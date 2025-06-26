Jonathan Knight confirms that HGTV shockingly canceled his show, ‘Farmhouse Fixer’

I’m a big fan of many of HGTV’s shows, especially the more lowkey “let’s gently renovate this house over one episode” programs. I don’t like the competition shows and I don’t care for the “let’s rip out every single thing and spend a fortune on grey floors” shows One of my favorite shows was Farmhouse Fixer – New Kids on the Block’s Jonathan Knight started a business many years ago where he travels around Massachusetts, fixing up beautiful old farmhouses. He doesn’t rip everything out, he works hard to maintain the history of the homes, and his team’s work is gorgeous. The show is super-cute because in-between fixing up farmhouses, Jonathan has various appearances for NKOTB, and he’s often still taking calls for his farmhouse business while he’s about to go on stage and perform. Well, HGTV has canceled Jonathan’s show! NOOOOOOO.

Jonathan Knight shocked fans on Wednesday by alleging that HGTV cancelled Farmhouse Fixer. The New Kids on the Block member went on Instagram to make the claim next to a promotional photo for the show. PEOPLE has reached out to HGTV for comment. “Having the best time doing my residency in Vegas with NKOTB. A lot of you have been asking about the future of Farmhouse Fixer. I am sad to say HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season,” the June 25 post began. “While I’m still processing the reasons that led to their decision, Kristina and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons. Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what’s next for us,” the post continued. The show followed Knight and his long-time friend, Kristina Crestin, as they renovate farmhouses in New England.

[From People]

I do not understand this at all – while Farmhouse Fixer wasn’t glitzy, nor did it have all of the bells and whistles of so many of the new reno shows, it was seriously a great show! There should be room on HGTV’s slate to showcase a team renovating older homes (and even historic homes) conscientiously and making things work within narrow parameters. Plus, Jonathan is a cutie! He has that cute Massachusetts accent and he just has a lovely, gentle personality. I will burn HGTV down to the ground over this!!