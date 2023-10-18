Princess Kate & William ‘argued for years’ over George attending Eton

For years and years, whenever anyone spoke about Prince William and Kate’s laziness, we were huffily told that they are “hands-on parents” who prioritize their children’s school runs. That worked for a while, but that excuse is already wearing thin, as more royal experts and royal commentators speak openly about William and Kate needing to do more, travel more, be seen out and about more. The current drama is Kate’s upcoming absence from the Singapore Earthshot Awards in November. The official excuse is that Kate is staying home to “support” George as he takes some kind of important test. The excuses came thick and fast: George has to take this test because something something he’s going to Eton! For years, Kate has gotten “her way” on her kids’ education, but they’re getting to the age where royal protocol demands that the kids go to boarding school. Kate really thought she could keep up the “I have to do the school run” excuse until Louis left for university.

Apparently, Prince William and Princess Kate have argued for a long time over whether Prince George, 10, should attend Eton College, where his dad and uncle Prince Harry were pupils in their school days. “Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy. Plus, she’ll miss George desperately,” a source said (via OK! US). “She and William argued about it for years, but he has finally won.” However, George himself is reportedly happy about the move, which may happen when he is old enough to attend the institution. “He wants to be just like his father,” the source said, adding that though Kate “finally gave in, she’s still heartbroken.” Another reason for the Princess’ reluctance was her own bad experience at boarding school. “She was horribly bullied at her first boarding school, and can’t bear the thought of George suffering through that,” the source continued. They pointed out that George will easily be able to visit home since he’ll be living close by, but said that this wasn’t quite enough to convince the Princess of Wales. “There’s also the worry that William will insist the other two kids be shipped out next,” the source said. “Kate knows this is all part of her ‘royal duty,’ but there’s a lot of tension between her and her husband right now.”

[From Marie Claire UK]

Yeah, I genuinely believe that William and Kate have fought about the kids’ education, and I believe that Kate doesn’t want to send any of the kids to boarding school, ever. This is why Kate largely got “her way” on the kids’ early education, because eventually the institution would put its foot down and say that George has to go to Eton, period, the end. The trade-off might be that Charlotte and Louis don’t have to go to boarding school, but it will be interesting to see that play out in real time. Kate has made it perfectly clear that she’s going to use her kids as her biggest excuse for not working until they’re all in their 20s.