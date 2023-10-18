Princess Kate & William ‘argued for years’ over George attending Eton

For years and years, whenever anyone spoke about Prince William and Kate’s laziness, we were huffily told that they are “hands-on parents” who prioritize their children’s school runs. That worked for a while, but that excuse is already wearing thin, as more royal experts and royal commentators speak openly about William and Kate needing to do more, travel more, be seen out and about more. The current drama is Kate’s upcoming absence from the Singapore Earthshot Awards in November. The official excuse is that Kate is staying home to “support” George as he takes some kind of important test. The excuses came thick and fast: George has to take this test because something something he’s going to Eton! For years, Kate has gotten “her way” on her kids’ education, but they’re getting to the age where royal protocol demands that the kids go to boarding school. Kate really thought she could keep up the “I have to do the school run” excuse until Louis left for university.
Apparently, Prince William and Princess Kate have argued for a long time over whether Prince George, 10, should attend Eton College, where his dad and uncle Prince Harry were pupils in their school days.
“Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy. Plus, she’ll miss George desperately,” a source said (via OK! US). “She and William argued about it for years, but he has finally won.”
However, George himself is reportedly happy about the move, which may happen when he is old enough to attend the institution. “He wants to be just like his father,” the source said, adding that though Kate “finally gave in, she’s still heartbroken.”
Another reason for the Princess’ reluctance was her own bad experience at boarding school. “She was horribly bullied at her first boarding school, and can’t bear the thought of George suffering through that,” the source continued.
They pointed out that George will easily be able to visit home since he’ll be living close by, but said that this wasn’t quite enough to convince the Princess of Wales.
“There’s also the worry that William will insist the other two kids be shipped out next,” the source said. “Kate knows this is all part of her ‘royal duty,’ but there’s a lot of tension between her and her husband right now.”
Yeah, I genuinely believe that William and Kate have fought about the kids’ education, and I believe that Kate doesn’t want to send any of the kids to boarding school, ever. This is why Kate largely got “her way” on the kids’ early education, because eventually the institution would put its foot down and say that George has to go to Eton, period, the end. The trade-off might be that Charlotte and Louis don’t have to go to boarding school, but it will be interesting to see that play out in real time. Kate has made it perfectly clear that she’s going to use her kids as her biggest excuse for not working until they’re all in their 20s.
Ugh, he’ll become just as self-centered and snobby as William there. Britain is run through elite cronyism, and Eton is the epicenter, where the peer network of snobbery and nepotism really starts. Actually agree with Kate on this.
Sure but this is all inevitable and predetermined. Why would Kate think she has any say? Or honestly why would him being a massive snob be a problem for her?
Yeah, this is an archaic institution. It’s seems unlikely that Kate would ever really have a say in where George goes to school. And if she thought she had a say, then she massively misjudged. Obviously, I think a mom should have a say but that’s just not going to happen with the Windsors and the BRF.
Because literally the only thing she and the Midds brought to the table was their “refreshing” middle class lifestyle. The way the tabloids covered their engagement, someone thought that that had marketing value for the Royal Family in terms of mollifying people who might otherwise have republican sympathies. If the very idea that her “middleclassness” is good for the royals goes away, she has no value, no leverage, no stability.
And I definitely don’t have a stake in Kate getting what Kate wants. It’s more like giving George a chance to be more normal and not end up like his father.
@Shawna I see what you’re saying and that was ALWAYS the problem with that narrative about Kate bringing a “middle class sensibility” or whatever to the monarchy – because Kate doesn’t WANT to bring that sensibility. She married William because she wanted to be a royal; her family wanted to be royal-adjacent. So the PR push about her being so middle class has always somewhat backfired because Kate doesn’t WANT to be middle class.
So now we’re seeing that play out here. She may know that she has to pretend to be so middle class and pretend to fight the idea of Eton, but she wants George to be Eton. She’s not part of that old school aristo circle, but by god her kids are going to be.
That’s why I would have expected Kate and Carol to want George to go to Eton. Because it’s the poshest and snobbiest. But maybe they’d prefer him to be at home to have more influence over him. If he’s at boarding school and dividing his holidays 50-50 between William and Kate, that’s not a lot of time with each.
It probably won’t be that different from what’s going on now. There seem to be plenty of breaks in the school year in the UK. And Eton is right there, just a few miles from the Windsor estate. It’s not like he’d have to spend time traveling hundreds of miles to get home.
See my comment above responding to Bettyrose about why they’d want to be anti-Eton.
Or maybe with George at home they have the continuing excuse to do f all.
Kate is a social climber. Of course she wants George to go to Eton! She wants ‘posh’ 24/7 365 and to mix with the ‘right’ people. She didn’t work this hard to rise above her station to want her kids to run with the plebs, god forbid!
Yeah, Kate’s not wrong here.
Who thinks shipping a 10 year old (or 11 or any under-high-school age) kid off to boarding school is a good idea or a good look? It seems like only among the British aristo set does that NOT look like child neglect and abandonment. The rest of the world sees it as the sh;tty parenting cop out it is.
I think he would be 12 or 13 when he actually goes, and Kate attended boarding school herself, so its not outside the realm of her experience. And Eton isn’t exactly the other end of the earth from Windsor.
I agree DK. It’s a very young age to basically have your kids not live with you anymore. I went to boarding school at 14 and I’m not sure if I could if would be able to send my kids off at that age.
12/13 basically is the start of British high school. Their education system is structured differently.
Eton starts at age 13. William and Harry went to another boarding school, Ludgrove from the age of 8. But they went home for weekends.
I went to boarding school at 11 (normal in my country, all the best schools were boarding/missionary schools). It was a wonderful experience and my best friends today at 60 are from those days. Just because it isn’t the norm in the US, we shouldn’t boarding school is always terrible.
I liked that green dress on her! Why doesn’t she wear more things like that? That’s her real style
Me too. And the Institution Put the foot down? Many Royals were at Gordounston, the Queen was home schooled. Only William and Harry were at Eton.
George should go to a modern school, with boys and girls. And Eton should be closed down forever.
I was going to point to Gordounston to show that it’s not like there’s a Royal Tradition of heirs going to Eton. It’s just that William went and he wants his son to go, Kate’s opinion doesn’t matter.
But this is what Kate (& her mother) wanted–this is their entry to the ‘upper’ classes. That’s why Kate was sent to Marlborough. That’s why Kate socialized with these people. All I can think of is what Kaiser suggested–with the kids away at boarding school, where’s Kate’s excuse for not working now? She’s not needed for those oh-so-important school runs.
At this point, George just probably wants to get away from both of his parents and their constant fighting.
Those poor little human sheilds I would want to get away from those parents too.
That’s what I thought about the comment about him wanting to go. Sounds like he’s excited to leave an uncomfortable atmosphere.
George, who is supposedly nervous just at being tested, is “happy” to be shipped off to boarding school?
Well, supposedly he wants to to be just like his father which is not a good sign at all. The last thing this family needs is another rage monster.
And who will hold his hand before tests while he’s at boarding school?
Shipped off? Isn’t it practically walking distance?
Yeah, they’re talking like Kate will see George once a year. He’s going to Eton. You can basically see it from Windsor castle (I think you can actually see it, but someone with more Windsor knowledge than me will have to confirm.)
Yes, it’s literally walking distance, I’ve walked it myself. It’s just a leisurely stroll over the river.
She’s lucky it’s not Gordonstoun really, that was the “tradition” before William and Harry.
I believe also she doesn’t want him to go because then she would have more free time and they would expect her to do more photo ops and such. Her idea of modernizing the monarchy is all of the perks and none of the work. Welfare at its finest.
Exactly this. If all the kids go to boarding school then it’s only 7 more years of using the kids as an excuse for not working much. Personally as a parent I could not send my kids to boarding school so young but I can’t believe any of this is a shock to Kate. She had to know the boys at least would go to Eton. Curious if Charlotte will be kept home. Maybe that’s a battle Kate could win.
Yep. George going to boarding school is one less school drop off she can use as an excuse to not cut more ribbons. All of the kids are in school now, George is almost a teenager, she should be “working” more. The sovereign grant keeps increasing while the royals to less work.
Hmm. . “Kate knows this is all part of her ‘royal duty,’ but there’s a lot of tension between her and her husband right now.”
They are really ratcheting up the marital discord angle.
My eyebrows practically shot to my hairline when i read the last part. I hope they tell us more haha. This is the royal drama i live for
Yeah, they’re saying it out loud more and more lately. Very interesting.
“Another reason for the Princess’ reluctance was her own bad experience at boarding school” First of all, there are rotten kids at every school, and second of all, she never actually boarded at a boarding school, did she? She was always a day student, which would make that part of her argument irrelevant. If she’s just a mom who doesn’t want to send her child away for weeks at a time, then that’s fine and that’s probably the only normal thing about her.
The boarding school bullying was said to be stuff put in her bed, but that doesn’t jive with her actually being a day student. Some reporter didn’t get that story straight and now it’s part of the collective lore that Kate was bullied.
No, I think she did board. There’s a weird story about this bc it keeps changing – she went to one school as a day student, and that was when she was bullied* and then she switched to boarding – not sure if she was a day student at Marlborough and then switched to boarding or if she completely switched schools.
*the bullying story has changed over the years, what I initially remember hearing ages and ages ago was that she felt isolated and left out because she was one of the few day students, so that was why she started boarding. That makes more sense to me.
I mean it might not be true but generally I have always heard that she boarded for at least part of high school.
The bullying story was debunked, but that was over a decade ago so the new kate followers wouldn’t know of this.
She was a day student at the school where she was said to have been bullied which was a made up story about her bed. Although someone else who was there said she didn’t understand why Kate failed to make a single friend there.
She boarded at Marlborough where she wasn’t one of the popular people, but was liked. It was claimed the end of school year book listed her as most likely to be loved by everybody.
Not being horrible but that kid George…. he’s always so serious and never looks happy or has kind eyes. Maybe he’s got a lot on his shoulders???,
The way royal kids are used and abused is a very big reason to abolish the monarchy.
I couldn’t agree more with you…
I do not like his parents but I think he may have a sensitive and introverted nature. We tend to see him when he’s on show and he may not be comfortable in the spotlight.
Honestly, I don’t care. This is giving SAHM/mommy wars vibes. She works some, maybe to the extent it suits her bandwidth and personality. The monarchy isn’t what it once was so I don’t get the demands to “work moarrrrrr”. I am more of a Harry and Megan fan, but I just don’t get all the anger about this. People do what works for them w regards to family and work.
Because she’s literally being paid to work by the British people. Her multiple homes, extensive wardrobe, multiple vacations, jewelry, botox, every exercise class she takes, her cars-it’s all from the taxpayer. Her job is to represent the monarchy and her country, and show the f up to ribbon cuttings and chicken dinners and art fairs and tree plantings multiple times a week. She knew when she married him that this was the gig. If she wanted to just be a wealthy SAHM she should have gone after someone else.
EXACTLY. she gets millions in duchy funding and the tradeoff is that she WORKS. She’s not a rich SAHM.
No clue what’s really going on here, but since I didn’t have time to comment when this all came up before re: George’s test, I will say this. When I first heard about it, it reminded me of when myself and some of my siblings were first diagnosed with learning disabilities and/or adhd and were struggling a bit with things like testing and having accommodations put in place, especially for tests. Given George’s and the family history of dyslexia at minimum, it immediately pinged my spidey senses as possibly something likely that was at play. My parents were very involved and had to be at that point whereas normally they both might have taken off on a work trip without a second thought. It also could be part of the back and forth on what school environment is best for him.
NOT a fan of Will and Kate, but I do suspect it’s possible this is part what’s going on and certainly two things can be true at once.
Also: Kate will also prob avoid work once she becomes a grandmother to “help”. That said, not sure that’s not preferable to hiring more nannies (not that there’s ANYTHING wrong with that), as people only go around once and the chance for grandkids and grandparents to spend time together can be fleeting. However if that’s the case, maybe the taxpayer amount that supports the princess of wales should be reduced or eliminated.
I personally think the monarchy should never have existed and should be abolished.
I also think it’s no biggie if these two are having issues and want to live separately or even get divorced.
I think at the latest, next time Will is in the USA to get “America on side” he should go rogue and meet Harry and say “hey we’re family let’s forget all the rest of this Firm stuff and I’m sorry” and then try to heal their family from there. I think he will really regret it later if he doesn’t. He and his father are listening to way too many handlers and people who do not have their best interests at heart.
Unless William apologizes to Meghan and is honest about all he has done against her, it won’t really matter what he says to Harry.
William can’t apologise to Meghan until he is free to blame it all on Kate.
While blaming Kate would likely work with the BM, Meghan has seen it all behind the scenes. He could not just blame Kate when apologizing to Meghan. She knows what’s he’s done. All that she has ever said about him was “he’s your brother.”
William can’t just meet harry. Harry made it clear his.brother needs to apologize to meghan
Harry’s children all already growing up not knowing him. I firmly believe he doesn’t want to know them hence Meghan and Harry not bringing them to the UK among other things such as not having a safe place to live and the security issue.. Why subject your innocent children to all that negativity. Until he apologizes to Meghan he won’t see them.
Don’t be ridiculous Marie Claire UK. George will go to Eton and Louis too. Kate really messed up her life by thinking she could have a carbon copy of her childhood and then get to play dress up as a royal once a week and on the occasional holiday. And another thing, Marie Claire UK, exactly when would George go to Eton other than “when he is old enough to attend the institution”? But interesting to see the groundwork being laid for another marital issue between the Wales. Did we have “arguments over the children’s education” on our splitsville Bingo cards?
Exactly my thoughts. This feels like an authentic dispute. And what’s this? Kate not deferring to her husband about how to raise his precious heir? Wow, not exactly the picture of the dutiful royal wife.
Every time I see their eldest I cannot help but think of the actor/comedian, Louie Anderson.
Yep, me too. He looks exactly like a young Louie.
Wow more insight into the Keen’s marital problems. Maybe this is all made up but somehow I don’t think so. Is this Kate trying to make William look bad for leaving her “heartbroken” or Wills making Kate look bad for putting a foot wrong (and opposing the heir going to Eton is most definitely putting a foot wrong).
Are they any black,brown kids at Eton?
Yes there are.
They say that 19% of the students are Black, Asian and ethnic minorities. I think that’s pretty recent.
George is the future king and his path was already set, including Eton. I think this is coming out because George seems he is not being prepared for the job he will one day have and the Firm is putting its foot down. Since there is a shortage of “working” royals Charlotte and will be expected to fall in line.
The only way Kate will stop using the kids as an excuse not to work when they’re in their twenties is if there are grandkids by then.
So there is a lot of tension between them and the fliers were recently posted around Middleton community about failed business and blaming Ma Middleton. Hmmmmmmmm, the groundwork has begun for sure.
I don’t think this is the crux of the marital dispute. Of course Kate wants George to go to Eton – any other institution would have boarding requirements as well… and not be as prestigious or elite. There is a marital dispute afoot though and whatever is happening in the background, the result is William has never tried to formulate a “personality” outside of his marriage (Kate has done a better job at this — as she is the one who pulls more attention.) William has realized that kate has spent too much time in the sunshine, so its time for her to step back — while at the same time not working less? So this is where we start to see William as global ambassador, friend of the earth, and a shining star in America (hahaha… right?!) The slow roll out for the press digging into Kate in order to elevate William begins.
Hmm, maybe that’s part of the strategy. Kate does more work in the Uk while William the global statesman does more international work. A way to keep them working but apart. Seems short-sighted though.
My daughter at not quite 2 yrs old had almost the exact same dress as Charlotte is wearing. Is that a Kate thing or British thing to dress older girls as toddlers? Of course Kate wants to use the kids as her excuses, of course Willy wants boarding school for them and of course WanK fight about it. I’ve no doubt they fight about nearly everything. Hopefully their children will be able to stop the dysfunctional family cycle. Growing up with SM as it is the 3 innocents will know there are other ways to live.
I don’t believe for one second kate doesn’t want her kids to have a “royal upbrining” with all the trappings or that she even cares for her kids day by day. Look at the way she and william dresses those kids, bleaches their hair, and photoshops their images. this modernizing their family is all a bunch of crap and they’re doing a disservice to their kids by using them as human shields to skirt their responsiblities. these kids are being raised to be insular and think they’re better than others, just like *both* there parents was.
btw, there is absolutely no way kate had this amazing childhood. i think it’s the exact opposite. she had a childhood from hell. her parents essentially acted like p*mps in their attempt to move up socially. if you need to go so hard to convince that everything in your life and family is perfect, it really isn’t.
I think she has no idea what a normal and healthy family life would look like. She was characterized as a “mummy’s girl” and while Carole and Mike were ambitious, they also made sure their children never heard the word “no”. All the vacations, all the new sporting equipment, the children were indulged at every turn and didn’t exactly kill themselves in school to be treated that way.
Carole seems to have narcissistic tendencies, with Kate being the golden child. They seem coo dependent (except Pippa), so I wouldn’t have wanted to be anywhere near that.
I think the ONLY reason Kate doesn’t want those kids to go to boarding school is because she uses the school run as an excuse to not work. She’s too much of a snob to not want George to go to Eton (this is part of what she’s worked for, remember) and even without Eton, the kids were always going to boarding school, like she did.
So yeah if there are “tensions” over where the kids go to boarding school my guess is its about Charlotte.
Absolutely, and the first school she went to, Downe House, is an all girls version of Eton. The one she ended up at is every bit as snobby as all the others. Merely being co-ed does not make it not snobby. There was a point in the early 2010s where Marlborough had churned out Kate, Samantha Cameron, and the wife of the leader of the opposition. And they also wear uniforms – girls are expected to wear floor length black skirts. By all accounts, William disliked *boarding* at a very young age, but *liked* Eton. Also, Kate boarded at her grammar school.
A minor disagreement here@becks1; I think she’s reserving the major showdown for Louis. He’s her baby, her golden “I need to stay home” ticket, her last chance to make excuses. Charlotte will go to school with children of the aristocracy, no matter where she goes it will be posh. She will accomplish what Kate has not; entree to that high status group of aristos. Living vicariously!
oh I think she’s definitely going to fight for Louis. Maybe to keep him home, maybe to send him to Marlborough, something. And Charlotte will go to a posh school for sure.
But one thing is clear – George was always going to Eton and Kate wants that just as much as William does.
didn’t William and Harry board before Eton? or am I misremembering?
Harry and William boarded prior to Eton at Ludgrove starting at age 8.
I have to question why this story is out now because Kate and William and George already attended Eton for a visit so the decision is made. Especially since the alleged reason for taking the test and missing Singapore is because George needs to take this test get into Eton. (Despite this not being the entrance exam and only being an assessment)
I think Kate’s plan b is to send them to a school outside of London, so her excuse for not being around is because she’s always traveling to visit the kids. But that won’t happen and George will definitely go to Eton.
But is think she has no problem with them actually being away, she just needs to used them as her excuse for not doing anything.
It’s a slight detail, but George needs to take these ISEB assessment tests, regardless of the private school he plans to attend when he turns 13, day school or boarding school.
Kate took these tests as did William at the time. The main difference is that now they are taken & scored by a computer.
Again, these measurement tests can be taken anytime between Oct5 and June30 & last 2hr25mn(5 sessions) . They score English & Math levels to see how a kid fares compared with his age group. They also score verbal and nonverbal reasoning skills to try to detect outstanding students.
George didn’t attend boarding school at 8/9 like his parents or Uncle Harry, but I don’t think it’s because Kate said No. I believe professionals (psychologists, teachers, counselors…) probably said he wasn’t ready. George appeared in most photos of 2/3 years ago as a very shy & insecure child, and most of these schools are tough on the kids.