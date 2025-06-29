Lauren Sanchez wore Dolce & Gabbana for her wedding to Jeff Bezos

As I’ve now said repeatedly, I still believe that Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding was the final straw for Anna Wintour. This is an increasingly popular theory too – Wintour has completely avoided featuring any MAGA cultist or Trump-adjacent within Vogue. But she couldn’t say no to Jeff Bezos, who has made a hard-right turn straight into MAGAville. Conde Nast must have told Anna Wintour that she had no choice but to give Sanchez a cover, even if it was just a digital cover. Wintour relented, but resigned as EIC of Vogue. Behold, the digital Vogue cover. At least Wintour kept Jeff Bezos off the cover – it’s just Lauren. You can read the Vogue piece here. I… could not get through the whole thing.

So, the wedding dress. Lauren and Jeff both wore Dolce & Gabbana. I thought she would wear D&G, and I also thought Roberto Cavalli would probably be in the mix. She would not take Anna’s advice to wear Oscar de la Renta or Valentino or one of the more elegant designers. No, it would have to be a tight, corseted bodice with lots and lots of lace. It would have to be a face so full of Botox, it makes her eyes look crossed. She’s long in the tooth for this virginal Apollonia Corleone cosplay (Apollonia wore it better). Lauren said she was actually inspired by Sophia Loren’s wedding gown in Houseboat (the movie where Loren was like 19 years old). The row of buttons is the worst part, honestly.

Wedding guests included: Queen Rania, Leo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Usher, Bill Gates, Tom Brady, François-Henri Pinault, Diane von Fürstenberg, Domenico Dolce, Sydney Sweeney and more. The newlyweds’ first dance was to a cover of Elvis’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” which was sung by Matteo Bocelli. As someone pointed out, this weird collection of wedding guests shows how few “real” friends they have. Anyway, I’m glad that this tacky extravaganza is over (or close to being over). I really think Venice might ban Americans from the city after this.