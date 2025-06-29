Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the Nexus Global Summit in NYC

I still remember when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed up for that paid-speech gig and the British tabloids laughed and laughed because who would pay Harry and Meghan for speeches, right? Five years later, Harry and Meghan get invited everywhere to give speeches about female empowerment, environmentalism, mental health, humanitarianism, philanthropy, civil rights and more. Harry and Meghan make so much money, they give speeches for free. On Friday, Prince Harry popped in New York like a damn ninja. When Harry travels solo, he can be SO incognito, it’s crazy. And when I say “solo,” I mean with bodyguards and probably at least one staffer. Harry was in NYC to speak at the NEXUS Global Summit. Archewell posted a piece about it, and so did People Mag:
Prince Harry is back in New York City. On Friday, June 27, the Duke of Sussex, 40, stepped out in N.Y.C. as an unannounced featured speaker at the 2025 NEXUS Global Summit, where he addressed a group of next-generation philanthropists and impact investors, PEOPLE has learned.
Harry hit the stage for a fireside chat titled “Building Tomorrow: A Conversation on Service, Impact & Collective Action with Prince Harry,” in conversation with Rachel Gerrol, co-founder and CEO of NEXUS.
Reflecting on his personal evolution, Prince Harry, 40, spoke about being born into a life of service, but moving from having to serve to wanting to serve. During his remarks, he emphasized the mission of the Archewell Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife, Meghan Markle, as being rooted in compassionate leadership and a commitment to something greater than ourselves.
He encouraged the group to take care of each other and our children in the future and tackle the systems instead of the symptoms keeping us down. He also urged the group to consider what they want their own legacies to be, align their investments with that vision and use their platforms to foster meaningful collaboration and change.
The 2025 NEXUS Global Summit takes place in New York City from June 26 to 28, bringing together 350 of the world’s leading next-gen philanthropists, impact investors and social innovators. According to a statement, the event aims to unite these changemakers to “bring about solutions to the most pressing problems of a generation.”
This year’s summit centers on the theme “Brave Voices and Bold Ideas,” with discussions spanning mental health, AI and technology for good, climate change, impact investing, and more. Several of the key topics—mental health, digital responsibility, and conservation—align closely with Prince Harry’s long-standing philanthropic priorities.
There are no photos, by the way – no pap photos of Harry in New York, no Getty pics from the event. That’s because no one knew he would show up here. I’m including some social media stuff below – it looks like Harry spoke in detail about Archewell’s Parents Network initiative as well. It’s cool that he flew out for this. I bet he had other business in NYC and we’ll find out ten other things he did while he was in town.
Prince Harry at Nexus Global Summit NYC.
The Duke speaks about his and his wife’s vision for their foundation Archewell and their initiative ‘The Parents’ Network’.
“My wife said to said to me, if you live your life by truth, it’s the most efficient way to live”#PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/Nsi9NjTEY2
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) June 27, 2025
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Rachel Gerrol, CEO Nexus at the #NexusGlobal Summit in NYC.#PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/CIFX95zgLT
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) June 27, 2025
Harry has stealth down to a science! Harry speaking on service to others is great. He proves service is universal.
Glad to see him pop-up now and then with as little fanfare as possible.
What a contrast to Willy and his suntanned lover and his endless “I, I, I.”
Harry has it, Willy wants it but he’ll never get it. Sucks to be the “global statesman” 😂
I absolutely agree 👏🏼.. I love that Harry has the life he always wanted now, free of the toxicity and corrupt control.
Poor William will get post-traumatic stress because of Harry😃 He already thought that by sitting knee to knee with Knauf he had proven himself as a “global statesman” and could now jump to the tropics, and here again the GLOBAL PHILANTHROP ruined his plans and well-being by shining in the world’s salons.
According to the British press, Harry doesn’t do anything. Obviously they don’t know anything about his life.
They know he’s thriving. They just want the British public to think Harry is sad, isolated, and trapped in Montecito, dontcha know?
How do we know this was a paid or unpaid speech. The post only says they make so much money they give speeches for free, not necessarily this speech. Is there a way to find out their speaking rate?
High-profile speaking agencies seldom publish information about their rates for public consumption. It’s enough to know that Harry and Meghan are clearly sought-after speakers, in addition to their many other jobs which also require them to speak at forums and conferences on occasion.
Why do we need to know what their speaking rate is? Why do we need to know whether or not he was paid for THIS speech? Let us not fall into the British media/tabloid habit of pocket-watching the two successful royals who are actually gainfully employed and living a genuine life of service – especially when they ignore the fact that the UK is definitely NOT getting value for money from the bitter leftover ones, despite the £££billions spent on them.
Why do we need to know? We don’t. I’m a snoop. I like gossip. I’m curious. I’m a Harry fan. Just pop culture fun to detract from my depression due to our present and future deplorable state of affairs in what used to be a great country.
My old boss gave talks at this sort of event, these are definitely not given for free. The pay is often called an “honorarium” and what they may be negotiating for is expenses and a substantial donation to Archwell, but I expect Harry is at the very high end of speakers fees.
NEXUS claims to be a non profit, but it is very much about flattering the wealthy for how much good they are doing in the world. Lots of money is changing hands here. Not a knock on Harry, this is how the philanthropy world works these days.
It could have been so different for Sentebale but Sophie thought she knew best.
We don’t know when or if they are paid for any engagement, which since it isn’t our pockets, seems fair and reasonable. The point of the post is that the media was talking out of their rear ends and know nothing about this couple. As Magdalena said above, why do we need to know what their speaking rate is or anything else about their finances, especially since we aren’t the ones funding them?
The incognito ginger. Love it. And it was interesting hearing him speak about the evolution of having to serve to wanting to serve.
As far as I am concerned, Harry is the biggest prize any organization could get as a speaker. He has a natural charm and charisma that few possess, and he speaks knowledgeably and sincerely about world issues. While it is truly sad that Britain is stuck with lazy wet Willie, it is wonderful that “the spare” has become a natural leader.
“he emphasized the mission of the Archewell Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife, Meghan SUSSEX”
FIF them
These people *refuse* to call Harry’s wife by her name. It’s ridiculous.
Of course they will never give Meghan the satisfaction. Best believe they will call her everything but a child of god (or Mrs. Sussex).
And the press wanted to tell us he accidently knocked on the wrong door in London? 🤣