Lauren Sanchez wore Dolce & Gabbana for her wedding to Jeff Bezos

As I’ve now said repeatedly, I still believe that Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos’ wedding was the final straw for Anna Wintour. This is an increasingly popular theory too – Wintour has completely avoided featuring any MAGA cultist or Trump-adjacent within Vogue. But she couldn’t say no to Jeff Bezos, who has made a hard-right turn straight into MAGAville. Conde Nast must have told Anna Wintour that she had no choice but to give Sanchez a cover, even if it was just a digital cover. Wintour relented, but resigned as EIC of Vogue. Behold, the digital Vogue cover. At least Wintour kept Jeff Bezos off the cover – it’s just Lauren. You can read the Vogue piece here. I… could not get through the whole thing.
So, the wedding dress. Lauren and Jeff both wore Dolce & Gabbana. I thought she would wear D&G, and I also thought Roberto Cavalli would probably be in the mix. She would not take Anna’s advice to wear Oscar de la Renta or Valentino or one of the more elegant designers. No, it would have to be a tight, corseted bodice with lots and lots of lace. It would have to be a face so full of Botox, it makes her eyes look crossed. She’s long in the tooth for this virginal Apollonia Corleone cosplay (Apollonia wore it better). Lauren said she was actually inspired by Sophia Loren’s wedding gown in Houseboat (the movie where Loren was like 19 years old). The row of buttons is the worst part, honestly.
Wedding guests included: Queen Rania, Leo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Usher, Bill Gates, Tom Brady, François-Henri Pinault, Diane von Fürstenberg, Domenico Dolce, Sydney Sweeney and more. The newlyweds’ first dance was to a cover of Elvis’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” which was sung by Matteo Bocelli. As someone pointed out, this weird collection of wedding guests shows how few “real” friends they have. Anyway, I’m glad that this tacky extravaganza is over (or close to being over). I really think Venice might ban Americans from the city after this.
I wore lace at my wedding so I do love lace but this fakakta thing was not good in any way. It looked like a lace sausage casing.
I scrolled down without reading to comment that very thing: “sausage casing”. This design could’ve been helped so much if the neckline was lower or even just opened up a little (which, this is a woman who went the Inauguration with her tits out. You’d think she’d be the last person who needed convincing!). With the tight corseting and high neck, it’s like her head is a bit of sausage bursting out its casing. She’s visibly uncomfortable in every single photo, like she’s struggling to inhale.
Was she trying for the mermaid look?
Bezos is no Prince Eric, that’s for sure. People usually look good on their wedding day. These two failed the mission.
This is a great thread excoriating the design and D&G:
https://x.com/moorehn/status/1938710707459236307
Fugly. Whoever was the photographer for this cover – Tierney Gearon…this is a career low. 🤮
Maybe that’s why it was badly shot. The reflection on the left side of her face and forehead shows Tierney couldn’t get a really good shot of her.
Oh well, I suppose Mario was busy that day.
The dress and the person..She’s genuinely ugly. I don’t get it. She’s truly hideous. It’s surely a joke?
OMG I lknow Tierney and love her as a person. a former fashion model, she is now a famous photographer but not really known for fashion shots, more for fine art surreal photos. Too bad – with that dress and his offf tux, she didn’t have much to work with
I honestly think she looked beautiful would’ve prefer less buttons but she looked fine.
Tacky. Tacky. Tacky. Cheap and classless no matter the cost. These out of touch f#ckers who gleefully interfere with politics and social dynamics need to be taxed out of existence and legally forced to pay their employees living wages. Allowing them to double dip (recieve tax breaks while also forcing tax payers to supplement their employees because they don’t them pay enough) has to stop. They are destroying the social fabric of civilization. This is disgusting.
The dress was more tasteful than I expected but I guarantee that was because Anna said “I’m not putting you on the cover of my magazine with your tits out!”
I was also surprised how conservative it looked.
I am not because a virginal bride fits a fantasy he has. Here, her job is to play untouched pure body, the body of a young virgin. Here, she is covered, demure, innocent for his despoiling.
And yeah, I did almost puke writing that. But it’s the truth.
@NoHope, I mean wasn’t the wedding in a church? It might be just that. I don’t know where you got his lust for virginity. I don’t like Jeff Bezos, but he never dated some teenager as far as we know?
She could have tried for Playboy (does that still exist?) Wedding Special.
@Aimee The dress was very similar to Kitty Spencer whose wedding looks were great and she was paid or sponsored.LS looks for her wedding seems like someone playing dress up or society lady. The take is influencer in the worst way possible! I think the Kadashians and others were paid to be there..
https://www.tatler.com/article/lady-kitty-spencer-wedding-dress-designer-dolce-and-gabbana
I heard that Kris Jenner demanded her daughters be invited. LOL! 🤣
Nah, those kardashians will show up anywhere there are cameras and they have an excuse to wear tacky, tight, revealing, hideous clothes
“As someone pointed out, this weird collection of wedding guests shows how few “real” friends they have.”
I was thinking the same thing. I bet the footed the bill for these celebrities too. They have industry friends it appears. It was about “showing off” all the famous people they know.
All that money and she still looks trashy. I can’t think of two people who deserve each other more.
In a world of Lauren Sanchezs be a McKenzie Scott. His ex wife seems to be a genuinely kind giving person.
💯
I was sure that it would be another” boobs on parade” so having covered cleavage was unusually tasteful. For her.
I do wonder why Mackenzie Scott got divorced from the second husband, and relatively quickly. I really hope he did not cheat on her.
Is that related to this?
MacKenzie Scott is Jeff Bezos’s first wife so it’s related. I wonder why she got divorced from her 2nd husband so fast too. Second marriages sometimes get starry eyed and jump too soon due tot he relief of falling in love again after a hard divorce. May have found out incompatible or the money did weird things to him. In any event, MacKenzie Scott is the gold standard of philanthropy and charitable giving. – a saint compared to conspicuous consumption Bezos- Sanchez
Ariel called. She wants her tail fin back.
LOL! My first thought as well. Ariel with a touch of Jessica Rabbit.
Her body is a canvas for his desires. Her body looks like those museum mannequins wearing dresses from when people were small and women suffered for tiny waists. I find myself hoping that she was photoshopped because this tiny waist and razor flat stomach feels like discipline and fantasy. This is marriage as possession.
She’s Jeff’s Barbie so she’ll do whatever he wants. Mackenzie probably has her own independence of mind and Jeff got fed up with that. He wanted to be with a “Yes, sir” I dream of Jeannie woman.
But looking at the bad photographs of her especially underneath that tree, I think I can pinpoint why she looks so awful. Did she do something to her jaw? It looks like she has the freakish Habsburg jaw. Or maybe the photographer really dislikes her because that jaw is popping out at me.
I keep thinking yikes when I see her, her life must consist of exercise, eating nothing and plastic surgery. What’s the point?
Lauren Sanchez was channelling Jackie Kennedy o n a s s i s when she wore wore the white Dress and headscarf and sunglasses the day before the wedding
Did she? Couldn’t see the Jackie O homage at all.
Well her husband has that 500 million dollar yacht. Ar i Had his expensive yacht Maybe lauren wanted to channel jackie the a r i years.
@Tessa Agree with the yacht. I could see the Grace Kelly dupe with the lace and buttons but that’s about it. Never heard of Lauren until Jeff.
This wedding sure ain’t La Dolce Vita.
The dress is completely unremarkable except that she’s covered up. Styling is worse than unremarkable, anyone could do better.
It could have been so much worse, is the general vibe 🤣🤣🤣
Why does her hair look like she just stepped out of the shower and towel dried it?
&BW .. Why is the ponytail extension so bad? I’m guessing it’s the lighting but color match one side of the bang.
Anna had no problem putting Melania Trump on the cover when she got married so I’m not buying the narrative that she resigned because she had to put Lauren Sanchez on the cover. I was surprised that Lauren covered up for wedding. The dress is better than I thought it would be.
Hated Melania dress but at least we didn’t know her then.
I believe Mango was still a democrat at that point. The Clintons attended that wedding.
Eh, I think Dolce & Gabbana is actually the perfect choice for this wedding – tacky, problematic, and unapologetic.
Good point. The Italian aristocracy would prefer to wear Armani.
Maybe D&G appeal to that new money, tasteless crowd: “Look at me! I’m a billionaire! My destination wedding is in VENICE!”
It’s more covered up than I expected. I’m not crazy about this mermaid all lace dress though. Maybe lace but not the tight mermaid silhouette. But that’s my tase. I almost never like a mermaid silhouette.
Dressed and designed by nasty, self hating homophobes is quite the statement. Her look is reminiscent of Kim’s dress in her wedding to Kanye. It’s like because both women dress in a hyper sexual way and trashy way—so they chose demure looks for their weddings. It’s remarkable how unattractive Sanchez is.
The cover photo makes her look fresher and less surgically enhanced – somehow they’ve toned down the balloon lips and cat’s eyes. Add the demure lace on top and it’s not a horrible photo.
Yes, but that photo of her under the tree has her face moving into Jocelyn Wildenstein territory. It’s getting very scary. And if you look at old pictures of her, she used to be very pretty before she destroyed her face. Such a shame….
She’s full scale Jokermouth now.
I will never understand why women choose to do this to themselves, especially when they were so naturally beautiful to begin with. I looked up photos of LS when she was younger, before the horrible cosmetic work and she was truly stunning. She reminded me a lot of Catherine Zeta Jones. Just goes to show that even the beautiful ones can be chock full of insecurities.
My god that dress looks uncomfortable and she looks hideous. I wonder how she would manage to use the facilities while wearing this monstrosity. Asking for a friend.
Wait, she’s under a tree in her underwear? Why!? (I know, it’s so she can be photographed with her tits out, but it just looks weird.)
It’s giving “Miss Kitty down at the saloon married herself a railroad baron.”
Wish we had like buttons. Please accept my humble trophy.🏆.
That’s so catty, I will take it 😹
I never really talk about a woman’s (or man’s) attractiveness but she’s hideous. I don’t get either of them.. She’s so unattractive, so ugly, wtf? When you deliberately make yourself so ugly, why? What’s the point
Yeah, it’s fair game when someone purposefully sculpts his or her face and body to look a certain way.
I am relieved that she covered up her boobs, but she still looks cheap, tacky, and trashy. She’s too short for this silhouette, the buttons are too much, the sexy bustier with the Appolonia/Grace Kelly lace didn’t work at all.
Why the shot of her half-nekkid in the trees?
I don’t get it? She’s genuinely ugly. She looked fine originally. But when you change yourself to look that bad, on purpose. Why? She looks so bad. It’s clearly their choice but she’s awful.
Why the shot under the tree? To show to the world (again) exactly what Jeff paid for.
It’s the fashion in faces. The Kardashians are the same – they’re all chasing the same face. But unlike this year’s fashion, which you can wear for a while and then throw away, you’re stuck with this year’s face until you can have more surgery to meet the next fashion. And if you’re 56-years old, you have age and gravity to worry about on top of it.
The dress is horrific, but I dont like D&G clothing. I find it trashy which is why the Kardashians like it so much, I guess. I didnt much care for the inspiration, either though (Sophia Loren’s dress), but i liked it better than Sanchez’ s dress. She really should have gone with Oscar de la renta. That beautiful dress whe wore at the Met gala last year was the best I’ve ever seen her.
It could have been 100x worse so, at least it’s not just lingerie which I thought it would be
The mermaid silhouette seems very dated at this point. It was popular, what, 15-20 years ago? She was going for timeless and classic but it looks old and cheap on her.
I hope Anna Wintour writes a memoir of her time at Vogue.
She looks better than I thought she would on the cover. I’ve never liked that silhouette though. That photo with her shirt yeah no. Her face looks weird. Kind of like the Joker.
Hopefully this is the last article you run on this trash.
Two thoughts. I wonder how much people were paid or bribed to come. And I wonder who and how many declined the invite.
I don’t know how she does it, but she makes everything she wears look like it came from SHEIN.
Mermaids don’t walk. How can one walk, sit, or breathe in that gown?
I think the dress is pretty. The problem is that Lauren isn’t.
I don’t understand all those buttons in the front when there’s also buttons down the back. Is he expected to peel her like a lace banana on their wedding night, or does the dress magically split open at midnight revealing the reptile creature hiding within?
OTOH, Kate was home drooling over the dress wishing she had a dress with that many buttons
I try to avoid commenting on people’s looks so all I will say is there is something unnatural about this image. The dress isn’t suited for her. It looks so so tight.
This outfit was ridiculous when you factor that there’s of the party she had the boobs out on full display. I find them so distasteful. He won’t let his employees take bathroom breaks or pay fairly but will drop 50 million to show off his blow up fill Wife and paid friends
What’s the point of having buttons running down both the front and the back of the dress? Is that the newest status symbol? Buttons?
I thought it wasn’t too bad until I scrolled past her waist.
It doesn’t matter how much money you have.you can’t buy class.
Shocking that her tits weren’t out. I expected to see more of the gals than she usually displays. I guess Vogue drew the line.
I give the Sanchez Besos about 3 years.