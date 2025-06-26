Hailey Bieber ‘is the stable parent and the one keeping their family together’

With Justin Bieber in particular, I’ve never been a fan of taking his chaotic social media posts seriously. He grew up on social media and he uses Instagram as a diary, opening himself up for public consumption when really, he’s just talking out of his ass. So I’m not a fan of “Bieber has been a mess on IG, therefore his marriage is in trouble.” Well, that’s what I thought for a while. Nowadays, there’s so much reporting about his marriage trouble, I guess I sort of believe some of it now. I feel so sorry for Hailey Bieber – their son isn’t even one year old and she’s dealing with a husband who is acting out to get her attention. That’s what Us Weekly’s second cover story is about this week.
Hailey is stressed: While the couple, who welcomed Jack last August, appear to be maintaining a united front, sources tell Us Weekly their relationship is more complicated behind the scenes. “Things aren’t great right now,” says one source, noting that Justin’s erratic behavior is causing “a lot of stress” for Hailey.
A shift in their power dynamic: There’s also an obvious shift in the power dynamic between the duo. When the pair rekindled their romance in 2018, she was a budding model, while Justin was one of the biggest pop stars in the world. He hasn’t released an album since 2021’s Justice and announced he’d severed ties with his clothing brand, Drew House, in April. Hailey, meanwhile, landed the cover of Vogue’s June issue and sold her beauty brand, Rhode, for $1 billion. “Family issues have clouded her success,” says the first source. Adds a second: “Justin’s going through a difficult time, and Hailey is giving him room to get himself back on track. He’s doing his best, but it’s tough.”
He fired his team: He parted ways with his longtime manager, Scooter Braun, in 2023, and The Hollywood Reporter claimed in April that he’s estranged from his former friend (and best man at his wedding to Hailey) and Drew House partner Ryan Good. (In May, an insider told Us that “no one is really managing Justin’s day-to-day or career… He’s really on his own.”) Adds the first source: “His friend group has shifted, and [he’s been] navigating fatherhood and trying to put out music. [It’s all] been a lot for him.”
Hailey is the stable parent. “Justin’s been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he’s going through,” says the first source. “Hailey is the stable parent and the one keeping their family together. It’s been really hard on her.” The second source says there have been more “ups and downs” than usual for the couple. “Things have been very tense in the last month. Hailey’s worried about Justin, especially with a [baby at home]. He hasn’t been down like this in quite some time, so there’s concern.” While Justin continues to lash out publicly, she’s the one holding things down. The online backlash “frustrates her,” says the second source. [But] she knows that’s part of the industry and who she’s married to.”
There’s no talk of divorce: According to both sources, the couple is determined to make it through this rough patch. They renewed their vows last May in Hawaii, and in Hailey’s Vogue cover story, she insisted she and Justin are going strong. “They don’t talk about divorce,” says the first source. The second source says the chances of them splitting “are very slim, especially because of their faith.” The couple are members of Churchome, a Christian community led by pastor Judah Smith, who is also Justin’s spiritual advisor. “Faith is a big part of their life,” says the source. “They believe they are soulmates and meant for each other.”
No jealousy? “They’ll do anything to make it work,” says the second source. As for talk about Justin feeling outshined by Hailey’s recent success — the singer’s odd Instagram comment under her Vogue shoot admitting he’d once told her she’d “never” be the cover to “get even” after a fight didn’t sit well with fans — the second source insists there is no jealousy. “Justin only wants the best for her.” Ultimately, the source says the ball is in Hailey’s court, and she’s standing by Justin’s side. “He’s a loose cannon, and Hailey’s making room for that,” says the second source, adding that she hasn’t lost faith in the relationship or his accountability as a father. “They are going to get through it.”
Again, I feel so sorry for Hailey. I hope she’s not trying to navigate all of this on her own – I’m not sure what her relationship is with her father, but I know she’s quite close to her mom, and I hope her mom is staying close. Hailey has always been the one to “hold things down” in this marriage and she’s the one doing all of the emotional labor, if not the physical labor of raising their ten-month-old son. Also: it honestly feels like Justin fell apart as soon as Hailey sold Rhode and collected a huge check, right? She has walking-away money and he knows it, and it’s destroying him.
Water is wet — he needs inpatient treatment.
ETA: She has always had walking away money, I don’t recall a prenup? I feel like this meltdown started well before she sold her company and I feel like there are things in his past that have never been dealt with.
And even without any of that it’s not like she’d have been destitute if she left the marriage a lot sooner. They met because of being in the same social circle IIRC so she wouldn’t be struggling to get by.
Is it that she has walk away money or she’s now the wealthier of the two with better prospects?
Exactly, she didn’t need to have a $1B sale to obtain walk away money she already had. The sale symbolizes something she didn’t have in earlier years: Enormous success and power. Whatever insecurities Justin Bieber already had are on fire now, not because of Hailey, but because of his own self-sabotage. A more secure man would be celebrating the hell out of Hailey’s win with her and showering love on her and their sweet child.
Very sad I hope that Hailey is getting the right support from everybody who loves her and is concerned about her and her baby son.
“the chances of them splitting “are very slim, especially because of their faith.”
I love how they won’t divorce because of their Christian faith, while Justin is acting all disrespectful to his wife and the mother of his baby, very unchristian, no? I remember reading they didn’t sign any prenup. If they get divorced, Hailey won’t be keeping all that sale money. I am not sure if Justin is still in debt. He sold all his music catalog to fix his situation, but without making new music, that money will probably not be enough for his lifestyle. Hailey looks like the breadwinner now. So, it would be harder for her to leave.
There have been accusations that their church is more of a cult.
@Enis, lol, man with mental health problems joining a cult. Such a sad cliche.
It’s unchristian to act that way, but that “church” is evangelical/white christian nationalist/white patriarchy. This all fits in perfectly with white patriarchy, that’s what they actually believe.
The success of her company and that $1B sale make me wish they’d had a prenup. I also wish she would disentangle herself from that awful church. She grew up with a religious nutjob of a father and a mother who, at minimum, accepted that and perhaps embraced it wholeheartedly. It’s what Hailey’s known and what is deeply familiar, unfortunately.
FYI, Justin is cofounder of Rhodes, along with another couple. So it wouldn’t be all hers even with a prenup.
There are far too many instances of him treating her poorly in public (who knows what happens in private) before the sale of Rhode for me to believe it was the catalyst; it has been going on before they even got married. This is a marriage that probably shouldn’t have ever happened and now there’s a baby involved. Best of luck to all involved.
Yeah, I was wondering if she sold it bc of all the drama with him. Like she knew he was going to spill out in public and sold Rhode bc it was too much.
It seems like way too often a man (or manchild) wants a wife, but basically wants a mommy, event planner, pr representative, hooker combo.
Then he wants a baby- she has his baby, and suddenly, not only is she parenting a baby and a fully grown man (which is when many women seem to come to the understanding that having to parent a grown man is ridiculous), that man is out of sorts because he has dropped from center of her universe to a distant 2nd in her priorities behind the actual baby she is keeping alive.
And i have to wonder if his trauma (while obviously real, and in need of treatment) flares up when she has a moment to shine, to enjoy her success.
There’s a reason women increasingly don’t want to marry…and birthrates are dropping. Marriage and kids is too much damn work…even if you don’t have to parent a man-baby husband.
Very attractive kids, sold into the industry at a young age……………………….. ZERO surprise Bieber is what is he now IMO.😞😞
I say this as a man: the male ego is so ridiculously fragile. He should be so proud of his wife and mother of his child but instead he’s jealous and spiteful. He needs therapy. I don’t entirely fault him though, I think he suffered a lot in this industry, like so many other child stars. That HBO documentary Quiet on the Set was incredibly chilling.
The door is open for full custody of child and child support if she chooses to walk. She may decide in her son’s best interest.
“She has walking-away money and he knows it, and it’s destroying him.”
This is the first step in walking away, but I wish them both well. Some horrible things happened to him. I really hope he steps away from everything and goes for long term treatment. F**k fame. Go get healed for real.
It was over before the baby. Her having her own life and a new baby woke her up that Justin isn’t growing up. He treated her badly before they married too. But I think she felt with her love and care and a child that he would feel more settled but thats not how it works. Justin admitted that he thought getting married would anchor him and it didnt then the wanted kids to anchor him and again it didnt. He is his problem and his own solution and if he doesnt get it together he will lose his family. He is insecure enough to cheat on her in my opinion.
Nah, he was going through some things long before Hailey sold Rhode. I think it started when he had to cancel his tour due to illness.
I am so tired of this narrative. Poor Justin. Whatever. He’s an immature man-child who has never taken accountability for any of his actions. Look at all the people who had rotten childhoods but somehow managed to be kind, empathetic adults. Look at all the celebrity kids who grow up and manage to not be outrageously insecure prima-donnas. He’s the way he is because people make excuses for him. That will not help him become a better person.
Wow—he’s furious over her success and he’s peeved he’s no longer #1 Baby?!!? Either one is enough to kill a marriage, and when you throw right-wing religion in there…🙄🙄🙄 The pressure on Hailey to forever boost his ego is going to be nightmarish. Hope she and kid bail.