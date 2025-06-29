King Charles expects Prince Harry, Meghan & the kids to come to the UK for his funeral

British monarchs plan their funerals years, sometimes decades, in advance. The funeral plans for the sovereign are always called Operation London Bridge, and other significant royal figures will get other “bridge” plans for the funeral arrangements. Camilla will get a bridge plan, so will the current Princess of Wales. Well, it looks like King Charles and his staff have been tinkering with Operation London Bridge. Not just tinkering – they’re openly briefing the Telegraph about various updates being made by Charles. Charles is notably such a dogsh-t father that he evicted his son and his son’s family out of their British home, a home which they renovated and leased at great cost. Charles also refuses to see or acknowledge his Sussex grandchildren, never inviting them for any visits or family events. He refuses to even take Prince Harry’s calls or answer Harry’s letters. But by God, Charles will include Harry, Meghan and their two children in his funeral plans. An olive branch… from beyond the grave!
There has been increasing talk of olive branches and reconciliation between the King and Prince Harry. Much of it has been conveyed, on the Duke of Sussex’s side at least, through television interviews; his emotion, anger and frustration on full display. From Buckingham Palace, there has been little said on the record. Beyond the occasional frustrated shrug, royal aides have kept their counsel, determined not to fan the flames of this deeply personal rift in public.
But behind the scenes, the King is very much hopeful that he will be reunited with Prince Harry and that he might still build a relationship with his two California-based grandchildren. Opportunities would seem to present themselves at the next iteration of the Duke’s Invictus Games, due to take place in Birmingham in 2027, and the King’s 80th birthday celebrations the following year. Given that set-piece royal events are planned years in advance, it is possible to cast the net further into the unknown.
Indeed, The Telegraph can reveal that the King has factored not only the Duke but the Duchess of Sussex and their two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, three, into the heart of his funeral plans. Whenever the time comes, the monarch is adamant that his youngest son take his rightful place at the centre of his family, perhaps mindful of that final chance to create family harmony. There is no suggestion that the King’s reign will not continue for many more years.
The Telegraph understands that the Sussexes remain enveloped in the King’s funeral plans at the highest level, with the Duke expected to walk side by side with his brother, by then the King, at the forefront of the sombre processions through the streets of central London.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to take part in the family vigil during the lying in state at Westminster Hall and play a prominent role alongside the most senior royals during the funeral service. Arrangements have also been made for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the King’s youngest grandchildren, to attend the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, as well as the committal at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, should they wish.
Buckingham Palace aides insisted that the King’s funeral plans had not been finalised and cautioned against speculation. The King, who is still undergoing weekly cancer treatment, maintains a full work schedule with planning underway for engagements and events well into the future. The inclusion of the Sussexes in the plans, however, will prove a talking point. Their involvement, not just throughout the public-facing ceremonial elements, but behind the scenes in briefings and rehearsals, will avoid further rupturing relations with the couple.
By putting aside any differences and signing off plans that place the Sussexes at the heart of his funeral, the King will ensure that his final public act brings his family together. While the Duke has vowed never to bring his family back to the UK unless he can guarantee full police protection, they would automatically be enveloped into the official security operation for such a state occasion.
It’s a trap! Upon King Charles’s death, the wrathful, violent, temperamental King William V will step up to the plate and somehow guarantee the Sussex family’s security for something like two full weeks? The same niece and nephew William has shown zero interest in? The same sister-in-law he smeared? The same brother he violently assaulted? Yeah, no. Now, “sources close to William” have always maintained that William expects to see Harry one last time in their lives, at their father’s funeral. William expects that of Harry, for Harry to turn up to the funeral and nothing more, and then the brothers will never see or speak to each other again. As for Charles centering the Sussexes in his plans… pick up the f–king phone, dude. Charles “expects” this of Harry much like he “expected” Harry to show up at his coronation after treating Harry and his family like sh-t. And Harry went, to keep the peace. But yeah… whatever happens, I hope Harry has gotten enough distance from these horribly toxic people to understand that this whole thing is a huge f–king trap.
So he expects to be honored in death by the Sussex’s even though he refuses to acknowledge any of them in life.. I hope the Sussex family takes a holiday somewhere nice and skips the “chuckie is in a box” ceremony.
Weird thinking – can’t see you when I’m alive, but I hope you see me dead!
Can’t tell whether Charles actually wants archie and lili to go or if the press is demanding it so they can finally snap pictures of them but I hope that Charles lives to be a 110. First, just to spite william and second, the Sussex children will be grown then and they can simply choose not to go.
Ahhh. That old chestnut. That old last narcissistic attempt at control and pain from beyond the grave. You know.
The “I’m dead so you need to feel guilty and honor bound to fulfill my funeral wishes. Come publicly run the torture gauntlet I set up for you, with widely publicized future events where you will be exposed to the public without proper security, which will be extensively covered by the media, with curated quotes from sources close to me about how I died of a broken heart. And bring your kids and wife. The ones I shunned and treated as a blight on our family during my life. The ones you don’t feel safe bringing to your homeland because of my actions. AFTER DEATH LOYALTY TEST! Also. My funeral needs the clicks. And since I’m dead no one will call me a bad dad. OLIVE BRANCH! ITS A DEAD ROTTING OLIVE BRANCH, DEAR BOY!”
Nahhhh… he just knows no one would give a damn about his funeral w/out the drawing power of the Sussexes. He wouldn’t garner the world’s attention/news cycle for as long as Liz did; no one will wait 13 hrs in line (*cough*Beckham*cough*suckup*cough*). The ONLY way to garner that attention is people tuning in to see M&H, thinking they would actually show their kids faces in public. AS IF they would, let alone for DSG (Dog Sh*t Grandpa) who they’ve never met.
Harry’s security threat level will be at a potentially record high during his father’s funeral. The threats presented by a small unhinged segment of the population who will have been whipped into a frenzy by the media. In addition to his exact location in very chaotic public space along huge stretches of open road with him in clear view … being published by the media weeks to months to years ahead of the event. In a city that will have a massive influx of people there for the funeral, arriving by every conceivable mode of transportation. That’s some evil behavior.
Harry publicly said he doesn’t feel safe bringing his wife and children to the UK. So Charles responds on the media, demanding that they all come for his funeral, regardless of security arrangements. And then tells the media exactly where and what he expects them to attend. WOW.
Lastly. Harry has talked about how following his mother’s casket was one of the most traumatic events of his life.
So as Chuck’s final move, he’s demanding the same from his youngest son.
He’s still competing with Diana. “You walked with her casket! You will walk with mine too! And relive your old trauma AND GET NEW TRAUMA!”
Just. The audacity of this demand is incredible.
Harry’s threat level will be raised because he has a violently abusive brother who will be King when that funeral happens, none of the Sussex’s will be safe. Peggy is a huge threat look what he has briefed to the papers the man is just twisted with hatred.
Except only silly people believe this crap. It’s fake. Harry is stupid blah blah, Harry is clueless blah.. Same old. If you want to believe Harry is a moron, this is for you. Otherwise grow a brain, I guess
It’s called fake news. No one believes this cr#p. Hopefully no one actually believes it. It’s laughable.
I agree. Hopefully when the time comes, Harry will have enough distance to put his safety above the expectations of his family of origin. I think he can already start preparing his response to this invitation… – send some really nice flowers, Harry! Seems like more decency and respect than he ever got from his father.
But they will make a showing of not putting Harry’s flowers out. Or not near the other family flowers. Because all flowers are a symbol of the monarchy and Harry has now betrayed the monarchy AND flowers and so has to be put in his place.
I swear. The wreath laying arrangements etc have become the secondary balcony to the royals. He thinks he can move away and just place flowers where ever he wants?!? Punish his wreath! Put his flowers in the corner! Ha! He must be so emotionally devastated.
Meanwhile Harry in Cali – they wouldn’t put my wreath out? What about the 100 wreaths I ordered under the names of Scotty’s little soldiers? Those were put out? Oh good. I’ll message the families to let them know
As ever, Chuck is guaranteeing millions of clicks for his tabloid mates to ensure the Sussexes are publicly tortured at his funeral.
Wonder if Lazy will have to do her “hardest day” walk again.
I bet “Operation Menai Bridge” won’t be as popular as London Bridge.
The title honestly sounds like a trap. We have all seen all the sh*t they did to Meghan during QE2’s funeral. I really really hope, Harry won’t be bringing Meghan and their kids to the public funeral. Will got his man back to his side, I can’t imagine all the sh*t they are planning to abuse Meghan and their kids with all the briefings. It will be the funeral from hell 2.0. I am sure Harry wants to be there on his father’s funeral, I get that though.
In all honesty, one can be there in spirit and participating just as much (or even more).
@Tara, if I was Harry, I wouldn’t put myself into that situation in a million years. However, Harry lived a very different life. Charles is not only his father, but also his monarch. As a soldier, I am sure he sees that as his duty. It is hard to dismantle all of the brain washing he got all his life.
I expect he will come, after all he faced the Taliban, Meghan I hope will stay with the children in the US, I see no reason for the children to attend, after all, they don’t know him.
Harry will 100% be there; he still loves Charles despite everything and as a soldier he’s not missing his country’s commander-in-chief’s funeral. He will do his duty no matter how painful just like he did for betty but i cant see him wanting his children to be a part of this weird public grieving spectacle given what he went through at his mother’s funeral and after how horribly Meghan was treated at Betty’s funeral i dont think he’ll want her to go either. She would no doubt want to support him but they were horrific to her during those 2 weeks and Harry was furious about it; i just can’t see him wanting her back in that situation again. Another thing is that Meghan loved and respected the Queen who at least wanted to see those kids; she has no such affection or reverence for Harry’s dog***t father who has shown multiple times that he doesn’t care about her kids.
Dear Harry, I want absolutely nothing to do with you and your biracial family. In fact I really wish you all dead that’s why I refuse to make sure you have security when you come to the UK! However I must insist that you and your biracial family MUST attend my funeral! I’m sure your loving I mean petulant and jealous brother will make sure you’re safe ( no he won’t) when you attend.
Regards Pa.
Well, when you put it like that..
Prince Charles wants all eyes on his funeral and knows without the Sussexes there, no one will care.
I hope Harry and co stay away.
I see no point in them bringing the kids if Chuck – when alive – refuses to see them. I think Meghan might make an appearance just to support her husband but I hope it’s a quick in and out for them.
If you need to basically command your relatives, especially your own child, to attend your funeral, you don’t deserve to have them there.
I’m sure the world can see how much of a shit father he is. The coronation was an awful window into his dysfunctionality.
His eldest son and his lazy wife disrespects him – late as always and heir can’t even remember his words.
His dutiful youngest son couldn’t wait to leave and keep up with the pretence.
Other royal families must be thinking, at least we’re not as dysfunctional as Chuck Windsor.
Sucks to be the King of England! 😂
My hope for Harry – and for anyone going through the process of the passing of a toxic family member – is that they are able to put their own needs first and to truly see that funerals and all such ceremonies are meant for the living.
That they are allowed to engage with the events on their own terms. Show up alone. Sit in the back. Say no to doing a reading or whatever else you are being pushed to do. Say no to the demands and expectations of the living, who want the appearance of a loving family that they never helped to actually create. That you can say no to the deceased individual minions are still trying to keep the illusions alive. While also throwing barbs your way.
And it’s ok to change your mind. Thought you could attend the funeral and the burial? You don’t have to. Just because you said you would or thought you should – doesn’t mean you have to. Do what you need. Allow yourself to feel what you feel and don’t place demands on yourself to do or be or feel anything other than what you feel.
Grief is a weird wild thing. And the loss of a toxic family member is a completely different road.
Stay home harry and Meghan.
Oh Lord how many more years of this dribble will we be assaulted with??
Until Chuck dies, I’d imagine. Once that’s done, there’s nothing they can use for Harry visiting the UK clickbait.
Charles is a miserable person
Can’t see H skipping KFC’s funeral. Despite whatever disappointment he feels, H seems like the type of person who would see it as his duty to attend his father’s funeral. There must have been some genuinely good times for them as father and son and I imagine he’d want to honour the memory of those few occasions.
Chuck’s funeral will be a walk in the park for Harry compared to walking behind Diana’s cortège.
The only way I can see this would be difficult for Harry is if they physically lock him down in a palace “for security” and Willy has a hissy fit and sends his minions out again for seconds.
I think Harry will attend the funeral. It will be his last royal function. I doubt his family will be there, though.
He just wants to go out in Glory, quite sickening if he can’t be arsed while still here. What kinda sick attention seeking beyond the grave is this?
Can you see these carefree Californian children ever attending any formal British royal event where they would be paraded in front of the public and subjected to silly protocol? This will never happen. Harry himself might show up but he will not do this to Meghan and his kids. They have left this ridiculous make-believe world forever.
If the Telegraph’s briefings are coming directly from Charles then can someone please inform him that Lili is 4 and not 3 as stated in the article?
He knows he’s an absolutely shitty father but wants to sanitize his image in death. He wants his kids and grandchildren because he knows how history will be written about him. Harry should attend imo but his kids and wife should not be used by courtiers and press for trauma porn. Charles doesn’t even have a current family picture with his kids and grandkids to show you how shitty he is but yet he wants to present a united front when he dies.
The trauma porn viewing will be a bonanza that the rats will be salivating over.
Chuck owes the rats after the rehab the Rottweiler got. I’m sure Tom PB will fill in whatever duty either son will be unable to fulfill.
Reading this made me sick to my stomach and your description of this as trauma porn perfectly explains what it is that makes it so sickening. This racist man hates his youngest son, biracial DIL and grandchildren so much that he essentially in his own words says that “no one would care” if anything happens to them so he has done everything in his power to remove security, funding and a UK home away from them to make it clear that their lives mean nothing to him. He has essentially exiled them from the UK and most importantly from him and the rest of the royal family, yet wants to place them in the center of trauma porn during his funeral, when he is not even here to meet with them, all for the benefit of Camilla, William, Kate, the UK media and all of the other racists who support them. This is Charles knowing that he needs the Sussexes there to get the large views for his funeral and he wants to parade Meghan and her children in order for it to happen. It’s unholy and vile. I’m overwhelmed with anger that this man even exists and has anyone listen to the drivel that comes out of his mouth. He is evil incarcerated and his oldest son I believe is far worse. I pray that Meghan and their children never have to be around these people ever again.
I agree with everything you wrote. But I have that little part of me that would love to see Harry, Meghan, and their beautiful children, triumphantly and confidently attend. They would outshine the Windsors and infuriate William. As long as they could be safe I would love to see them take their rightful place. That would definitely not be stuck on the last row.
What’s stopping Charles from inviting Harry and his family to the UK this summer? Why is he briefing that Harry and his family are invited to his funeral?
Harry’s lawsuit against Daily Mail is still ongoing. He can’t be seen playing nice with his son when that son is suing his good old buddies at DM.
No doubt that Harry will attend Charles’ funeral. But only the funeral – no vigils, ceremonies, etc. Also no doubt that Meghan and the kids won’t attend. I can imagine how horribly they would be treated and they won’t be given any extra security.
This is about the media salivating at the opportunity to get content of the Sussexes, especially the children, throughout the funeral of King Charles. After what they did to the Sussexes during QEII funeral, I can only imagine how much worse it would be for the Sussexes if they attend Charles’ funeral.
Through his actions, especially the eviction from Frogmore Cottage and removal of security for the Sussexes when in the UK, Charles and more broadly the toxic Royal mafia family/institution, has publicly demonstrated no duty of care for the Sussexes. They do do not care about the Sussex’s wellbeing while Charles is alive, I highly doubt they would start caring about the Sussex’s wellbeing when Charles is dead.
I just don’t see Harry compromising on his family’s mental and physical wellbeing at all. Security with a an assessment from the RMB always been his line in the sand. From the very beginning of his relationship with Meghan he has been firm about security for her. He has never wavered on that. At the moment, I can’t see anything that would convince Harry to change his stance about taking his family go the UK when that time comes, not even that ‘envelope security’ nonsense they mentioned in the article. No RMB assessment means the level of risk to his family’s life would not be known and ‘envelope security’ would be insufficient. 🧐
I think his mother’s death is always something he considers when protecting his wife and children.
How pathetic. My fav part is when they state there are opportunities in 2027 and 2028 to see his grandchildren. Lol dude you are one of the richest people in the world if you want to see your grandkids you could. I read this piece as a slap down to Williams team and an attempt to clean up his image as a dogshit father and grandfather. Anyways as others have stated we know Harry will go but I truly hope Meghan stays home. That island and that family shouldn’t have another chance to abuse her for public consumption.
Sadly, the usual suspects will abuse her even if she stays home with the children. It’s a no win situation for her.
The abuse would happen regardless of her going or not, but she wins by continuing to protect their children from being exposed in a country that has all but begged for their harm or worse. There is no reason, either of their children should be exposed to people who have participated in racially and socially abusing them to the point that people have made threats of harming them. There is a reason the threats of harm have been directed at Harry, Meghan and their children. The royal family continues to let it be known that their lives and safety aren’t important enough to them to ensure their safety. The same way they treated Diana. None of the things said and done to Harry, Meghan and their children would ever be allowed to be said or done to William, Kate or their children. I guarantee you that if anyone made a threat of harming to either of the Wales children, the entire UK media world would be condemned and attacked by the royal family. Their complacency is them agreeing to the harm or worse of Harry and his family. No loving person would ever be silent even to avoid conflict with a lawsuit. That is not the behavior of a father, FIL, grandfather, brother, SIL, uncle or aunt and there is no excuse for it either.
Phillip and the queen zoomed the Sussexes. There is no reason that Charles at the very least couldn’t do that. He does not care to know them so the idea of them going to his funeral is laughable.
Yes all of that and the King will guve them back Frogmore cottage for 2 weeks! olive branch!
I do hope things work put and family relationships do mend with sincerity although in their position, im not sure they ever were family to begin with ppl
BP is “openly briefing the telegraph “. “Briefing” is a code for passing along gossip or outright meaningless word salad.
Of course Harry would attend, he clearly still has love and a sense of duty towards his father. Meghan would likely be willing to grit her teeth and attend to provide Harry with emotional support, otherwise he’d be all alone. I can’t imagine they’d subject the kids to that.
I bet anything that Harry would fly in, attend the actual funeral service, then fly straight home after.
^^This. Harry and Meghan: “We kept it classy and showed our faces…deuces…driver, to the airport please”
Pure speculation on my part: Charles is quite ill. There’s long been something really off about William. Kate isn’t inspiring interest with either her clothes or her social commitments. The future Dowager Queen is not well-loved. The Wales kids are still kids. Somehow, after close to a decade of racially tinged abusive screeds it has occurred to the British media that soon, they will have almost nothing to write about. No more bread, no more butter — just bizarre little set pieces about people who are living their lives with joy thousands of miles away.
The costs of years of frothing hate-pieces, sanctioned by both Charles and future King William may well be bankruptcies. They’ll have little to write about and a less than eager audience for their increasingly desperate and boring drivel. Oopsie.
So there’s a possibility for reconciliation during big set-piece events, like the IG in 2027 and his 80th birthday in 2028. That’s absurd. 1. It would be more meaningful to talk or meet the grandchildren in special private moments and not big public events which look fake and for show and 2. who’s to say Charles will make it till then. The idea that these kids should go to a funeral for a man they have never met, by his own manipulations, is wild. Charles is disgusting.
I don’t understand why you don’t feel sympathy and admiration for KFC. It’s the whole point of the article, after all.
Exactly @Jais Harry has made it clear that he wants or wanted a private reconciliation not a public performance. He wants or wanted his dad to hug him in private and be a father and grandfather. As a mum I simply can’t understand Charles even ill with cancer, not wanting to see Harry whilst he’s able. I know, I know everything that’s happened but I had lovely, strong parents who had my back through out my life. It was my privilege to look after them when they were old and needed my support and love. It just breaks my heart that Charles is so implacable as a parent and grandfather that he can’t relent and visit Harry??
“Buckingham palace aides… cautioned against speculation”. If you don’t want speculation, then STFU.
I think this is all contingency. Most likely Harry will attend, but there’s a teeny, tiny, microscopic possibility that relations might improve before Charles dies, so there has to be a Plan Z just in case.
The derangers would want to see Meghan curtsey to Kate as,if that would ever happen
They didn’t see her curtsey to Kate during the Queen’s funeral so why would they expect it during Charles’s funeral? Besides curtseying would show more that Meghan’s the better person, than Kate. Kate went on a walkabout in honor of the Queen and made it about herself. She went to Phillip’s funeral and made it about herself. They changed their titles immediately after the Queen’s death because they cared more about the titles than the loss. A woman who has spent her entire life supporting women’s equality and empowerment doesn’t look at shiny tiaras or titles as a sign of worth. Meghan doesn’t copy Kate because Meghan knows her worth exceeds Kate’s. Kate copies Meghan because she knows that Meghan is better than her in every way, so she has to copy her to get the same attention that Kate could never get on her own merit.
Meghan as an American citizen is,not obligated to curtsey to Kate. Kate never corrected the fake story about meghan.
And Kate would still be Kate with her resting mean girl face if Meghan bowed. Not that I am even advocating one way or another for that. It’s more just that derangers get so excited about the idea of it and it’s like please, Meghan is grace and knows how to behave in church.
Yet Charles can’t pick up the phone—or have his staff pick up the phone—and invite Harry and his family to join him for a week or two in the privacy and security of Balmoral.
Perhaps it was a mistake for Harry to attend Charles coronation.
It wasn’t a mistake because he did it because of the man he is and how he carries himself. He is about honor and respect and duty. No matter what he did his part and he can continue to hold his head up high. He didn’t allow them to make this about his relationship with Charles. We didn’t even get photos of them together or any stories about them spending time together, because it was simply about him doing his duty. That’s why we can’t say anything negative about Harry when it comes to talking about the conAnation. All negative stories are about Charles, Camilla, William and Kate. They made butts of themselves on the world stage.
This is directed at William and Kate, not Harry. Charles (or Camilla) is telling them he’ll make them do “the hardest thing they’ve ever done” again. He’s mad at them. He doesn’t give a crap about Harry and his family.
This was my takeaway as well. This is about forcing William’s hand, that’s why its being publicly discussed now. If Harry isn’t front and center as this article describes, it will be William’s fault and he’ll start off his reign as the king who continues to bully his brother. Its kind of a final eff you from Charles to William.
But the second Charles is dead, William is king and plans are plans, but who or what forces William to follow them? Nothing.
well, exactly – which is why I think this is aimed at William. If there were no leaks about Charles expecting harry to be “front and center” at his funeral, then if Harry wasn’t front and center, we would assume that was due to Charles’ wishes or Harry’s wishes. But now we’re being told well in advance that if harry is NOT “front and center”, its because of William, not Charles. If this information is coming from Charles’ camp, its kind of darkly brilliant in a way. he’s ensuring that either harry features prominently at his funeral or that William starts off looking like a petty tyrant who disregarded his father’s last wishes.
He would be forcing Harry’s whole family to put their lives in danger and bow to him and William. Charles is so vile, egotistical, evil even. How does he live with himself? But he got down to rehabilitating Camilla right after Diana’s funeral without missing a beat.
And he used harry and William in his Camilla campaign.
All Charles cares about is getting his ring and his ass kissed. That’s it.
He’ll be dead, so we won’t notice when they don’t show. 🤷♀️
If – big if – they are going they should go to Uncle Charles and expect the government to secure them. If not, turn round and leave.
So the children could at least see where granny lived and stay secure there.
With the keens at large that would be no protection
Harry would need to get right back to the America before William can sneak in a confrontation with harry. And keep doors locked.
Charles has empty gestures. He was praised for walking Meghan down the aisle but it was good publicity for him. He never defended Meghan from the abuse by the media and will and Kate treatment of Meghan
And there was his eviction of harry Meghan and the children
Don’t go! It’s a trap set by the left behinds to get pictures of and exploit Harry’s small children and to allow Will-not to continue to exploit/scapegoat the Sussexes for rota 🐀 copy. Charles has clearly demonstrated his lack of love and concern for Harry his entire life. He has probably never met Lili and has probably seen Archie only a handful of times. Why should the kids be exposed to the public spectacle of a royal funeral, especially for a grandparent who has shown little interest in them other than selling them out to the media and trolls? Diana’s funeral/death is one of the most traumatic events of Harry’s life. Why would Harry subject his children to that? Charles evicted Harry and his family from a home promised to him by the Queen that he paid to renovate and lease. He uses what little hard power he actually has to deliberately endanger them. Charles has always favored Camilla and her family. Let her children and grandchildren be put in the media crosshairs and let the Sussexes, who left 5 and a half years ago, live in peace.
Harry has a soft heart and, god bless him, he still loves his father, despite the shitty treatment he’s endured from him these last 40 years. I think he’ll attend the funeral, but I won’t be surprised if Meghan and the children stay home. With the exception of Eugenie, none of his extended family gives a f**k about Archie and Lili.
All this wishful thinking is a wet dream of the rota rats. What coin they could make if the Montecito Royals attended the Chucky-in-a-Box fest! But as Meghan said, why should the rota get photos of the very children they label as the N-word? I hope she and Harry continue to pay them dirt.
H&M will make the best decision for their family. That said, I hope they all (including Harry) pass on attending the funeral. Charles doesn’t deserve them.
IMO, any parent who actually requests/demands that other countries deny your high-profile offspring adequate security doesn’t even deserve their child’s acknowledgment of their passing.
Why on earth would you expect young children to attend a long, drawn-out boring funeral? And for someone they have no relationship with? If the story’s true, the man’s an egotistical fool!
Harry will never again do to Meghan what the London billionaires did to Meghan at Elizabeth’s funeral.
That means he will come alone, take his place with dignity, give space to his grief for this incompetent father, not argue and leave immediately after the funeral. Unless Meghan wants to go herself. But I don’t think so. This crowned one believes that even from the coffin he still has the right to exercise power over his younger son and his children. Not love, just power.
What hubris. (Unless it’s true at all)
It does not matter if charles is the worst father or the best father. William will be in charge from day one and they will do what he wants.
Personally I don’t think this is aimed at Harry.
I think this is an attempt to box William into giving the country/kingdom [if there is a kingdom left] and pageantry the Windsors are paid to provide. Of course William may well pay the same attention to Charles’ wishes as Charles paid to Elizabeth’s.
The “reconciliation” with Prince Harry, the banished grandchildren coming home, like something from Shakespeare The Winter’s Tale would provide months of storylines for the British media.
Unless there is a real reconciliation with Prince Harry, and an apology to Meghan, I doubt that Harry’s family will be coming to that funeral. I think Harry will show up, because he is filial, loves his father, and duty is engrained on him. Also he does believe in the ’empire’ just not how it is run currently. But without a reconciliation Harry will come to the funeral bearing a hanger and then sprinting to catch his flight.