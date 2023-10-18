“Is ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ too terrifying for a scaredy cat?” links

I need someone to tell me if The Fall of the House of Usher is too much for a scaredy cat like me. Is it truly terrifying or is it more gothic-vibe horror? [Pajiba]
House of usher is amazing Mike did a incredible job the acting was top notched the storyline was amazing.
I’m an absolute scaredy cat with anything horror or spooky etc. I have never watched anything even vaguely scary. I loved The Fall of the House of Usher. I wasn’t going to watch it, and only saw the netflix preview by mistake. I enjoyed it. Amazing performances, great story with really pointed plot points.
I really enjoyed Fall of the House of Usher. I had a cold and binge watched the whole thing from bed. It doesn’t directly follow the short story by Poe, but rather is a mash up of various of his stories and symbols, etc. The cast is excellent and they tie the whole thing together really well. I would say that the deaths are more on the graphic side – but they are not the focal point of each episode, if you know what I mean. They get through the deaths pretty quickly. Anyway, I highly recommend for folks that like the atmospheric/gothic with a horror twist. Super good for spooky season.
I’m not really understanding the “Yikes” in reference to Britney’s revelation that she got pregnant at 18/19 by Justin and had an abortion. It’s a new detail, but it doesn’t really change impressions of either of them from that time period.
Yes – Justin’s just a year older than her, so it’s not yikes in that respect. It does take two to get pregnant. There’s a lot to criticize Justin about, I don’t think dealing with an unplanned pregnancy and wanting an abortion is one of them.
It’s more a Gothic vibe not horror. Excellent cast, production value, script, character development and direction. I don’t know how Mike Flanagan doesn’t have as much fame as messy and toxic work environment supporter Ryan Murphy. Flanagan work is smart, coherent, cohesive with high standards on cast, storytelling and production.
BTW the actress that played young Madeline Usher runs circles around Emma Roberts.
Heh–Usher is kinda like American Horror Story and Succession having one weird-ass kid. But Flanagan is about more than water cooler moments and gross-outs. And, agreed–Willa Fitzgerald was terrific here.
I concur with everybody else that The Fall of the House of Usher is EXCELLENT and very well written and super good acting all around. Especially From Mark Hamill and Carla Gugino. There are some really scary parts but not like the cheap scares. They are earned. The last episode is particularly good. Best to binge on a weekend or watch an episode per day in the dark.
I just need to know how it measures up on the scary scale to “The Haunting of Hill House”. I didn’t care for Bly Manor and Midnight Mass was more disturbing than scary to me. But Hill House terrified me at a level that I didn’t think was possible in me anymore.
TFOTHOU is terrific. Straight-up. Some of the best TV I’ve seen in a while. And it’s not just a death-fest. It is a very incisive study of the 1% as what Japanese culture would call “hungry ghosts”…people who can either never be satisfied, or they are raised not to be. (Hello, the Sackler family. 🤮) It’s also a great examination of how easy it is to bargain away morality for the “safety” that power and money are supposed to bring you. Or for the love your parents can’t give you. (Ironically, none of the Ushers ever feel safe, or successful, or truly happy–forget loved.) And what’s truly scary about it is that they all could have done so much good with their potential–but can’t or won’t learn how. The performances are wonderful; the plotting is tight (though it sags a bit in the Black Cat midsection)–and the dialogue is killer. (Madeline’s speech about how the rich are responsible for feeding everyone’s appetite for unaffordable lifestyles–then get angry that they can’t control everyone–is a beauty.) I’ve only seen Doctor Sleep by Flanagan, so I need to check out his other work.