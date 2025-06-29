Orlando Bloom & Sydney Sweeney were seen together in Venice

Orlando Bloom’s presence at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding festivities was well-publicized in advance, mostly because Orlando and Katy Perry were previewing their breakup in the weeks leading up to the wedding. That’s how we learned that Bloom was heading to the wedding solo, and that Katy would not interrupt her tour to attend the wedding or keep up appearances with her ex-fiance. Meanwhile, in the middle of this whole Venetian wedding extravaganza, Orlando was apparently slipping gossip to TMZ. That might even be the tackiest part of this whole thing?

Orlando Bloom is playing it cool at the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding … he’s single after splitting from Katy Perry, but we’ve learned he’s not trying to hook up with other wedding guests. Our sources tell us Orlando is being very guarded in the way he’s dealing with women in Venice … even though he’s around some very sexy, single and eligible celebs. Orlando’s in the midst of party central at The Gritti Hotel in Venice … but he’s mostly been bro’ing out with Tom Brady, Leonardo DiCaprio and Scooter Braun. Sydney Sweeney is staying at his hotel, as are Kim and Khloe Kardashian … but we’re told Orlando hasn’t tried to make a move. Orlando appeared to be getting cozy with a mystery brunette Thursday night in a water taxi … but we found out the woman with him is Hollywood stylist Jamie Mizrahi … she’s married and there’s nothing doing with Orlando. Going into the week of wedding festivities, we were told Orlando was psyched to let loose in the wake of his split from Katy … and while he’s partying with the guys, he’s keeping it in his pants.

[From TMZ]

Jeez, we get it, Orlando has no game and he’s trying the aloof thing and it’s not working. The younger girls don’t fall for it. Speaking of, on the heels of this report (which I feel came from Team Orly), there were mega-exclusive pics circulating of Orlando walking in the same general vicinity as Sydney Sweeney, who was bizarrely invited to the wedding as well. The real story is that Sydney, Orlando, Tom Brady, Karlie Kloss and several other wedding guests went to Harry’s Bar for what was reportedly something like a post-wedding brunch reception. The dress code was very casual – the men were all in shorts and t-shirts, but Sydney wore a pretty floral dress. Anyway, if I had to guess, I would say that Orlando tried to shoot his shot and Sydney gave him a pity photo-op. That’s what it looks like to me.

Orlando Bloom and Sydney Sweeney spotted strolling through Venice together after Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding https://t.co/f5gN1QZvne pic.twitter.com/OxsdvPgXRm — Page Six (@PageSix) June 28, 2025