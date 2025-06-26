George & Amal Clooney attended a palace reception for the King’s Trust

A few years into Amal and George Clooney’s marriage, they decided to “play the game” within British society. While Amal was already welcome in legal circles and some aspects of the upper echelons of British society, George’s name and money opened so many doors for her. They bought a fancy English country home, based themselves in England, and Amal began supporting various charities and causes which gave her more access to the highest rungs of society. One of the big ones was the then-Prince’s Trust, now the King’s Trust. In 2019, the Clooneys gave enough money that Amal was given some gaudy title within the trust, and bam, the Clooneys and their deep pockets were now invited to various palace events.
In 2023, the royal establishment did the same thing with the Clooneys which they did with the Beckhams: publicly demanded that the Clooneys “choose sides” in the war between the Windsors and the Sussexes. Well, it appears as if the Clooneys have chosen. Maybe they figure that George showed his whole ass in America, so they need to double-down on their efforts in the UK. The Clooneys turned up at Buckingham Palace yesterday for a King’s Trust reception.
You might argue, hey, Amal genuinely cares about so many causes, maybe she legitimately believes in the King’s Trust! Sure, but both things can be true: Amal is using the charity ladder to climb to the top of British society AND she cares about many issues. The big tell, for me, is that George was hamming it up at the palace – he has no position, no gaudy figurehead title within the King’s Trust. He’s still the reason why Amal gets invited to these events.
PS… Charlotte Tilbury was having a blast, she’s surprisingly tight with the royals too – she was hamming it up with Queen Camilla and Rose Hanbury last year too.
More reasons for canceling Clooney!!
They want titles.
Of course they want to. Clooney is ambitious. He can’t count on a career in politics for now, but at least he can climb even higher in the social hierarchy.
Americans can only receive honorary titles and are limited to those who have made an important contribution to British interests. I don’t think Clooney merits one.
George has always been a wannabe. I thought this before he shit himself with his anti Joe Biden NYT piece.
All the defending of Meghan and what she’s endured only to bow to her racist, nasty father in law. Gross.
And there was clooney speaking out against how the paparazzi pursued Diana leading to her death. Now he hangs out with c and c who treated Diana so badly. But he wants that title
I was just coming in to say that. I remember his press conference. “Princess Diana is dead. Who do we see about that?” Um…try the people you’re currently courting.
How George has fallen.
I remember when Amal got that honorary position at the Princes Trust (clearly the result of a large donation) someone on here commented that it was bc they wanted their son at Eton and this was part of that. So no clue how that worked out, but I think the general idea holds true – I don’t think this is so much about the royals as it is about London high society and being at the top of the pecking order without having a title. But of course they need the approval of the royals to get to the top of that pecking order. All very social climbing-y.
I agree with this. In the UK, connections to the royals is a good career move.
Amal is a smart and ambitious woman, she acts accordingly.
Yep.
Amal looks great as always. That’s all I got.
Oh and CT has always been a massive monarchist. I remember going to her Flagship in Covent Garden and there was a massive portrait of QE. She’s also spent years trying to break out amongst the aristos. So absolutely none of this surprises me.
IMO she looks like a bag of bones with horrible posture wrapped in a black trash bag tied with an 80s bow.
Really? That pic of her in profile is not flattering. She looks super, duper thin.
She looks like a walking coat-hanger with ridiculous extensions.
Clooney is not popular in us now after how he treated biden.
Its funny Social media has closed the gap between entertainers and Consumers, so now we know too much about them. So many have fallen from grace and are associating in circles that invariably came back to bite them in the backside, having said that i got over Clooney ages ago because i always fell asleep when i went to watch his movies. I suspect H&M are still loosely connected to them and understand the game better than i do. i just find it funny how the RF move horning in on H&M network to make themselves appear better Or to seperate them from their network most likely Clooney gave Eugenie’s husband a job. the web is linked so tight if Eugenie steps out of line is Jack’s job in jeopardy ? what a way to live.
I don’t get this desperation for a title. All it means is you kissed the king’s ass often enough for him to notice. And once you get it, then what? Do you order up a “personalized” coat of arms through the mail, hang it over the fireplace and invite your friends to call you “Sir George.”?
This opens up a lot of doors. There are a lot of other idiots who will want to socialize and work with them to raise their status. George will be able to feel like he did in the days when his acting career was flourishing. And it will be with someone else’s money.
But George Clooney is super-rich A-list with multiple businesses and properties. What kind of doors need to be opened for George when Charles himself is drooling to have him at BP? And it’s not as if the film industry won’t work with him because he doesn’t have a title. George’s acting career is changing because he’s getting older – a title won’t turn back time.
As a rule, I don’t believe that all rich people are really rich. They are often only seemingly rich. Can you imagine how much such a life costs? Besides, it’s also about admiration. George doesn’t inspire such admiration as he used to. The films he plays in don’t either. So he can’t count on fans of his acting as he used to. These people are addicted to fame. Any kind of fame. And their financial needs are enormous.
@Eva – the ego part I can understand. But if George thinks he can achieve money, fame and acting gigs by getting a title out of Charles – well, that’s a pretty long-range plan and Charles has only a few years left. Look how long it took for Beckham and he actually performed a service for the country. As a logical plan, it’s nonsensical. But, if it’s about ego, then knock yourself out, George.
What Charles started, Willy can finish. George is getting older, he’s had back problems for years, he has school-age children, his career is fading. In his place, anyone with fuck-money and common sense and an ego that isn’t inflated to the limits would simply focus mainly on their family and their health. He wouldn’t have to do anything for the rest of his life, in theory. But… ego and money.
Didn’t once a long time ago George defend Meghan? How times change. Anyways, Amal is beautiful but she has to be entered into the worst posture awards.
He actually called out bad dad for flogging THAT heartfelt letter his daughter wrote to him to the tabs. Foghorn Leghorn then told George to butt out because it was just between him and his daughter and the Fail on Sunday!! I appreciated GC for having the decency to publicly call that out then.
He defended her against the press attacks and her father, but never explicitly against the royal family.
Chuck using a black woman again for his photo-op.
No Chuck, your photo-op ain’t working.
George is American. I suppose he could receive an honourary knighthood. Amal could get her own Damehood though, if she is a UK citizen. It might be more credible, and not appear “bought” if it were for her legal career.
Here I go defending Kate and Victoria B , but if those two need a food intervention, so does Amal. All 3 look absolutely bone thin. It’s such a horrible look for anyone and to think they all have children who have to see them looking like this.
I don’t care about George Clooney or his wife. That being said, it’s kind of weird and deranged to expect people to hate/ dislike the same people you do, then want to cancel them for it. They are rich people, they’re gonna rich people. Nothing to see here.
Was that a deliberate misuse of the ‘deranged’ reference? all of us on here know that in relation to royals, ‘deranger’ is solely used for the extremist fans of W&K AKA racist Meghan haters.
Both Georgie and his father are OG nepo babies, both of them only having careers because of Rosemary. And Georgie is the one who helped launch Piss Morgan in the US.
I’ve never fallen for Amal’s routine. ‘international human rights lawyer’ does not equal ‘humanitarian’. She was on a Qaddafi payroll and Georgie Boy paid a lot of money to clean up her client list and promote a false image.
Georgie spoke out defending Meghan in the early days, likening her mistreatment to the mistreatment of Diana. That’s what got him an invite to the wedding. Soon after? Charlie dangled an award in front of Amal, Georgie shut up, and these two got in lock step supporting abusive, racist Charlie.
This isn’t a case of ‘gonna rich people’. These are people who had no ethics to begin with, who publicly switched sides in exchange for ribbons and awards. Four peoples lives are at stake here – Sussex Family – and Georgie and Amal shut up because they want titles and an OBE for wifey.
@mel
Completely agree 💯
The video of Amal meeting Charles was so unbelievably cringey. She kept hopping around and crossing her legs like she had to go to the bathroom, and then when it was finally her turn she did some weird not curtsy but bow? It was very strange.
George is looking rough in these pics. I’m gonna use a George Clooney quote and say this: “But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time.” George probably can’t take physically demanding roles anymore due to age and health concerns, so here he is, sucking up to the king.
Curious as to why Clooney isn’t wearing a tie. Isn’t this a bit too casual in appearance?
Button your shirt, George.
That’s all I have to say to the guy who betrayed Biden.
As a lawyer, I have some respect for Amal. I appreciate the work she did with the UN. I definitely think she’s intelligent and probably a bit ambitious, especially now that she has children.
I watched Out of Sight the other night with George Clooney and J. Lo — such a great movie. They were sizzling together, probably because they were both so sexy in that film. What happened to George??? At least he’s not wearing that awful black rug anymore.
Yup! George Clooney has had a huge fall and he deserves it. He thinks of himself as the smartest, coolest guy in the room. But the Biden letter proved that he a total idiot. He is reviled by MAGA and Dems now and his besties see Brad Pitt (the abuser) and Julia Roberts (the homewrecker bully). You are the company you keep, George, and now you’ve aligned yourself with racist royals. This is doubly true of Amal who pretends to be a humanitarian but aligns herself with the racist bullying royal family.
I have no doubt the two of them will get exactly what they deserve. George is already being meted out his karma and Amal will soon get hers. The universe never fails.
The universe never fails? trump is president again, the universe failed big time there.
The universe didn’t elect Trump, the people did.
Why do these two very wealthy people look like they desperately need hydration and moisturizer? Dusty.
I really like that Amal didn’t have any significant plastic surgery. And she could afford it but she doesn’t do it. That’s fantastic! Shes a unique beauty. I prefer her to any perfect Barbie With a perfect bone structure, a perfect nose or big lips. Sick of all these extreme beautiful women 😜 shes a real Woman! Love that first pic of her. We tend to like perfect looking people, but looks aren’t everything. Shes a smart educated woman who fights for the rights of people in courts. Not just words but real actions!
Fighting for the rights of quaddafis doesnt make her a global humanitarian. The cleanup on her background and client list cost georgie a lot
Apparently you havent been paying attention. Amal has had significant plastic surgery, including at least one major nose job
Just shows that you can be too rich and too thin.
Those are ghastly photos of George and Amal. Horrible lighting, lack of Photoshop, or both?