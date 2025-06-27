Lauren Sanchez wore a cinched-waist Schiaparelli to her pre-wedding party

More photos from the Ugly Americans Abroad in Venice, Italy. Instead of “an idiot abroad,” we have “famewhores abroad.” Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez and a treasury of A-list, B-list and C-list guests have now gathered in Venice for the Sanchez-Bezos wedding festivities which are currently taking place over the course of several days. Last night, tons of guests were seen on boats, and Lauren and Jeff managed to awkwardly pose for the gathered paparazzi. According to People, Thursday evening’s event was not the actual wedding service (obvs) but more like a “glamorous welcome party” hosted near the Madonna dell’Orto church.

Everyone’s talking about Lauren’s look in these pics – one of the tackiest dresses from Schiaparelli. It’s a label with a lot of heat and hype, but I don’t think Lauren has the panache to pull it off. First of all, I can’t imagine wearing a severely cinched corset to my pre-wedding party! It makes her proportions look insane and I doubt she can move around that well. Jeff probably had to pull her to a standing position all night.

I’m including some photos of the guests, although this post is not a complete representation: Leo DiCaprio, Karlie Kloss, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Bill Gates, Oprah, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, QUEEN RANIA OF JORDAN, Diane Von Furstenberg, Gayle King, Domenica Dolce and more. What in the world is Queen Rania doing there? For goodness sake.