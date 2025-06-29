King Charles expects Prince Harry, Meghan & the kids to come to the UK for his funeral

British monarchs plan their funerals years, sometimes decades, in advance. The funeral plans for the sovereign are always called Operation London Bridge, and other significant royal figures will get other “bridge” plans for the funeral arrangements. Camilla will get a bridge plan, so will the current Princess of Wales. Well, it looks like King Charles and his staff have been tinkering with Operation London Bridge. Not just tinkering – they’re openly briefing the Telegraph about various updates being made by Charles. Charles is notably such a dogsh-t father that he evicted his son and his son’s family out of their British home, a home which they renovated and leased at great cost. Charles also refuses to see or acknowledge his Sussex grandchildren, never inviting them for any visits or family events. He refuses to even take Prince Harry’s calls or answer Harry’s letters. But by God, Charles will include Harry, Meghan and their two children in his funeral plans. An olive branch… from beyond the grave!

There has been increasing talk of olive branches and reconciliation between the King and Prince Harry. Much of it has been conveyed, on the Duke of Sussex’s side at least, through television interviews; his emotion, anger and frustration on full display. From Buckingham Palace, there has been little said on the record. Beyond the occasional frustrated shrug, royal aides have kept their counsel, determined not to fan the flames of this deeply personal rift in public.

But behind the scenes, the King is very much hopeful that he will be reunited with Prince Harry and that he might still build a relationship with his two California-based grandchildren. Opportunities would seem to present themselves at the next iteration of the Duke’s Invictus Games, due to take place in Birmingham in 2027, and the King’s 80th birthday celebrations the following year. Given that set-piece royal events are planned years in advance, it is possible to cast the net further into the unknown.

Indeed, The Telegraph can reveal that the King has factored not only the Duke but the Duchess of Sussex and their two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, three, into the heart of his funeral plans. Whenever the time comes, the monarch is adamant that his youngest son take his rightful place at the centre of his family, perhaps mindful of that final chance to create family harmony. There is no suggestion that the King’s reign will not continue for many more years.

The Telegraph understands that the Sussexes remain enveloped in the King’s funeral plans at the highest level, with the Duke expected to walk side by side with his brother, by then the King, at the forefront of the sombre processions through the streets of central London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to take part in the family vigil during the lying in state at Westminster Hall and play a prominent role alongside the most senior royals during the funeral service. Arrangements have also been made for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the King’s youngest grandchildren, to attend the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, as well as the committal at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, should they wish.

Buckingham Palace aides insisted that the King’s funeral plans had not been finalised and cautioned against speculation. The King, who is still undergoing weekly cancer treatment, maintains a full work schedule with planning underway for engagements and events well into the future. The inclusion of the Sussexes in the plans, however, will prove a talking point. Their involvement, not just throughout the public-facing ceremonial elements, but behind the scenes in briefings and rehearsals, will avoid further rupturing relations with the couple.

By putting aside any differences and signing off plans that place the Sussexes at the heart of his funeral, the King will ensure that his final public act brings his family together. While the Duke has vowed never to bring his family back to the UK unless he can guarantee full police protection, they would automatically be enveloped into the official security operation for such a state occasion.