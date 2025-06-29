Orlando Bloom & Sydney Sweeney were seen together in Venice

Orlando Bloom’s presence at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding festivities was well-publicized in advance, mostly because Orlando and Katy Perry were previewing their breakup in the weeks leading up to the wedding. That’s how we learned that Bloom was heading to the wedding solo, and that Katy would not interrupt her tour to attend the wedding or keep up appearances with her ex-fiance. Meanwhile, in the middle of this whole Venetian wedding extravaganza, Orlando was apparently slipping gossip to TMZ. That might even be the tackiest part of this whole thing?
Orlando Bloom is playing it cool at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding … he’s single after splitting from Katy Perry, but we’ve learned he’s not trying to hook up with other wedding guests. Our sources tell us Orlando is being very guarded in the way he’s dealing with women in Venice … even though he’s around some very sexy, single and eligible celebs.
Orlando’s in the midst of party central at The Gritti Hotel in Venice … but he’s mostly been bro’ing out with Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio and Scooter Braun. Sydney Sweeney is staying at his hotel, as are Kim and Khloe Kardashian … but we’re told Orlando hasn’t tried to make a move.
Orlando appeared to be getting cozy with a mystery brunette Thursday night in a water taxi … but we found out the woman with him is Hollywood stylist Jamie Mizrahi … she’s married and there’s nothing doing with Orlando. Going into the week of wedding festivities, we were told Orlando was psyched to let loose in the wake of his split from Katy … and while he’s partying with the guys, he’s keeping it in his pants.
Jeez, we get it, Orlando has no game and he’s trying the aloof thing and it’s not working. The younger girls don’t fall for it. Speaking of, on the heels of this report (which I feel came from Team Orly), there were mega-exclusive pics circulating of Orlando walking in the same general vicinity as Sydney Sweeney, who was bizarrely invited to the wedding as well. The real story is that Sydney, Orlando, Tom Brady, Karlie Kloss and several other wedding guests went to Harry’s Bar for what was reportedly something like a post-wedding brunch reception. The dress code was very casual – the men were all in shorts and t-shirts, but Sydney wore a pretty floral dress. Anyway, if I had to guess, I would say that Orlando tried to shoot his shot and Sydney gave him a pity photo-op. That’s what it looks like to me.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Venice, ITALY Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom arrive together at Madonna Dell Orto for Jeff and Lauren's pre-wedding party in Venice.
Pictured: Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom
Venice, ITALY Sydney Sweeney was spotted in Venice ahead of Jeff Bezos’ star-studded wedding weekend, turning heads in a sleek black silk playsuit by Chloé.
She completed the effortlessly chic look with classic black Miu Miu ballet pumps and a vintage-inspired quilted Chanel handbag.
Pictured: Sydney Sweeney
Venice, ITALY Newly single Orlando Bloom was seen in Venice, Italy, ahead of the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.
Pictured: Orlando Bloom
Venice, ITALY Newly single Orlando Bloom was seen in Venice, Italy, ahead of the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.
Pictured: Orlando Bloom
Venice, ITALY Newly single Orlando Bloom was seen in Venice, Italy, ahead of the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.
Pictured: Orlando Bloom
Venice, ITALY Hollywood royalty and global icons, including Sydney Sweeney, Karlie Kloss, and Orlando Bloom, gathered at the exclusive post‑wedding luncheon at Harry's Bar—continuing the celebrations one day after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish Venice ceremony.
Pictured: Sydney Sweeney
Venice, ITALY Hollywood royalty and global icons, including Sydney Sweeney, Karlie Kloss, and Orlando Bloom, gathered at the exclusive post‑wedding luncheon at Harry's Bar—continuing the celebrations one day after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish Venice ceremony.
Pictured: Karlie Kloss, Sydney Sweeney
Venice, ITALY Hollywood royalty and global icons, including Sydney Sweeney, Karlie Kloss, and Orlando Bloom, gathered at the exclusive post‑wedding luncheon at Harry's Bar—continuing the celebrations one day after Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's lavish Venice ceremony.
Pictured: Orlando Bloom
Nooooooooo Sydney! But I guess she has a thing for older men with significant baggage.
Right? She’s smart enough. She gets choose.. She does older men.. Gross but whatever
Daddy issues maybe?
She strikes me as smart as well but hanging around significantly older men is making me wonder if she needs therapy or something.
She grew up after Weinstein so surely there was no casting couch culture there for her.
Who knows but sadly I saw this coming 🙄🙄 Sydney, you can do better!
Who styled Orlando in those hideous shorts and chains??? Sydney looked nice and I love Karlie’s outfit, so far it’s my favorite outfit of the entire weekend!
Yuck! Orlando is certainly giving the Leo vibe now, middle aged dude with no style on the prowl for a younger. He’s fitter than Leo, but the vibes are the same.
he has great legs! that’s all I got…
Surprised he didn’t show off his manhood again. Hot day in Venice, show off what the ladies are attracted to.
It’s been displayed before?
@Hypocrisy pap photos of he and Katy paddleboarding 😂😂😂 him in the nude, he has a long…
Saw the photo. Not much to brag about, I thought. Pretty average. Hypocrisy, you didn’t miss a thing.
I was more concerned about her talking to Tom Brady!!!
Neither are suitable. She’s selling herself short if she goes out with either of these two. But stranger things have happened. Maybe she’s the type to not be single for long. And her ex was of Italian background (?) – must be an odd feeling to be in Venice.
I do wonder why how she got on this wedding’s invite list. Glen isn’t there so what gives? Did Jeff ring his agent and say “Can you invite this person and that person and I’ll pay for them to attend?”
💯💯💯💯
The dad sock trend must end!
Leather loafers would be more in keeping with La Serenissima but hey, it’s a tawdry wedding with tawdry people so must not raise expectations.
That entire short outfit is absolutely horrible the socks are just the beginning..🫣
I don’t know. They just look like two people walking in the same vicinity down a sidewalk.
I agree. I don’t get why talking to other guests at a wedding is news too. What else are you gonna do if you attend solo? You have to speak to other people at some point 😂😂
Agree. I don’t know why people assume possible hookup for simply talking to people at the same place.
I think the point here is that this rumour seems to have come from Bloom’s people, trying his best to remind people that he is VERY SINGLE and VERY AVAILABLE and using proximity to a hot young starlet to underline it and start rumours.
He is not aging well – he’s a decent enough actor who got lucky with some big roles but he’s messy. He’s always been thirsty and seems to gravitate towards others who are thirsty (Katy and the model).
I had to laugh at the Harry’s Bar reference. It’s steeped in history but it’s very much a hole in the wall. And there is a dress code of no shorts. The parent company Cipriani owns many other posher restaurants but Harry’s is a place you go once to say you’ve been (and to pay way too much for a Bellini and get glared at by the waiters).
Sadly, I predicted this.. Ugh
Orlando has long been shady. Remember when he hooked up with the waitress from Chiltern Firehouse in London and she got fired as a result? SMH.
No, never heard of that. Was this after his marriage to Miranda broke up? The poor waitress.
I think they were the same shorts he wore when he first arrived.
What a terrible piece. This is so unflattering. I hope his ppl didn’t put this out there. If so what were they thinking.
Yeah, it being such a terrible piece makes me think that his people didn’t give TMZ anything. TMZ is just your basic sleazy tabloid that is everywhere making up stuff as they go. I don’t know if I believe that he and Katy aren’t still together. Her continuing her tour while he goes to a wedding that they were likely both invited to a while ago, just seems like what couples normally do. They split ways to cover more territory. I think that if he was trying to hit on Sydney or any other woman he would have dressed more appealing than this black short shorts and white socks combination.
These pictures show two people walking down the same sidewalk, but there’s nothing to indicate they are walking together, is there?
I wonder how many of these seemingly random collection of “guests” were there because of some sort of contractual obligation, business agreement, blackmail, or something like that.