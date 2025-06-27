“Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton to the ‘Eddington’ LA premiere” links
  • June 27, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton to the Eddington premiere. [RCFA]
Behati Prinsloo is in Maroon 5’s new music video. [Just Jared]
Prosecutors dropped some of the charges against Sean Combs. [Socialite Life]
Keanu Reeves is in Italy, but not for that tacky wedding. [LaineyGossip]
Whatever happened to Elisha Cuthbert? [Pajiba]
Daisy Ridley wore something kind of terrible. [Go Fug Yourself]
Does Aaron Taylor Johnson know Gen Z slang? [OMG Blog]
Is Marge Simpson really dead?! [Seriously OMG]
A preview of the new season of Life After Lockup. [Starcasm]
All about Jayne Mansfield and her family. [Hollywood Life]
Really scary true stories. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to ““Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton to the ‘Eddington’ LA premiere” links”

  1. Josephine says:
    June 27, 2025 at 12:47 pm

    I love Emma Stone’s look from the waist and above – not sure I like the skirt of the dress. But her hair and make-up are so nice as is the off-the–shoulder dress.

    Reply
  2. Kirsten says:
    June 27, 2025 at 1:16 pm

    She looks lovely as always but LV unfortunately gives her some terrible looks.

    Reply
    • LeaTheFrench says:
      June 27, 2025 at 1:59 pm

      The dress looks very dated (though it’s at least a good colour for her) but she’s stunning as always. Makeup is perfect, and she’s rocking that pixie.

      Reply
  3. Laalaa says:
    June 27, 2025 at 2:02 pm

    Emma looks like Debbie Reynolds’ Singing in the Rain phase!

    Reply
  4. Tuesday says:
    June 27, 2025 at 2:20 pm

    I like the concept of Emma’s dress, but that color way is a no for me.

    Reply
  5. QuiteContrary says:
    June 27, 2025 at 2:38 pm

    The top of Emma’s dress reminds me of the sweaters Michael Myers used to wear in the “Coffee Talk” sketches on SNL.

    Reply
  6. J.Ferber says:
    June 27, 2025 at 5:52 pm

    Love Emma’s great haircut! Fabulous.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment