can talk about it.
The stars all align for Kamala. She was the right
presidential candidate at the right time. And she deserved it for moving fast to consolidate support for her candidacy
It really is remarkable. My bf and I were despairing and angry for a while with the whole Biden fiasco, like he’s had four years to hype up Kamala and exit, but he didn’t and now he’s going for a second term? But everyone has been so pumped for her from the start, it wasn’t at all what I expected and I’ve been so happy about it.
I honestly think the rich white donor bros never wanted Harris. The original plan was for Biden to only have 1 term and then have a strong candidate run this year, but the party never did any succession planning. Harris, as Biden’s VP should have been the obvious choice for the party to start building up as the candidate this year but the party just rolled a long instead of being proactive (which is par for the course for the party). Then, all of a sudden, the rich white donor bros became reactive about Biden and tried to make an end run around Harris – and they really didn’t hide it, which made things worse.
I think some of Harris’ success in appealing across the liberal spectrum is that most of us are sick of the party being weak and constantly shooting itself (and us) in the foot. Harris and her team managed to capture the pulse of the public. I hope she not only wins, but that she does so with a clear mandate so that she has the political capital not only to be an effective POTUS but so that the party realizes they need to make huge changes and start listening to the rank and file libs, instead of appeasing old timers and rich white donor bros who seem increasingly OK maintaining the status quo
That was my read as well – Biden’s team seemed to do nothing to prep Kamala. I had read somewhere that to do so would have meant admitting that he might need to step aside and he wasn’t willing to do that. So yeah, this has been a pleasant surprise. I am still skeptical that this was a result of Biden mentoring her – it seems that she finally got the permission/space to do things her way and she’s grasping that ring.
People who complain that Biden did NOTHING to prepare Kamala Harris for her eventual presidential run should really do a much better job in seeking out their reading material. Biden has done a great job at making sure she’s in the room during major and minor events, has effectively used her in working with Congress to pass legislation, and sent her on the road to bring attention to how that legislation plays out on the ground in communities across America. Biden also has not curtailed her in any way working on her own priorities, e.g. abortion. Loved it when she went to Tennessee to support TN legislators ousted over support for safer gun laws. Perhaps the people complaining that they don’t know anything would be better served by Democrats doing a better messaging job about their successful policy initiatives – have to agree with Allan Lichtman on Dems needing better messaging.
Biden made tactical decision and part of that was his immediate strategic pivot in nominating Harris as the nominee to catch the news media momentum. It caught all the talking heads and veteran reporters by surprise. Biden and Harris upended their election script. You can tell they are salty about it too.
The fact that there were pro-Harris groups set up quickly to mobilize fundraising and catchy PRs showed none of this was unplanned. Smart annd effective election strategists always, always have plan A, B, C, D.
It’s not a surprise to political operatives that mainstream media has gone gaga for Trump/Vance. Biden knew this as he faced MSM’s relentless attacks on him. Biden is an old hand at deal making and politicking…just like Pelosi.
Biden was an unusual VP for Obama because he was quite effective in getting votes from Congress (particularly for ACA passage) and he was already a known and respected face internationally before becoming Obama’s VP.
I know it’s easy to run with the press’ recent characterization of Biden as an old, feeble minded president. But if you look at actions, rather than through the lenses of bias reporting, the chronology tells a very different story about Biden and his administration.
Kamala was prepared for 2028. All she did was move up the timeline with Biden’s endorsement and away she went. She was incredibly astute in what needed to be done and outmaneuvered Pelosi and company. Bravo, Madam Vice President!
As much as I hate to give the credit to a man rather than a woman (and a white man rather than a woman of colour), I think Tim Walz deserves it, actually. He was the one who changed the conversation, started the ‘weird’ thing, started the ‘happy warrior, bring back the joy’ thing, and has been able to engage with Trump and Vance on specifics. Now, Kamala obviously deserves credit for supporting Biden, getting his endorsement locked up, and choosing Walz in the first place, but at least to me, based on the international media coverage, it looks like he’s been a key factor here in the tonal shift. Possibly because of who he is as a person, his record as a governor, but also the fact that he’s a relatively fresh face on the international stage, and he’s clearly happy to be the supporting act to a successful, kick ass, historically significant woman. He’s the velvet glove, she’s the iron fist. He’s the comfortable familiar old white guy that makes her historic achievement more palatable to those that aren’t quite ready for it on its own. I can’t wait to see what she’ll do as President once all the constraints of the campaign are off.
Kamala has always had the joyful energy about her when she’s allowed to be herself. While Walz came up with the weird label (brilliant, simple and effective), his energy and style complements her joyfulness and strength.
I agree that Walz was a great choice, but disagree that he is the deciding factor in the “vibe shift” — that happened instantly, and was solidified by her amazing first ad that still brings tears to my eyes. Women want to vote for a strong woman who will defend their bodily and civic autonomy.
I love Tim, but the vibe had shifted long before he entered the conversation.
Exactly. Was rolling my eyes at the “white man is responsible for the Black woman’s successful campaign” which happened BEFORE he got on the ticket. Harris was packing rooms IMMEDIATELY. People coalesced around her and she got out there and started working. Walz has been a great ADDITION to the ticket–he is not the CAUSE of the enthusiasm.
@mimi exactly. How many times did we break zoom before Tim Walz was announced as her running mate? He seems like a really great choice but she brought this momentum herself.
Agreed. I think there is more enthusiasm with him there, but everyone was already really excited. I hope we don’t look back and think it was just Tim Walz that clinched her ,hopefully, inevitable win.
The excitement and joy was there for Kamala. Seems like the vibe for Walz was more relief that it was a good pick so they could continue full steam ahead.
I mean really. Kamala Harris was the person who got down to it behind the scenes immediately after the Biden hand-off. She got the endorsements and arranged for the delegates to be in place when needed. It didn’t just happen by magic. Also, her sorority sisters and other women were also proactive in arranging for those successful Zoom calls, which indicated a visible presence and sense of support to accompany what was happening behind the scenes and was soon followed by other groups getting involved in the Zoom calls which broke the internet and raised phenomenal amounts of money for her campaign. All of this and more happened before Tim Walz was even known outside of his state.
True, he did coin the “weird” term and hung it around the Bearded Palin’s and republicans’ necks, bless him, and someone correctly said above that he truly complements Harris. However, I’ll say it again, aside from the way they run their campaign, the choice of a VP running mate is the 1st indication of a candidate’s thought process and decision-making ethos. (Actually, I’m paraphrasing Obama who said that). But let’s not forget she had many good choices and was heavily pressured to choose Gov. Shapiro. Anyway, Tim Walz is great but let’s not pull the old “I hate to give a white man credit for a woman’s accomplishments, but I just can’t help myself.” Honestly. By the way, Walz didn’t “bring back the joy” in fact, in his first speech he thanked Kamala Harris “for bringing back the joy” in this previously bleak campaign process.
And, by the way, I absolutely love Tim Walz, and I think that he’s a gifted politician.
No this is a horrible take sorry.
She came running out of the gate and raised 80 million in the first 24 hours. Wrapped up the nomination in 48. She had veepstakes for a week…
I love Walz but please don’t ever give someone else credit. She absolutely did and deserves this.
Uh-uh, no. Nope.
She had those fundraiser calls that broke zoom and raised millions waaaay before she even made the veep pick. C’mon, now.
Jane, go back to when Biden endorsed Harris. Look at what she did and how she did it. She reenergized the voters. IMO, Walz complimented her in his working style. He presents more like a teacher than a politician. Harris and Walz each have a great sense of humor. I think they’ll be dynamite as a team, because Walz is going to have her back. Always.
Frankly, I think Harris choosing Walz shows a great amount of savvy. Not only will Harris make sure things start get putting to rights, I’m hoping in the years ahead the two of them will keep us laughing. We REALLY need that.
I love a story about hard work and preparation! I’m sure 4 years in the White House has been great training. But this is truly a moment where preparation meets opportunity. She’s smart and is ready for this moment. And this country needs her. I was so depressed a month or so ago about that “grim death march” and now I have hope! And every Trump meltdown makes me more hopeful!
After the debate debacle I saw all these male pundits go on tv or online and immediately bypass Kamala saying, “We’ll give her a seat on the Supreme Court” as if was not only a consolation prize but they could actually do it. It was so patronizing!! No VP even when Biden was VP is front and center, they are backing the administration of the president they are working with so to immediately discount her was insulting. So glad she has proven so many not only wrong but has been phenomenal so far. Take that Pelosi!
We are SO pissed off. Nobody can understand HOW pissed off but another woman. The GOP is trying to rewind and turn 51% of the population into chattel, second-class citizens, something far less than autonomous, voting human beings. We really aren’t going back, dudes.
This, all day long.
I remember when Younkin won in VA. Someone posted that the soccer moms, who were too busy with school and kids to pay attention, will get the wake up call and come out in full force in the next election. Well, he lost senate and house last year. So it’s safe to assume we women are not happy.
And this is why we all have to vote in EVERY election.
Yep. No more excuses, busy soccer moms.
The energy, execution and hope that has occurred over the past few weeks has been breath taking. Bravo Kamala.
Was watching CNN last night. Van Jones was stating (regarding the lack of sit down interviews) that the strategy is working and “if it ain’t broke….” Plus the DNC is coming up. She has been out there with Walz and now she Is focusing on the DNC. Another guest stated that Kamala sat for an interview with Anderson Cooper right after the debate fiasco and she did great – no talking points – went in cold and she did great.
As far as the cover of Time, Trump is going to lose what little mind he had left. I hope people are buy stock in ketchup.
Also, people are ignoring the fact that she’s been kinda busy for the last three weeks. A big sit down interview requires preparation. Not debate level prep, but, still. She should do it when she’s ready and not a moment before.
VP Harris should stick to her plan of not engaging the MSM and continue to focus on what’s working. The media and everyone else has done their best to undermine and “Hillary” Kamala the past four years. She’s been traveling the states and the world meeting and learning and is well prepared to step into the role of President.
I am concerned about the upcoming DNC. Anyone else nervous about bad actors/protesters disrupting and causing mayhem at the DNC? Remember the 1968 DNC in Chicago.
I think she will start doing interviews after the DNC when it is super “official” that she is the candidate. It’s like her coming out party, and the interview gates will open after that. I think it’s a good strategy to stagger things like this. It keeps the momentum going.
These people echoing the JV Vance talking about interviews are also ignoring the fact that Trump didn’t do sit down interviews either when he first started. He just gave speeches in front of crowds where many were paid audience members. He later called into friendly media like the Fox morning news shows (didn’t even bother showing up in person!) and Morning Joe. Once, when he finally came on that show in person, Trump was caught in a “hot mic” moment asking Mika B. not to ask him any hard questions. Also, during the few times Trump actually speaks to media, he still doesn’t answer questions, he just uses them to riff and air out his grievances. So, once again we see that the bar set for Trump is so low that he calls his opponent the “b-word” without any kind of pushback from any supporter or anyone in the public eye.
First off, congratulations are in order to VP Harris for all the hard work she’s done to turn the Democratic Party’s chances around and for realizing what -she- needs to run effectively. Well done!
Next, that orange turd thinks she looks like his wife?? Glasses or an eye operation are in order there. And…how do you think he’s dealing with KH on the cover of Time? Remember, this felon had fake Time covers of himself hanging around MAL.
I’m glad this profile gave Harris credit for her hard work and said that she had been engaging and effective before, but this really annoyed me:
“[Biden] saddled her with a portfolio of difficult, thankless work, like addressing the root causes of the flow of undocumented immigrants from Central America’s Northern Triangle. By 2023, Harris had the lowest approval ratings for a Vice President in history. ‘It’s always hard for the Vice President, because the President is the one setting the policy, taking the responsibility,’ says Representative Adam Schiff, a California Democrat and close ally of Harris. ‘And historically, Vice Presidents have often taken on the work that the President doesn’t want to do.’ Another Democrat puts it more bluntly: ‘They set her up to fail from day one.'” I never got the sense at all that Biden set her up to fail from day 1. From what I’ve seen, Harris has been visible and credited and celebrated by the administration. She hadn’t gotten a lot of coverage from the press about all the things she was doing, though.
Yeah. No matter what Biden gave her to do the press was ready to belittle her. The press imo created a storyline that she was a low performing VP. The whole time I was like um what exactly are y’all wanting to see. Not saying she was perfect but she was nowhere near what they described her as. The VP has been putting in the work and traveling to campuses and different orgs for the past 4 years. She’s been making connections and meeting voters but it just never got covered. She was ready. The press just wasn’t paying attention.
I think the tasks that POTUS Biden gave VP Harris were BRILLIANT…he had her going…ALL OVER THE 🌎 meeting leaders & giving her the ONLY thing she lacked on her resume…she needed to BOOST her international standing…and going to South America was
going after the ROOT of the issue regarding immigration from that region….people shouldn’t HAVE to immigrate due to economic/political 😱those alliances will be strengthen and REAL policies will happen due to those alliances…the GREAT journalist 🥀 Gwen Ifill gave an interview in 2008 & called Kamala “The Female Obama”…(interview is on the internet) this was ALWAYS Kamala’s destiny💙
I disagree on that. It was thankless work. She said what everyone was thinking–“Don’t come. It is treacherous and our resources are strained”, but everyone gave her crap for it. It also didn’t fix the problem; people are still streaming across the border. She’s going to have to sit down with those South and Central American leaders and offer real solutions and also real deterrents for them to keep their people from coming here unlawfully. I don’t envy her that task. (Democrats offered a real immigration packet to Republicans and they sank it, so they could run on immigration issues. So there is that. Maybe there are already viable solutions that this Congress refuses to use. And we also have to admit that the country NEEDS immigrants, as we are not replacing working age adults for labor market.)
I’m happy that Kamala is running, but no, she didn’t cause the vibe shift. Biden did by stepping down. There was so much pressure and panic that the lifting of gloom was instantaneous when that happened. People were eager to support anybody else. Kamala has done a good taking advantage of this optimism and I hope it works out for her.
I disagree that we would have been eager to support anybody else. Biden has been the most consequential and progressive president of my time (and I’m a boomer). I whole heartedly believe he was pushed out by the powers that be (including what I call corporate democrats) because he was making real changes for the middle class. How anyone with his record could not be celebrated was beyond my comprehension except that the rich didn’t like it.
I remember my reaction when I got the notification he stepped down and all I could think of we are screwed. The fact that Biden endorsed Kamala was a big FU to those in power. Harris was there supporting him and willing to continue his progressive policies. Kamala is why I am excited, Biden’s full throated endorsement is why I am excited, continuation of progressive matters is why I am excited (and would not be with many other dems), and finally Kamala making the not safe and corporate favored pick of VP and going with a man that puts people first solidified my enthusiasm. She embodies Hope, Heal and Grow for me.
I think it’s both. Him stepping aside was unprecedented, and he out-maneuvered everyone to put her into position, but she has risen to the challenge in such a spectacular way. I’m way more excited for her than I would have been for most other options.
Biden’s stepping down is a good first step (so far) but it creates a vacuum unless that’s successfully filled by someone capable. Think about it, during that space, Republicans could have come in and defined KH, as they have been trying to do for the past four years. Usually, VPs are not very visible during their terms but the repubs. made sure to accentuate and publicize everything Harris did and slant it as a grave error, right down to her laughter. They did the same thing to Hillary during her successful term in the Obama presidency. They even questioned her for over eight hours on Benghazi, but she emerged victorious and got the better of them. So, while Biden’s stepping down has turned out (so far) to be a good thing; there were also a lot of question marks as to what’s next — until Kamala Devi Harris stepped up.
We are definitely pissed off. I am furious and tired of the misogyny, misogynoir, racism,sexual violence and shitty treatment of women in this country. I pay taxes, I vote I work my ass off but some insane couch humper a human yam want to tell me what to do?!?? No. Let’s go Kamala and bring us through.
I supported her in 2020 or, rather 2019. That primary contest was a hot mess with 20 candidates, including chaos agents like Tulsi Gabard and Marianne Williamson. The chaos candidates were all zeroing in on Kamala. They all saw what I saw, plenty of raw political talent. Once Jim Clyburn signaled his support for Biden most of the Black vote went with him. That left her with no lane in the crowded field. If she stayed in, she would have had to keep moving left to compete with Bernie and Warren. She was smart to leave when she did and not pile up campaign debt. She’s evened out the rough edges in the last three and a half years. Now, everyone sees the political talent.
Btw, I love that Time cover and may break down and buy a hard copy.
It’s smart she isn’t talking to media. Our media has proven itself completely one sided and biased. Aside from his appearance in front of the Black journalists where Trump made a damn fool of himself, the media has widely refused to ask the orange felon any tough questions. They give him all this air time and allow him to spew his word salads unchallenged. They are all petrified of him and overestimate his hold on power and that cult (they’re rats jumping off a sinking ship right now – seeing a WHOLE lot less MAGA crap in my overwhelmingly Red neighborhood – a lot of them have shut up realizing their guy IS a weirdo – they don’t want the stench of the association (even though they are themselves weirdos, it’s why he appealed to them to begin with).
Media in the US is owned by big corporations – they have a vested interest in her failing. They want this damn felon to be the president. They want the chaos he brings and the clicks. What they don’t understand is the whole world has Trump fatigue. No one is watching anymore. Everyone has collectively had it.
Harris is spending her time talking to the American people who are packing the arenas! We were at one rally (the Philly one) we got there 4.5 hours early and the line was already blocks and blocks. People were standing in the nosebleed sections they went some 4,000 people over capacity while some 20,000 people who couldn’t get in had a party outside! I’ve never seen anything like it and that was before people really got to know Tim Walz – after, it got even crazier!
Her next step is to whoop that ass in a debate while that low energy boomer slurs his words and shits himself on live TV, or engages in creepy stalker behavior. It’s not gonna go well for him. I bet he gets Covid and backs out. Creep.
This campaign is a whole mood! I am here for it! Let’s go.
I’m not American and don’t follow your politics that closely, but when I read about Harris being perceived as a poor performer in the past it just sounds like racism and unconscious bias. Was she really inarticulate and lacking in political chops or is it yet another case of a woman of colour being held to a different and higher standard? I’m absolutely delighted that she’s got Trump rattled, and if this is because people underestimated her that’s even sweeter.
It was 100% sexism and racism that had the main news media ignore her. I would even say it was a way to diminish her in the view of the country. If you never show everyone what she says and what she does, no one can know who she is. I follow her on social media and it has always been active in talking about what she does, and she does SO MUCH as VP. Biden really sent her all over the place.
what’s funny is how VP Harris managed to turn that media ignorance around to be a big benefit to her campaign. Because she has a relatively clean media slate, she can control her message. and the republicans had no strategy with her
Vice presidents usually don’t receive much media scrutiny once they’re sworn in. The attention she received was unusual. I’m sure President Biden had her back. However, there were some Biden staffers who never forgave her for criticizing him in a primary debate. Clearly, some of them undermined her until Biden let everyone know that wouldn’t be tolerated.
The only people mad about her not sitting down for interviews are Trump and the media. Her poll numbers are rising, so she must be doing something right by going out there and actually engaging with the people.
She’s using HIS media strategy from 2016. Good for her! Meanwhile, he’s trying to goad her into a sit-down (by doing all these shit-the-bed interviews, himself) so his weirdos can pick everything she says and does apart. I’m glad she has smart people running her campaign–they are doing the thing. Go Mamala!
This vibe shift was a long time coming, it’s the same old show with Trump.
Kamala electrifies. End of.
She gave me hope that my daughters might have more freedom than I actually do, when it seems like my whole adult life has just been having women’s rights taken away from them.
I can’t imagine future women are valued equal to men getting paid the same, pay the same for haircuts dry cleaning. It’s just one excuse after the other why we have to take backseat, pay more, and get less.
I hope for my daughter’s sake that everyone gets out and votes for a better future.