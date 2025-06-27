Lauren Sanchez wore a cinched-waist Schiaparelli to her pre-wedding party

More photos from the Ugly Americans Abroad in Venice, Italy. Instead of “an idiot abroad,” we have “famewhores abroad.” Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez and a treasury of A-list, B-list and C-list guests have now gathered in Venice for the Sanchez-Bezos wedding festivities which are currently taking place over the course of several days. Last night, tons of guests were seen on boats, and Lauren and Jeff managed to awkwardly pose for the gathered paparazzi. According to People, Thursday evening’s event was not the actual wedding service (obvs) but more like a “glamorous welcome party” hosted near the Madonna dell’Orto church.
Everyone’s talking about Lauren’s look in these pics – one of the tackiest dresses from Schiaparelli. It’s a label with a lot of heat and hype, but I don’t think Lauren has the panache to pull it off. First of all, I can’t imagine wearing a severely cinched corset to my pre-wedding party! It makes her proportions look insane and I doubt she can move around that well. Jeff probably had to pull her to a standing position all night.
I’m including some photos of the guests, although this post is not a complete representation: Leo DiCaprio, Karlie Kloss, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Bill Gates, Oprah, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, QUEEN RANIA OF JORDAN, Diane Von Furstenberg, Gayle King, Domenica Dolce and more. What in the world is Queen Rania doing there? For goodness sake.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I’m equally baffled by Queen Rania’s dress. Brady and Bloom look like they’re ready to start hitting on all the single guests, just saying.
Rania looks unhappy. Something going on with Hussein?
That is just one moment in time. You can’t smile 100% of the time.
Those guys are totally on the prowl, although I doubt they’ll need to try very hard, the ladies will be flocking to them (Orlando announced his single status just in time, and I imagine that was by design).
LOL’ing over here because I legit thought Raina was Caitlyn Jenner…
It’s Rania, and she looks nothing like that walking nightmare Caitlyn Jenner.
Agent Orange’s daughter looks like she’s auditioning to be the cake topper.
Given Jeff and Lauren’s sucking up to trump, I find myself side-eyeing those who are attending this event. There are a few who genuinely disappointed me.
Agree.
To me that looks like an off the shoulder body cast that has been heavily embroidered. Wonder if she had a hanger near by in case of itching lol.
It’s a beautiful dress in the runway but it was not meant for a short person. It needed adjusting to her height. That ponytail was a disaster..very obvious and does not match LS hair color.
She’s trolling at this point
i came here to say i actually love the dress, especially the embroidery (but i’m a sucker for that). i like how it plays with proportion and structure. but it looks like it doesn’t fit her in the bust, and she definitely doesn’t know how to pose in it. i agree with chica about adjusting it for her height, too.
Cynthia Erivo would have killed in this dress. You need real style and class to make it work.
Anok Yai would have looked smashing in this dress!
The top looks like the prow of a battleship…I guess she wants Jeff to be able to cop a feel during dinner whenever he feels the urge.
@ Megan, yes; Erivo would have worn the dress, instead of it wearing her as is the case with LS. It’s wearing her.
The boats seem unnecessary. Just lash 3 or 4 female guests together and use them as rafts. With all that filler, they’re gonna float just fine.
Lolol ,just keep them away from open flames
OMG, this comment has me rolling! 🤣
LMAO!
Lauren’s dress looks like a wedding topper. And Ivanka’s new face work is too blatant. With her money, she can do better.
It looks like Ivanka is turning into one of the MAGA mutants with the grotesque filler.
Came here to say the same thing. Looks like Jared is in on the fillers too. I just don’t understand how these people think fillers look good??
SO MUCH FILLER! and Lauren looks like the tin man in wizard of oz
Princess Nagina of the most sacred horcruxed vagina has been having surgery on that face since she was 13-14 years old. There’s not much original left to work with at this point.
My question is: what the hell is she wearing? It looks like she wrapped a pink bath towel around herself and stuck plastic flowers on it.
Macabre gallery of the grotesque. Poor Venice.
Lauren Sanchez and Ivana Trump both look like demented, evil marionettes.
I’ll guess that Rania and Sanchez share the same plastic surgeon.
Wait, are those the Kushners…? What happened to Ivanka’s face? Why is she all puffy like that? And what about Jared’s….? Have they both been attacked by the same plastic surgeon, or what?
Looks like it. Must be a prerequisite for the wedding.
Queen Rania?? WTF😕😕😕
And I really really need to see a pic of Tom Brady & Leo Dicaprio hanging.😉😉
(Gisele must be shaking her head).
Queen Rania is there with her son, DIL and baby granddaughter. I wonder what the connection is?
Money $$$
RANIA offshore bank accounts were leaked a few years ago. Jordan is a poor country .
Everyone in attendance is contributing to the country’s problems. Jeff Bezos’ ownership of The Washington Post has compromised its integrity. If you’re fine with that, you’re part of the problem.
And Kim kardashian looks like one of the Housewives. Not an actual rich one—but one that has a tax lien and rents her Hermes bags. I know she doesn’t but she looks like it.
Agreed. I don’t even know why I opened tins other than to get on my soapbox to complain that none of this should be covered and convince myself not to click another link about these clowns
These people just collect each other. They don’t really know each other, aren’t really friends, certainly they don’t care about each other. The only things they have in common are their very worst traits.
Sanchez never misses an opportunity to display how thin she is, even if it’s obvious she’s physically uncomfortable (much like KimK).
Posing for pictures must have been especially awkward as these people don’t actually know each other and certainly aren’t friends. Jeff Bezos has clearly lost his way and his mind.
This is all so gross the skies of Italy are sobbing
MAGA women are late to the party on the awful face filler looks that Hollywood is having removed in droves…they are passing them onto to these awful women I guess…they all look like the scary masks from one creepy family…the kind of thing you’d put on to scare your dog
Why did they have to choose Venice out of all places! 😫
She looks like one of those meninas from Velasquez’s painting. Awful look, awful dressing, totally out of touch…what are they trying to achieve? The Venetian Carnival was months ago!
It poured rain last night in Venice, which was so delicious.
The Gods are having their say! 😂
What did Venice ever do to deserve such a crass group of people?!! They got pillaged by Napoleon‘s troops, now they’re being pillaged by self-centred billionaires. Hope they all get food poisoning,
I’m not anti free-the-nipple or anything, but unless my eyes are deceiving me Kylie’s areola and part nipple are making an appearance for the boat ride. The woman does love a low cut dress that has her dangerously close to spilling out of it so I guess it was only a matter of time. Why not in Venice? Only further adds to the trashiness of it all.
It’s a good thing she’s not a half-inch taller, or we’d really get an eyeful!
I thought the same – there are other pictures where she is walking and it looks like the dress has fallen.
Seeing all of these fake body parts and immovable, uncomfortable faces just leaves me so sad. I know that every woman must draw her own line but the extent of the work here seems so overwhlemingly sad when I think of young woman and the world they face. It all feels so stacked against them, which I guess is the goal of these repugnants.
When I saw the guy with the Australia pin on his lapel, i flashed back to scenes from The Residence.
And realized that if someone told me this this event was actually the backdrop for season 2 of that show, and these people were all kooky characters who may or may not have had something to do with the mysterious death of a random jet-setter, it would make MUCH more sense to me than what is happening in reality. Because each one of them looks like a caricature of an OTT stock character from an Agatha Christie mystery. All they need is Jonny Depp or Kenneth Branaugh to show up with a pencil mustache and monocle and we’re off! Or the game’s afoot. Or something.
And none of them are making this look like a party I’d want *anything* to do with.
I loved that show and am praying for a second season!! Your take on this event is perfect for season 2, any producers reading this??
I am so, so hoping for a Season 2 of The Residence. It was such a fun watch!!
Also, I’m not surprised at anyone who is there for this ridiculousness. After that orange menace took over and allllllllllll the people sucking up to him–nothing is a surprise or a disappointment. It’s just an endless circle jerk for these people. Ew.
To paraphrase Jonathan Stroud from one of his novels: (S)he looks like a plague rat eating a bowl of caviar.
I don’t think Lauren can breathe in that dress. Don’t the Jordanian Royal Family have a house in California? That’s probably how she got invited. The Crown Prince and Princess are there too.
Bored Panda has a wonderful gallery, and the comments are delicious! One asks if this was an ugly dress competition. Oprah’s is so bad, I yelped when I saw it. Horrifying!
https://www.boredpanda.com/gaudy-and-ridiculous-celebrities-looks-for-jeff-bezos-and-lauren-sanchez-wedding-welcome-party/?cexp_id=128788&cexp_var=20&_f=featured
Leonardo Dicaprio willfully attends what is arguably the most famous, celeb-attended wedding in decades and tries to hide from the paps under his ballcap. Are we supposed to believe that he didn’t know they’d be there?
All of these people are so fucking ridiculous.
It looks like he’s trying to hide the mustache, lol.
LOL! With the freak show around Venice this weekend because of this event, he could probably go incognito without even trying. Eat the Rich indeed! I feel so bad for the Venetians who have to witness this hoard co-opting their beautiful city for this farcical example of conspicuous consumption and plastic surgery!
He looks like he’s trying to use his hand as a mask. He still regularly masks in public, so I don’t know what is up with this. Just wear a mask, you’re happier.
I tell people all the time rich people only care about the color green. They all frolic together and hang out in their exclusive enclaves. And I’m going to be total classist here but it’s the new money ones that are the worst and the ones who made their money in tech, grifting, entertainment, etc. So tacky and uncouth! And most of them are miserable deep down which is why they are the way they are.
You’re right! Some of the comments are priceless!! 🤣
Parade them all straight to the guillotine.
Came her eto say the same, Kitten. Just set that sucker up right outside the venue.
Yep! Or a firing squad. I’m so over these folks.
Kylie’s nipple is showing.
Ivanka wishes she had thought of that.
It’s sad on so many levels.
I hope that none of the good people of Venice are allergic to silicone.
I’ve never seen so many facelifts in one photo gallery. It’s scary when the Jenner offspring look the most untouched. Just a grouping of the most vapid and awful people.
I’ve never seen so many facelifts and boob jobs in one photo gallery. Yikes.
Gee, the Kardashian-Jenners wore extremely tight dresses and showed off their boobs, color me shocked
lol at Ivanka’s frozen effed up face.
Yikes! It’s weird seeing the Lardasses without photoshop, and Lauren shouldn’t be seen in the daylight 😬So did they try to invite anyone under thirty, you know, who’s currently hip with the younger crowd?
To me, these women all look like they were made by an AI for the erotic dreams of magamillionaires. They all look the same with their ops. What a terrible and artificial definition of femininity.
Wasn’t Queen Raina at their engagement party last year? I don’t have a problem with people accepting an invitation to the wedding. I have a problem with Bezos being the 2nd (3rd?) richest person on the planet.
Ivanka is looking more like her mother as she gets older. No compliment there.
Kylie does love nip slips. She does them often.
For this weekend Venice has officially become the Uncanny Valley.
Can you imagine how vapid the conversation is? And no one will be able to express any emotion because of the work they’ve had done on their faces.
But then these monsters likely don’t feel actual human emotion.
Also, someone could have tipped the corseted Lauren Sanchez over, a la cow tipping (an activity I do not endorse, with regard to cows, but could support with regard to tacky billionaire brides).
And imagine all of the vapid air kissing too.
The wedding guests from hell. Good Lord.
Kendall is the only woman who doesn’t look like an alien trying to fit in. She has slowed down on face work I think. Ivanka looks exactly like I always envision her – vapid and tacky. Along with all the other guests.
The best that we can all do is ignore them.
A ruffle at the bust (or equivalent) is bananas on top of those manufactured monstrosities. I wonder if she ordered it from ACME, bc it’s giving me lampshade vibes.
It all looks so… cheap and unpleasant. I wouldn’t want to be there.
I have no interest in the BezosSanchez wedding.
But when I think of how hard Amazon workers are driven to work and the company’s resistance to unions.
When I think of people marching in the street of America to stop medicare and SNAP cuts.
I feel angrysick.
I have no interest in the BezosSanchez wedding.
But when I think of how hard Amazon workers are driven to work and the company’s resistance to unions.
When I think of people marching in the street of the US to stop medicare and SNAP cuts.
I feel angrysick.
I am so with you on this.
And to watch disabled people getting arrested while protesting is too much to bear.
That dress makes her look like a vase (the workmanship is beautiful though).
This is not Disneyland for the rich…they just don’t deserve the centuries old architectural wonder that is Venice.
Thank you, Celebitchy, for posting these pictures so I don’t have to give clicks anywhere else.
These women appear to be in pain to me with clothes that are so tight it must be impossible to sit, eat, or breathe, and lips so stuffed with plastic that it must hurt like hell to kiss, speak, or give bjs. Honestly though, this female pain aesthetic does go perfectly with forced pregnancy and the loss of women’s human and civil rights
It’s been 8 MONTHS since I cancelled Amazon Prime and stopped ordering anything through Amazon and I couldn’t be happier than I am right now with that decision.
It’ll take a million sage sticks to burn the evil stank off of Venice.
Good grief, Sanchez has no grace, she’s just so try-hard and tacky.
If I didn’t know better, I would swear Sanchez in that dress was an AI iteration.
So many great comments!
Looks like the Blue Origin people had a hand in the Sanchez wrapper.
Not a launch vehicle but an orbital station able to receive the Glenn heavy lift payload at the bosom end.
More interested in her 20 to 30ct, near flawless engagement ring, the story of the stone, the selection of platinum and if Bezos will top it with the wedding band if any.
Modern, wealth-bloated people seem prone to this type behavior.
2024s six day Amani-Merchant wedding not only comes to mind but didn’t most of these people attend?
The lines at the bathrooms from all the Wegovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro users will easily be as intense as the buffet lines.
Yeah, they didn’t get the memo that money talks, but wealth whispers. New money shouts, and that’s what this whole lot is doing. The New Money Shout. Tacky.
From the waist up Lauren’s dress is a beautiful vintage table lamp!
Disgusting display of the worst here, soulless plastic bottom feeders , fueling their egos in unanimity, it’s a sketch, a parody celebrating oligarchy, prancing, putting their wealth and privilege on such display is vomit inducing, classless, they are all giving off ugliness in their tacky “designer” garb. Bad look for all.
SO MUCH FILLER IVANKA! and Lauren looks like the tin man in wizard of oz
As an American, I have second hand embarrassment. So gaudy, so gauche, so ghetto. Obviously they have a distorted view of themselves encased in their distorted egos. Leo, you can’t possibly hide under your juvenile baseball cap from this bombastic parade of plastic. It’s a human Tupperware party…with snap lids to keep the air from getting in.
That photo of him standing below her, making sure her engagement ring is in focus while he’s parading her like a literal trophy. A picture really can say a thousand words. Thoughts with any residents of Venice dealing with this shit show all week.
I give this union 3 years. They both seem exhausting.
I just looked at the “actual” wedding pictures on TMZ and couldn’t believe this was the REAL wedding since there have been so many pre- events already. Because where do they go from here to keep the attention flowing? Will the whole wedding party come with them for maximum photo coverage?
I noticed Leo, at 50, has upped his girlfriends’ ages to 27. Is this the last year of their romance or does she get to stay on until 28 (to avoid the gross age difference when the girl had to go at 25). I think he used to dump them with a Prius as a parting gift (why not make it a Mercedes Benz or a Rolls Royce? ) A Prius is like a party favor, though I do own one myself.
The whole thing is a hideous cartoon. But then this country has blossomed into that publicly now thanks to Trump and his depraved band of criminals, supported by corrupt SCOTUS and the Repugnants.
Not all of us but on the public stage overseas ~ yes