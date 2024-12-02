Times: Prince Harry’s elitist ‘Polo’ series is a ‘make or break moment’

Tom Sykes is the Daily Beast’s “Royalist” columnist. He’s a well-connected British guy who used to be quite critical of Prince William and Kate, but nowadays, Sykes regularly writes pieces straight from Prince William’s ass/team. At least, that’s the only explanation for how increasingly unhinged the pro-Peg and anti-Sussex agenda has gotten over the years. Recently, Sykes has been writing pieces for the Times of London, which is known as pretty pro-Peg as well. The Times’ royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah has gotten many juicy exclusives from Kensington Palace, and she’s even interviewed William a few times. I’m just explaining how the royal-reporting sausage is made – I find it very curious that the Times is platforming another pro-Wales reporter/columnist and tasking Sykes with writing hyper-critical pieces about the Sussexes. That’s just what happened this weekend – Sykes previewed the Polo series and of course the article was just as obsessively nasty as possible. Some highlights:
A make-or-break moment: Polo, which arrives on Netflix next week, comes at a make-or-break moment for the Sussexes’ careers in Tinseltown. Since achieving early success with the Harry & Meghan documentary, released in December 2022, and Harry’s memoir, Spare, things have gone somewhat downhill. With the demanding costs of living in California, including up to an estimated $3 million a year on security alone, Polo is a bet they can ill afford to lose. What’s worked for Harry and Meghan so far is anything that closely involves their own lives. When they step back, their content tends to flail. The Polo trailer doesn’t bode too well on this front. Although Harry and Meghan’s roles as executive producers are flagged in the opening seconds, neither features in person.
Polo is an elitist sport!! But polo is also emphatically exclusive, carbon-heavy and elitist, all labels that the couple have studiously sought to avoid. Amateur players often cycle through three or four “ponies”, as the horses used in the game are known. The barrier to entry is high: prices for ponies start at about $10,000 and reach $200,000 or more for “high-goal ponies”. High-scoring players use a “string” of as many as ten ponies per match. “You can’t play a sport that costs a minimum $2 million a year to participate in and pretend to be the height of empathy and authenticity,” says Paula Froelich, an entertainment correspondent and editor for the US cable channel NewsNation.
Netflix executives are mad! The trailer has added fuel to Hollywood rumours that executives at Netflix are not particularly happy with the documentary’s laser focus on the Argentinian player Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, who was once almost a big deal, instead of Harry, 40. Nacho’s name will be familiar to anyone who read too many US style and fashion magazines in the early Noughties. Handsome and nattily dressed, Nacho was a fixture on the fashion party circuit and is a regular sparring partner for Harry. He is perfectly nice to interview but, you have to wonder, if he failed to make it big 20 years ago, why make him the focal point of a lavish production today?
Will the Sussexes renew their deal with Netflix? The ultimate stakes here are whether Meghan and Harry will be able to renew the reported $100 million deal they signed with Netflix in 2020, or find another similarly lucrative landing pad elsewhere. Jim Janowitz, a senior partner at the New York law firm Pryor Cashman and a legendary figure in the world of US entertainment law, told me in 2020, when Meghan and Harry signed with Netflix, that it was a great deal for them but that renewal would hinge on them doing “good things”. If they did not deliver, he said, “then the first money will be the last money”. Four years later, what is his take? “I believe things are following the trajectory I thought likely,” he says. “The excitement about them is diminishing. Harry’s book was successful, and a good book, due in large part to the work of his collaborator [the ghostwriter JR Moehringer], but he can’t do that again.”
People roll their eyes at the Sussexes! Froelich says there are even rumours that some power players in Hollywood who were formerly enamoured of the couple will no longer take Meghan’s calls personally, noting bluntly: “This is what happens when you haven’t actually made money — you fall [down] the totem pole of importance. People in LA roll their eyes at them. Harry understands his popularity is tied to things like Invictus Games — a charity he started that [really] helps people,” Froelich said. But, she warns, Invictus alone won’t be enough to change the trajectory of the couple’s narrative in the US. “The only story the world wants to see from them now is if they make nice with their families.”
Anyone who believes that Harry and Meghan’s popularity hinges on whether or not they capitulate to the left-behind Windsors or the psychotic Markles is simply a hater. That’s not genuine analysis. None of this is – how many “make or break” moments have the Sussexes had in the past five years? And they’ve never broken. It’s a constant stream of “well what if his book bombs” and “but what have they done other than that enormously successful docuseries” and “so one successful podcast, what else??” Sykes and Froelich want to shift the goalposts forever without acknowledging that Harry and Meghan managed to thrive when the entire British media and monarchy went out their way to try to destroy them. The fact that the Sunday Times hired Sykes to write this seething piece about an upcoming polo docuseries on Netflix is actually pathetic. Oh, and the Nacho slander is bizarre – Nacho is famous, he has lucrative international sponsorships and he’s the professional polo player most people know.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Netflix.
I will watch it.
I can’t wait to watch it, TEAM SUSSEX 😍😍
I’ll watch and rewatch
I will watch it.
I will never tire of pics of Harry and Nacho.
It’s only make or break for the British media. If they don’t resign a content contract no one will think it’s odd, at least no one sane, because the entire industry has changed from a streaming perspective in the last 5 years. It’s becoming clear that the Sussexes are settled and I think that’s terrifying to them. They’re working separately, they’re successful separately, Harry still pursuing his lawsuits, and they seem financially stable. I also don’t get the Nacho slander, I won’t pretend that I am some expert in Polo, but from what I understand he is a BIG DEAL. Like if they did a documentary on basketball or tennis that prioritized LeBron James or Serena Williams would it be the same argument?
Wasn’t Nacho the face of Ralph Lauren Polo for several years?
He still is, I think. If I recall correctly, he has also released fragrances for the brand, one of which (the proceeds) benefits Sentebale.
The visceral hate and racism in this article took my breath away. Wow – just wow.
That’s how jealousy looks and sounds, WILLIAM IS SEETHING 😂😂
So much disrespect for Nacho Figueras. Disgusting. The guy is a legend.
It’s weird how we don’t get lectures about how elitist and out of touch it is to play polo when William and Charles do it…
Yeah. And given that this article claims: “You can’t play a sport that costs a minimum $2 million a year to participate in and pretend to be the height of empathy and authenticity,” PW needs to give up his new buzzword “empathy” then.
The use of William’s new buzz words was transparent right? And hilarious. Willy is saying Empathy is mine, Harold, just like Africa.
Netflix has a very well received and popular documentary about Formula 1. What does the BM think about that? Carbon friendly? Certainly not. Million dollar industry, what does a race car cost? The drivers either come from very rich families or are extremely talentend so they will find a billionaire sponsor. Just like Polo.
But Polo is elitist. Right.
Sorry, wasn’t Sykes also responsible for the article on the Polo trailer a week ago where the significant criticism was exactly the opposite, that the sport isn’t just for the rich anymore, and what a missed opportunity that part wasn’t being covered in the documentary? A “former friend” of Harry was quoted saying, “The irony is that polo is actually a surprisingly inclusive sport these days”, etc.
Also, doesn’t seem to get mentioned in these articles, but my guess is Netflix is very satisfied that Suits was the most streamed show on the platform in 2023, accounting for more than 50 billion minutes of viewing time. I’m sure it’s renewed popularity had nothing whatever to do with Meghan’s role as part of the show (/s).
Or how elitist and out of touch it is to earn millions just by an accident of birth and no merit.
Living in castles, owning jewels so valuable that you usually wear replicas and having a golden carriage seems a bit more elitist to me, but what do I know.
@Windyriver, it’s the avocados, all over, again.
You can’t play a sport that costs a minimum $2 million a year to participate in and pretend to be the height of empathy and authenticity,” says Paula Froelich, an entertainment correspondent and editor for the US cable channel NewsNation
“NewsNation”? This is the first I’ve ever heard of this channel. And I say this as an American. Who?
It’s interesting that Sykes couldn’t get anybody with any real connections in the entertainment industry to speak to him for this piece. Just a journalist for a cable news channel and an entertainment lawyer. He obviously has no connections in Hollywood. Maybe the Netflix deal will be renewed, maybe it won’t. I fail to see that either way it will be a catastrophe for a white British millionaire prince and his wife who I’m sure have savings and investments. When they left the UK in 2020 they said they wanted to be financially independent, they wanted freedom to make their own decisions. They have achieved that all this concern trolling by Sykes is ridiculous.
@Julia the sales from Spare should’ve set them up for many years and they have a lot of people around them who are excellent at investing so I’m sure their stable which as you said is what t they wanted and that’s what really pisses the UK media off so they create all these new goalposts the Sussexes must hit but Harry himself said a couple years ago that they are farther along than he thought they’d be and he’s proud of them for being able to create the life they wanted for their familh away from all of that toxic mess.
Not surprising. She was a NYPost gossip columnist at Page Six before leaving to publish a book…and then basically fell into journalism obscurity before resurfacing at…NewsNation? Onward and downward, I guess.
News nation is one of those right or Fox channels. I only know of its existence because there were a few crazy interviews during the election from right wing nuts.
Sykes scraped the barrel for this.
They’re just writing to the fact that most people don’t understand production and how it works.
I LITERALLY renewed my Netflix to watch this…
So did I 🤩!!
William was playing polo just last year, when Kate presented the trophy, he bolted out of there, after she kissed him.
What’s always left out of these articles about the Sussexes relationship with Netflix is that it’s pretty obvious that they are personal friends with Netflix’s co-ceo Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant. Meghan was with them at that Beyonce concert, they were together at that book store opening, and Ted himself did an interview where he talked about how being out with Meghan was different to any other star because of the way people react to her. Now does that mean they wil continue this deal? No. Streaming has changed a lot and who knows what type of partnership Archewell wants going forward but this idea that Netflix’s brass is so mad at them and Hollywood rolls their eyes at them is so laughably wrong.
Not only are H&M friends with Ted but they are also really close with Paramount CEO Brian Robbins and his wife and they’re all part of that exclusive powerful Montecito community with Oprah, Kevin Costner, etc and the British media HATES that and thus continues to ignore it or reference it with snide and tears (remember tomineys insane rant about how are they freinds with the ceo of paramount after south park zomg????).
ALL OF THIS!!!
RIGHT?? I wish Hollywood rolled its eyes at me the way it rolls its eyes at Meghan, lol. She’s traveling on private jets to movie premieres, she’s friends with CEOs who are major power players in the entertainment industry, etc. Remember when they all said that Oprah couldn’t stand Meghan anymore and now Oprah is featuring more products from Meghan on her Favorite Things?
They really really hate that H&M have powerful and influential friends.
I dont know if they’ll do another Netflix deal, as you and others have said, streaming has changed a lot and I feel like the days of the hundred million dollar deals are kind of over. And maybe H&M don’t want to continue working with Netflix and want to point their work in a different direction. Time will tell.
If they dont’ have another deal though, I think it will likely be mutual and not because Netflix hates them.
I’m still slightly freaked out by the fact that Brian Robbins was on “Head of the Class,” an old Howard Weissman sitcom.
PH doesn’t do just IG, but if he did it would still be FAR more than the people who criticize him have ever done for anybody. If the book was only successful because of the ghostwriter, why didn’t the guys other collaborations break all kinds of records?>
If all Harry ever did was Invictus and the record breaking Spare and all Meghan ever did was Suits and her record breaking addition of British Vogue. That would be more than Sykes or this Newsnation woman will ever achieve in a lifetime so they should take several seats.
Why not write the London Times?
Tabloids are hurting, nothing new to write about the new to write about the Sussexes, the BRF look like death warm over.
Hello Magazine and their Tabloid newspaper owner are cutting staff.
Harry’s going to be at the NYT Dealbook Summit this week and he was in NY two months ago, how are these people still saying that Harry only has Invictus? Harry’s book was the biggest memoir last year, Meghan has a new podcast deal and her cooking show hasn’t come out yet, how is POLO make or break for Harry and Meghan? The piece is very weird and shows that the British press have no idea what’s going on Harry and Meghan’s life.
The last line was it for me. Claiming that all the world wants is to know if they make nice with their family! That is definitely the drum the BM/rota has been beating lately. They want that so they can have more access to the Sussexes. But no that’s not what the world wants. The world wants Meghan to drop her lipstick color and her cooking show.
Among the many problems Sykes and his type have is that they can’t put H&M into one specific category. They write as if H&M are struggling actors trying to make it big in Hollywood and Archewell and IG are just waitressing jobs until they catch a break. But there really isn’t a generic narrative that fits H&M – they’re doing things their own way.
6 words to kill that hit piece:
NYT Bestseller POLO by Jilly Cooper.
(people LOVED that series and will enjoy TF out of an insider peek)
Yeah the British media is aching for the Sussex’s to fail and come back to work for the monarchy do they can have access and make money off of them. This is why they keep foaming at the mouth about whether the Netflix contract will continue and they keep alluding to it not be renewed. They think if the Sussex’s don’t renew the Netflix contract somehow they’ll be broke and have to come back. Not likely at all. They will have enough invested.
Yeah and I only enjoy Drive to Survive because I have an F1 car parked on my driveway and it’s such an accessible sport.
I’ll be watching this before going out to check on my ponies.
They’re clearly never going to drop the ‘they almost broke’ storyline. H&M and their accountants and team know the score on their finances and business dealings and I’m pretty confident none of them are overly worried.
Exactly!! I was thinking about how well Drive to Survive has done – and that sport is as elitist as it gets! The series may not be well done, let’s wait and see (I’m not particularly interested in Polo so I won’t be watching), but if it’s anything like DTS, people will love it
Perfect point…👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
They must really be scared that Polo will be a hit. So childish and obvious with their ridiculous targeting of the Sussexes. I mean who hasn’t seen through this by now? Anyone?
Pegs will gnash his teeth to grit and pull out each of his carefully placed comb-over hairs if this Polo series becomes a hit. He just cannot fathom why everything Harry touches turns to gold.
The tabs have certainly been advertising it here, perhaps Harry should thank them for it.
Exactly what I was thinking, @sunnyside up. “Polo” is getting a boatload of free publicity off the toxic BM.
My god these people sure like push lies while ignoring that the extremely successful projects of the Sussex’s blow the lazy 🍑 working royals out of the water.. seriously Peggy was beaten by every geriatric working Royal and he cost the country a small fortune and has done nothing but run his hate campaign against his accomplished brother.. fyi the Sussex’s will be perfectly fine even if Netflix doesn’t renew, there is more than one streaming service not to mention cable channels that would gladly purchase Archewell productions created content. I am certainly watching the Polo show along with everyone else.
It won’t be elitist anymore when it’s William who will be playing polo I’m sure. These people just love to embarrassed themselves every day.
I don’t think Sykes has seen anything more than the trailer, like the rest of us. In an interview, Nacho said that the documentary was not about Harry, or him. So he doesn’t know what he’s talking about or what the series is about. I know that two of the people covered are a father and son on opposing teams which was part of the promotion material. Is Sykes not embarrassed to write such bitchy hit pieces? I can see him panning a series after it has been released, but he is panning a production that is not even show yet. Obviously no one from Netflix will speak to him.
Not even a polo player will speak to him. As far as I can see no source speaking to him has any clout,influence or knowledge about Harry, Polo, Nacho, or Netflix.