Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the Nexus Global Summit in NYC

I still remember when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed up for that paid-speech gig and the British tabloids laughed and laughed because who would pay Harry and Meghan for speeches, right? Five years later, Harry and Meghan get invited everywhere to give speeches about female empowerment, environmentalism, mental health, humanitarianism, philanthropy, civil rights and more. Harry and Meghan make so much money, they give speeches for free. On Friday, Prince Harry popped in New York like a damn ninja. When Harry travels solo, he can be SO incognito, it’s crazy. And when I say “solo,” I mean with bodyguards and probably at least one staffer. Harry was in NYC to speak at the NEXUS Global Summit. Archewell posted a piece about it, and so did People Mag:

Prince Harry is back in New York City. On Friday, June 27, the Duke of Sussex, 40, stepped out in N.Y.C. as an unannounced featured speaker at the 2025 NEXUS Global Summit, where he addressed a group of next-generation philanthropists and impact investors, PEOPLE has learned. Harry hit the stage for a fireside chat titled “Building Tomorrow: A Conversation on Service, Impact & Collective Action with Prince Harry,” in conversation with Rachel Gerrol, co-founder and CEO of NEXUS. Reflecting on his personal evolution, Prince Harry, 40, spoke about being born into a life of service, but moving from having to serve to wanting to serve. During his remarks, he emphasized the mission of the Archewell Foundation, which he co-founded with his wife, Meghan Markle, as being rooted in compassionate leadership and a commitment to something greater than ourselves. He encouraged the group to take care of each other and our children in the future and tackle the systems instead of the symptoms keeping us down. He also urged the group to consider what they want their own legacies to be, align their investments with that vision and use their platforms to foster meaningful collaboration and change. The 2025 NEXUS Global Summit takes place in New York City from June 26 to 28, bringing together 350 of the world’s leading next-gen philanthropists, impact investors and social innovators. According to a statement, the event aims to unite these changemakers to “bring about solutions to the most pressing problems of a generation.” This year’s summit centers on the theme “Brave Voices and Bold Ideas,” with discussions spanning mental health, AI and technology for good, climate change, impact investing, and more. Several of the key topics—mental health, digital responsibility, and conservation—align closely with Prince Harry’s long-standing philanthropic priorities.

[From People]

There are no photos, by the way – no pap photos of Harry in New York, no Getty pics from the event. That’s because no one knew he would show up here. I’m including some social media stuff below – it looks like Harry spoke in detail about Archewell’s Parents Network initiative as well. It’s cool that he flew out for this. I bet he had other business in NYC and we’ll find out ten other things he did while he was in town.

Prince Harry at Nexus Global Summit NYC. The Duke speaks about his and his wife’s vision for their foundation Archewell and their initiative ‘The Parents’ Network’. “My wife said to said to me, if you live your life by truth, it’s the most efficient way to live”#PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/Nsi9NjTEY2 — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) June 27, 2025

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Rachel Gerrol, CEO Nexus at the #NexusGlobal Summit in NYC.#PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/CIFX95zgLT — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) June 27, 2025