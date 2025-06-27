Lauren Sanchez wore a cinched-waist Schiaparelli to her pre-wedding party

More photos from the Ugly Americans Abroad in Venice, Italy. Instead of “an idiot abroad,” we have “famewhores abroad.” Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez and a treasury of A-list, B-list and C-list guests have now gathered in Venice for the Sanchez-Bezos wedding festivities which are currently taking place over the course of several days. Last night, tons of guests were seen on boats, and Lauren and Jeff managed to awkwardly pose for the gathered paparazzi. According to People, Thursday evening’s event was not the actual wedding service (obvs) but more like a “glamorous welcome party” hosted near the Madonna dell’Orto church.

Everyone’s talking about Lauren’s look in these pics – one of the tackiest dresses from Schiaparelli. It’s a label with a lot of heat and hype, but I don’t think Lauren has the panache to pull it off. First of all, I can’t imagine wearing a severely cinched corset to my pre-wedding party! It makes her proportions look insane and I doubt she can move around that well. Jeff probably had to pull her to a standing position all night.

I’m including some photos of the guests, although this post is not a complete representation: Leo DiCaprio, Karlie Kloss, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Bill Gates, Oprah, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, QUEEN RANIA OF JORDAN, Diane Von Furstenberg, Gayle King, Domenica Dolce and more. What in the world is Queen Rania doing there? For goodness sake.

  1. Jais says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:07 am

    I’m equally baffled by Queen Rania’s dress. Brady and Bloom look like they’re ready to start hitting on all the single guests, just saying.

    • Blogger says:
      June 27, 2025 at 8:27 am

      Rania looks unhappy. Something going on with Hussein?

    • smcollins says:
      June 27, 2025 at 8:52 am

      Those guys are totally on the prowl, although I doubt they’ll need to try very hard, the ladies will be flocking to them (Orlando announced his single status just in time, and I imagine that was by design).

    • MsDarcy says:
      June 27, 2025 at 9:55 am

      LOL’ing over here because I legit thought Raina was Caitlyn Jenner…

    • TheFarmer'sWife says:
      June 27, 2025 at 6:51 pm

      Agent Orange’s daughter looks like she’s auditioning to be the cake topper.

  2. Harla says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:08 am

    Given Jeff and Lauren’s sucking up to trump, I find myself side-eyeing those who are attending this event. There are a few who genuinely disappointed me.

  3. Susan Collins says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:09 am

    To me that looks like an off the shoulder body cast that has been heavily embroidered. Wonder if she had a hanger near by in case of itching lol.

    • Chica says:
      June 27, 2025 at 9:03 am

      It’s a beautiful dress in the runway but it was not meant for a short person. It needed adjusting to her height. That ponytail was a disaster..very obvious and does not match LS hair color.
      She’s trolling at this point

      • mblates says:
        June 27, 2025 at 9:49 am

        i came here to say i actually love the dress, especially the embroidery (but i’m a sucker for that). i like how it plays with proportion and structure. but it looks like it doesn’t fit her in the bust, and she definitely doesn’t know how to pose in it. i agree with chica about adjusting it for her height, too.

      • Megan says:
        June 27, 2025 at 2:03 pm

        Cynthia Erivo would have killed in this dress. You need real style and class to make it work.

      • Aurora says:
        June 27, 2025 at 6:50 pm

        Anok Yai would have looked smashing in this dress!

    • Jaded says:
      June 27, 2025 at 12:28 pm

      The top looks like the prow of a battleship…I guess she wants Jeff to be able to cop a feel during dinner whenever he feels the urge.

    • Alice B. Tokeless says:
      June 27, 2025 at 4:40 pm

      @ Megan, yes; Erivo would have worn the dress, instead of it wearing her as is the case with LS. It’s wearing her.

  4. Miranda says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:10 am

    The boats seem unnecessary. Just lash 3 or 4 female guests together and use them as rafts. With all that filler, they’re gonna float just fine.

  5. Goldenkatz says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:11 am

    Lauren’s dress looks like a wedding topper. And Ivanka’s new face work is too blatant. With her money, she can do better.

    • Sue says:
      June 27, 2025 at 9:00 am

      It looks like Ivanka is turning into one of the MAGA mutants with the grotesque filler.

      Reply
      • laurie says:
        June 27, 2025 at 9:07 am

        Came here to say the same thing. Looks like Jared is in on the fillers too. I just don’t understand how these people think fillers look good??

      • bros says:
        June 27, 2025 at 3:14 pm

        SO MUCH FILLER! and Lauren looks like the tin man in wizard of oz

    • Lightpurple says:
      June 27, 2025 at 10:40 am

      Princess Nagina of the most sacred horcruxed vagina has been having surgery on that face since she was 13-14 years old. There’s not much original left to work with at this point.

      My question is: what the hell is she wearing? It looks like she wrapped a pink bath towel around herself and stuck plastic flowers on it.

  6. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:11 am

    Macabre gallery of the grotesque. Poor Venice.

  7. Kristen from MA says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:12 am

    I’ll guess that Rania and Sanchez share the same plastic surgeon.

  8. Cherry says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:14 am

    Wait, are those the Kushners…? What happened to Ivanka’s face? Why is she all puffy like that? And what about Jared’s….? Have they both been attacked by the same plastic surgeon, or what?

  9. Jegede says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:15 am

    Queen Rania?? WTF😕😕😕

    And I really really need to see a pic of Tom Brady & Leo Dicaprio hanging.😉😉
    (Gisele must be shaking her head).

  10. ThatGirlThere says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:20 am

    Everyone in attendance is contributing to the country’s problems. Jeff Bezos’ ownership of The Washington Post has compromised its integrity. If you’re fine with that, you’re part of the problem.

    And Kim kardashian looks like one of the Housewives. Not an actual rich one—but one that has a tax lien and rents her Hermes bags. I know she doesn’t but she looks like it.

    • Muggs says:
      June 27, 2025 at 11:26 am

      Agreed. I don’t even know why I opened tins other than to get on my soapbox to complain that none of this should be covered and convince myself not to click another link about these clowns

  11. Marigold says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:22 am

    These people just collect each other. They don’t really know each other, aren’t really friends, certainly they don’t care about each other. The only things they have in common are their very worst traits.

    Sanchez never misses an opportunity to display how thin she is, even if it’s obvious she’s physically uncomfortable (much like KimK).

    Reply
      June 27, 2025 at 10:02 am

      Posing for pictures must have been especially awkward as these people don’t actually know each other and certainly aren’t friends. Jeff Bezos has clearly lost his way and his mind.

    • Constance says:
      June 27, 2025 at 11:47 am

      This is all so gross the skies of Italy are sobbing

      MAGA women are late to the party on the awful face filler looks that Hollywood is having removed in droves…they are passing them onto to these awful women I guess…they all look like the scary masks from one creepy family…the kind of thing you’d put on to scare your dog

  12. Blogger says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:22 am

    Why did they have to choose Venice out of all places! 😫

    She looks like one of those meninas from Velasquez’s painting. Awful look, awful dressing, totally out of touch…what are they trying to achieve? The Venetian Carnival was months ago!

    • FYI says:
      June 27, 2025 at 8:30 am

      It poured rain last night in Venice, which was so delicious.

      • Blogger says:
        June 27, 2025 at 8:37 am

        The Gods are having their say! 😂

        What did Venice ever do to deserve such a crass group of people?!! They got pillaged by Napoleon‘s troops, now they’re being pillaged by self-centred billionaires. Hope they all get food poisoning,

  13. smcollins says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:22 am

    I’m not anti free-the-nipple or anything, but unless my eyes are deceiving me Kylie’s areola and part nipple are making an appearance for the boat ride. The woman does love a low cut dress that has her dangerously close to spilling out of it so I guess it was only a matter of time. Why not in Venice? Only further adds to the trashiness of it all.

    • Lucky Charm says:
      June 27, 2025 at 10:31 am

      It’s a good thing she’s not a half-inch taller, or we’d really get an eyeful!

    • Josephine says:
      June 27, 2025 at 12:41 pm

      I thought the same – there are other pictures where she is walking and it looks like the dress has fallen.

      Seeing all of these fake body parts and immovable, uncomfortable faces just leaves me so sad. I know that every woman must draw her own line but the extent of the work here seems so overwhlemingly sad when I think of young woman and the world they face. It all feels so stacked against them, which I guess is the goal of these repugnants.

  14. North of Boston says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:25 am

    When I saw the guy with the Australia pin on his lapel, i flashed back to scenes from The Residence.

    And realized that if someone told me this this event was actually the backdrop for season 2 of that show, and these people were all kooky characters who may or may not have had something to do with the mysterious death of a random jet-setter, it would make MUCH more sense to me than what is happening in reality. Because each one of them looks like a caricature of an OTT stock character from an Agatha Christie mystery. All they need is Jonny Depp or Kenneth Branaugh to show up with a pencil mustache and monocle and we’re off! Or the game’s afoot. Or something.

    And none of them are making this look like a party I’d want *anything* to do with.

    • Harla says:
      June 27, 2025 at 8:43 am

      I loved that show and am praying for a second season!! Your take on this event is perfect for season 2, any producers reading this??

    • SolarBeanbag says:
      June 27, 2025 at 12:57 pm

      I am so, so hoping for a Season 2 of The Residence. It was such a fun watch!!

      Also, I’m not surprised at anyone who is there for this ridiculousness. After that orange menace took over and allllllllllll the people sucking up to him–nothing is a surprise or a disappointment. It’s just an endless circle jerk for these people. Ew.

      To paraphrase Jonathan Stroud from one of his novels: (S)he looks like a plague rat eating a bowl of caviar.

  15. Amy Bee says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:25 am

    I don’t think Lauren can breathe in that dress. Don’t the Jordanian Royal Family have a house in California? That’s probably how she got invited. The Crown Prince and Princess are there too.

  16. Alice B. Tokeless says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:34 am

    Bored Panda has a wonderful gallery, and the comments are delicious! One asks if this was an ugly dress competition. Oprah’s is so bad, I yelped when I saw it. Horrifying!

    https://www.boredpanda.com/gaudy-and-ridiculous-celebrities-looks-for-jeff-bezos-and-lauren-sanchez-wedding-welcome-party/?cexp_id=128788&cexp_var=20&_f=featured

    • Kitten says:
      June 27, 2025 at 8:50 am

      Leonardo Dicaprio willfully attends what is arguably the most famous, celeb-attended wedding in decades and tries to hide from the paps under his ballcap. Are we supposed to believe that he didn’t know they’d be there?

      All of these people are so fucking ridiculous.

      • Harla says:
        June 27, 2025 at 9:14 am

        It looks like he’s trying to hide the mustache, lol.

      • Chrissy says:
        June 27, 2025 at 10:05 am

        LOL! With the freak show around Venice this weekend because of this event, he could probably go incognito without even trying. Eat the Rich indeed! I feel so bad for the Venetians who have to witness this hoard co-opting their beautiful city for this farcical example of conspicuous consumption and plastic surgery!

      • Christine says:
        June 27, 2025 at 1:56 pm

        He looks like he’s trying to use his hand as a mask. He still regularly masks in public, so I don’t know what is up with this. Just wear a mask, you’re happier.

      • NikkiK says:
        June 27, 2025 at 3:41 pm

        I tell people all the time rich people only care about the color green. They all frolic together and hang out in their exclusive enclaves. And I’m going to be total classist here but it’s the new money ones that are the worst and the ones who made their money in tech, grifting, entertainment, etc. So tacky and uncouth! And most of them are miserable deep down which is why they are the way they are.

    • Jwms says:
      June 27, 2025 at 11:33 am

      You’re right! Some of the comments are priceless!! 🤣

  17. Kitten says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:39 am

    Parade them all straight to the guillotine.

  18. Donna says:
    June 27, 2025 at 8:58 am

    Kylie’s nipple is showing.

  19. Wilma says:
    June 27, 2025 at 9:00 am

    It’s sad on so many levels.

  20. Sue says:
    June 27, 2025 at 9:01 am

    I hope that none of the good people of Venice are allergic to silicone.

  21. D says:
    June 27, 2025 at 9:13 am

    I’ve never seen so many facelifts in one photo gallery. It’s scary when the Jenner offspring look the most untouched. Just a grouping of the most vapid and awful people.

  22. LaurenAPMT says:
    June 27, 2025 at 9:25 am

    Gee, the Kardashian-Jenners wore extremely tight dresses and showed off their boobs, color me shocked

  23. Tate says:
    June 27, 2025 at 9:39 am

    lol at Ivanka’s frozen effed up face.

  24. Naughty Nina says:
    June 27, 2025 at 9:42 am

    Yikes! It’s weird seeing the Lardasses without photoshop, and Lauren shouldn’t be seen in the daylight 😬So did they try to invite anyone under thirty, you know, who’s currently hip with the younger crowd?

  25. maja says:
    June 27, 2025 at 9:45 am

    To me, these women all look like they were made by an AI for the erotic dreams of magamillionaires. They all look the same with their ops. What a terrible and artificial definition of femininity.

  26. Eurydice says:
    June 27, 2025 at 9:48 am

    Wasn’t Queen Raina at their engagement party last year? I don’t have a problem with people accepting an invitation to the wedding. I have a problem with Bezos being the 2nd (3rd?) richest person on the planet.

  27. Libra says:
    June 27, 2025 at 9:53 am

    Ivanka is looking more like her mother as she gets older. No compliment there.

  28. blue says:
    June 27, 2025 at 10:02 am

    Kylie does love nip slips. She does them often.

  29. maisie says:
    June 27, 2025 at 10:08 am

    For this weekend Venice has officially become the Uncanny Valley.

  30. QuiteContrary says:
    June 27, 2025 at 10:22 am

    Can you imagine how vapid the conversation is? And no one will be able to express any emotion because of the work they’ve had done on their faces.

    But then these monsters likely don’t feel actual human emotion.

    Also, someone could have tipped the corseted Lauren Sanchez over, a la cow tipping (an activity I do not endorse, with regard to cows, but could support with regard to tacky billionaire brides).

  31. Vicki says:
    June 27, 2025 at 10:41 am

    The wedding guests from hell. Good Lord.

  32. Beff says:
    June 27, 2025 at 11:13 am

    Kendall is the only woman who doesn’t look like an alien trying to fit in. She has slowed down on face work I think. Ivanka looks exactly like I always envision her – vapid and tacky. Along with all the other guests.

  33. Aimee says:
    June 27, 2025 at 11:29 am

    The best that we can all do is ignore them.

  34. smee says:
    June 27, 2025 at 11:41 am

    A ruffle at the bust (or equivalent) is bananas on top of those manufactured monstrosities. I wonder if she ordered it from ACME, bc it’s giving me lampshade vibes.

  35. Eva says:
    June 27, 2025 at 11:43 am

    It all looks so… cheap and unpleasant. I wouldn’t want to be there.

  36. Is That So? says:
    June 27, 2025 at 11:57 am

    I have no interest in the BezosSanchez wedding.

    But when I think of how hard Amazon workers are driven to work and the company’s resistance to unions.

    When I think of people marching in the street of America to stop medicare and SNAP cuts.

    I feel angrysick.

  37. Is That So? says:
    June 27, 2025 at 11:59 am

    I have no interest in the BezosSanchez wedding.

    But when I think of how hard Amazon workers are driven to work and the company’s resistance to unions.

    When I think of people marching in the street of the US to stop medicare and SNAP cuts.

    I feel angrysick.

    • Traveller says:
      June 27, 2025 at 12:41 pm

      I am so with you on this.
      And to watch disabled people getting arrested while protesting is too much to bear.

  38. Traveller says:
    June 27, 2025 at 12:02 pm

    That dress makes her look like a vase (the workmanship is beautiful though).

    This is not Disneyland for the rich…they just don’t deserve the centuries old architectural wonder that is Venice.

  39. Henny Penny says:
    June 27, 2025 at 12:05 pm

    Thank you, Celebitchy, for posting these pictures so I don’t have to give clicks anywhere else.

    These women appear to be in pain to me with clothes that are so tight it must be impossible to sit, eat, or breathe, and lips so stuffed with plastic that it must hurt like hell to kiss, speak, or give bjs. Honestly though, this female pain aesthetic does go perfectly with forced pregnancy and the loss of women’s human and civil rights

    It’s been 8 MONTHS since I cancelled Amazon Prime and stopped ordering anything through Amazon and I couldn’t be happier than I am right now with that decision.

  40. Jaded says:
    June 27, 2025 at 12:25 pm

    It’ll take a million sage sticks to burn the evil stank off of Venice.

  41. Mslove says:
    June 27, 2025 at 12:33 pm

    Good grief, Sanchez has no grace, she’s just so try-hard and tacky.

  42. tamsin says:
    June 27, 2025 at 2:12 pm

    If I didn’t know better, I would swear Sanchez in that dress was an AI iteration.

  43. Sean says:
    June 27, 2025 at 2:20 pm

    So many great comments!
    Looks like the Blue Origin people had a hand in the Sanchez wrapper.
    Not a launch vehicle but an orbital station able to receive the Glenn heavy lift payload at the bosom end.
    More interested in her 20 to 30ct, near flawless engagement ring, the story of the stone, the selection of platinum and if Bezos will top it with the wedding band if any.
    Modern, wealth-bloated people seem prone to this type behavior.
    2024s six day Amani-Merchant wedding not only comes to mind but didn’t most of these people attend?
    The lines at the bathrooms from all the Wegovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro users will easily be as intense as the buffet lines.

    • Alice B. Tokeless says:
      June 27, 2025 at 4:50 pm

      Yeah, they didn’t get the memo that money talks, but wealth whispers. New money shouts, and that’s what this whole lot is doing. The New Money Shout. Tacky.

  44. BluBeri🫐 says:
    June 27, 2025 at 2:26 pm

    From the waist up Lauren’s dress is a beautiful vintage table lamp!

  45. Maggielou says:
    June 27, 2025 at 2:36 pm

    Disgusting display of the worst here, soulless plastic bottom feeders , fueling their egos in unanimity, it’s a sketch, a parody celebrating oligarchy, prancing, putting their wealth and privilege on such display is vomit inducing, classless, they are all giving off ugliness in their tacky “designer” garb. Bad look for all.

  46. bros says:
    June 27, 2025 at 3:16 pm

    SO MUCH FILLER IVANKA! and Lauren looks like the tin man in wizard of oz

  47. Mandy says:
    June 27, 2025 at 4:31 pm

    As an American, I have second hand embarrassment. So gaudy, so gauche, so ghetto. Obviously they have a distorted view of themselves encased in their distorted egos. Leo, you can’t possibly hide under your juvenile baseball cap from this bombastic parade of plastic. It’s a human Tupperware party…with snap lids to keep the air from getting in.

  48. Shoegirl77 says:
    June 27, 2025 at 4:33 pm

    That photo of him standing below her, making sure her engagement ring is in focus while he’s parading her like a literal trophy. A picture really can say a thousand words. Thoughts with any residents of Venice dealing with this shit show all week.

  49. VegasSchmegas says:
    June 27, 2025 at 5:00 pm

    I give this union 3 years. They both seem exhausting.

  50. J.Ferber says:
    June 27, 2025 at 5:50 pm

    I just looked at the “actual” wedding pictures on TMZ and couldn’t believe this was the REAL wedding since there have been so many pre- events already. Because where do they go from here to keep the attention flowing? Will the whole wedding party come with them for maximum photo coverage?

    I noticed Leo, at 50, has upped his girlfriends’ ages to 27. Is this the last year of their romance or does she get to stay on until 28 (to avoid the gross age difference when the girl had to go at 25). I think he used to dump them with a Prius as a parting gift (why not make it a Mercedes Benz or a Rolls Royce? ) A Prius is like a party favor, though I do own one myself.

  51. wolfmamma says:
    June 27, 2025 at 6:29 pm

    The whole thing is a hideous cartoon. But then this country has blossomed into that publicly now thanks to Trump and his depraved band of criminals, supported by corrupt SCOTUS and the Repugnants.
    Not all of us but on the public stage overseas ~ yes

