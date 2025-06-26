George & Amal Clooney attended a palace reception for the King’s Trust

A few years into Amal and George Clooney’s marriage, they decided to “play the game” within British society. While Amal was already welcome in legal circles and some aspects of the upper echelons of British society, George’s name and money opened so many doors for her. They bought a fancy English country home, based themselves in England, and Amal began supporting various charities and causes which gave her more access to the highest rungs of society. One of the big ones was the then-Prince’s Trust, now the King’s Trust. In 2019, the Clooneys gave enough money that Amal was given some gaudy title within the trust, and bam, the Clooneys and their deep pockets were now invited to various palace events.

In 2023, the royal establishment did the same thing with the Clooneys which they did with the Beckhams: publicly demanded that the Clooneys “choose sides” in the war between the Windsors and the Sussexes. Well, it appears as if the Clooneys have chosen. Maybe they figure that George showed his whole ass in America, so they need to double-down on their efforts in the UK. The Clooneys turned up at Buckingham Palace yesterday for a King’s Trust reception.

You might argue, hey, Amal genuinely cares about so many causes, maybe she legitimately believes in the King’s Trust! Sure, but both things can be true: Amal is using the charity ladder to climb to the top of British society AND she cares about many issues. The big tell, for me, is that George was hamming it up at the palace – he has no position, no gaudy figurehead title within the King’s Trust. He’s still the reason why Amal gets invited to these events.

PS… Charlotte Tilbury was having a blast, she’s surprisingly tight with the royals too – she was hamming it up with Queen Camilla and Rose Hanbury last year too.