“Is ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ too terrifying for a scaredy cat?” links

I need someone to tell me if The Fall of the House of Usher is too much for a scaredy cat like me. Is it truly terrifying or is it more gothic-vibe horror? [Pajiba]

While this is funny, please don’t do this to your poor dog. [OMG Blog]

Added detail: Britney Spears was only 18/19 years old when Justin Timberlake got her pregnant, in 2000. Yikes. [LaineyGossip]

Ashley Park is such a showgirl. [Go Fug Yourself]

Was Kristin Cavallari in love with Travis Kelce? [Just Jared]

Michigan abortion providers & the state need to fix this. [Jezebel]

Hannah Waddingham wore Tom Ford… eh. [RCFA]

Tom Cruise was almost in Days of Our Lives. [Seriously OMG]

Alessandra Ambrosio was in Abu Dhabi! [Egotastic]

The reasons why some people are still single. [Buzzfeed]

Meatball Ron DeSantis is causing kids to drop out of college. [Towleroad]

RHOC’s Shannon Beador talks about her hit-and-run.[Socialite Life]