King Charles is ’embarrassed’ that he’s being forced to host a Trump state visit

Donald Trump has been in The Hague this week. No, not for that. Or that. Or that other thing. Look, he hasn’t been charged with any international war crimes yet! But it may happen at some point, so he’s familiarizing himself with the city which houses the International Criminal Court. Trump is actually in The Hague for the big NATO Summit, and he’s in a really pissy mood. He’s been trying and failing to glad-hand with European leaders who hate his guts. Trump has been placed next to Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer for several of the photocalls and meetings. I guess Starmer believed that he needed to bring Trump some kind of “gift” or pledge of fealty. So Starmer delivered something special: Starmer has basically ordered King Charles to host the Trumps for a full state visit later this year. Starmer made the king send the invitation last week.

King Charles has been “bounced” into hosting a full state visit for President Donald Trump later this year, after bulldozing reservations by the monarch who wanted to delay it. Charles, has been irked in recent months by Trump’s rhetoric about Canada—a U.K. “realm” which counts the king as head of state—becoming the 51st state. He proposed in a hand-written letter which Trump brandished in front of TV cameras an informal, private visit to his holiday home, Balmoral Castle, followed by a full state visit later in Trump’s term.

However a report in the London Times Wednesday claimed that Trump had rejected this cautious approach. Trump “made clear that his preference was for a full visit first, which would not be overshadowed by an informal handshake picture.” The Times adds that the legal document inviting a foreign leader for a state visit, called a manu regia, was signed by the king and hand-delivered to the White House last week. Details are likely to be announced soon.

A former courtier told The Daily Beast: “Charles has been bounced into doing it now by Trump. It’s embarrassing for the palace, which sent the letter suggesting that there was going to be this cozy, informal visit first, but it looks like Trump saw that for what it was; an attempt to kick the can down the road. Given the general anxiety around the king’s health, you can understand where Trump is coming from.”

Buckingham Palace did not respond to a request for official comment, either to the London Times or the Daily Beast, but typically courtiers strive to make clear that state visits are not personal matters, but undertaken at the request of the ruling government. In time-honored fashion, a source described as “close to the king” pointed this out to the Times and denied any suggestion of discord between the Palace and the government over the visit.

The Times says that U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer ordered the full “bells and whistles” state visit at short notice to cash in on the president’s oft-stated affection and respect for the British royal family, while the Palace “had hoped for a more ­leisurely and considered approach, building towards a full state visit.”

The Times adds that the Palace “raised concerns” about Trump’s inflammatory statements that Canada should become the 51st state, arguing that “impugning the king’s sovereignty” as head of state of Canada was another reason to proceed slowly.

“Given the general anxiety around the king’s health, you can understand where Trump is coming from.” I mean… given the way Trump looked and acted in The Hague, one would assume that there are concerns on both sides of the Atlantic that neither Charles nor Trump will be around for a kick-the-can-down-the-road 2026 state visit. Anyway, I sort of forgot that Charles invited Trump to Balmoral as a sort of stand-in for a state visit this year. American leaders don’t get the Balmoral thing – prime ministers are always honored to be invited to the monarch’s private Scottish estate, but American presidents find it all very tedious. I think the Obamas might have been the exception (they reportedly enjoyed Balmoral). Anyway, this was out of Charles’s hands – this is what Starmer wanted and what Trump wanted, so it is what it is.

42 Responses to “King Charles is ’embarrassed’ that he’s being forced to host a Trump state visit”

  1. Chica says:
    June 26, 2025 at 9:25 am

    If KC get sick, this is an excellent opportunity for Willy to showcase his global stateman skills and Kate has enough time to prepare.🤨

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      June 26, 2025 at 9:41 am

      😂

      Will Lazy snub the American Emperor?

      Reply
    • KoRAR says:
      June 26, 2025 at 10:04 am

      @Chica
      Oh, the “world statesman” will be in his element, running at his feet, and the waiting mattress will show him his buttocks;))

      Reply
    • Honeybee says:
      June 26, 2025 at 10:11 am

      This time she has more freedom to go fully n*ked. It will cheer up T. Unlike SA president and first lady, T will enjoy and ask for more. His MT will make more money with damage control deal. Wondering what will be the new dress, something like St. Andy fashion skirt???
      I also think Andy will enter secretly to meet his partner in JE cr*me files.

      Reply
    • Where'sMyTiara says:
      June 26, 2025 at 11:53 am

      Fingers crossed JD Vance doesn’t tag along on this visit, BP… after what he did to Pope Francis…

      This actually promises to be hilarious. Recall how revolted the Rottweiler was over a single Biden fart? How is she going to cope with being forced to entertain an illiterate warthog in tippytoe shoe lifts who regularly soils and marinates in his dirty diapers? Pay attention to those WH visits foreign leaders do, when they’re seated in the chairs for the photo ops. There is always a point where the visiting dignitary sports a startled, slightly pained expression and looks like they’re going to collapse from the stench.

      Sundowner McDiaperpants is going to make Fred and Gladys miserable and I love that for them.

      Reply
      • Anare says:
        June 26, 2025 at 8:36 pm

        I’m dying here @WheresMyTiara. 😂😂😂

        This would be the perfect time for KC3 to pull a Kate and dip out at the last second.

  2. Sueinorleans says:
    June 26, 2025 at 9:26 am

    If I were Charles I would play the Kate card and have a relapse. Go to a special London Clinic and stay there until the Orange Menace is out of British air space.

    Reply
  3. Lady Digby says:
    June 26, 2025 at 9:33 am

    Which member of the RF is going to play golf with him ? Andrew or William?

    Reply
  4. Brassy Rebel says:
    June 26, 2025 at 9:33 am

    Poor Charles waited decades to become king only to be saddled with another country’s mad king. I’m not sympathetic. These two deserve each other.

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    June 26, 2025 at 9:37 am

    Trump and William will probably spend a lot of time together.

    Reply
  6. Libra says:
    June 26, 2025 at 9:39 am

    Melanie will be entertained by Camilla while the boys talk. That should be fun.

    Reply
  7. aquarius64 says:
    June 26, 2025 at 9:42 am

    This is your karma Windsors, for bullying Meaghan, a US citizen. Trump will expect the ruffles and flourishes and all senior royals will have to be on deck. That includes Kate. She won’t to be able to get out of it if Trump insists. Trump will probably want to meet the kids because Obama met George. If Trump feels the Windsors snubbed him with no shows Trump will take it out on the UK with high tarriffs and shredding any deals or treaties the two countries signed. Love this for the Windsors.

    Reply
  8. Jegede says:
    June 26, 2025 at 9:42 am

    I 100% believe DB stole this from Private Eye who revealed months ago that Chuck was pi$$ed at Starmer for this.

    KC made a point to be photographed with Zelensky after those disgraceful White House scenes.

    And also pointedly did a sit down with Zelensky to emphasise his stance.

    KS was also VERY unhappy that Starmer read out his letter to Trump at the White House.
    Yes it was at the Orange Felon’s request, but it was still mortifying for the monarch.

    Reply
  9. MSJ says:
    June 26, 2025 at 9:54 am

    This makes sense since Charles is terminally ill and has been looking more and more worse for wear in videos I’ve seen of him walking. He seems in pain at times. There was one recently with Zelenskyy where he was holding on to the rails of the hallway landing for support as he made several steps towards reporters after he climbed up the stairs and turned the corner to walk down the hallway. Signs indicate that he may not have less than a full year left to go. His son, the heir, seems to be excited about how near the time is, quite morbid.

    I think Keir is concerned about what conversations Charles would have with Trump at Balmoral which he may be excluded from. After all, Balmoral is a private royal residence and the King would be in total control of the choreography whereas for state dinners and events the choreography would be in collaboration with the government.

    Keir’s focus rightfully is on the UK, not Canada. Any conversations Charles wants to have with Trump about Canada needs to be coordinated with Canada. I find it funny 😄 how it exposes the existing weakness of Charles’ reign over the various realms (primarily Australia, Canada, New Zealand, UK).

    Nostradamus comes to mind as I observe how this is all playing out for Charles. 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
    • convict says:
      June 26, 2025 at 11:46 am

      Why is his reign weak over us? We are all sovereign nations. He is a figurehead only. The monarch’s role is fulfilled by the Governor-General and Federal Executive Council, in Australia. I doubt anyone in Canada thinks that Charles can save them from Trump.

      The last time there was interference in 1975, “The [Whitlam] Dismissal” it caused a scandal, still percolating today. It shall never happen again.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      June 26, 2025 at 1:52 pm

      Charles is only a titular monarch in Canada, we are a sovereign country and member of the commonwealth. If anyone saves us from Trump it will be PM Carney, who appears to be doing a great job keeping Trump in line. Canada just signed a new security and defense agreement with the EU which will allow Canadian companies to participate in the $1.25-trillion ReArm Europe program and the Security Action for Europe (SAFE). This on top of increased trade agreements with the UK and EU is gutting Trump’s tariff chaos while boosting trade and military defense programs. Stick it Trump.

      Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    June 26, 2025 at 9:55 am

    Maybe Knauf can be introduced to Trump by William

    Reply
  11. Grandma Susan says:
    June 26, 2025 at 10:24 am

    Will trump bring everyone in his extended family again, like he did last time? What a bunch of rubes they looked like.

    Reply
  12. Mslove says:
    June 26, 2025 at 10:27 am

    I don’t believe Chuck is irked or embarrassed about hosting Trump—birds of a feather. Chuck is like Trump but with better manners.

    Reply
  13. Henny Penny says:
    June 26, 2025 at 11:19 am

    Regardless of how Chuck truly feels about Trump, having his personal letter publicly read aloud and then being ordered by the Prime Minister to do something he doesn’t want to do has to sting his fragile ego.

    Watching the world burn is hard, but watching in real time as Chuckles and his Dominatrix get the karma they deserve sort of helps.

    Reply
  14. Amy Bee says:
    June 26, 2025 at 11:29 am

    Charles only became embarrassed to host another Trump Visit when he was told that Canada was upset about him and the UK Government were sucking up to Trump and that it seemed like he forgot that he was also King of Canada.

    Reply
  15. KC says:
    June 26, 2025 at 1:23 pm

    ” I mean… given the way Trump looked and acted in The Hague, one would assume that there are concerns on both sides of the Atlantic that…. Trump will be around for a kick-the-can-down-the-road 2026 state visit.”

    I find it very depressing and demoralizing that this I hope this becomes reality and that I would relish the opportunity for any other word leader to put Trump in his place. I’ve disliked presidents before, but have never had such a visceral reaction to such a nauseating piece of filth.

    Reply
  16. Deborah1 says:
    June 26, 2025 at 1:24 pm

    To say I am angry about this ‘State Visit’ is an understatement! The majority of the British people do not want it.

    Reply
  17. Lady Digby says:
    June 26, 2025 at 1:34 pm

    Piers is besties with Trump and Camilla so maybe he’ll be invited round for tea at the Palace during the State visit.

    Reply
  18. Sean says:
    June 26, 2025 at 2:25 pm

    With Queen Máxima‘s not so subtle mockery of Trump rocketing around social media, I’d say the ball’s in Camilla’s court for some ribald sass.

    Reply
  19. Paisley25 says:
    June 26, 2025 at 2:25 pm

    I don’t think anyone in the Royal family is excited about another Trump state dinner. I remember the last time. Sophie and Edward were deployed to act as buffers at the reception and dinner to make sure there were no “piano pictures” of the Trump family with Will and Kate. I think the “official” excuse for no formal Trump pics at the banquet was that Will was neither the monarch nor the heir, but Will and Kate clearly didn’t want to be around them at the time or have those pics out in the world forever. This time, Will has to do it, but will use it to show off his “global statesman” skills. I think Kate will try to get out of most of it unless the Trumps kick up a huge fuss.

    Reply

