People: ‘There is much more to this story’ between Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni

The play was pretty clear to everyone paying attention to the promotion around It Ends With Us. If the film bombed, Blake Lively and Reynolds would put the blame on director Justin Baldoni. If the film was successful, Blake and Ryan would take the credit and use the success (and credit) to marginalize Baldoni and make it sound like he played no role in the success. In fact, the play was: the film was successful in spite of Justin Baldoni. That’s exactly what is playing out now. IEWU is a success. It made $50 million in its opening weekend, coming in second behind Deadpool & Wolverine (which made $54 million). To celebrate, People Magazine got a briefing from an “insider” who insists that Baldoni did something which has made everyone side with Blake? Hm.
The issues brewing behind the scenes of It Ends With Us surpass alleged creative differences between the film’s director Justin Baldoni and star Blake Lively, a source tells PEOPLE.
“All is not what it seems,” a set source tells PEOPLE. “There is much more to this story. The principal cast and [author] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him.”
Reps for Lively, 36, and Baldoni, 40, did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.
It Ends With Us opened to a strong $50 million at the domestic box office over the weekend, with Lively starring as Lily Bloom, a florist who falls in love with a neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni), and a toxic relationship forms. The cast also includes Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar, Hasan Minhaj, Isabela Ferrer, Alex Neustaedter, and more.
Rumors of discord behind the scenes grew prior to the film’s release as Baldoni did most of his press solo, and did not pose for pictures alongside the cast at the film’s New York premiere. Fans were also quick to spot that Lively, Hoover and Slate do not follow Baldoni back on Instagram. Reps for Slate, Sklenar, Minhaj and Ferrer, Neustaedter and Hoover did not respond to requests for comment.
Following a Hollywood Reporter story on Aug. 8 reporting there was “was a fracture among the filmmakers in the post-production process, wherein two different cuts of the movie emerged,” a source close to Baldoni attributed the discord to “creative differences” that had been “overblown” to PEOPLE Monday, claiming Lively “wants to direct the next movie, sidelining him and securing the rights from Colleen.”
But there has not been a discussion yet of a second movie, says a Hollywood source.
Baldoni told Variety his production company Wayfarer Studios has the option on adapting It Starts With Us but “I haven’t even begun to think that far ahead. I’m trying to stay in the present as much as I can.”
Reports of Baldoni’s alleged behavior surfaced Aug. 9, when the Daily Mail published a report alleging Baldoni was “chauvinistic” and “borderline abusive” on the set of It Ends with Us. The same day, Page Six reported Baldoni created an “extremely difficult” atmosphere behind the scenes for the entire cast.
[From People]
My perspective on this is multifold: I think it’s perfectly possible that Baldoni was rude to Blake or that he wasn’t the most perfect and capable director ever. I also think that Blake and Ryan Reynolds have clearly had their knives out for Justin for a while. Blake has not described what Justin did or said to her, so all we’re dealing with is what we’ve seen of all parties on the promotional trail. Blake has promoted IEWU like a frothy romantic drama, while Justin has promoted it by speaking with nuance about domestic violence. Justin understands that he’s going to be gone from any potential sequel too.
The vague insinuations are so irritating to me. It’s just a way to point the finger without backing it up with facts. Say what was done or said, or say nothing at all.
Exactly. At this point, if Justin’s behavior was abusive, then call out what he said and did specifically. There’s no way Blake and Ryan don’t have the power to do so. They have much more influence and money than him.
At this point, based on the major chasm between how Blake and Ryan are out here marketing this movie vs how Justin is, and the unwillingness to get specific about what they’re alleging he said/did, it really just seems like they clashed because they had VERY different visions for the film.
The whole thing has left a bad taste in my mouth towards Lively/Reynolds – it’s just too much like high school cliques for me.
I agree. It seems like Justin got the rights for the book and it was his project. Blake as the star got a producer credit and is throwing her husband’s weight around (on her own, she really isn’t that famous) to get her way.
The only reason I tend to side with Justin is because there have been no specifics about his behaviour and I appreciate he isn’t trying to romance-wash material about abuse.
@seaflower – agree..
That, and consider the sources: People, Daily Fail and Page Six? IDK…I’m more inclined to believe The Hollywood Reporter story. That being said, if he WAS abusive in any way that’s unacceptable but come on, we need more specifics.
Same. Say specifics with your chest. The whole leaking makes the leakers look petty and childish. Had he directed anything before? I can believe it was messy, but without specifics, it’s making him seem truly awful. Was he that terrible? Without specifics, how would one know? But it comes across as a smear campaign from Lively and Reynolds’s if there is nothing specific to base it on.
He never directed a movie before but he did a few episodes of Jane the Virgin and seems to have continued a good relationship with his former cast. I follow Justin on his Instagram and he has been promoting the movie on his own by going to different cities and doing premiers with Q&A’s on DV. Meanwhile it’s been a fashion show for Blake. The level of unprofessional behavior of using your PR team and insinuating behavior against Justin while the movie is debuting says a lot about Blake & Ryan. It looks like they hijacked this project from Justin and some members of the cast are following the money.
@Matilda He has directed movies before, Five Feet Apart and Clouds.
There have people on TikTok that have shared their experiences working with him, and it’s all been positive. He even wrote the whole crew a letter before the start of filming this movie.
Justin is not an A LISTER however he is a director, producer and actor with experience. He put this whole project together and got used as a vehicle for Lively to launch her Serious Actor Act 2.
When and if the sequel, It Starts with Us, gets done, we will be able to contrast and compare and see who really was at fault. I’m not surprised the rest of the cast is lining up behind Reynolds (make no mistake, this is about HIM, not her, having the power) as most of them are unknown and they have a shot at the sequel now that the first film is a financial success.
This reminds me of the time I was sitting through a enormously tedious union meeting in which half the board was refusing to let the other half run things (more or less) and a few of them were trying their best to imply that the treasurer did something shady, and one said, “You don’t even KNOW everything that man has done,” except they REFUSED to say anything whatsoever or prove their point. If you’ve got the truth and the evidence, why don’t you come out with accusations and proof, then?
(Also, dare I say it, Meghan vs. the royal staffers?)
She’s just a floating fashion faux pas, isn’t she? It would be really hard for any serious person not to be rude to that wannabe Southern Belle. Then imagine being ganged up on by Mr. Snarky Smirk Reynolds while dealing with her vapours. What a nightmare for Baldoni.
It’s funny that after the backleash for not addressing the topic of DV during the press tour, Lively finally posted about it on her socials. Her PR team did her job.
I side with Justin, Lively and Reynolds are smug and think too high of themselves. He thinks he’s Paul Newman after Deadpoo’ls success and she thinks she’s so edgy and witty but she’s not. I also find it funny that several years ago Lively called out to a journalist who ‘dared’ ask her about her outfit stating it wasn’t an appropriate question, yet again bases every press tour on her awful outfits.
And I don’t believe a word coming from People or Page Six or Deuxmoi because they’re all PR driven by the most powerful people and Justin isn’t one of them, so.
But luckily for Lively she has her fans who would jump to her defense even if she killed Bambi,
As far as I can tell, People magazine is basically Ryan Reynolds” mouthpiece at this point, so anything they say should be taken with a grain of salt.
It’s weird that they won’t say what actually happened. Blake and Ryan are the ones with the capital here, not Justin so IF there’s a fear of retaliation I don’t understand why. Again, Ryan’s fingerprints being all over this movie is a huge red flag to me.
Probably because nothing actually did happen that would paint Blake and/or Ryan in a favourable light.
Hopefully we’ll get the full story but I would not be surprised if this is nothing more B/R icing him out to get credit for the movie and eventually rights to the sequel. I mean look at the promo, he’s been completely left out and B/R have taken over and desperately been trying to tie it to D&W for their own “Barbieheimer” moment.
This is good gossip and I’m not really a fan of anyone involved in this.
However, the HW power imbalance is massive, BL and her husband really have the power to turn Baldoni’s career into smithereens. Whatever he did, I don’t think it’s a justification for all these character assassinations in the press.
Yeah this reeks of deliberate character assassination from BL and RR. SO far everything has been vague with no real info on what went down – its all whispers that they are fanning. The cast will side with whoever has the power to save their own careers.
Given that Baldoni is staying out of it and saying nothing only makes BL and RR look really bad and like bullies as you know all these ‘hints’ are coming from them.
There was someone on Reddit whose relative was on set, Baldoni isn’t squeaky clean either.
However, what we can gather from all these articles is that BL and RR would have feasted on anything abusive if there was such a thing. The fact that, as you say, they haven’t provided specific details about it seems to indicate the ‘golden’ couple is throwing their combined weight around to erase him from the project.
It’s character assassination plus blacklisting in all the same package, this sort of punitive behaviour reeks of bullying in a strong way.
Right and I feel like they’re attempting to characterize the power imbalance as the other way around? As if Baldoni has all the control, which is….weird.
That’s what is mostly unbelievable, I’ve no idea who this Baldoni is, never saw him anywhere but I’d have to live under a rock to not know who Ryan Reynolds is.
The power imbalance between BL/RR and Baldoni is immense.
Almost everyone seems to be shunning JB. I cannot imagine that there is no reason for this.
Ryan Reynolds is hyper involved with BL’s career to the point of writing dialogue in this movie. This is not normal, and I’d be upset if my coworker’s spouse were involved in my workplace like that.
This whole situation is making just about everyone involved with this movie look like a jerk.
As others have pointed out it could be as simple as not wanting to bite the hand that feeds them. It’s a tale as old as Hollywood itself–we’ve seen many actors side with directors & producers over other actors—or even just remain silent. They don’t wanna ruin what they see as lucrative relationships in a really competitive industry.
I thought this too. Maybe its junior high- but Jenny Slate and everyone- being totally silent. Everyone being in on the conspiracy about ganging up (all those mean women!) against the poor white man- he didn’t stand a chance.
Yes, i realize Ryan Reynolds has an indecent amount of power due to the deification within their own industry of commercial success.
But, i’m sorry, i’m not buying that the director guy is the victim.
The author of the book seems upset with him, too. Everyone has left this guy hanging out to dry. Something happened that made them all side with Lively and the author. They are all punishing him in a weird way. When people do that, it usually means that the person being shunned did something. Why is everyone on the project siding against him? Is any of the crew on his side? Maybe something will come out.
It’s jarring because Blake is acting so odd in terms of the material. Baldoni sounds smarter about it, but the book author is still taking her side.
Just want to add Justin is not white he’s Hispanic also Collen Hoover recently from protecting her son who sexually assaulted a girl in college and tried to pay her off.
Baldoni is not Hispanic! Why does anyone with a skin shade a bit dark gets categorised as such is something I’ll never understand.
He is italian and jewish – his dad is literally italian.
Hispanic is not a race. So even if he were Hispanic, it wouldn’t make him a person of color. He’s white and I’m not sure why that’s even being brought up.
That being said, I don’t believe for one second he did anything out of pocket. It would have leaked by know and all the pussyfooting is because there is nothing.
She’s sick and her style is TRASH! She looks a damn mess.
I’m so over Blake and Ryan. They have become insufferable.
Blake has promo’d her hair products during a movie that she framed as a rom com, asking everyone to wear their florals and bring their girlfriends! Trigger warnings were not give by anyone except Justin who accurately discussed how the movie addressed domestic violence.
Blake essentially wanted her Barbie moment and is being slaughtered on social media for starting the power struggle with Justin who was the director of the film, whose company’ also bought the rights to it in 2019. Everyone is siding with producer Blake because she has more industry power and is most likely handling the sequel. She buttered up to the author during filming and everyone wants in on the sequel so justin is def being iced out.
This is my take as well. I’m sorry but with the power in-balance of B/R v J, if J was really abusive or terrible on set, they could easily ruin him with little to no pushback. I don’t think this is any more than creative differences and everyone siding with the more powerful players.
Agree. It just feels more like they created ALL this drama around the movie to give it a PR bump because the reviews are… not great. JB wanted to highlight the DV and actually talk about it, versus Blake pushing hair care, flowers and completely whitewashing the plot. Blake absolutely wanted her barbie moment and it reeks of desperation.
Yeah Blake has always struck me as totally self-absorbed. She’s saavy in knowing how to make the most of what she has for success, but she is appears really self-absorbed in her own world. she has never really had the success that her husband had (mostly because she’s an average actress and really average pretty girl looks. she doesn’t have a striking look that makes her stand out.
Blake is kind of beige and boring. although she takes risks in fashion, she always pairs it with the most boring hair and making, turning what could be exciting into a yawn.
They are just going to smear him with vague abuse allegations and float off into the sunset with their couple goals box office hits. Sorta like the abuse allegations made against Meghan but no proof of said actions. It’s ridiculous and sad display of the power Reynolds has.
If Justin’s company owns the rights to the sequel, Blake better open her checkbook. She’d had pay more than he paid Hoover and definitely more than what it was originally worth. They wanted a hit, then pay big bucks for the sequel rights.
But he only has power if people pay to see his movies, right? If we all stop paying to see them does their power diminish?
Also here to say I will not be paying to see this movie. That also means no streaming.
Everything that I know of Colleen Hoover makes me think that alienating her might not be a bad thing.
@JP What is the gossip about Colleen?
I still maintain that the biggest red flag for me is Jenny Slate. Jenny is not someone who has a career that indicates she only cares about power in Hollywood and blockbusters or whatever connections she could make by being on Blake and Ryan’s side.
I think it makes sense that something happened and there’s a split between JB and Blake/Ryan. I can’t stand CH’s books so I’m biased against her. But Jenny Slate takes eclectic roles and has a career that is not dependent on proximity to power imo – so the idea that she’s biased by whatever connections Blake/Ryan may have is incredibly unlikely to me. Anyway her being Team Anti-JB is most telling to me and the biggest indicator that he isn’t just the victim of Blake wanting a Barbie moment or power disputes or her husband being too involved.
I’ve been on sets where directors are in over their heads and it can get unpleasant. It’s possible that’s the case here. It could’ve been an unpleasant situation all around. But that’s not quite the same as someone doing or saying truly terrible things that alienated everyone. Without specifics, it’s hard to say what happened here. The vague statements coming from sources is not helping.
I agree, Jais. Anyone else in this cast/crew, I can see them hitching themselves to the money for the sequel. But Jenny Slate is *so* not someone who gives a rat’s a$$ about that based on her career and life choices. The fact that she is siding with B and R makes me want to, as well. That being said, I am totally Team selling this as the DV story it is, so … call me Switzerland for now. BL is not someone who seems very deep or thinks about things (antebellum wedding, antebellum oh I’m sorry “southern” website, and her clothing choices in general), so I almost half think she doesn’t understand that this actually IS a story about domestic violence and instead thinks that its about a girl who works in a flower shop, torn between two guys.
When did Slate ever say she was anti-JB?
That this article refers to a man beating his wife as a “toxic relationship” tells us a) who this story comes from b) their approach to minimizing domestic violence c) that they know nothing about the power imbalance in domestic violence but continue to “both sides” it. Appalling.
Yes! This is a serious topic and the press is all about how Blake Lively looks!?! Why did she sign up to do this movie if she didn’t want to address the topic?
Yes, calling an abusive relationship a “toxic relationship” is a major red flag. It’s the same language people were using with Amber H. It’s an attempt to shift blame into both parties and minimize the harm of DV.
This whole situation is just bizarre to me. I have followed Justin on IG for years due to being a fan of Jane the Virgin. Granted, people may not always be what they seem, but he is very vocal about toxic masculinity and appears to be a great ally to women. This is not his first directing gig either. He is well liked and respected by cast mates and as a director on his previous projects.
He bought the rights to this book 5 years ago, and was planning to only direct the film. It was Colleen Hoover who insisted he also play the lead male role. He appeared on Colleen’s IG constantly over the years, and vice versa. He took a break from IG around September last year and started posting again a few months ago, which seems to coincide with the post-production timeframe of the film.
Everything so far points to issues starting during post, and not the filming itself. Apparently the bigger trades are looking into these allegations and a story will come out soon.
I’m REALLY hoping no bad stuff, MeToo, whatever, comes out for Justin. Odds these days are bad, but he has seemed like a nice dude and it does kind of smack of Blake smearing him vaguely right now more than “actually has proof he abused the cast and made them all hate him.”
This screams Entourage and the whole Boulevard of broken dreams storyline. Indy movie, talented director trying to make it, has to take on a famous actor to get it made, hollywood takes over and rebrands his movie….
Honestly this article says it better than I ever could. Also, huge Liz Plank fan and it’s been months since she and Justin have posted on their podcast together
https://www.laineygossip.com/should-blake-lively-be-vilified-not-sticking-landing-portrayal-domestic-abuse-survivor-on-it-ends-with-us-press-tour/78716
I’m also bothered by BL’s take on this movie. It’s so weird how when she is promoting it she doesn’t seem to use it for anything more than a PR campaign. And honestly the stuff about RR being involved, I dunno, just seems weird. I don’t know what happened but I’m not impressed with them for not addressing the seriousness of the movie. Meh. Jury’s out on JB too, but the approach the so called adults are taking on this feels childish. Like, if you’re going to call someone out, maybe be less petty and more clear in your actions? I like Taylor but maybe the people she surrounds herself with are just as petty and stuck in a high school mentality just as she is.
My theory is that from the start Lively was upset that she didn’t get the rights to make the movie and Baldoni did. I also think that Baldoni went full method acting on them when it was not necessary (not that method acting is ever necessary because it’s always involved when actors are playing *ssholes it seems) and it gave everybody a good reason to turn on him.
The worst about BL and the Hoover making this into a pseudo-SATC girls shoes flowers dresses superficial nightmare is that DV is about survival. It’s about getting out ALIVE. It should be about the very real mortal danger that women are facing and that KEEPS GETTING UNDERESTIMATED. This film could have helped, could have made some men understand- they won’t see it the way this is presented.
Otherwise, I am pleasantly surprised how many commenters online are being protective of Justin Baldoni and not falling for Blake‘s sh-t, even if it has hecking florals all over it. Been following him for years and he has always tried his hardest to educate himself, educate other men in the process (bless him), to listen and to learn and to grow and to advocate for those in need. And not just give a half-assed apology once people are calling them out, like the plantation couple.
Not sure why people are putting so much trust in Jenny Slate- I used to her, but much like Blake, her online promotion for the movie is exclusively… yes, you guessed it, pretty dresses. Maybe it feels good for her to be finally fitting in and belong to the in-crowd or something
I agree with you so much. This film could have been used to show the varied forms of abuse. And how hard it is to leave because you believe in the fairy tale. Having a real vision of what this means to so many woman is so important. And it seems like this character had the resources to leave, and she didn’t – that’s a really good avenue to explore – what happened? What was she afraid of?
Blake and Ryan are so boring, zero charisma, obviously no talent in acting, mediocre personalities. Why are they a thing – I do not understand. Is it her “fashion sense”? For me, the clothes Blake wears are wearing her and not the other way around. Most of the time too much for the occasion almost desperate begging to look at her – like a doll who was dressed up by a child. A pretty doll but nothing more. That she covers Vogue is a joke.
I’ve long despised that flat out greed isn’t given the recognition it deserves.
I perceive Ryan as accompanying his wife to all of her bestie’s shows and parties while silently watching and plotting his own grab for billions.
Not millions, billions.
I think of how they profited off and glorified a plantation wedding and how she furthered this theme with her outrageous ‘antebellum’ housewares and knick knacks.
Zero sensitivity to Black culture, just profit, folks!
And now how they are exploiting and profiting off of Domestic Violence.
Throwing the Director under the bus so they can instill rom com vibes?
And ‘Blake Brown’? Their hair care product rollout just couldn’t wait and they just had to release it while she publicly encouraged women to “grab their florals and friends” for movie night??
Omg. Just sick.
And of course he’s a Scab. Of course he wrote dialogue during the Writer’s Strike!
These two jumped too quickly. They snapped the ball without receivers.
It is my wish Justin the director as well as Domestic Violence get the recognition that can make positive differences.
Until proven otherwise- I think these two banged and no one wants to alienate RR. He has significant power in Hollywood and who wants to be on the losing team which is why the rest of the case has sided with BL.
I haven’t read the book and only seen the trailer but I would never have assumed it was about DV. Especially with BL coming out and saying grab your friends and wear your florals. That is weird as can be
More planted stories about how Justin was the problem coinciding with backlash getting louder about Blake and Ryan? How convenient. A video of a skit of some kind just hit the socials where Ryan interviews the actor who plays the older version of the teenage boyfriend and the comments on it are all about how tone deaf it is and how Blake’s promotion of a film dealing with DV is awful – and the comments are true, and Blake and Ryan know it.
I was never a big fan of theirs but after Ryan was out in the press highly praising Joe Alwyn as one of the best people he’d ever met and then the next day makes a show of unfollowing Joe on the socials when the Taylor break up occurred soured me on him. They’re doing the same thing here and it’s so juvenile.
I’m sure Justin had his moments in a high stress position but the fact he has kept his mouth shut and effectively removed himself from the situation says a lot. He is also the only one leveraging the platform this film can give to DV victims and survivors. The fact a Hollywood power player (and a woman at that!) is turning it into a springboard for her own line of products is beyond disappointing. It’s downright disgusting.
It is pretty gross she’s trying to launch her hair care line and live her garden party fantasy or something with these twee and bubbly, never ending, costume changes, instead of, I don’t know… talking about domestic violence and staying aware of the subject of the film.
Come on, if Justin has done something awful, why hide behind sources to float vague accusations that offer 0 specifics? Say it with your whole chest. Justin is a nobody in comparison to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. He is no Harvey Wienstein who can make or break your career at his whim. This tells me the clash between Blake and Justin is true but it’s not dramatic enough to give specifics out. As for the cast, another bunch of nobodies minus Jenny Slate and Hasan Minhaj, Minhaj still follows Justin on social media. I can see why entire core cast would pick the side of Blake on this. They want to be part of sequel and don’t want to lose connections. Like, Justin has nothing to offer to them in any shape or form. Justin is counting his money and will move on quietly. Doesn’t have a choice.
I think if they had something on Justin they would’ve released it to save her own ass because it’s not going well for Blake. There’s tons of posts about her plantation wedding, antebellum website, ignoring the DV aspect of the film while promoting her brand, and even fans of the book are complaining about her acting —saying that she is the same in every film.
This entire mess just is so unprofessional
All I know is her trench coat is GORGEOUS, but the outfit she’s wearing in the first photo is insane. What even is that?
Random question because the box office dailies on this movie looked weird AF compared to other films and for awhile were flat numbers. Like, flat numbers and pure zeroes trailing, almost as if they were estimates or were purchased all at once. Do studios ever buy a f*ck ton of tickets at once to create buzz for a movie and boost their opening weekend numbers? I know this is done a lot in other markets overseas, just not sure if it happens here (?) is it possible this movie isn’t as successful as they want us to think it is? Could there be differences in how it’s being marketed that are significant enough to cause this rift? There was already someone on reddit who said they worked on the movie and the budget was nowhere near what’s being reported-like they’re saying it cost 20-25 million but this crew person said it should be more than 40-50.
It just occurred to me—
You know when you point out a red flag to a friend about their partner, and your friend flips out on you b/c it hits too close to home?
In a story about a controling/domineering/toxic guy/abusive guy, in a story that deals with a woman whose agency is denied…. Do you think the director perhaps noted that the pushing in by Ryan, the overbearing mess of it all, might be tangentially of a type? And then the reaction was an eruption?
Interested to know if people who find this annoying similarly found the Florence Pugh / Olivia Wilde thing annoying? I didn’t know Florence from a bar of soap at the time and I found it highly annoying, just come out with your problem. This is mildly annoying but I like Blake, so I’m biased.
If no one at all is sticking up for Baldoni, either they’re all sheep or something’s not right there.
I could totally see that. Perhaps he dropped a truthbomb on BL, and that’s what “made her uncomfortable”.