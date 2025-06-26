Jonathan Knight confirms that HGTV shockingly canceled his show, ‘Farmhouse Fixer’

I’m a big fan of many of HGTV’s shows, especially the more lowkey “let’s gently renovate this house over one episode” programs. I don’t like the competition shows and I don’t care for the “let’s rip out every single thing and spend a fortune on grey floors” shows One of my favorite shows was Farmhouse Fixer – New Kids on the Block’s Jonathan Knight started a business many years ago where he travels around Massachusetts, fixing up beautiful old farmhouses. He doesn’t rip everything out, he works hard to maintain the history of the homes, and his team’s work is gorgeous. The show is super-cute because in-between fixing up farmhouses, Jonathan has various appearances for NKOTB, and he’s often still taking calls for his farmhouse business while he’s about to go on stage and perform. Well, HGTV has canceled Jonathan’s show! NOOOOOOO.
Jonathan Knight shocked fans on Wednesday by alleging that HGTV cancelled Farmhouse Fixer. The New Kids on the Block member went on Instagram to make the claim next to a promotional photo for the show. PEOPLE has reached out to HGTV for comment.
“Having the best time doing my residency in Vegas with NKOTB. A lot of you have been asking about the future of Farmhouse Fixer. I am sad to say HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season,” the June 25 post began.
“While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons. Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next for us,” the post continued.
The show followed Knight and his long-time friend, Kristina Crestin, as they renovate farmhouses in New England.
I do not understand this at all – while Farmhouse Fixer wasn’t glitzy, nor did it have all of the bells and whistles of so many of the new reno shows, it was seriously a great show! There should be room on HGTV’s slate to showcase a team renovating older homes (and even historic homes) conscientiously and making things work within narrow parameters. Plus, Jonathan is a cutie! He has that cute Massachusetts accent and he just has a lovely, gentle personality. I will burn HGTV down to the ground over this!!
Photos courtesy of Jonathan’s IG.
They also cancelled Married to real estate and bargain block. Shows featuring members of the marginalized community being cancelled is not a coincidence. Meanwhile they keep that boring a$$ Fixer to Fabulous and those obnoxious twin sisters on.
^This. Similar things happened when DIY was handed to the conversion-therapy-supporting talentless Mrs Shiplap and her manchild husband. Discovery and its channels (DIY etc. – and CNN) are partly owned by a huge dumpster fire supporter, John C. Malone.
Oh no!! I love Married to Real Estate.
I really liked bargain block and am sorry to see it cancelled. It was unique because it wasn’t just catering to excess like most of the HGTV shows. They were doing a real service to Detroit by renovating abandoned houses that were modest and improved the quality of life for the entire neighborhood.
I thought Keith was a little much at times (not all of his artistic ideas were a success IMO) but I loved Evan and Shea.
I liked Farmhouse Fixer but I loved Bargain Block. I can’t believe they canceled both! I hate the flipping shows and the millionaire house shows – I want unique and historical house shows like these two! What a shame. And it does seem like they’re picking on marginalized communities.
Shoot! No wonder I can’t find those shows any more! I really enjoyed them, but now all I can find is that Love It or List It or House Hunters. All three of these shows were really fun & interesting, I liked the people involved & they did really good work. I also liked Good Bones (mother-daughter duo, Two Chicks & a Hammer).
I hope Jonathan & Kristina keep up their work, regardless of the television contract. Or maybe some other network can pick them up?
HGTV has few shows that I watch weekly but Farmhouse Fixer is one of them. Kristinas designs are beautiful and Jonathan is a great host. Not sure what else HGTV is looking for in a show.
Straight, white, bland hosts producing bland properties by gutting them of any personality. Everything must look the same and appeal to middle America!!
And every interior is gray, gray-adjacent…or beige.
Sad. I liked his show. I loved seeing those sweet old homes, and he has such a warm, genuine personality.
I’m apparently getting old, because I miss the old HGTV. Competition shows have a place, but give me Design on a Dine, Colorsplash, Sarah’s House, Candace Olsen (?) and others teaching people how pros do it while showing how DIYers can do it, too.
This is why I don’t watch the Food network anymore. Every show is a competition show. I missed the good old fashioned cooking shows.
I’m with you. I was disappointed when Dabl switched programming in fall 2023. I liked watching old episodes of Jamie Oliver and Sarah Richardson (Design Inc, Sarah 101).
Richardson does put a lot of info on her website and blog, and has put shows on YT for 10+ years. When they redid the redo of the island cottage, all of those episodes are on YT. She also posted helpful tips and ideas at the start of pandemic. How to carve out space in bedrooms and corners to make school and work areas in lockdown, that type of thing.
I don’t really do YouTube, but I’ll check it out. The beige IKEA kitchen Sarah Richardson did in her 1960s backsplit is my favorite kitchen reno EVER.
I liked that one too. Where she committed to not doing a custom kitchen and did what she could with off-the-shelf. ‘We’re playing imaginary cabinetry again, aren’t we?’
I appreciated watching her and her co-workers develop and learn over 20 years. From hot gluing buttons on magnets, to showing where she bought cheap design things in Toronto’s China Town, to designing custom windows. All while being her clumsy, goofy, dog-loving self.
I really liked this show and his work. Hope he can get it picked up by one of the streamers. I used to regularly watch HGTV and Food Network regularly but not anymore. Don’t like all the tacky competition shows and they really are not that much into interior design or making recipes.
None of this is shocking to me…unfortunately 🤬
I’m about to say something I never thought I would – Joanna and Chip Gaines need to reach out to him – or vice versa – and pick up his show for their Magnolia Network. His show would fit in there perfectly, because that network is low key, and all about the vibe his show has. I have to admit to watching a few of their programs, most notably The Lost Kitchen, and I think Jonathan would do really well there. I really don’t want to see his show disappear altogether.
1) those two support Conversion Therapy 2) that channel is owned by rightwing John C Malone who loves Dumpy.
I cannot see them offering a show to an openly gay man from the Democratic stronghold of Massachusetts.
Current political climate is supporting this kind of thinking, no one who isn’t white and heteronormative need apply.
Such a shame, these cancelled shows were very relaxing and interesting too. HGTV competition shows are a waste of everyone’s time.
And I’m obviously here for anyone who has Goldens!
It’s been a blood bath at HGTV. I don’t get the of cancelling so many top rated shows. It’s really sad.
If they cancel Hometown, I am so done with the network. It’s the one show I never miss. Yes, it’s a little corny with Ben’s dad jokes and puns, and Erin sometimes makes me roll my eyes, but I love her decorating style, and it’s a very calm, sweet show. Did the network undergo a management change? Because I don’t get what they think they’re accomplishing by all these cancellations.
I doubt they’re cancelling the white, straight, married Christians.
In Canada, there was a big to-do over HGTV (and who gets the rights to it and a few other channels) and it now not part of the cable package for me – it was replaced with HOME Network. There are a bunch of older shows and ones from Australia and England now. George Clarkes Amazing Spaces is this delightful British show where in the episode I watched last night it was over 6 months, there was basically no drama and the remodels were beautiful. And in typical Brit fashion I have no idea what it cost and there were clearly no sponsors!
I too am tired of the Property Brothers grey floors with white everywhere and the Baeumlers. Some of these new shows from overseas have just been a delight to watch!
That was another reason I liked the old Dabl. They showed both Amazing Spaces and early Danny Clarke gardening shows (big Danny Clarke fan).
I came to say that I hope he gets picked up somewhere else, too. That show was the only reason I ever watched HGTV. It was really, and I loved seeing all the historic houses.
Sad to see all the bigotry and racism right out in the open.
Canceling good shows, but keeping Christina and Tarek/Christina 2.0, the annoying Hawaiian couple and the Twins. Way to go, HGTV!
You don’t like Renovation Aloha? I do!
I read the twins might be on the chopping block too. But the Hawaiian couple bugs me to no end. They’re horrible. So is teen mom’s show.
I like the Hawaiian couple. Even if I don’t always love their designs, I appreciate that they restore old homes that are often in truly bad condition. They’re smaller (though still expensive) and set in a beautiful place. I like when his father comes in to bless the house at the end. They seem very family oriented. Family members are always getting involved because so many of them work in one area or another that they end up needing for the renovations.
That Christina woman is the worst; I can’t stand her weird way of talking…her statements all sound like questions. And no, it’s not a SoCal accent, because I grew up in Southern California and nobody talks like that!!!
I don’t enjoy HGTV shows but Jonathan was always my favorite New Kid!
There is a great podcast called “the. Business of home” that focuses on the interior design community and in today’s episode they specifically addressed how the Warner brothers /time merger split off is sectioning off the old cable style channels and sticking them with the old debt. And they talked about how it would impact hgtv budgets. Wonder if this is directly related.
I am still stewing over my absolute favorite show, “Married to Real Estate” being cancelled. Egypt Sherrod has an excellent eye for design and her husband, Mike, is incredibly easy on the eyes. I have always appreciated her designs because they are stylish and unique to each home. In my humble opinion, Married to Real Estates definitely beats other show offerings on HGTV – especially, Property Brothers and Down Home Fab! It makes me wonder why HGTV ended up cancelling such a fabulous show….
HGTV has definitely lost the plot. First they became the Property Brothers network, then started axing everyone except the right-wing Christian couples. The only thing I watch now is Househunters International, mostly to see how long it takes for the people to complain about the size of the refrigerators.
This was one of my favorites; was so looking forward to its return. Can’t understand why they cancelled it … and they kept Ugliest House. I don’t get it.
Ugh, I hate to hear this. Historic homes are my favorite and he is so respectful of them. I went to school in Massachusetts and love the setting. And they canceled Bargain Block too?! I admit I usually wasn’t wild about their design elements, like the murals. But I love that they were fixing up smaller, old homes in bad shape and providing decent affordable options for people in the community.
HGTV is getting boring. I used to be obsessed with it. Now I mostly watch for “Vacation House Rules” which is a fun one, and “Ugliest Houses In America” (even if they never pick the actual ugliest house to renovate).
Cancel three of the best shows on the network but keep that Teen Mom with no taste and the rude Allison Victoria? Figures. I don’t care for the Marrs family either. Home Town is pretty much the only show left that I like. Jasmine is okay. Guess I’ll just watch reruns on Max.
Netflix could take a swing here. Build some home shows around WLM. And pick up some of these cancelled hgtv shows that already have a fan base. Just saying…it could work. This sounds like the HGTV equivalent of killing Bobby off on 911. Why are these people ruining our comforts in this year of all years?
Aw man, I am so bummed by this, I love Farmhouse fixer and Jonathan Knight and this just sucks. I agree with all the comments about HGTV and Food Network pretty much sucking…But damn, I really liked this show’ and I hate that we can’t have nice things now